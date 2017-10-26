Semiconductor Revenues Keep Dropping As Stocks Keep Rising

Despite short-term revenue drops, there will be increased fab expansion and equipment purchases by Korean, Japanese, and Chinese memory manufacturers in 2018.

Stocks for the top three equipment companies nonetheless grew between 15.8% and 32.8% during the same period.

Revenues for North American equipment companies have dropped for the past three successive months, dropping 11.7% from a high in June.

Stocks have continued to rise despite data and statistics showing that revenues are dropping. SEMI, the industry consortium, recently released its billings figure for September 2017, which is 6.9 percent lower than the August 2017 level of $2.18 billion.

Figure 1 is a graphic that I’ve compiled, showing semiconductor equipment for 2017 has been dropping for the past three months and is compared to monthly revenues for 2015 and 2016.

Figure 1 – North American equipment company billings

During this three-month period (July-September 2017), North American equipment billings (revenue) dropped 11.7% from a high in June. Yet, despite this drop, stock levels have skyrocketed.

Shown in Table 1 are billings for the period and stock prices for the top three equipment companies Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), and KLA-Tencor (KLAC):

Table 1 – North American Equipment Billings vs. Stock Prices July 1, 2017 September 30, 2017 % change Billings ($M) $2,300.30 $2,031.10 -11.7% AMAT ($) $41.89 $52.09 24.3% LRCX ($) $139.29 $185.04 32.8% KLAC ($) $91.55 $106.00 15.8% Source: The Information Network (www.theinformationnet.com), SEMI

I’ve stated in previous Seeking Alpha articles that these MoM changes in revenues, as illustrated in Figure 1, could be interpreted as seasonal variations as I said in my September 25, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Equipment Companies Faced Headwinds In Q3.”

I’ve compiled Table 2 that compares the growth of equipment versus semiconductor billings. Between the lowest period of equipment billings (August 2016) and the peak (June 2017). Equipment billings increased 54.0% while semiconductor billings increased only 10.9%. At the same time, the PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) grew 34.5%. Semiconductor billing growth is largely attributed to memory growth. In reality, unit shipments of semiconductors are a more credible indicator. Equipment purchases are based on how much silicon real estate needs to be turned into chips, not the price of the chips.

Table 2 – Equipment vs. Semiconductor Billings Equipment Billings ($M) Semiconductor Billings ($M) SOXX ($) August 2016 $1,493 $2,943 $104.2 June 2017 $2,003 $3,264 $140.2 % change 54.0% 10.9% $34.5% Source: The Information Network

Investor Takeaway

The past three months (CY Q3) have witnessed a decrease of 11.7% in equipment billings, while stocks for the top three equipment suppliers have increased between 15.8% and 32.8%. Can this disconnect be sustained?

LRCX reported revenues for the previous quarter of $2,478 million compared to a $2,345 million the previous quarter. Revenues increased 5.7% QoQ, during the same period that overall NA equipment suppliers decreased 11.7%.

On the face of it, one can assume that LRCX gained market share against its competitors. AMAT, which will report next month, is its major competitor in deposition-etch market, meaning that AMAT would have lost market share. That’s not completely true. LRCX, in its investor presentation, described three equipment sectors, and I’m interpreting the results based on The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts" and listed in Table 3.

Dielectric etch – increased share – Main competitor Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF) (Japan) Conductor etch – maintain – Main competitor AMAT ALD deposition – increased share – Main competitor ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY)

So, LRCX probably did not gain share against AMAT, but the latter company’s revenues may be impacted by the overall North American equipment drop of 11.7%. That, we will see next month.

KLAC-Tencor does not compete against LRCX (see Table 3), so any revenue changes QoQ that will be reported by KLAC after the market close on Thursday will be attributed to competition on a global basis, not LRCX.

On another note, LRCX guided shipments down for CY Q4. Again, this too may not be a harbinger for other competitors, but due to a lull in equipment to memory manufacturers for the next quarter, as equipment was delivered to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix in Q3. In 2018, we see installs at Samsung’s Pyeongtaek fab and at SK Hynix’s Cheongju M15 and Wuxi fabs, which are scheduled to be completed in 2H18. Memory growth will continue Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) - two new fabs will be built at separate locations, one nearby the current fab in Yokkaichi and the other in Kitakami, Iwate Prefecture.

