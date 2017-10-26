Market Volatility Bulletin: How Would You Rank The Fed Chair Nominees?

Decent bit of Skew on S&P 500 front-month contract for just a small range of upcoming handles on the ES.

VIX easily bested the panic push higher from last week, topping at around 13.25. The trend appears higher, but we expect to see a lot of sell-offs like yesterday's.

Markets offered a little something for everyone, with heightened realized vol and a sharp bounce off last Thursday's pre-market lows.

Stocks had their worst day in over seven weeks on Wednesday, as the S&P was down a whopping half percent; at the lows the major index was down close to one percent. The VIX peaked around thirteen, but as of Wednesday evening, it had settled back down to about where it started the day.

No sector was safe, though Energy (XLE), Industrials (XLI), and Financials (XLF) ended up posting the biggest losses.

Oil prices (USO) fell from Tuesday's four-week high following the EIA data release, which indicated higher U.S. inventories than expected. Below is Dec crude futures contract has performed over the last month:

Treasury yields increased after strong data releases for durable goods orders and new home sales. Ten-year Treasury yields (TLT) peaked at 2.475%, the highest in seven months.

The dollar (UUP) saw mild weakening in spite of the favorable economic data. The Dollar Index had appreciated a bit late last week following reports that the relatively hawkish John Taylor had made a good impression on President Trump, but over the last couple days it has given back some of its gains, perhaps in anticipation of a strengthening Euro due to the upcoming ECB meeting?

In addition, online prediction markets are pricing in a lower probability of Taylor securing the Chairmanship.

For today's shout out, we feature a recent SA article by Renaissance Research: "Fed Rate Should Be Raised To 4%: Taylor Rule"

In the article, the research group provides insight into what a Taylor led Fed might look like by discussing his famous "Taylor Rule," a formula used to determine what the targeted Fed funds rate should be.

As cited in the article, the contemporary version of the Taylor Rule equation is as follows:

Policy Interest Rate = Neutral Real Rate + Actual Inflation Rate + 0.5 * (Actual Inflation Rate - Desired Inflation Rate) + 0.5 * (Real GDP - Potential GDP)

In the following chart, the white line represents the actual Fed funds rate, while the blue line represents the rate suggested by the Taylor Rule:

Here is the author's commentary:

As the chart shows, there was a significant deviation between the actual fed funds rate and the Taylor rule prescription during 2003-2005. Notably, in 2015, John Taylor published an article saying that the 2003-2005 deviation was a major source of the housing bubble, the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the Great recession.

Additionally, the article features the following quote from Taylor on quantitative easing:

Some argue that we should have QE forever, leave the balance sheet bloated, and use interest on reserves or reverse repos to set the short-term interest rate. But the distortions caused by these massive interventions and the impossibility of such policy being rule-like indicate that QE forever should not be part of a monetary policy for the future. The goal should be to get the balance sheet back to levels where the demand and supply of reserves determine the interest rate.

The author's conclusion is as follows:

...we believe it is highly unlikely that even a Taylor-led Fed would increase rates to 4%. That being said, John Taylor maintains a strong belief in a rules-based monetary strategy. As such, if Mr. Taylor is nominated, he would most likely introduce a more-systematic and more rules-based monetary policy based on his research. That would likely result in higher interest rates and a more aggressive approach to shrinking the Fed's balance sheet.

With the president's decision imminent, we are very interested to see how it all plays out. We would be interested to hear what our readers think about the future of the Fed.

If you had to rank the current candidates, who would you most/least like to see as the next chairman? We are particularly interested in your feedback on this topic, and any perspective you the reader wish to add on how you seeing a particular chair nomination in terms of impacting realized vol in equities and/or bonds.

Thoughts on Volatility

Action in spot VIX had a little something for everyone on Wednesday.

Interactive Brokers

Importantly to our minds, we took out last week's mini-panic high of 11.77 handily, printing briefly over 13. The index briefly held the handle before summarily cascading back down to about 11.25, which is more or less where it had closed previously.

We think that VIX dips are increasingly buyable. But the price action may frustrate both long ETP holders (VXX, TVIX, UVXY) as well as short ETP holders (XIV, SVXY) who have been spoiled now for the better part of 20 months, notwithstanding a few brief episodes of heartburn.

One thing on which we can all agree is that volatility is indeed shaping up to be higher and more volatile than what we were seeing in late September and into mid October.

Yesterday's MVB featured discussion that was worthy of consideration. We responded to a comment, saying that we did not believe AZ Senator Jeff Flake's decision to retire was sufficient to prompt the sharp sell-off in the ES.

Two follow-up comments piqued our interest:

Alan's statement reminds us that while markets may care little about impassioned speeches from individual senators, they very well may care about the balance of probabilities for getting tax reform done. This is sensible, given the high likelihood that comprehensive tax reform has in our view been almost fully priced in to US equities over the past year.

Silent Trader's contribution reminds that equities have acted in a rather nonchalant fashion regarding the selection of the next Fed chair. We are reminded of price action in late August 2013 when the position was up for debate between Larry Summers and Janet Yellen. Equities experienced a rare bit of heartburn for the year in that period as the fate of monetary policy loomed (also the Syrian "red line" issue was at stake).

In contrast, this year the playing field is more fractured, with four to five names open for serious consideration at one point or another. And with all that, hardly a nod from equities or volatility. ST reminds us that often it appears more likely that markets have a mind to do something and then just use the news as an excuse for doing so.

We do invite readers to share their thoughts on the structural set up of the current market.

Wednesday Post Close

Organic ATM vol is more convinced that vol is here to stay over the short run, with levels on weekly running above the monthly (see column 2 above). A couple points are worthy of mention:

First, the gap between weekly and quarterly vol are now just one-point wide. Just a week or so ago the gap was more than three (5.5ish vs. 8.7ish). Weekly vol tends to track actual volatility better, whereas quarterly vol runs more on mean reversion, distant "known unknowns", and other kinds of factors. The fact that weekly volatility has really boosted higher is to our minds a signal for increased levels of realized volatility in the days ahead. The low vol on the quarterly reminds us that it may take longer than those who are long products such as VXX would like to believe: quarterlies have gone up by a point, but we get the impression that they did so begrudgingly.

The second point is that there is some meaningful skew on the implied vol for next Friday's contract: fifteen handles on the ES (about .6%) yields a 1.2-vol point gap. Mind you this is totally normal over a broader range of ES strikes (say 1.5% or so), but this struck us as odd. Strangest of all being the .5-vol gap for simple ATM handles (2555 vs. 2560). To our minds the lesson is that if the S&P goes down (or up) just a little, the weekly contract is positioned to change implied vol levels quite speedily.

Conclusion

Our Q&A session with Robert Green, CPA was just released a couple days ago. We believe the session has the potential to be quite informative for readers. Thank you to those who sent us questions.

We submitted a complete response to Mr. Dane Van Domelen on his thought-provoking article that we featured in the Shout-Out section of yesterday's MVB. Our piece looks at the nature of path dependency, leverage, and rebalancing on creating a trading strategy for combinations of VXX and XIV.

