2nd Gen Communication Disrupters Should Learn From The 1st: Orbcomm, Iridium And Globalstar

A look at the “Pioneers” in the LEO space – whoinnovated in the use of LEO satellite orbits in the 90s – provides a“cautionary tale” regarding the still “cutting edge” technology and financialopportunities available.

LEO – the Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation – is the technology that most find the “sweet spot” for this new comprehensive network architecture.

The goal? Cost-effective broadband service which challenges incumbent telecom and cable companies in areas they don’t serve serve and in those they do.

Two years ago, Facebook, SpaceX, Virgin Air, Alphabet, Boeing, Samsung and others announced “disruptive” plans to make wireless broadband accessible to the entire population of the world.

This article is one of a series on the LEO satellite pioneers. Individual profiles will appear on Orbcomm (ORBC), Iridium (IRDM) and Globalstar (GSAT)

Sputnik Sparks a Technological Revolution

Courtesy (Sputnik - Beyond Geek)

The launch of Sputnik in 1957 confounded the American consciousness. The Cold War, a geographically distant reality as the Soviet Union tightened its grip on Eastern Europe, suddenly emerged as an immediate threat of foreign satellites traversing, observing, and perhaps threatening the country. Admiration of the scientific prowess in launching first artificial satellite was coupled with the shattered image of an America as the world’s technological leader. Presidential action stimulated a new era of science, math and engineering emphasis in education, and the inauguration of the “Space Race” between the two countries to establish superiority in space. As a result, a new era of technological progress was born. We live in the world created from that first, modest, yet world-impacting launch.

Satellite technology has advanced apace in the past 60 years. Now with revenue over $400 billion annually, the industry brings together a rather diverse coalition of companies – in aerospace such as Boeing (BA), satellite such as Echostar (SATS), electronics such as Panasonic (TYO), ever-present finance , communications such as DirecTV (T) partner -- to constitute the complex infrastructure of satellite technology and manufacturing, launching, maintaining, and putting the resulting constellations to profitable business use. Today, satellites constitute an important link in our communication networks as well as an essential role in weather and earth monitoring, aircraft and maritime navigation, as well as military and other uses.

Over 6,000 satellites have been launched in the years since. 1,381 remain operational as of December 31, 2015, the rest having outlived their useful life, suffered damage, or other problems which have rendered them space junk.

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) Satellites

Of these, approximately 443 are Geostationary Earth Orbit -- a term which describes their around the equator at an altitude of 22,236 miles rotating in a 24 hour (actually 23 hours 56 minutes and 4 seconds) around the earth and maintaining, from the earth’s perspective, the same location in the sky, as we're familiar from properly aligning satellite dishes.

GEOs were the first permanent satellites developed for commercial, weather, and military purposes. These are massive objects – custom built over a period of a year to 18 months, weighing from 3,300 lbs. to more than 14,000, costing typically $200 million for commercial to $1 billion for NASA satellites. The cost for launching all rockets ranges from $10,000/lb to $15,000.

Because Geostationary satellites maintain an orbit in sync with the earth’s rotation, communication with their ground network infrastructure is relatively simple

Ground Network Infrastructure

Satellites are only half of the story. Communication with the ground, at TT&C (Telemetry, Tracking and Command Systems), or more generally, the ground network infrastructure is critical for every single satellite or constellation.

The TT&C of GEO constellations is significantly less complex than that of LEO satellites -- with their fast non-stationery orbit.

The Emergence of Disruptive LEO Satellite Technology

As communication technology improved, entrepreneurs began to rethink approaches to satellite communication. In the 80s, those in the aerospace and cell industries envisioned a much lower cost, smaller, less sophisticated constellation orbiting in a low earth orbit ((NYSE:LEO)) that would support telephony communication from the earth’s surface. This promised satellite phone access everywhere in the world, at a time when cell infrastructure was nearly nonexistent, cell phones made bricks look svelte at a size necessary to capture a signal from a distant tower. This approach was considered revolutionary.

Let’s take a look at the differences – the original GEO technology and that of the then-revolutionary LEO.

Orbit Height

The name applied to the orbit represents the most apparent difference between the GEO and LEO – the height of the orbit above the earth. GEOs orbit at 22,236 miles. LEOs at between 800 to 1200 miles. This directly impacts “latency.”

Latency

The delay between our making a command at a computerized device and the time that is executed is called latency. We experience this when accessing a website, using Google search, viewing a newscast with a long distance phone connection, and so on.

GEO minimum latency -- 550 milliseconds

LEO minimum latency -- 50 millseconds

While a half-second gap in a phone conversation is noticeable and even distracting, a 1/50th of a second of the LEO approach is typical of landlines.

Orbit and Coverage

LEO satellites do not maintain the Geostationary orbit of GEO satellites. Typically they whiz through the sky with an orbit period of as little as an hour and a half; Iridium’s travel at about 17,000 mph.

The Iridium Constellation

The LEO concept, as pictured above, has the potential to provide coverage to every square inch of the earth’s surface – something not possible with the GEO configuration without supplementary communication equipment.

Implications

A single GEO satellite, because of its relatively stationary location in the sky relative to the earth, can provide useful service. Satellite television is an example of precisely this.

On the other hand, a LEO satellite is useless in and of itself -- since it moves continually in relationship to the earth's surface. Indeed, Elon Musk estimates that at least half of its 4000+ constellation would have to be launched in order to provide service -- and, even then would not provide service to the entire United States.

Communications Capability – Bandwidth

The physics inherent in a particular communication medium determine applicability to specific applications. The maximum bandwidth available in a LEO satellites are designed for low bandwidth communication between the satellite and individual devices or users. Uses such as telephony, messaging, and machine to machine communication are sell suited to a low latency, low bandwidth network. But, the specifications of the network also will limit the range of applications that it can support.

Mechanism Speed Terrabits/sec Uses Optical Fiber 3.2 Terrabits/sec 3.2 B2B -- Commercial Cable GEO 40 Gigabits/sec 0.04 B2B -- Satellite Television Broadband 15 Megabits/sec 0.000015 B2C – Internet connectivity Iridium (NASDAQ:IRDM)

2nd Gen max 8 Megabits/sec 0.000008 B2C – maximum protocol Iridium

1st Gen max 128 Kilobits/sec 0.000000128 2C – maximum protocol Iridium

1st Gen phone 2.400 Kilobits/sec 0.0000000024 B2C – voice digital Orbcomm (ORBC) Bursts of information

(48 to 180 bits)

over ½ second

once every 15 minutes 0.00000000018 M2M

Pioneers Disrupt the Telecommunications Industry – or Try to

In the 80s, the cell phone industry was in its infancy – cell sites were few and far between – requiring large phones to capture the nearest signal. The capital expenditure in the build out seemed huge and prohibitive. Submarine fiber telephone cable was only in the planning stage – so transcontinental phone calls were much more costly than the anticipated cost of satellite transmission. Both Iridium and Globalsat envisioned a connected world of telephony which would be feasible and cost-effective based on the cell infrastructure of the day.

Orbcomm – in validating the concept – by contrast chose a simpler communication platform which resulted in a less costly strategy than later pioneers. A world of connected machines – perhaps 3 decades ahead of its time – held equal opportunity. And, society would benefit with sensors attached to planes, trains, trucks and ships to better schedule maintenance and avoid mechanical failure.

The decade from the late 80s to the late 90s saw feverish innovation in the LEO space. But, while pioneers realized their 80's vision, telecommunications technology progressed in parallel by leaps and bounds to bring an entirely new world for cellular communication for a new millenium. The pioneering efforts, unfortunately, were largely rendered obsolete by the time of their commercial release. Even still, the networks created were technological marvels, and provided a platform for viable corporations providing satellite communication services.

Why bankruptcy?

Here's a highlight of the changes in telecom and cell technology that rendered those assumptions obsolete.

AT&T Breakup -- in 1982 fostered the development of long distance carriers and dramatically reducing long distance call rates.

-- in 1982 fostered the development of long distance carriers and dramatically reducing long distance call rates. Cell Towers -- the number increased by 149 times between 1985 and 2002 -- providing much greater coverage and reducing the sat phone market.

-- the number increased by 149 times between 1985 and 2002 -- providing much greater coverage and reducing the sat phone market. Transatlantic Cable -- in 1988, AT&T laid the first submarine fiber optic, setting the stage for much additional building and greatly reducing the cost of international calls.

-- in 1988, AT&T laid the first submarine fiber optic, setting the stage for much additional building and greatly reducing the cost of international calls. Cell phone technology evolved from slow analog protocols in the late 80s to 3G with smart phone support by 2001. The older protocols, around which the LEO satellite providers built their network, were far superceded by slick and capable cell phones in the 2000s.

from slow analog protocols in the late 80s to 3G with smart phone support by 2001. The older protocols, around which the LEO satellite providers built their network, were far superceded by slick and capable cell phones in the 2000s. The Collapse of the Tech Bubble sealed the fate of all three pioneers. Early technical problems discouraged customer signup, and these were unable to be remedied by additional capital -- which simply dried up.

Bankruptcy Comes. Phoenix Rises

In bankruptcy, though, intrepid investors understood the value of engineering in the already completed constellations. Consortia bought assets of Orbcomm, Iridium and Globalstar at pennies on the dollar. Within a few years, staff cutbacks, slimming cost structure and achieving better technical performance brought profitable operation.

Apparent Need for Network Upgrade

But, the gap between the 1980s technology of the constellations and the then-current 2000s technology required each company to plan for a network upgrade.

The nature of the LEO requires a major or complete refresh of the constellation – or network – in order to provide customer access to the new technology. The capital-intensive nature of the business is only highlighted with the requirement of a largely new network after only 5 years in business.

Custom Visions for a New Millenium

Each survivor significantly modified their individual vision of worldwide cell communication. What emerged was a distinctive business plan based on the specific technological characteristics of each network. Each technology had attracted a specific customer base. Backwards compatibility is a must. But, looking forward, each network is constrained by the needs of its existing customer base as well as its original technology -- because capital isn't available for significant expansion of what is, at best, a break even business. Decisions made 30 years ago determine the future of each company.

So, how have the business models of each pioneer evolved?

Comparison

Technology Applications Orbcomm Iridium Globalstar

Broadband

Maritime & Aerospace communication, collision avoidance.

VoIP

Enhanced Satellite telephony with limited Internet connectivity. 2nd Gen

Voice



Satellite telephony. Frequent/larger payload 1/2 way M2M communication More complex IoT data communication. Short, infrequent burst, one way M2M communication. Asset tracking, brief status updates.

The diagram above generally flows from applications that are less demanding to those that are more demanding; first on bandwidth, and, at the top, on coverage of the earth.

Orbcomm's M2M/IoT

Orbcomm, with a single focus on Machine to Machine (M2M) communication (Internet of Things (IoT) in current parlance), has done a masterful job of building a customer base in asset tracking and management. Through acquisitions and custom engineered solutions for individual clients, it has acquired over a base of over 1.7 million subscriber units. The companion report focusing on the company indicates that revenue has doubled in the past 5 years. Its network, however, restricts it to this level of communication.

Orbcomm bears a disproportionate cost in manufacturing communications devices for its customers – while the others typically outsource to external manufacturers. Growth in Orbcomm revenue always leads to immediately lower margins. Gross Margin of Products -- the sensors/communication devices installed in vehicles is less than half that of the Gross Margin of the satellite communication services.

So, even though it has experienced tremendous top line growth in the past 5 years, that has not been reflected in the bottom line.

Both Iridium and Globalstar compete with Orbcomm in the M2M/IoT space. Each has a significantly smaller customer base here than Orbcomm. However, their networks support a broader range of communication, and thus more complex control devices (SCADA). As the IoT field matures and develops more sophisticated applications, Iridium and Globalstar will be better able to accommodate than Orbcomm.

Satellite Voice Communication

The networks of Iridium and Globalstar provide for a broader range of M2M communication – those requiring greater bandwidth and communication frequency. The companies provide circuitry and modules which manufacturers and VARs can integrate with their products, and connect thus connect to the respective constellations.

Iridium and Globalstar offer somewhat comparable satellite telephone services, with Globalstar having better quality voice and lower price, while Iridium is considered to have better coverage, quality equipment and support. Telephony is the core of Globalstar’s business -- both for individuals as well as corporations.

Iridium, through the benefit of the unique worldwide coverage, has the ability to work on industry standard protocols in addition to the aforementioned voice and data modules. In aerospace and maritime, Iridium competes against Inmarsat, which had its genesis in an international consortium formed in 1979 to provide satellite communication support to the maritime industry; later extended to include aerospace. Clearly, the new technology brought to both industries is far from a guarantee of acceptance, much less universal adoption. However, the significant increase in performance the LEO technology offers apparently has the incumbent running a bit scared.

Iridium’s constellation’s characteristics support significant government business – about 22% of its total revenue and typically based on multi-year contracts. All three companies do government business – but Iridium is the only one which breaks this out.

The LEO Sector

LEO satellite constellations provide a platform for a viable technology. But, the technology remains “cutting edge.” The story of all pioneers is one fraught with delays, failed launches, space collisions, and prematurely terminated units.

As businesses, all are capital-intensive. A massive investment is required up front in order to provide the intended coverage -- the constellation functions properly only with a largely complete launch of satellites. Once a constellation is launched the company is locked into the network communication design until a complete refresh. After all that, the returns are meager.

All restarted with a relatively clean balance sheet, as bankruptcy wiped out the debt of the initial investment.

But, almost immediately after emerging from bankruptcy, each planned a necessary upgrade to modernize the network. Globalstar completed their upgrade to the 2nd generation in 2013, Orbcomm in 2015, and Iridium will complete theirs in mid 2018.

The upgrades have increased business, but the there has been little, if any, transfer to the bottom line (which remains negative for all except Iridium, where its annual profit equals its debt service) and shareholder equity.

(Statistics courtesy of MarketWatch)

Iridium is the exception to the rule during the investment leading up to the constellation upgrade. It is the only one of the three with a positive ROE. Still, its ROE is 1/3rd of that of the typical American corporation.

The 2nd Generation Disrupters

With Prince, we’re partying like it’s 1999. A recent survey on the Internet identifies nearly 20 companies that have announced plans to launch LEO or MEO (Medium Earth Orbit) satellite constellations for a variety of purposes, with a heavy focus on broadband: SpaceX (privately held, Musk), Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB), OneWeb (privately held, Branson), Leosat (private), SES O3b (SESG), Boeing (BA), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Telesat (private), Theia Holdings (private), Intelsat (I), Kaskilo (private), Kepler Communications (private), Viastat (VSAT), SpaceNorway (private), Karousel (private), Audacy (private). If all were successfully implemented, another 20,000 satellites could find themselves in orbit by 2025.

Cautions for 2nd Generation Disrupters:

The LEO satellite industry is very capital-intensive. For example, Elon Musk’s vision of a constellation of 4,000 satellites providing broadband services would cost $20 billion to build (at the lowest satellite cost today), and a significant percentage of that to launch.

There are a lot of hurdles to overcome -- technological, regulatory, financing among them. The LEO space is suddenly becoming crowded, and regulatory approval for spectrum, interference and other issues will be make or break issues.

Although we tend to understand satellite operations as growth industries, with the realities noted above, it is clear that they bear a strong resemblance to utilities. In fact, this is the European perspective on its GEO-based companies -- and they provide a generous yield.

The business plan for the technology and customer base needs to be developed ahead of time and be realistic. Nearly the entire network needs to be completed before the company will see any revenue.

Existing LEO service providers have captured the “low hanging fruits” for projects that have a return. The new projects will need to address completely new and different markets.

There's a lot of space junk in LEO orbits...

Potential Survivors of the Gen 2 Satellite Broadband Shakeout

Alphabet

Google started out with a worldwide broadband plan so seemingly remote it garnered the official name of "Loon" -- capturing the last syllable of its core technology -- balloons. The interesting advantages that balloons have over satellites is that one costs little to launch, the communications electronics are easily accessed and updated, and a much less robust body is required. However, there are a lot of novel challenges that have to be overcome -- navigation being a primary issue.

Two countries have successfully deployed Loon constellations on an experimental basis -- New Zealand and Chile. And, the FCC has just granted approval for use of a Loon constellation over Puerto Rico to supplement the earth-based communications network which was seriously damaged by Hurricane Maria.

Between then and now, Alphabet's CFO "Ruthless Ruth" Porat came on board and required scaling back the "Loon" project -- it appears that the balloon technology can be best deployed on a regional basis and in response to natural disasters which disable terrestrial communication. As a result, rather than seeking spectrum bands for its own independent service, Project Loon works with local cell and phone companies to integrate into their existing networks.

With a less ambitious goal, costs will be much easier to manage. With the distinctive characteristics of balloon constellations, the Loon project may well take a permanent place in selective, regional and perhaps time-limited deployments for broadband service.

Facebook

With a wingspan of approximately 200 feet, the Aquila drone is Facebook's technological lead into the worldwide coverage broadband race.

While drones combine the flexibility and low cost of deployment that balloons have, the issue of keeping drones aloft for months at a time is the challenge. Solar cells power the drones and early tests are promising, although these have extended for only several hours aloft at a time.

Facebook seems to be at the earlier stages of exploration. The communications phase may not involve FCC certification, if, as promised, this consists of laser communication between satellites and ground. At this point, little has been done on the regulatory front. And, Zuckerberg has not articulated a business play for deployment -- whether Facebook will develop its own network, or whether it will integrate with local phone companies.

Drones flying at 12 miles high will fly much below the LEO orbit of around 1200 miles. This would suggest that a much higher density of drones would be needed for complete coverage, much higher than even the 4,000 plus that Elon Musk envisions.

With Zuckerberg's interest in serving a population not currently served by broadband, should all the pieces of technology actually work as required, this may be a cost-effective solution in such areas of the world, including the US. However, the early stage of Aquila's development, and competing initiatives on established technology much further along may relegate this to a niche market, if at all.

The LEO Satellite Proponents

Well, there are some "wannabes" in the list of LEO constellation communications providers. Take, for example, Intelsat -- at an eye-popping 0.48 P/E, and yield of 48.40%. When one understands that the company's debt is about 20 times its market cap, the financial flexibility for embarking on another, capital-intensive constellation build, seems a bit of a stretch at present.

So, we look briefly at 3 that have a shot, each with their own specific advantage.

Of course, 2nd Gen consumer-directed satellite broadband services are quite different than the market for 1st Gen satellite services. A broader analysis of the business case for broadband in the target markets will await a future article.

Satellite & Communications Business Advantage

The least well-known company of the three I've chosen is OneWeb -- a privately held corporation partially funded by Virgin Air, Qualcomm (QCOM), Boeing and Coca Cola (KO). Greg Wyler -- it's founder is the key to its advantage. His award in 2015 of the Arthur C. Clarke award for innovation recognizes the creative work in communications that he has performed already in his career.

In 2003, at the age of 37, he was authorized by the government of Rwanda to provide cell and Internet service to the public. This four year effort had mixed results, which did improve with more skilled and local leadership. Among a variety of obstacles to success lay a major problem -- lack of broadband access to the wider world. Communication was routed through Europe circuitry, slowing access and increasing costs. Submarine cables were insufficient for the demand, and satellites serving the continent were aging -- 20 years old at that time.

So, in 2007, he formed a new company, O3b to address precisely that issue. The name "O3b" stands for (The) Other 3 billion -- referring to the majority of the world's population not served by telephony and Internet services. It currently consists of a constellation of 12 MEO satellites, to be completed with an additional 8 by 2019. After an initial investment at founding, SES completed purchase the company for $730 million in 2016.

In 2012, Wyler started another company -- OneWeb -- with the goal of "enabling Internet for everyone."

Wyler has been effective in working on an international basis for funding, European government support for satellite communications, and soliciting business. With an initial configuration of 648 satellites, management reports that the majority of the capacity has already been sold. This has led the company to consider expanding to over 2,000 at some point in the future. Earlier this year, the FCC granted a license to operate over the desired frequencies.

With nearly $2 billion in funding, OneWeb aims to begin launching in 2018 and become operational in 2019. In addition to satellite services, OneWeb plans to build a factory to mass produce LEO satellites, for itself and other suppliers.

OneWeb has shown itself open to M&A activities with an attempted merger with Intelsat earlier this year. It is possible, if additional funding is needed, that an IPO lies in the intermediate future.

OneWeb appears to have a wide variety of technical expertise in the air as well as on the ground, business experience in the satellite industry, the government connections needed for financial support, and the business connections to support the network. It's a winning combination, and likely an interesting investment if the company goes public.

Visionary Advantage

Elon Musk's plan to build his next major company:

Build 4000 satellite constellation.

Make $30 billion annually serving broadband to the whole world.

Build next generation Interplanetary Transport System (ITS) (code named BFR or Big F...... Rocket).

Build colony on Mars complete with Internet connectivity!

It does seem a bit ambitious. I guess, that's an understatement -- more like Jules Verne. But, then, only slightly moreso than the Tesla.

Musk has not been that forthcoming about his plans for worldwide broadband. FCC filings reveal some: that a constellation of 4,425 satellites will be launched with defined specifications. Internal memos, and, just in the past month public presentations, color in the broad vision (lots of Mars), with still little business plan for the stepping stone of the satellite Internet.

Broadband revenue -- in all transmission methods -- is estimated to hit $251 billion in 2018. Verizon's EBITDA margin on its landline business -- a significant percentage due to its FiOS broadband service -- is approximately 20%. Is it possible to garner $30 billion in profit annually by undercutting incumbent broadband providers? Growing the market? We'll leave this to another article.

Never count Elon Musk out in terms of the engineering -- the business aspect -- well the ending has yet to be written. And, be prepared for an IPO at some point to help finance the effort. It won't be cheap.

Engineering Advantage

"Boeing applied in June for an FCC license to operate between 1,396 and 2,956 satellites in low Earth orbit to provide internet access to government and commercial customers around the world." The FCC then requested other satellite operators to provide details of their anticipated use of the relatively unused V-band that Boeing planned to use. Five companies responded.

Boeing has had little to say about it's plans, other than that it is investing in R&D and also looking at financing.

Boeing clearly has high level contact with governments around the world as well as aerospace and communications corporations. However, a more detailed business plan has not been identified.

Conclusion

Although the 1st Gen goal of providing the equivalent of cell phone capability via satellite serves a rather different purpose and market than the goal of providing broadband Internet access worldwide, the dynamics of creating a cutting edge satellite industry remains.

The same tension between vision and reality that drove the 1st Gen LEO satellite operators is quite apparent in the 2nd Generation. Those endeavors with the best combination of engineering and terrestrial business knowledge, with a defined customer base, earliest in the market will likely be among those with the greatest success.

Current developed broadband markets typically already have at least one, typically two, and some three providers. Broadband service in unserved markets in less developed economies, at a cost profitable to the provider, equals the majority of the income of individuals in those countries on average. Government support and creative approaches to community sharing of broadband resources will need to go hand-in-glove with the technology build.

Competition -- real or anticipated -- will likely narrow the field to a handful of survivors in this 2nd Generation Disruption.

Appendix A

The shares of the Pioneers are included in the following indexes and ETFs, among others.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR)

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (VOX)

iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM)

iShares Dow Jones US Telecom (IYZ)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value (VBR)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value (IJS)

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund (VB)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value (SLYV)

PowerShares FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid (PRFZ)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.