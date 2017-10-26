Petroleum Geo-Services' (PGSVY) CEO Rune Olav Pedersen on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA ADR (OTCPK:PGSVY) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2017 2:00 AM ET

Executives

Bård Stenberg - VP of IR and Corporate Communication

Rune Olav Pedersen - CEO

Gottfred Langseth - CFO

Analysts

John Olaisen - ABG

Christopher Møllerløkken - Carnegie

Morten Nystrøm - Nordea

Mick Pickup - Barclays

Bård Stenberg

Good morning and welcome to this presentation of PGS Q3 2017 results. My name is Bård Stenberg, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Today's presentation will be followed by our conference call. And people on the conference call will also be invited to ask questions after management's concluding remarks.

Before we start, I would like to give some practical information. As we are broadcasting this presentation, I kindly ask the audience here in Oslo to use the microphone provided when asking questions. For the audience here in Oslo also please take notice of the emergency exit located in the back of the room. If the alarm is sounded, please evacuate immediately. I'd also like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement showing on the screen and also available in today's earnings release and presentation, please study that carefully. Today's presentation will be given by CEO, Rune Olav Pedersen and CFO, Gottfred Langseth.

With that it's my pleasure to give the floor to you, Rune Olav.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Thank you, Bård. Welcome ladies and gentlemen to our Q3 results. And our Q3 results were driven primarily by very good execution of strong or good MultiClient projects in Canada and the North Sea. You can see it on the screen here. While our marine contract revenues, we experienced that the good pricing we had achieved for some of the job security were negatively impacted by a particular one challenging project in Asia Pacific. Overall, EBITDA was 108.6 million for Q3.

Cash flow from operations at fairly strong 118.4. Another important element is that we are seeing improved visibility for the winter season, which I will get back to. But most importantly, we have in PGS embarked on reorganization with the aim of reducing costs and improving the flexibility and how we address our customers in this market. The goal there is to become cash flow positive in 2018 after debt service taking into account that '18 may be flat compared to '17.

So, we are today announcing that we are reducing our gross cash cost by at least $100 million for '18 compared to 2017. I will get back to this. We're fairly brief here on the financial summary, but simply highlight fairly strong cash from operations of $118 million and it's been a long time since we've had this kind of strong cash flow. And I'll leave those numbers to Gottfred. Onto the order book, the order book at the end of Q3 was a fairly weak $167 million. However, following Q3, the end of Q3 we have seen a significant inflow of new work. So we have secured work in the range of approximately 55 million in October alone. And you see the bars obviously the full color bar represent 167 and then the shaded bar represents what we have secured after quarter end.

On the vessel booking side, this is currently based on eight vessels. But as I will explain to you later we are reducing the cost base of PGS to a level of six vessels. And we will use the remaining two vessels more selectively and optimistically when we have good MultiClient project or contract project to execute. And we expect them to use six vessels during the winter season and we expect to use eight vessels during the summer season. We are still based this booking numbers on the eight vessels. And as you can see based on that eight vessels we have 70% booked for Q4, 40% booked for Q1 and 10% booked for Q2 '18. This means that based on six vessels take that off which we intend to operate during the winter season, we are more or less fully booked or basically fully booked for Q4 and we expect to be able to book the remaining slots in Q1 for six vessels.

And then we will as I said introduce a seventh or eighth vessel during this winter season only if we find that we have commercially solid projects to put them into. This is the change. We organized this company for growth in 2010. Since then the market has changed significantly, the world around us has changed significantly. The market is smaller, it's weaker, it's more uncertain than it was in 2010 where we had a strong oil price and there was a growth in the seismic market and we expect a strong growth in the years to come. The customers have reorganized their operations. All the major oil companies over the world have more or less centralized, they've reorganized and we need to meet that challenge. Governments are easing their local content requirements around the world to stay competitive in today's low cost or lower oil price environment and obviously communication has greatly improved since 2010.

We need to match this. We cannot stay the same when the world is changing. So therefore today we are introducing a new operating structure for PGS. It is based on three key words centralization, simplification and streamlining, which are key words we have used and we have designed this new operating model. So, we are going to operate in two different units going forward, one called sales and services and one called operations and technology. It's going to be a smaller and more flexible organization obviously geared towards being more profitable as we are taking out a lot of costs in the process.

A few highlights. We will have a sales unit, which will sell all the services of PGS, with our imaging MultiClient contract in one unit. We have combined the MultiClient part of the business and the imaging part of the business into sales and services to bring imaging closer to MultiClient and to the sales process. We have centralized or we will centralize the bidding organization in PGS. Currently we are addressing the marine contract bids regionally; those will be centralized into one unit for project planning and bidding, and under operations and technology. And we will have an increased focus on project delivery. One organization will be responsible both commercially and operationally for delivering any marine contract project in PGS, a stronger focus on project delivery. By doing this, we believe we have a more effective organization and at the same time maintaining PGS' competitive advantages.

We will still offer MultiClient services, marine contract services, imaging services, they will still be based on our vessels and our technology, but we are going to do it in a different way. Part of what we're doing as I have alluded to is increase the fleet flexibility. The pictures there are eight vessels we will operate going forward. Two of those will be used only selectively. And as I said, we intend to address the seasonality we are experiencing, where we have a stronger demand in the summer months here in the north and a weaker demand in the winter months. So we will address the cost base of the company both offshore and in the offices to a six vessel operation.

And then we will use part-time employees, regular part-time employees and contractors to man up the other two vessels when we need that. So much more flexible cost structure than what we have today. We obviously still own our six cold-stacked vessels and they are an important part of what the recovery story for the routes. We will of course bring them back in as the market comes back. So what will it do? It will bring the 2018 cash cost below $600 million, which is a cash cost reduction of at least 100 million. That will be done by as I said centralizing, simplifying, streamlining the organization closing down offices or reducing the size of it around the world, we still have quite a few offices with quite a few size, they will become smaller or closed down.

We will improve the vessel flexibility; we will centralize and reduce the imaging capacity which is currently too big for the market. We will and have renegotiated our contracts with suppliers and we have several other initiatives all directed at delivering this cash cost target. It's important to note that operating the eight vessels you saw, six in the winter month and eight in the summer months will practically be the same capacity that we have operated in the market in 2017. So we don't see that these initiatives will impact revenue. We will continue our strong focus on keeping CapEx at a minimum level. These initiatives obviously have a cost and we estimate that we will spend approximately $40 million to $50 million to realize this cash cost saving and we estimate that most of this cost will be taken in Q4 2017.

And there, obviously, the aim is to be cash flow positive after debt service and tax at a very, very bottom line considering that '18 maybe flat compared to '17. So in conclusion, streamlining and simplification starts at the top. So this is the new EXT team in PGS. [indiscernible] head of sales and services organization, Per Arild Reksnes with head of the operations and technology and the person speaking next will still be the CFO. Gottfred?

Gottfred Langseth

Thank you, Olav Pedersen. Good morning everyone. Revenues for third quarter was 207.6 million that's 9% reduction from Q3 last year. The EBITDA for the quarter 108.6 million that's a notch lower than what we had in Q3 last year. The operating loss for the quarter, excluding impairments and charges, 30.4 million negative number. We recorded quite significant impairment and charges in this third quarter as we will work through that after those charges; the reported operating loss was 113.6 million.

We have the following charges in the third quarter, 28.5 million of impairment relating to the vessels and this relates to the reduced baseline for vessel operations - vessels to be operating going forward and impairments are primarily on the stacked vessels impacted vessels. Due to the expectation it will take longer time until the return to operation. We had 41.7 million impairment relating to the MultiClient library this relates to a low number of specific surveys primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, where we've seen lower sales than last.

There are no concerns relating to the overall phased performance or in a way the overall book values of the library this - under the accounting rules [indiscernible] on a standalone basis and it relates to project specific circumstances. We had 16 million of onerous contract provision in the quarter relating to the charter of the vessel Sanco Sword. This as well is driven by the lower baseline for vessels to be operated which makes it uncertain if and when the vessel will be taken into operation in PGS, this vessel is on a charter commitment until early mid-2020.

In addition to this, we also expensed the remaining differed tax asset in the balance sheet, now in Q3. This is a somewhat technical point. But we have concluded that criteria to recognize for recognition of deferred tax assets under IAS 12, which are very strict and no longer satisfied. Moving to the Q3 operational highlights, total MultiClient revenues, $149.6 million. Pre-funding revenues dominating that number, 101.8 million of prefunding revenues corresponds to prefunding of 124% on the 82 million we had of capitalized cash investment in the quarter. So you'll see from the graph to the right, the purple line that we're continuing a strong trend from prefunding levels from our MultiClient investments and developing in a way around the top-end of our targeted integral late sales, 47.8 million in the quarter.

Marine contract revenues 43.5 million. We have less capacity allocated to marine contract in this quarter, you will see from the illustration in the left that the yellow curve that we had - this is the lowest relative allocation to contract activity we have had in a long time. And as Rune pointed to the price increase we achieved on aggregate on the surveys to perform in Q3 in this - in our actuals have been offset by a strongly underperforming project in Asia Pacific [indiscernible] net actuals for the contract activities for the quarter.

Moving to MultiClient revenues by region. Prefunding revenues dominated by North America, in practice Canada and Europe, while late sales revenues were primarily from our library in Europe and Africa for this third quarter. It will continue to show strong performance on our MultiClient activities. We compare well with the rest of the industry on most parameters including revenue to book value and revenue to cash investment as illustrated on this slide. More than 70% of our Q3 revenues were relating to - were multi-client revenues. Book value at the end of Q3, 566 million, down from 647 million at the start of the year. Amortization rate on MultiClient sales for the quarter is 75%, somewhat high, primarily due to, in a way the mix with prefunding revenues weighing in at more heavily than late sales in this.

On the key operational numbers, most of these things have been commented on already, but just point to imaging revenues, lower than earlier quarters as a result of combination of a weak market for external imaging services and the fact that we are using more of our imaging capacity towards our MultiClient library. The next on operating costs and depreciation, those are integrated in the P&L lines, they are quite low and the primary reason for that is obviously that we had high MultiClient investment activity in the quarter. So there are more of those costs capitalized to the library in the quarter than mostly seen in early quarters.

Then utilization of vessels 81% active time in the quarter. We had more streamer capacity in this third quarter than at the same period last year, primarily since Ramform Hyperion was in full operation. We expect now to use 45% of our active capacity through the year for MultiClient, but slightly lower than what we said a quarter back. Cost, we had a sequential cost increase in the third quarter due to capacity on projects driven and more capacity in operation, 9 3D vessels and we had higher project costs and some external cost also relating to that for various reasons, but most importantly a very extensive Canada, portfolio of Canada projects in this quarter.

Quarterly cost will be significantly lower going forward from here. And our full-year gross cash cost still expected to be below 700 million. Cash flow - strong cash flow from operations. A reduction of working capital in the quarter, clearly related to the fact that more - higher and more backend loaded revenues in the second quarter than what we had in the third quarter. Net cash flow after investing activities before financing, you can see from the table positive, 18.4 million. Financing activities which is large numbers, 47 million, is primarily relating to a 25 million reduction on the drawing on the revolving credit facility in the quarter and 13.3 million of scheduled repayments on the export credit loans we have on the new bids.

Balance sheet, liquidity reserve quarter-end, 224 million. Net interest bearing debt at the bottom of the table, 1.113 billion. Total leverage ratio quarter-end, 4.32:1 which is down compared to what we had at the end of last quarter. Last slide for me, summary of debt and drawing facilities, not a lot of change here compared to what we showed a quarter back with the exception of the two things I already pointed to the drawing on revolving credit facility is reduced and currently stands at 200 million, with 200 million currently unused. And then a reduction of the balance of the export credit loans by bit over 13 million due to scheduled amortization of the loans.

With that I would stop and give it back to you, Olav.

Rune Olav Pedersen

An overview on where we have our vessels currently. I think I will limit myself on this slide to indicate that the vessels in the middle of the picture in Africa are currently on their way to jobs in Brazil. You see Tethys leaving to Brazil, and Sterling Titan and Atlas will soon be working in Africa. On the marine side market outlook, we still believe that improved cash flow among the oil companies combined with a limitation on streamer availability will benefit the seismic streamer markets. What we do believe that the timing of that is uncertain. And as you have heard in PGS we plan for a flat market in 2018 over 2017. That obviously doesn't mean that we necessarily believe it will be flat. I believe that the risk is on the up side rather than the downside, but we plan for a flat market.

The seasonal variations I have commented on and as you have heard we are addressing that with our new operating model, the flexible fleet model. On a more shorter term, we are seeing encouraging contract leads developing and you see the leads curve increasing and also the bid curves. And as before seismic demand is primarily driven by positioning for strategically important licensing rounds and commitments in E&P licenses. We continue to see a growth and more contract opportunities in the 4D space and we continue to win a large share of those contracts, which is an important element of the near-term market for us.

On the marine seismic supply, as you know this industry has adopted and addressed the reduction in the amount from the oil companies and the average streamer capacity is down approximately 40% from 2013. And we expect that capacity in the winter season coming will be approximately 10% lower than what it is in the summer season, obviously partly because we are operating less vessels in the winter season than in the summer season.

On our guidance, we are still guiding on gross cash flows below 700 million for 2017, of which 225 million will be capitalized as MultiClient cash investments. That is down from approximately 250. Pre-funding level, we predict will be above 100%, which is up from previously where it's at approximately 100%. And we believe that the active 3D vessel times planned for MultiClient will be approximately 45%, which is slightly down. The CapEx numbers are unchanged.

So in conclusion, this quarter was characterized by solid MultiClient performance. We had a very high - we had high pre-funding revenues and it was a high pre-funding level. We have a fairly strong order intake in October, which has been important because we have now been able to see an improvement of the visibility for utilizing our vessels during the winter season coming up. We still find that the bidding environment in marine contract for the winter season is competitive.

And we see, as you've seen, an encouraging bid pipeline for 2018. And again, the most important thing we are doing in PGS these days is embarking on a challenging reorganization and cost cutting exercise, to bring down the cost base of this company with more than $100 million '18 over '17 and reorganizing, at the same time, so that we can address the markets in a better way than we are currently doing. And with that, we aim to be cash flow positive as I said a few times at the very bottom line after debt servicing and after tax payment.

So with that, I think it's time for questions.

Bård Stenberg

Thank you, Rune. We can start with questions here in Oslo, from the audience here in Oslo before we go the people on the conference call. There is no question in Oslo. Operator, can you start us off with the Q&A session and provide the people on the call with the instructions for asking questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from John Olaisen from ABG.

John Olaisen

A few questions on the cost cutting initiatives. At the moment, you've got eight vessels and I see the order book or the vessel booking capacity for the winter is based on eight vessels. So firstly, do you still plan to have eight vessels in Q4 and Q1? And if that's the case, when do you expect to use all those 6 vessels, will that be from next winter, so a year from now? Just that's the first question, if you could answer the first please.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Sure. No. We plan to operate 6 vessels already in Q4 and Q1. Q4 of '17 and Q1 of '18. We currently have our vessels operating, so they will obviously. The reduction from our current 8 to 6 will happen over the next week and then we will take on the additional projects opportunistically also for this winter.

John Olaisen

All right. And I have assumed they will have pretty much full cost for this winter and this flexibility that you have in the model within, is it two new vessels - will be effective only from next winter I guess or do you have low costs for these already now?

Rune Olav Pedersen

The costs, we will take out it gradually during this winter. So it will have impact on this winter season as well. Obviously, more impacted in the latter part of the winter season rather than the earlier part.

John Olaisen

But how does it work? I presume that it will be truly equipped with streamers, et cetera and basically the people and the fuel that you're saving? Is that correct?

Gottfred Langseth

Yeah. Correct. People, fuel and support vessels and related costs.

John Olaisen

And what would be the cost of these vessels when they're one factor in the winter?

Gottfred Langseth

We will not give a specific number on that, but it will be still higher than a cold-stacked, but it will be a significant cost reduction comparing to keeping the vessel sort of truly relative operator with available source and capacity.

John Olaisen

And then next winter, they will be stacked as well. I assume, it's - since you need to plan for this, you will plan to take them out, but working - operating, sorry, six vessels from whole of Q4 and the whole of Q1 going forward for the winter seasons. Is that the case?

Gottfred Langseth

The plan is to, yes.

John Olaisen

Yeah. And you're saying you don't expect that to have any impact on revenues? Is that correctly interpreted? But I guess you had more than 6 vessels now in October and also last year, also in Q1 2017, you had more than 6 vessels operating, didn't you?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yes. We did, but the assumption here is we have seen idle time during the year. So, if you remove the idle time, and you adjust for the fact that Vanguard wasn't operating in Q1, but in May, streamer count, which is very similar, '18 over '17.

John Olaisen

Okay. And on the [indiscernible], the increase since last time you reported this, is this declined or contract and secondly, since you're planning to operate only 6 vessels, I guess 70% of booking is closed to full capacity. Two questions please.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yeah. To answer the last question first, yes, 70% is full capacity basically. And to your first question, it's a combination. We have filled up with both MultiClient and contracts. So it's, I would say, it's a fairly good mix on MultiClient and contract works, mostly in Q4 and Q1.

John Olaisen

It's MultiClient or more than that?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Approximately 50-50 I think is good proxy to use.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Christopher Møllerløkken from Carnegie.

Christopher Møllerløkken

First question, in terms of the cost that you are planning to book here of $40 million to $50 million with relation to these three organizations, is that the cash costs or is it the norm cash element as well.

Gottfred Langseth

This is predominantly cash cost to come over sometime, but as you see from the earnings release, mostly relating to severance payments. So, that will come with inside the time horizon of 6 to 9 months as in a way the severance came to service.

Christopher Møllerløkken

I understand that. So these two chartered vessels that you will be moving from basically having your own employees to using more contractors for the summer season capacity. Has there been any discussions regarding also changing the contracts on the vessels in terms of, I assume, you're paying us flat fare, but now and instead trying to opt to pay per use structure.

Rune Olav Pedersen

I guess firstly it's - you're right in a way it's assumed on a general note that we will try to keep them more effective ramp forms as the successes, but we will try to be as flexible as possible. And whether it is a charter vested or a ramp up vessel that is in operation depends also on where in the world there is work and where in the world, the vessel is. So we will try to be flexible on where the crews are allocated with respect to vessels.

And secondly, I think I will not go in to the details, but it is obvious that we have rest also our suppliers as part of this production.

Christopher Møllerløkken

In third quarter, you had some issues in Asia Pacific on a contract project, has that project been completed now? And just a bookkeeping question, the guidance on the amortization of $350 million for 2017, does that include impairments or should we take the impairments in third quarter in addition?

Gottfred Langseth

It does not include impairments.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Morten Nystrøm from Nordea.

Morten Nystrøm

First a question to Gottfred. At the Q2 presentation, you were pretty - you guided on the leverage ratio, et cetera for Q3. It seems now that you have decent visibility in Q4, based on your contract revenues and MultiClient is obviously a big uncertainty, but are you able to give some indications around the leverage ratio for Q4 and secondly the uptick you see in your tender growth on sales leads and tenders, are you able to say anything specific on that if there is new oil companies tendering for work, is it in specific regions, is it any work related to the North Sea 2018, if you can comment on that as well, that would be good. Thank you.

Gottfred Langseth

I promise to stop doing that moving forward. But I would be cautions on that, but if you look at the way this is calculated and the numbers for Q4 last year and Q1 this year, the leverage ratio should clearly reduce over the next couple of quarter. I think I will leave it to that. I may even leave the last part of the question to you Rune.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Well, the increase in leads and in tenders are, I would say, it's for both new companies and no majors in there. Probably more so, the familiar names down there that is actually new names in that mix. With respect to whether it's for the North Sea, we are starting to see, especially on leads thing, coming in on the North Sea, but very few bids for the North Sea. So this is work for this winter. I think it's the most important and then obviously it's our break on Asia Pacific that are dominating.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. On the 40% lower streamer capacity you talked about on slide 27, how much of that capacity do you think has come out of the industry and how much could come back if conditions improve?

Rune Olav Pedersen

It's a good question. I can't give a precise indication, but it is clear that as time progresses, more and more of those 40% will be out there and less will come back. At the same time, it is clear that there are vessels out there, which are fairly new and will still be new in '19 and '20. So part of that capacity will come back, but it's difficult to indicate any percentages, I would say.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the contract, year on year, improvement, if that was more a part of APAC contract, can you give us a sense of the quantum of that pricing improvement and how sustainable you think that is please?

Gottfred Langseth

I'll be cautious on quantifying on pricing, but obviously, we communicated earlier that we had significant better pricing in Q2 and Q3 and I will limit myself to say that the pricing in Q4 and Q1 is lower than what we were able to obtain in Q2 and Q3, as it is a more competitive market environment during the winter season.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Mick Pickup from Barclays.

Mick Pickup

Sorry, apologies. I got on late. Can you just talk about 4D demand if you could? I think in your previous presentations, you tended to have a chart of increasing 4D demand or outlook for 4D and that seems to have disappeared. Can you just tell me where we are on that please?

Gottfred Langseth

That is still a good indication on what we believe on the 4D demand. There isn't a graph, because we don't believe with that with anymore. I'll put it that way. So you'll relate to that as an indication of where we believe that market is going.

Mick Pickup

Okay. And how has demand changed, you're not giving the chart anymore.

Gottfred Langseth

The chart says that we have around 15 surveys, number of surveys, the illustration and that is expected to around 35 next year and there is nothing we have on customers that indeed in the way changes our expectations significantly for next year.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll take our next question from John Olaisen from ABG.

John Olaisen

Just a follow-up from me. I just wonder have you been in dialog with your debt holders, given partly because what you're doing when taking the big restructuring charges here, basically avoiding a hit on the EBITDA, although it's a hit on the cash flow, have you been in dialog with your debt holders on this issue? EBITDA is a key figure for the covenants.

Gottfred Langseth

That is correct and the loan agreements regulate how one-off charges and similar should be treated and generally, I don't have any comments to whether or not we have a dialog with our banks, but this is not a particularly significant issue.

John Olaisen

So there will not be an adjustment to the covenants because of what you're doing there?

Gottfred Langseth

No. I'm not sure about that. What I said, in a way, their agreement allows for adjustment for one-off charges in the calculation of total leverage ratio. And I think to be straight forward about it rather than unclear, adjusted, but there is a capital 30 million in 12 month period.

John Olaisen

Okay. And now you're taking a lot more of course.

Gottfred Langseth

Yeah. Then the capital just is relevant.

John Olaisen

Okay. So everything above 30 will be deducted on the EBITDA?

Gottfred Langseth

Correct. That's the basic rule. There may be details in there which is not properly covered by this discussion, but that is a general rule, but as the agreements, there are various types of this. That's the general rule.

John Olaisen

And secondly, if the market improves next summer, so if you present a lot of tenders out and over next few months for Q2 2018, will you then bring back the - be operating 8 instead of 6 vessels for Q2 next year or have you not locked out the capacity at 6, locked up for 6 next summer?

Gottfred Langseth

Our baseline plan, absent any other changes and circumstances, is still operating 8 vessels for the next summer season.

John Olaisen

But I just wondered if you have the flexibility to use the two warm-stacked vessels next summer, next winter if there is demand?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yes. And as I was going to comment on that, yes. That is the intention. We have the flexibility to introduce a 7th or an 8th vessel this winter or next winter at a fairly short notice, should demand pick up or should we find, for example, this winter, should we find an interesting MultiClient project, which bringing in a 7th vessel, we will do that even in this winter. We can do that in a short term basis.

John Olaisen

Okay. And my final question, since you had this operational hiccups on the contract side in this summer and sales are lot weaker than consensus expected, particularly given the very positive comments over the last couple of quarters about contract business this time around for Q3, are you considering sending out the profit volume for the quarter?

Rune Olav Pedersen

We always consider that when we are not hitting exactly the target you guys are setting, but it was not a long discussion.

John Olaisen

And if I add on that, both you and Gottfred have been in the company now for many years, and these changes that you're doing now seems to be similar to what CDC did one year ago. Why haven't you done this before and have you ever - have you considered doing this before? It seems like you're doing just at the last guide on this.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Well, I can just point to the fact that we have, as you know, reduced our cost base continuously quite significantly since 2014 and this is the next step and I don't want to consider whether we should have done it some months earlier or not. So we're doing it now and that I think is the most important thing..

John Olaisen

Yeah. But it seems so obvious that, even still managed this more than a year ago and you were actually bringing in more capacity, with the new vessel. Is the way you're thinking, were you considering this one year ago or were you too optimistic on the market, why hasn't this done before because you would have been in a lot less trouble if you've done this a year ago?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yes. As I said, now is the time for it. I don't think I'll comment any further on what I think it was half a year ago or a year ago with respect to it.

John Olaisen

And since this is your quarter as the new CEO, could you tell us a little bit how to think about the balance sheet, the debt that you have, are you comfortable with that level, would you like to start to discussing with the banks on how to improve the balance sheet?

Rune Olav Pedersen

I'm obviously not comfortable with the debt level we have and we will clearly overtime aim to reduce the debt level, which has proven too high for the tough market we have experienced over the last year. But how we would like to address that or not, how we would like to address that is not something I am going to comment on here, but just to be clear, we are not planning an equity issue, because that is what you're losing to. That is not in the cards and I don't see that as necessary either. So the debt reduction will happen over time.

John Olaisen

But the big maturity of the debt is all in 2020 and that's of course, it's almost 3 years ahead of us now, but when do you think that you'll need to be, assuming the market doesn't improve materially and even if materially it seems like you're unlikely to pay that debt at the time, how quickly would you - would you wait for one before last 12 months maturity or two years before maturity. I hear from now, when would you start addressing the balance sheet issue?

Rune Olav Pedersen

Yeah. I think we will do that as we normally do and I think the indication you're giving somewhere between 24 and 12 months before maturity is a guestimate on when we have to address that and that's why it's so important to get the company in a cash flow positive position after debt service as soon as possible, because then we're in obviously a good position, where it is much easier to do a refinancing on that debt because as you rightly point to, the market will have to improve quite significantly if we're not going to refinance part of that debt.

Operator

We now have a follow-up question from Morten Nystrøm from Nordea.

Morten Nystrøm

Yeah. One of my questions was included in your answer to the questions. So it's okay. Thank you.

Operator

It appears we have no further questions at this time.

Rune Olav Pedersen

Okay. Are there any further questions from audience here in Oslo? If not, that concludes this presentation. I would like to remind you of the conference call we have also scheduled for 3 PM Oslo time later today. So thank you all for coming to the presentation and also thank you all for participating in the conference call.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.