Overstock.com: Blockchain And Used Cars?

The market loves crypto-anything these days, but public market plays in cryptocurrency and the blockchain are few. So when publicly traded Overstock.com (OSTK) announced in September that subsidiary tZERO is launching a cryptocurrency exchange, its stock broke out past $20 to reach a 12-year high. The online retailer’s stock has returned nearly 100 percent this year.



Overstock is not an opportunist but rather an early and ardent supporter of the crypto economy. The company was one of the first to accept payment by bitcoin for the discount goods it sells worldwide. Nonetheless, a spinoff of tZERO is now likely to unlock value in both businesses. On one hand, the discount retailer and its volatile profit numbers may weigh down on the blockchain premium the market is paying for tZERO. On the other hand, the blockchain story may be detracting from the best business move Overstock has made in its history and one likely to smooth out its bumpy earnings—cars.



Beyond the Blockchain: Cars-A Category Killer?



A new tab has shown up on Overstock, a category killer, Cars. Overstock is selling, financing and providing warranty for cars. Promising to provide the whole car life experience in one place, maintenance, car parts and insurance are also in the works.



The size of Overstock’s cars listings is impressive. The company already has 4 million cars listed, comparable with AutoTrader and Cars.com. To create a real-life car buying experience, the cars will be presented through virtual reality. Overstock allows buyers to negotiate a car purchase anonymously. CEO Patrick Byrne cited the advantage to women who are more likely to be subjected to hard bargaining and exploitation.



The pricing is expected to attract even more dealers. Autostock expects its car selection to grow beyond competitor offerings because car dealers will be offered free advertising versus $40 monthly per car on AutoTrader. Forty percent of national dealers were signed up, with plans to sign up all dealers nationwide. Buyers with good credit could receive immediate financing transferred to their bank account. Weaker credits would obtain financing from the car dealership. Overstock is offering the lowest cost car warranties through popular online car insurer Ally.



CEO Byrne understands the auto business. His father Jack Byrne headed up Geico, Warren Buffett's favorite insurance investment and the second largest auto insurance in the nation. Byrne’s Overstock model is a chip off the Buffett block. Overstock buys goods cheap from distressed manufacturers and sells them at a price closer to but under their market value. Similarly, the car site will access large lots of off-lease vehicles at a discount. In Q4, three or four million auto parts will also be offered online. Home maintenance service will follow.



How Much Are Used Cars Worth?



On a company valuation level, the used cars are worth more than the current Overstock e-commerce business. Overstock’s new online competitors have higher company valuations, boosted by the more attractive margins in the online car business.



In Overstock’s most recent Q2 2017 quarter, the company once again delivered top line growth. Revenues increased 3.2 percent to $432 million year-over-year. But net income, historically volatile, has fallen and remained negative for the second consecutive quarter. Still, revenues are growing nicely, up from $1.5 billion in 2014 to $1.8 billion in the last twelve months. It’s managed to grow revenues every year for the last five years. And despite the negative earnings, Overstock is still generating cash flow, posting $20 million in operating cash flow over the last twelve months.



When Overstock opened for business, some analysts expected a cost of sales roller-coaster sourcing goods from distressed retailers. Not long after Overstock’s founding in 1999, the dot-com bust provided a boon in cheap goods. In fact, the cost of goods sold as a percent of sales has been faithfully steady over the last decade in the 81–83% range as a percent of sales, but delivering low gross margins for an ecommerce business in the 17–18% range. Operating margins are negative. Over the same period, Amazon’s gross margins have jumped from 22.6% to 36%.



As a car retailer, Overstock could enjoy wider margins; however, if it foregoes the monthly advertising revenue, it will need to drive more car buyers to its site.



Since 2013, Cars.com (CARS) has had gross margins in the 75–80% range. Over the decade, AutoZone’s (AZO) gross margins have ranged 50–52.7%. CarMax, notably, has lower gross margins in the 13% range, weighed down by its bricks -and-mortar car lots. The space is getting crowded. CarGurus (CARG) did an IPO in October. The value of the online car shops of eBay, Internet Brands, Yahoo and AOL is more difficult to break out from their parents.



Healthy margins have created a positive earnings growth story for these online car retailers. Based on 12 months trailing earnings, Cars.com is trading at 25.7 times earnings, CarMax (NYSE:KMX) 20.7, and AutoZone 14.1. Online sales of cars are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.8 percent to $15.2 billion from 2017 to 2020, according to emarketer.com.



Beyond cars, there’s the real possibility of a spin-off.



tZERO is likely to be spun off into a public company, and do not be surprised if the new company is listed on a cryptocurrency exchange. In December 2016, Overstock was the first public company to distribute shares in bitcoin. The retailer issued 126,000 shares on the tZERO blockchain platform. If the blockchain play is spun off, Overstock could use the proceeds to pay off its debt, and/or spin-off some of its debt with the blockchain pure play.



Overstock has been a pioneer in corporate finance innovations. For its 2002 initial public offering, it went public via a Dutch auction to return more value to shareholders. Disintermediating Wall Street, however, has made it a target of short sellers. Since then, Byrne has been a brave public opponent of the practice of naked short selling—shorting a stock without an underlying position in it, consequently placing downward pressure on the stock price.



Marc Cohodes, an old character in the Overstock story, recently called Overstock stock “ridiculously undervalued”. The former hedge fund manager and short seller turned chicken farmer publicly endorsed Overstock’s blockchain exchange in September. Cohode’s hedge fund Copper River used to short Overstock, which landed Cohodes in court testifying against Goldman Sachs when the white shoe firm, together with Merrill Lynch, was accused of naked short selling Overstock’s stock.



If Overstock wants to cut expenses and further improve profitability, the next natural move is to move its e-commerce payments’ system to the blockchain. Without intermediaries but computers executing transparent trades between parties via smart contracts, costs can be significantly reduced. Many value added functions are under development to more efficiently and securely facilitate payments processing. Digital identities, for example, will soon update and encrypt universal customer IDs and credit profiles in real time. Overstock will not have to conduct its own credit checks before releasing a car loan to the bank accounts of car buyers. It might still be too early to say, but it appears that Byrne is onto something here. He’s shaken up various industries time and time again, he’s poised to do it again.