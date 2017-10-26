AMD: Protection Kicks In

Hedged AMD shareholders fared better, as we illustrate here. We close by discussing what they can do now.

Those who were long AMD on Wednesday were less fortunate, as the shares plummeted on the company's weak guidance.

Last week, we noted that we exited the AMD position in our hedged portfolio from April up 7.8%, and the portfolio as a whole closed up 26.38%.

AMD Booth Workers In Happier Times

Softening The Blow For AMD Longs

In a recent article (AMD: Not So Wrong After All), we updated the final performance on our hedged portfolio from April that included an Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) position. We noted there that we exited our AMD position last week up 7.8%, and the portfolio as a whole closed up 26.38%.

Investors who still held AMD on Wednesday, after it announced disappointing guidance during its earnings call the evening before, weren't as fortunate. But those AMD investors who were hedged fared better, as we elaborate below. We close discussing a course of action for hedged AMD longs now.

The October 24th Optimal Collar Hedge

As of Tuesday's close, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of AMD against a greater than 15% drop by late April while not capping an investor's upside at less than 12% by the end of that time period. We used a 12% cap here, because that was the highest cap % at which you could eliminate the positive hedging cost.

As you can see at the bottom of the second screen capture above, the cost was negative, so an investor would have collected an amount equal to $350, or 2.46% of position value when opening this collar, assuming he placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

The idea behind this hedge was that the investor could tolerate a decline of 15% but no more than that. Let's see where you'd be had you hedged then and held through Wednesday's drop.

How The October 24th Collar Responded To AMD's Drop

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Wednesday's close:

And here is an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated AMD's Drop

AMD closed at $14.25 on Tuesday, October 24th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $14,250 in AMD shares plus $950 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, he would have needed to pay $1,300 to do that. So, his net position value on October 24th was ($14,250 + $950) - $1,300 = $13,900.

AMD closed at $12.33 on Wednesday, October 25th, down about 13.47% from its closing price on October 24th. The investor's shares were worth $12,330 as of 10/25, his put options were worth $1,370, and if he wanted to close out the short call leg of his collar, it would have cost him $630, using the midpoint of the spread, in both cases. So: ($12,330 + $1,370) - $630 = $13,070. $13,070 represents a 5.97% drop from $13,900.

More Protection Than Promised

So, although AMD had dropped by about 13.5% at the time of the calculations above, and the investor's hedge was designed to limit him to a loss of no more than 15%, he was actually down less than 6% on his combined net hedge plus underlying stock position by this point. This is an example of the impact of time value on a hedge designed to protect based on its intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

If you're hedged with the collar above, it doesn't expire until April, so you have time to feel this out, while your downside is strictly limited. If the stock drops further, but you remain bullish on it, you might consider buying-to-close the call leg of the collar to eliminate your upside cap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.