Haemonetics: Revisiting The Company's Outlook

Being on the short side of the market has been tough for those of us that dabble there of late; as far as I’m concerned, if an investor has managed to break even on the short side of their portfolio, that investor has done an excellent job. By and large, I’ve avoided large wipe-outs, but I still keep a very watchful eye on my short investments. Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) has been a long-running short position for me, ever since my initial coverage on Seeking Alpha in December of last year. It was time to put out another deep dive on the firm to explain what has occurred over the past 12 months, what was right and wrong about my initial thesis, as well as why I continue to hold the firm on the short side. As a reminder, here were the tenants of the short thesis at the time:

Management describes Haemonetics as high technology; reality is the company sells commoditized disposable medical supplies

Revenue growth has flat-lined, further breaking the high technology thesis

Long-standing promises of a turnaround that will increase margin

Stumbles related to acquisitions; impairment charges

All factors considered, valuation multiples are simply too high even assuming rosy margins

Business Overview

Haemonetics develops blood technology products, equipment, and software. At first glance, it’s a great business niche with a feel-good company objective of improving patient care, all while reducing overall cost. While the company can trace its roots to blood collection devices and surgical blood salvage devices back in the early 1970’s, Haemonetics products today are now used throughout the industry: wherever blood and plasma collection is performed, within the surgery suite, and throughout the hospital within transfusion devices. On the plus side, Haemonetics does have fairly sizeable market share positions in most of its products, and it does have long-standing relationships with many customers.

Like with anything in the market, there are caveats. These are relatively mature markets, and technological innovation has limited the demand growth need for many of the company’s devices, most of which are disposable in nature, and therefore volume-based. Doctors and other support staff simply do not require the same levels of donor blood in many procedures, due to technological advances (minimally-invasive surgical procedures) and the use of chemicals (tranexamic acid to limit bleeding). At the same time, larger companies like Terumo (OTCPK:TRUMF) and Fresenius (OTCQX:FSNUF) remain very interested in the space, and have been running circles around the company in my opinion, given the talks I’ve had with those within the industry. These two aren’t pure plays in blood, and have substantially larger resources given their size: Fresenius has a $46B market cap, Terumo $15B. As a small cap at just over $2B, Haemonetics struggles to compete with that kind of scale, and if at any point margins get out of line, these two have the same industry relationships to quickly soak up the excess margin. This also plays into research and development, where Haemonetics has traditionally invested very little ($41mm annually on average the past three years). These two competitors have budgets near $500mm annual; rest assured, any opportunities they see to invest in the space with high prospective returns will get jumped on.

CEO Wildcard, Kicking The Can?

New management was an initial worry of mine. If investors go back to the Investor Day presentation in May of 2016, the company laid out a great story (yet again) for a turnaround in its fortunes. This time, Haemonetics had a new CEO (Ron Gelbman), with decades of experience in healthcare at some well-known organizations (Baxter Healthcare, McKinsey’s Global Med business). Ron Gelbman has a can-do attitude and didn’t pull punches; he acknowledged the company’s declining gross profits, capacity issues at certain facilities, and some lax spending in operating expenses, particularly within research and development. Things were going to change, however, as he had co-architected, along with the Board of Directors, a new strategy that “he owns” and was fully prepared to implement. This was no quick fix, and it going to be a three-year journey, or from 2H fiscal 2016 to 2H fiscal 2019. Since we’re now at roughly the halfway point (fiscal 1Q 2018 now in the books), it is worth revisiting that strategy to see where we’ve come.

For one, the company has kicked the can down the road just a hair. Originally, the second half of fiscal 2016 was to be the planning phase, with the eighteen months that followed set to be all about leaning out the cost structure; restructuring implementation was guided through the end of the first half of fiscal 2018. Now that we’re there (and results are still tepid), management has moved the goalposts forward a bit, with growth just around the corner in fiscal 2019. Admittedly, restructuring costs did trend down meaningfully in fiscal Q1 2018 compared to the run-rate last year ($10mm versus $34mm last year), so there is a light at the end of the tunnel. This restructuring has been a massive undertaking, and GAAP to non-GAAP swings have been quite large. The company booked $73mm in impairments last year (more on that later), as well as $34mm in restructuring costs and $27mm in deal amortization. Those are big numbers for a firm of this size; GAAP operating expense excluding the impairment charges came in at just $207mm. A GAAP loss of $0.51/share quickly turned into $1.53/share in profit once all reconciliations were done. This was ahead of initial 2017 guidance of $1.45/share at the mid-point.

All About Revenue, The Fiscal 2019 Inflection Point

The question will turn to revenue growth. Revenues were down 2.5% last fiscal year, and the company has guided to no growth this year on a consolidated basis. Blood Center revenues were down 13.5% last year on a constant currency basis, and guidance this year is for another 8.5% haircut at the mid-point. Earnings will improve incrementally (5% up to $1.63/share consensus) on higher margin expectations. Broadly, this will be another relatively lost year in terms of earnings (particularly free cash flow), so the story has shifted to fiscal 2019. Sell-side analysts expect 4% growth in fiscal 2019, but forecasts fall for margin expansion, with earnings estimates up 13.6% over fiscal 2018 guidance. The company has only so many levers it can pull, and over the past six months, the sell-side has started to pull back on its expectations for fiscal 2018 and 2019 (10% cuts). Given Haemonetics has aspired to compound annual growth of 7% from fiscal 2017-2021, the company may have a tough time meeting those goals. Management has two goals here: growth in Plasma and Hospital Center revenue has to see double digits annually, and declines in the Blood Center business have to moderate quickly, reaching low to mid-single digit declines.

Plasma-based revenue will be key in those efforts. That business line generated 46% of revenue ($411mm) in fiscal 2017, making it the company’s highest-earning segment, as well as the one most key to its future prospects. Portions of this business are tapering off or stable (blood volume replacement in trauma and surgery, genetic/clotting disorders), with the growth mostly expected to come from immunoglobulin, particularly chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (“CIDP”) and primary immune deficiency (“PID”) patients. These patients require frequent plasma transfusions, and diagnosis/early treatment of these ailments are becoming more common. Still, the company only estimates plasma collection growth at 6-8% annually (in-line with fiscal 2017 growth); the rest of the revenue will have to come from improved market share (Japanese roll-out in fiscal 2017 as an example) or more products (PCS equipment 300 roll-out beginning in the United States). The PCS 300 equipment roll-out is a big one. While the FDA hasn’t even approved the device yet, it is going to drive some higher costs in the meantime. Mentioned in my earlier work is the capital-intensive nature of this business; Haemonetics (particularly in the United States) places this equipment for free with customers – with a catch. Just like with that annoying Keurig in your kitchen, only Haemoentics’ disposable products work with that equipment, and PCS 300 disposable prices are going to be higher than legacy products (with added benefits per management). However, this means that tens of thousands of devices sit on the company’s balance sheet depreciating each year, and whenever the company rolls out new equipment, it must incur costs to place it. Fiscal 2018 guidance is for $20mm in operating expenses for this roll-out (sales force, clinical specialists hires), as well as $60mm in capital expenditures associated with capacity expansion and investments in this product line.

Blood Center Struggles, Impairment Charges

Blood Center results, particularly in the United States, have been tough. The demand for whole blood disposable products have declined due to lower transfusion rates and better hospital management programs. Further, hospitals have put further emphasis on cost, and have gone to single vendor sourcing at the lowest selling prices. Further impacting results, the American Red Cross and two other group purchasers requested contract updates for red cell collection; Haemonetics won 100% of their business as a result, but at steep pricing concessions ($8mm operating income impact in fiscal 2017).

Stopping the bleeding in this division will be key, which management hopes to do by fiscal 2020. The company’s 2016 recall of blood collection kits due to filter failings (leukocyte removal) did not help the company’s reputation or its cost structure ($7.1mm in expenses thus far, $11mm in loss claims not reimbursed at the end of the fiscal year). The hits keep on coming; double dose collection is becoming more common. This method allows the collection of two units of red blood cells from the same donor during a single session. Haemonetics admittedly has little presence in this market – it has focused on providing a superior single dose product. Management used Japan as an example, where double dose collection is predicted to go from mid-20 to high 30 percent market share from the beginning of fiscal 2017 to the end of fiscal 2018. This is a broad general trend across blood collection, and one that will be a tough issue for Haemonetics as it intends to rationalize spend within the unit. The company expects to exit nearly half of its markets over the next several years, as well as cutting its product base from nearly 1,000 to 150, in the pursuit of profitable margin. My inclination is that management’s target (3-5% annual declines through fiscal 2021) will be a tough nut to crack.

I forecast an impairment charge here last year, and that materialized during annual impairment testing. Haemonetics wrote down the entire goodwill balance in its North American Blood Center reporting unit ($57mm), as well as impact to intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment ($14mm total). There is still $384mm in goodwill and intangible assets on the balance sheet, but these should survive impairment testing this coming fiscal year.

Reconciling The Company With Its Valuation

Haemonetics trades at more than 28x this fiscal year’s non-GAAP earnings. This excludes deal amortization and ongoing restructuring costs. The company does have the benefit of a tailwind this year from lower recall costs compared to last year. This is more than offset by the costs of the TCS 300 roll-out on operating expenses, which should moderate to some degree post-rollout.

I like to think of this one future forward though. Assume that the company can earn 14% GAAP operating margin, more than healthy for a disposable medical supplies company, and in-line with Haemonetics’ operating margins from 2008 to 2012 when business was much healthier. That’s a more than aspirational goal. On today’s revenue base of $886mm, that represents $114mm in pre-tax profit; $85mm assuming a 25% tax rate. That’s $1.68/share in GAAP earnings in an ideal world. Should shareholders be paying 26.5x potential GAAP earnings, or 10x EBITDA, today for a company that will do well to grow mid-single digits? There is a lot of execution risk here, and while this hasn’t gone off the rails, it has started to wobble.

