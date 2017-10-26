Nordstrom: Stay Hungry, Stay Bullish

"Buy" was probably a bad call in the short term. But long term thesis is still intact. In fact the correction makes the stock a screaming BUY.

The call could not have been made at a worse time. I rated Nordstrom (JWN) a buy just a day before reports appeared that its attempt to become a private entity was going kaput. The 13% interest rate demanded by lenders though, seemed ridiculous and exceeded the 10% return on invested capital earned by Nordstrom last year. If the deal had gone through at that rate, the deal for shareholders would have been mediocre, too.

Since Amazon (AMZN) has rolled the dice on the sentiment on retail stocks, an irrational fear has gripped otherwise opportunistic investors. I'd need a crystal ball to predict when the sentiment will reverse to rationality but I do think those willing to be patient should find in Nordstrom a screaming BUY looking to breakout.

Taxes may not tax as much

In an interesting blog, Ashwath Damodaran recently laid out the conditions to sort out winners from losers under the proposed tax reform. The conditions themselves are based on the impact on after-tax cash flows, cost of capital and the reinvestment rate. The article details the conceptual logic in sufficient depth. I'd recommend anyone invested in the US stock universe to use it to tailor their views on how proposed reforms could impact their equity investment. Nordstrom ticks three out of four boxes in the conditions listed below. Importantly it stands tall as the best positioned to gain among its departmental store peers. Note that I have considered only profitable departmental store chains for this comparison. Loss making entities have a tax rate of 0% and have less to gain from the proposed reforms anyway. As a result, only Macy's (M) and Kohl's (KSS) were included in the peer group.

As Nordstrom operates majorly in the US, it has an effective tax rate north of 35%. All of its competitors also benefit equally on this condition as they have similar rates.

Stock Debt/EBIDTA Effective Tax Rate TTM Capex as a % of sales TTM Return on capital Nordstrom 1.62 38.52%* 5.20% 10.05% Macy's 2.48 37% 3.36% 8.03% Kohl's Corporation 1.98 36.81% 4.47% 6.92%

*Tax rate normalized to ignore the accounting impact related to goodwill impairment which has pushed Nordstrom's TTM tax rate to 49%

On the remaining three criteria, Nordstrom's edge is more apparent. As seen in the table above, the company's total debt/EBITDA is the lowest among departmental store chains highlighting fewer tax-shielding benefits in its capital structure. A low tax rate environment also has a subtle impact of reducing the excess returns of firms with high debt and low return on capital. How? While calculating the after-tax cost of debt, the cost of debt is reduced by a factor of (1-tax rate). So if the tax rate is reduced from 35% to 20%, this factor will increase from 0.65 to 0.80. Also this shrinks the excess returns of firms with a low return on capital. With the highest ROC, Nordstrom is set to face the lowest impact from a change in the tax code.

And on the last criterion, Nordstrom with the highest capex as a percent of sales gives itself superior benefits from the immediate expensing of capital expenditure option mentioned in the reformed tax code. Therefore, on nearly every yardstick listed above Nordstrom is poised to benefit more relative to Macy's and Kohl's.

How nearby is the death zone?

Just to say yes to the Dr. Dooms of the investing world I projected Nordstrom's financials to understand the conditions under which the firm might suffer a loss on its income statement. With a topline growth rate assumption of 1%, the company's cost of goods sold and SG&A combined will have to expand at least 600 basis points under a 35% tax rate for the firm to turn net income negative. And even that won't make the firm free cash flow negative as depreciation expenses are just ~$100 million short of its capex requirements. I think such a large bandwidth should allow the firm enough room to experiment with formats like it did recently irrespective of the impact on shares in the near term.

Conclusion

In its press release, the company stated that the Nordstrom family will now look to renew its efforts to go private after the holiday season. But even if that does not happen, i think investors have a bargain when we look at the upside from tax reforms and the limited downside on the stock from current levels. I, therefore, reiterate my BUY rating on this ticker.

