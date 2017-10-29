Caspian Sunrise Hits The Target In Oil-Rich Kazakhstan... What Now?

If all goes well, Caspian Sunrise could be a 20,000 boe/d producer by the end of next year.

A more detailed flow test will start soon, whilst two more deep wells will be drilled to outline the true potential of the BNG oil field.

Caspian Sunrise has finally been able to complete its first deep well at the BNG oil field in Kazakhstan.

Introduction

Caspian Sunrise (OTCPK:ROXIF) is the new name of Roxi Petroleum after it completed a substantial makeover after merging with one of its largest shareholders to consolidate a 99% ownership in the BNG oil project in Kazakhstan. The company is still in the exploration phase but has recently released preliminary flow test results from its first ‘deep’ well on the BNG project.

Source: stockcharts.com

Whilst the company kept the ‘old’ ticker symbol on the OTC, you can find Caspian Sunrise on the London Stock Exchange with CASP as its ticker symbol. The average daily trading volume is 1.8 million shares per day (the average volume was much lower before the initial flow rate was announced) and at the current share price of 13.25 pence, the market capitalization is 221 million British Pounds ($290M).

This article will be divided into two main parts. In the first part, I will provide the background of the company and its business strategy which was published at European Small Cap Ideas in July, when the share price was trading at 6.5-7.5 pence. In the second part of this article, I will explain the importance of these flow results and what we can expect Caspian to do.

PART I: AN OVERVIEW

The merger with Baverstock

The second half of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 were focused on one thing: completing the merger between Roxi Petroleum and Baverstock. Baverstock was a Swiss holding company which owned 41% of Eragon Petroleum, which in turn owned 99% of the BNG exploration license.

As the remaining 59% of Eragon was owned by Roxi Petroleum, it made a lot of sense to combine both companies to simplify the investment structure (Baverstock also owned 10.5% of Roxi’s share count). Caspian Sunrise was born, and the company now directly owns 99% of the BNG license with a local ‘partner’ owning the remaining 1% in the BNG field.

This really makes it much easier for people like you and me to really wrap our heads around what Caspian really owns; 99% of the BNG exploration license in Kazakhstan.

Source: company presentation

The company is already producing oil from some shallow wells at a rate of 1,200 barrels per day (which increased to 3,400 barrels per day in Q3), but recent exploration success could result in a meaningful production boost. The most recently drilled wells are 808 and 143, and testing revealed flow rates of in excess of 600 barrels per day for hole 143 whilst we are still waiting to see the flow rates of well 808 after the company repairs the well casing (which resulted in –unwanted- water inflow).

The most recent well that has been completed, well 144, is perhaps the best shallow well to date. This well is located 900 meters and 2 kilometers away from two other production wells and increases the size of the oil structure by 10 square kilometers. That’s great, but what was really intriguing was the flow rate. Preliminary test work indicated a flow rate of approximately 1,000 barrels of oil per day, which would almost double the company’s current production rate. Of course, more testing will be needed but this clearly emphasizes the size and production potential of the shallow wells as well.

The deep exploration holes will be important to determine the company’s future

It’s great to have a decent production rate from shallow wells, but the real prize is in the deeper reservoirs on the property (which also contain oil with a better quality). Caspian Sunrise is absolutely convinced there’s something ‘larger’ underneath the shallower reservoirs, and that’s the company’s main focus right now (it has even decided to shut in three wells on the South Yelemes structure which were producing at a rate of 150 barrels per day).

Source: company presentation

So why does Caspian think there’s a deeper and larger oil reservoir on the property? First of all, the BNG license is located just 40 kilometers from the Tengiz oilfield which has a reserve estimate of 6 to 9 billion barrels of recoverable oil (yes, that’s billion) in a reservoir which is a kilometer thick, 19 kilometers wide and 21 kilometers long.

Tengiz is without any doubt huge as the total revenue from that oil field will be close to half a trillion dollar, even at the current low oil price.

So, Caspian is exploring in the right region, and as a matter of fact, one of its older ‘deep’ wells (A5) has actually been producing at a rate of 2,000 barrels of oil per day, although for a short period. A second well was drilled which also produced at a rate of 2,000 barrels of oil per day, but that well got blocked as well whilst a third deep well was a bad well as just 3% of the total expected pay zone was effectively perforated.

This tells you two things.

There’s something there (you don’t drill two wells flowing 2,000 barrels of oil per day just by accident). The drilling conditions are difficult.

Caspian has now re-entered Deep Well A6 and is now trying to perforate the deeper sections of the well which would allow the oil (and some gas) to flow to the surface, making it possible for Caspian to test the flow rates of this well.

Caspian is also getting back in Deep Well A5 and will sidetrack the existing well from a depth of 4,000 meters which would allow the company to complete a real flow test over a longer period of time.

If both deep wells once again show a stable flow rate of 2,000 barrels per day, Caspian would be a 7,500 barrel per day producer overnight (4,000 barrels from the deep wells, 3,400 barrels from the shallow wells), with hundreds of millions of barrels in 2P reserves. So the well tests throughout this summer will be extremely important.

Source: company presentation

Counting down the days until next summer…

What’s really important is the next (few?) resource updates as this will determine the total length of the production concession Caspian will be awarded. If the company is able to prove the oil fields contain in excess of 730 million barrels in 2P reserves (Proved + Probable), it will be awarded a 49-year production license. If the size of the oilfield comes in below that 730M mark, it will be awarded a 29-year concession over the entire area. The current resource is approximately 48 million barrels of oil, all located in the shallower zones of the area.

Right now, Caspian is still working on the property using an exploration/appraisal license. That’s a great way to really try to figure out what’s lying underneath the surface, but it also comes with a negative side effect. As long as the company doesn’t have that ‘full’ production license, it has to sell its oil at domestic prices. In FY 2016, the average domestic oil price was – sit down for this – just $16/barrel. It’s obviously clear Caspian wasn’t making any money on this, which usually is a good incentive to speed up the exploration work and figure out the true size of the oil field. Once a production license will be issued, that’s where the real money will be made. From the annual report:

Source: Annual report

Once the production license will be issued, Caspian will be allowed to sell 80% of its output at world prices (subject to a $5/barrel export tax, and a 7-32% rent tax on prices above $50/barrel). So assuming a WTI price of $50/barrel, no rent taxes will be due, but the export tax per barrel will reduce the received price per barrel to $45.

Using an 80/20 ratio for the world price and domestic price (at $15/barrel) will result in a received oil price of $39/barrel, almost 150% higher than the current price levels.

This doesn’t mean anything yet for the company’s viability as there’s no real starting point to try to figure out the production costs per barrel of oil because A) the current production comes from the shallow fields with a lower production rate per well and B) as Caspian isn’t in commercial production yet, it doesn’t have to break its expenses down in production expenses, transportation expenses, etc etc.

But should some of those vertical wells indeed confirm the existence of a large reservoir, it’s not unlikely one of those vertical wells could produce 1,500-3,000 barrels of oil per day and generate a revenue of $43M per year.

PART II: THE FIRST DEEP WELL WAS A SUCCESS. WHAT NOW?

The test results

As Caspian Sunrise once again encountered its fair share of delays, the company was only able to announce the well results (of deep well A5) in the second half of October. But it was worth the wait as the flow rates were higher than anticipated. As you might remember, the previous flow rates of the deep well were approximately 2,000 barrels per day, and I would already have been very happy if Caspian would have been able to repeat this scenario.

But the verdict was even better: the initial flow rate was a stunning 3,500 barrels per day, or 75% higher than anticipated. Great news, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves here, as the flow test only lasted for four hours. That’s not really sufficient to get a ‘good’ understanding of how good the well could be, but the wellhead will be reopened soon as the 3,500 barrels per day were encountered when the well was opened for cleaning purposes.

Caspian is now directing the appropriate measuring instruments to the BNG oilfield to perform more accurate tests. That being said, the company already sounds very optimistic as the current pressure at the shut-in wellhead is approximately 470 bar and the existence of gases indicates the quality of the oil could be very good (the lighter the oil, the higher the value).

I expect to see more updates in the next few weeks and would be particularly interested in the IP 30 flow rate which measures the production rate in the initial 30 days. Meanwhile, the two other deep wells (A6 and 801) still have to be completed. And remember – the multi-billion barrel Tengiz oil field is practically up the road, as you can see in the next image.

Source: company presentation

In all the excitement created by the flow rates from the deep wells, we would almost forget to highlight Caspian’s shallow drill program where it’s targeting shallow oil reservoirs. These shallow wells are important to cover the overhead and exploration expenses related to the shallow wells, as Caspian has now confirmed the current production rate (3,400 barrels per day from shallow wells) is now sufficient to cover these expenses, and that’s a major step forward. One additional shallow well is currently being drilled, which could further increase the production rate towards 4,000 barrels of oil per day.

The clock is ticking and Caspian could now accelerate its exploration and development program

Not only does Caspian now know there’s ‘something’ there, it can now also use its expertise from the first deep well to tackle the two other planned deep wells. Well 801 will be the immediate priority once the drill rig will be released from well A5, whilst the drilling pipes used for A5 will subsequently be used to complete Deep Well A6.

I would expect the company to be able to report on these two deep wells before the end of this year, but Caspian could also try to accelerate its drill program in an attempt to gather as much evidence and knowledge of the oil reservoirs as possible. Remember: should the total oil reserve be in excess of 730 million barrels by July 2018. I’m not sure the three deep wells which are currently being drilled would be sufficient to get there, even after adding the additional reserves from the shallow drill program.

That’s why I think it’s likely to see Caspian Sunrise raising more cash as this would allow the company to accelerate its exploration and development program at BNG. One deep well costs approximately $9-12M and takes six months to be completed. So if Caspian hurries and raises $25M in the next few weeks, it could try to complete two additional wells before the summer of next year. Raising $25M would increase the share count by less than 10%, and I think it would be a solid move as A) it could increase the production rate right out of the gate and B) the total reserve statement could be substantially higher if the independent consultant is able to use data from five wells instead of three wells.

Investment thesis

Caspian Sunrise is getting close to the finish line. Whilst I’m afraid the company will be unable to meet the 730M barrel threshold before July 2018, that’s not a disaster. Whatever happens, Caspian should meet all criteria to receive its 29-year production license and could further develop its BNG oil field within that timeframe.

The next few months will determine Caspian’s future. Should the two additional deep wells confirm the presence of high-quality oil which doesn’t need artificial lifting to be recovered, all bets are off. We sold 50% in the ESCI-portfolio (the entry point was approx. 6.5 pence) and are keeping the ‘free’ shares as Caspian might be on the verge of confirming a multi-hundred million barrel oil reserve. The story is unfolding now, and you should keep a very close eye on the next results of the deep wells.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROXIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.