Shutterfly: Fly Away

Shutterfly (SFLY) is a mess but they paint a pretty picture. Unfortunately, for investors the company is losing money, losing customers, and decreasing stockholder's equity by significant amounts. I expect these trends to continue despite comments from management that business is good.

Financials

Shutterfly recently announced their financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017. On the surface the numbers look like the makings of a healthy company that is forging ahead. They show a 4% increase in net revenues year-over-year and Shutterfly Business Solutions (SBS) net revenue increased by 39% from the previous year. They also predict that net income per share for full year 2017 will range from $0.60 to $0.95. So why did they end up losing $25.6 million or $0.78 per share for the quarter? Why is a company that is losing money also borrowing money for stock repurchase? Any why did stockholder's equity decrease by over $102 million since December 31, 2016? Don't worry, the answers are on the way.

Too many competitors

Shutterfly is the dominant brand when it comes to online photo products and services, but the competition is heavy and gaining ground. PC Mag did a recent review of The Best Online Photo Printing Services of 2017 and Shutterfly came out mediocre at best. Editor's Choice was between Nations Photo Lab and Adorama who both scored better than Shutterfly for image quality along with Snapfish who scored better than Shutterfly for value.

The number of quality competitors is one reason why Shutterfly's consumer net revenues decreased 6% year-over-year. Consumers are a high margin segment and they have plenty of options that are more convenient, better priced, and even higher quality than Shutterfly.

Shutterfly also disclosed that their profit margin in the consumer segment decreased 1.3% and 1.8% for the three months and none months ended September 30, 2017 respectively. Margins in Shutterfly Business Solutions decreased by an even higher percentage, 8.9% and 4.3% for the same three and nine months periods. Goldman Sachs commented that the Consumer segment is soft and "reflects brand closures but also existential challenges, like increased competition and strategy saturation."

Stock Repurchase

Shutterfly repurchased 632,000 shares costing $30 million during the third quarter of 2017. This equates to a per share price of $47.47. Since the 52-week high and low is $53.99 to $41.91 respectively, it looks like Shutterfly didn't really get a great deal on their own stock. This is especially true since management borrowed money to purchase the shares. In total, management has a year-to-date repurchase of over 1.6 million shares costing shareholders $80 million or approximately $50 per share. Management plans to continue purchasing stock in the fourth quarter by adding another $30 million in debt to the total. While it may be a sound investment for a company that is making money to repurchase shares, it is irresponsible for a company to borrow money, pay interest, and lower shareholder's equity in the process. During the 2014-2017 time frame, Shutterfly stock has oscillated between approximately $35-50 per share so the repurchase plan has done nothing for shareholders except add to company debt and subtract from shareholder equity.

Why did Shutterfly even start a stock repurchase program? I believe the real motivating factor is in executive compensation. Shutterfly's CEO, Christopher North, was recruited from Amazon UK to lead Shutterfly in their highly competitive market. Mr. North's compensation is substantially portioned in stock and stock options. His initial base salary is only $700,000 but he also receives an option award of 850,000 shares of common stock, a restricted stock unit (RSU) award of 150,000 shares, along with a transition bonus of $1.5 million and a target annual bonus equal to 100% of his base salary. As you can see, most of his compensation is in stock and options that will provide significant income if the stock does well. What better way to help prop up the stock price than a hefty stock repurchase program.

Closing Platforms and Losing Customers

Shutterfly is trying to simplify their platform by consolidating Tiny Prints, MyPublisher, and Wedding Paper Divas onto the Shutterfly.com site. This was a risky time to consolidate since the bulk of their business is in the fourth quarter. Shutterfly believes they will save a significant amount of money through the consolidation but they also admit they will lose customers in the process. Mike Pope, senior vice president and chief financial officer states, "I also want to hasten to add, when we announced this plan in February and as we went through this process, we were clear, and we recognized and built into our model that it's unrealistic to expect that we would keep all those customers." So Shutterfly is cutting costs but also cutting topline revenue. That strategy might backfire since cost savings may not be enough to justify the loss in customers.

Summary

Shutterfly is losing customers in the highly competitive online photo marketplace. Other companies are chipping away at their topline revenues while management is borrowing money to fund a stock repurchase program. During the recent conference call, CEO Christopher North stated, "I think what I'd like you to take away from this call is, you've seen - we've had a successful Q3." I can't agree that losing customers, lowered margins, greater debt, and a loss of $25.6 million is a successful quarter. In their defense, a large Q4 could make a tremendous difference and Shutterfly does most of their business in Q4. Nevertheless, I remain bearish on Shutterfly and believe that competition will continue to erode their client base, margins, and significantly lower their stock price. I expect to see a return to the mid $30s within the next 6-9 months following a disappointing holiday season.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.