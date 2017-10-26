Visa: Why I'm Still Long

I am increasing my fair value to $120, and Visa accounts for about 25% of my portfolio.

Visa (V) posted fourth quarter results on October 25th that demonstrated why the company continues to be an operating leverage monster. Earnings and cash flow continue to soar, and I am increasing my fair value estimate to $120. I believe, even at an earnings multiple of 31.5x last year’s earnings, shareholders have the chance to do extremely well from current prices.

Operating Leverage Remains Robust

Visa’s operating leverage continues to shine every quarter, and Q4 was no different, with operating margins increasing roughly 200 basis points y/y to 66%. Visa’s business requires almost no incremental operating expenses, driving massive net income growth on every dollar of new revenue.

CFO Vasant Prabhu summed it up nicely on the call, saying:

“I think as we've always said, we don't have margins as an objective. We focus on driving volumes. Clearly, the focus is on converting cash, driving volumes, driving revenues. As long as revenues are growing in the high single digits and with the appropriate level of investment given the nature of our cost structure, expenses are growing in the mid-single digits, you're going to get margin improvement. And margins are not an objective. It's an outcome."

Speaking of revenue, sales grew 14% y/y to $4.9 billion driving operating income up 17% y/y when compared to last year’s non-GAAP earnings that exclude Visa Europe transaction costs. Q4 actually lapped the deal with Costco (COST) as well as the USAA credit card conversion, so Visa was able to demonstrate the underlying strength of its business. One of the key drivers was cross-border transaction volume, which is driven by strong travel tailwinds –a true sign of strong macroeconomic performance across the globe. As we can see in the below chart, payment volume growth was strong in every geography:

Q4'17 Q4'16 Y/Y Change Total Visa $1,930 $1,751 10.2% US $836 $768 8.9% Int'l $1,093 $983 11.2% Total Credit $1,095 $1,010 8.4% US $449 $409 9.8% Int'l $646 $601 7.5% Total Debit $835 $741 12.7% US $388 $359 8.1% Int'l $447 $382 17.0%

Source: Visa Q4’17 IR Deck

I’m perfectly content with Visa’s US debit card volume glowing at the slowest rate thanks to the cap on interchange fees that makes these transactions less profitable for Visa. Overall, it’s hard to find any flaws in the quarter from a volume perspective as every segment continues to grow and take share from cash.

From a cash flow perspective, it is hard to find a better cash machine. Visa generated a whopping $9.2 billion in operating cash flow versus $5.5 billion last year, resulting in a robust $8.5 billion in free cash flow. Visa’s management team will aggressively return this cash to shareholders with its newly increased dividend of $0.195 per share and high levels of share repurchases.

2018 Guidance – Margins are going even higher

Over the past several years, Visa has typically guided to the mid-60% range, but management upped the ante, forecasting high 60% operating margins in FY18.

Source: Visa IR Deck

I quoted Prabhu earlier in this assessment, and the fact remains that Visa’s operating margin will continue to increase with nearly every new dollar of revenue. With a global duopoloy, I don’t see MasterCard (MA) aggressively cutting prices to win business, so I believe this operating margin expansion will remain largely intact for the next few years.

With a high 60% operating margin, Visa believes EPS will grow mid-teens driven by high single digit net operating revenue growth. This should translate to EPS in the $3.80-4.00 range.

Why I’m Still a Buyer

Visa is approximately 25% of my portfolio, and I couldn’t sleep better at night. I would even purchase more shares at current prices. I’m typically a value-oriented investor, and even I have a hard time looking at Visa trading at 27-28x next year’s earnings and thinking “sir, can I have some more?”

However, Visa will return a dividend yield of about 0.7%, plus the company will buyback at least 2-3% of the float, so investors can expect a total cash return of at least 2.5%. Additionally, as I’ve mentioned repeatedly, the value of Visa’s cash flows increase every year, as does Visa’s moat as it becomes more entrenched in payment echo systems across the globe.

I will remain happily invested in the world’s best business, even if my fair value suggests just 9.5% of upside from current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.