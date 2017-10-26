IBM: Is Now A Good Time To Buy?

What do market professionals say here? Is this time different?

But is the recent jump in the stock’s price just another disappointment opportunity?

Recent earnings report encourages another established SA contributor, Josh Arnold, in his October 23rd article to think again about reinvesting in IBM.

A painful five-year TBTF "Core holding"

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), the market's "AAPL" of 50+ years ago, has evolved through several commercial "lifetimes" (although perhaps not as many as General Electric (NYSE:GE)), demonstrating that it truly is "too big to (need to) fail".

There is still way too much "big iron" computing equipment intricately enmeshed in the everyday activities of this (USA) nation's productive resources to see it quickly transformed from silver halide into pixels.

But technology's advances have put a serious hurt to IBM's "legacy revenues" and the past five years have discouraged many institutional investors from continuing to have capital commitments in its foreseeable future. A -20% stock price irregular decline over the past five years has verified the conclusion of many investment committees.

Not TBTSuffer but BigEnoughTSurvive, the market price question is "has the ordeal been long enough to be convincing"?

Will institutional investors climb back aboard IBM?

Right now, institutional ownership has declined to only 60% of IBM's market capitalization. So there is ample room for big investors to magnify holdings.

The best place to test institutional investor acceptability on IBM is at the point of volume (block trade) market orders. These are handled by a market-making [MM] community which negotiates the placements of single trade orders large enough to make a difference in $-Billion-plus portfolios.

Markets usually are not "deep" enough to allow the near-instant "filling" of such orders, so the MM involved often will "position" the "stub end" of the trade that is, at the moment, unacceptable to the market at the price being required.

The MM will only do so if a hedging deal can be negotiated that will hold the firm's capital safe from the risk of unwanted market price moves while it has that exposure. The prices and structure of the hedges involved are a statement about how far these market professionals (both the buyer of the protection and its seller, often a MM's prop-trade desk) agree the subject's price might move - in either direction.

How does that look now for IBM?

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

The vertical price-range forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down possible price change implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. On the 23rd it is 11, indicating some 8 times as much upside as downside.

The distribution of RIs pictured at the bottom of Figure 1 shows that while IBM often is viewed with large upside price change in prospect, at this point it is even more extremely perceived than usual. Bullish.

IBM's recent earnings report was apparently adequately encouraging to produce block trade volumes sufficient to raise MM expectations for IBM price ranges in an overnight stair-step from the bottom of an earlier range to its former top. After the couple of days' initial enthusiasm, the outlook has not dissipated from this new level.

A look further back in time than just the past six months' days may add some perspective to the question of "is this likely to last?"

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

In a two-year span of price experiences IBM has seen substantially lower and modestly higher market quotes. The current implied price range top of $176 is still below recent actual experiences in February this year.

Given the past couple of years' IBM price moves, the current one does not appear outlandish. Still, prior RIs of 11, 169 of them, have seen three-month experiences fall short of upside targets and short of their market prices at the time of the forecast more than half of the time. A caution.

But another SA contributor with considerable perspective experience sees in the recent IBM earnings report content the rise in IBM Strategic Initiatives income. A rise to current levels as having the kind of significance that could be turning the Institutional tide.

Conclusion

It's too early to be comfy with a conviction strong enough to dive into a major commitment. But it may be worth some bragging rights to put a little at risk. That tends to ensure attention will be paid before either a souring or further participation becomes called for.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.