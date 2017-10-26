Is The Shipping Sector A Great Or Terrible Investment?

Demand is now looking up in nearly all sectors. Forward vessel supply is heavily constrained. Banks are cautious. Retail investors are terrified. Is this the best opportunity to invest we’ve ever seen?

Retail investors have lost money in almost every equity in the market, whether in dry bulk, tankers, containerships, offshore, gas carriers, etc.

Shipping: A Treacherous Past

The shipping sectors have been a graveyard for retail investors since the late-2000s. Virtually every segment has led to massive losses. Even the ‘safe’ firms and especially the high-yielders have nearly all crashed and burned. We’ve witnessed dozens of bankruptcies and even the survivors have been pummeled. DryShips (DRYS), one of the most ubiquitous names in the sector (and unfortunately also one of the most toxic) is down 99.9999992% in the past seven years. That’s not a typo. Even less toxic firms have been pummeled: Frontline (FRO) is down 99%, Seaspan (SSW) is down 47%, Teekay Corporation (TK) is down 70%. Almost every firm has been a disastrous investment.

Even firms with seemingly great market sense and timing have been train wrecks. Diana Shipping (DSX) did an excellent job of avoiding nearly all the pitfalls of their competitors and they are still down 69% over the past seven years. Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) was completely recapitalized and guided by top-tier private equity and they’re down 75%. Offshore firms have fared even worse: Seadrill (SDRL) is bankrupt and Teekay Offshore (TOO) is down 89%. Many others no longer trade. The list goes on.

Human Recency Bias

A very privileged few of us do very well by trading on our ‘gut feelings.’ This is extremely rare and I’m certainly not one of these gifted souls. The rest of us suffer from a natural “Recency Bias” which is what also drives major forecasting errors across the markets. The majority of investors I work with view anything shipping related as a terrible investment idea and a heavy number refuse to even consider trading opportunities. This is 100% natural. Shipping has been an abysmal sector in invest in on average dating back to 2008. With a few rare exceptions, anyone dipping their toe in the waters without heavy amounts of due diligence and offsetting risk allocations has been devastated.

Opportunity Lies Ahead?

I believe this ‘recency bias’ effect is preventing a majority of investors from placing investments in what might be the best shipping investment opportunity in decades. I use the words “might” because there are always risks of market pullbacks. Shipping is by and large a cyclical commodity sector, which means there is little pricing power and we can see violent moves in either direction. We are invested in multiple names which could be multi-baggers in short-order, but they could also fall apart if we saw major demand shocks. Global trade and Chinese growth is driving many of these markets. A global recession, or even a major pullback would decimate many of these names once more. However, if global demand remains on its current trajectory (not altogether that challenging), we could be set for the best run in shipping since the early-2000s.

The Forgotten Past of Shipping

When the majority of folks write off shipping investments as a graveyard for equity capital, they are forgetting the potential returns in a bullish environment. One can look to the mid-2000s for an example. These results below from 2003-2008 massively understate the actual returns as all of these firms paid enormous dividends as well. Frontline was actually more than a 10-bagger for example as this historical report reveals.

There weren’t as many public shipping plays during that era and many of the mid-2000s IPOs are also no longer among us. However, everything ran, and it ran hard.

Why did the market surge relentlessly? In a simple answer, demand surpassed supply. As I mentioned before, shipping is by-and-large a cyclical commodity sector. In a simple folk example:

99 ships and 100 cargoes is a booming market; 100 ships and 99 cargoes is a bust.

The market was plagued by recency bias back then also. Shipping markets had all been mediocre in the 1990s and the broad market was still recovering from the early-2000s recession and related dot-com bust. China joined the WTO, but few had any clue just how rapidly global demand would spike as a result. By the time the markets starting moving in 2003 it was too late for supply to catch up. Owners frantically began ordering, but the rates just kept surging for years on end.

Shipping Costs Could Soar; Demand Won’t Slow

In the modern world, ocean shipping costs are a much smaller portion of total cargo valuations. For example, a very-large crude carrier (“VLCC”) carries 2M barrels of oil and a typical run from the Middle East to China requires around 45 days round trip assuming no major delays. Even at sky-high prices of $100k/day, this still only costs around $3/bbl for transport, perhaps around $4-$5/bbl factoring in port fees and other delays. A Capesize dry bulk vessel can carry 180k tons of iron ore. Australian shorthauls take around 25 days roundtrip, Brazilian efforts take over 70 days. Even with rates in unthinkable $80k/day ranges, this is around $12-$30/ton.

When demand is surging, shipping costs provide very little resistance. We can do the same exercises for giant gas carriers poised to deliver LNG and LPG from the US Gulf to Asian buyers for decades to come or we can also run similar calculations for modern containerships delivering retail goods across the globe. In a strong market, shipping rates are limited only by the availability of tonnage. High shipping rates will barely slow down major trades.

The Biggest Risk: High Supply Levels

Besides the obvious risk of a global recession, the biggest risk to shipping markets is an overbuild in tonnage. Most ship types take between 18 and 36 months to build, with simple dry bulkers being the fastest and gas carriers and offshore platforms generally being the slowest. If rates begin to soar, it’s too late for major ordering to slow the market for at least another few years down the road. However, if a bunch of folks begin ordering during every trough in anticipation of a recovery, then we’ll never get a recovery.

This is precisely what happened to dry bulk in 2011-2013. As I mentioned before, the global markets were suffering from a major supply hangover, but prospects were just beginning to turn. We then saw private equity and bank-backed owners run to the yards in a frenzy. These orders destroyed the most promising sectors right as they were starting their natural recovery in 2015. We’re at a very similar situation to 2012-2013 right now. However, this time its seemingly different.

This time around, private equity is mostly out of the picture, banks are refusing to back speculative ordering, global shipyards are closing down, and equity investors are running scared. Supply is at the lowest levels in 10-20 years in almost all sectors. Some subsectors are at all-time modern lows in terms of orderbook levels and fleet valuations. Despite this clear valuation case, very few are buying.

What it Takes?

It won’t take a demand renaissance for markets in many sectors to surge in 2018-2020, we simply need slow and steady global trade growth. Just a few percent growth coupled with natural fleet aging and upcoming regulations could lead to a bull cycle we haven’t seen in 15-years.

I’m not alone on this call, Clarksons Platou (perhaps the most competent mainstream shipping analyst team) has recently claimed that “investment opportunities could perhaps be the best in over 30 years.”

I’m bullish on dozens of names in the sector. Some of these are trading at valuations that could provide multi-bagger returns in just one solid year of performance. Don’t take my word for it though. I encourage everybody to review as much research as possible and always make their own informed decisions.

If You’ve Read This Far

If you’ve made it this far in the report, congratulations, and thank you for at least having an open mind to a non-mainstream view. Shipping is a hated, loathed, detested sector. “One burnt, twice shy” rules the day. I guarantee more than half of readers who open this report will have already closed it by this point.

Despite the horrible returns sector-wide in the past seven years, I’ve focused heavily on the sector for the past five years and have compiled a very strong track record.

How? Primarily by hedging during fairly priced times and also by avoiding the rotten apples in the group. I’ve directly shorted and/or have been publicly bearish on over a dozen flameouts over the past 5 years. These include DryShips (DRYS), Diana Containerships (DCIX), Box Ships (OTCQB:TEUFF), Danaos Corp (DAC), Global Ship Lease (GSL), Gener8 Martime (GNRT), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), Navios Midstream (NAP), Nordic American Tankers (NAT), Safe Bulkers (SB), Diana Shipping (DSX) and several others. Close readers might know I’ve liked GNRT since $5 and SALT since $3, but they might not know I was bearish from $14 down and $30 down respectively.

We only invest in firms where the risk/reward is remarkably skewed in our favor. I’ve taken risks, and I’ve made mistakes. I’ve been bullish on a few stinkers. Our biggest loser has been Scorpio Tankers (STNG), where I’ve been bullish for around two years. I try not to shy away from my mistakes. This chart is fairly damning, ouch!

I also suffered a misadventure with Teekay Tankers (TNK) from late-2015 through early-2017. However, in all of these cases, the risk/reward was skewed in our favor and losses were easily controlled. STNG is a 4% portfolio position for example and we’re down around 20%.

Meanwhile, we’ve produced dozens of winners. Some of our more recent ones include International Seaways (INSW) from $11 to $22, Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) from $3 to $8, Teekay Corporation (TK) from $6 to $9, Genco Shipping (GNK) from mid-$10 to mid-$13 and many other private names/trades. Here’s the kind of chart we like to post on the refrigerator:

How can investors also do this:

Utilize the best data, consider all opinions

Stick to positively skewed risk/reward situations

Don’t get married to positions

Constantly search for better long and short opportunities

