Ring Central: Overvalued

Cisco (CSCO) announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement to purchase BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) at $55 a share or approximately $1.9 billion. This represents an extremely small premium to what shares had previously been trading but closer to 20% premium to the share price since rumors began to be reported that management was working with investment banks on a sale. Similar rumors have been swirling about Ring Central (RNG) but it seems likely that these rumors may very well be diminishing given that Broadsoft sold for materially less than what Dmitry Netis of William Blair & Company indicated a discounted cash flow model would indicate was fair (see page 10).

Perhaps another buyer will emerge and top Cisco's (CSCO) offer but if not it would seem that market expectations for the sector have gotten ahead of reality. For reasons explained in the next few paragraphs it seems reasonable to take a short position in Ring Central in the hope that the share price will decline in the event of a market correction or recognition of diminished potential for a merger. If a merger does indeed happen some losses would likely be incurred but it seems like a solid risk/reward trade as it is unlikely a buyer would pay a premium.

So why is the Cisco acquisition bad news for Ring Central and what is the downside?

It is one less potential buyer for Ring Central. The most likely buyer as indicated in the press, would be private equity or a large company such as Alphabet but unless that comes to fruition it would seem that Ring Central's valuation should contract from the current $3 billion to under $2 billion or roughly a 33% decline based on the fact that the company could not (or maybe would not due to controlling shareholders) do a deal at current valuations as well as the fact that its future cash flows are almost certainly lower than Broadsoft's.

Unlike most of its public competitors, Ring Central has a dual class stock structure that makes an acquisition impossible without the consent of the CEO and CTO. It seems difficult to believe they would be happy as part of a larger company but perhaps they would be o.k. or even prefer private equity. There is, however, no doubt that it reduces the likelihood of a buyout and a discount of some sort is appropriate.

Obviously one never knows for sure. Private equity funds certainly have a lot of cash to put to work but it seems difficult to imagine the price being above $40 a share unless the market moves into a full-on bubble mode.

It seems likely that Broadsoft is worth more than Ring Central for the following reasons:

Future cash flows are almost certainly going to be larger than Ring.

If a buyer wants the technology, other companies whose products as judged by Gartner are comparable are available. One can buy a lot of market share with the money saved by purchasing say 8X8 (EGHT) for nearly $2 billion less.

Technology Wholesaler versus Retailer

The first argument put forward by anyone who believes Ring Central is more valuable has to be based on sales. No doubt Ring Central's $120 million in sales last quarter exceeded Broadsoft's $90 million but Broadsoft is gaining more traction in the marketplace because Broadsoft is primarily a technology wholesaler partnering with telcos while Ring Central is primarily a retailer selling directly to business customers.

A buyer of Ring Central's very fine products still has to contract with a telecommunication firm in order to purchase a network connection. If a problem arises with the network connection, Ring Central logs the problem but cannot solve it. A buyer from a telecommunications firm using Broadsoft's products on the other hand, knows who to call and has a single neck to choke over the problem.

In my view, Ring Central and other over-the-top (OTT) providers are extremely vulnerable to:

Telecommunication firms deciding to meet lower pricing. Much as Vonage (VG) saw significant growth in the residential market followed by a plateau as telecommunications firms started to meet the new competitive pricing points, business users of over-the-top service providers will face challenges from existing telecommunication firms who know their customers and will not sit idly by if a significant number of customers switch to OTT firms. Microsoft Skype/Teams for business and potential for collapse in pricing. If Microsoft develops capabilities similar to Broadsoft/Ring Central/8X8 and other providers the simple fact is that prices could literally collapse overnight killing all alternative business models. Obviously, if it were simple, Microsoft would have already done this but they are working on it and the long-term trend in telecommunications pricing is down.

Further, most of Ring Central's sales are to small businesses who, quite frankly are not "sticky" and could easily switch to a local telco much as many of Vonage's residential customers went back to a telecom provider once prices came down (assuming they didn't cut the cord). Finally, most Ring Central customers have to continue dealing with the telco that has a Broadsoft product for sale in order to have the high speed internet connection.

This is not to say that Ring Central's large enterprise customers are not "sticky," they are, but as said above, the vast majority of Ring Central's revenues come from small and medium size businesses who will switch back to a single provider the moment costs become comparable as service levels will improve and costs will be comparable to what they have with Ring Central.

The above chart is from a presentation by Ring Central. They obviously recognize the need to move up-market and there is no doubt they are making progress but progress is difficult with enterprise bookings only constituting around 5% of all bookings.

Finally, I am going to express disappointment in how Ring Central discloses stickiness in dollar terms rather than client terms. In general Ring Central's disclosures are exemplary and I have no criticism but this single metric is misleading and should be changed.

A dollar based metric that includes upsells is misleading because most customers try the product on a small portion of their lines and expand. It is an unfortunate truth that many software providers have moved to dollar based metrics but the best, such as Service Now (NYSE:NOW) present metrics that exclude the impact of upsells and are actually useful.

So most revenues come from small customers and less than half of new customers are medium size companies. Broadsoft/Cisco is going to make it very hard for RNG to meet their hopes of growing into the Enterprise market and as mentioned earlier, those small customers are not going to be sticky on a long term basis.

Sales & Margins

My honest bias is that sales as a valuation measure is dubious at best. Still, if a business model is the same it can be used to benchmark companies. As said above, Broadsoft and Ring Central do not have the same model and therefore benchmarking based on sales is completely inappropriate.

Broadsoft is primarily a technology wholesaler. Ring Central is primarily a retailer (similar to Vonage) who also have some wholesale and enterprise customers.

The fact is that retail vendors are going to generate higher sales than a wholesaler of technology. Normally, it would be typical to expect that the difference would be reflected in gross margins but that is not the case with a technology company. Instead the difference in operating margins is driven by marketing expenses. Broadsoft has significantly lower sales and marketing costs and a review of the two companies shows that operating margins, excluding R&D, are much higher.

Note that both companies do have similar R&D expenditures. When these are included RNG swings to a loss position while BSFT swings between small losses and profitability depending on the quarter. Regardless of whether R&D is included, Broadsoft is much more profitable.

So Broadsoft has shown that they can make money and grow sales. Ring Central has only shown that they can grow sales. The arguments one has to make in order to justify RNG trading at a higher valuation is that some day (1) profits from existing customers will outweigh the marketing burden or (2) they will cut marketing and sales will at least maintain existing levels.

Ring Central has looked good over the last three quarters with regard to return on marketing efforts. No doubt about it.

Unfortunately, I hate to say it but their progress reminds me a lot of Vonage who once they cut marketing expenses and reached profitability sales plateaued.

Ring Central will likely do better than Vonage, and they had certainly better hope they do as they carry a much higher valuation but their go-to-market method is eerily similar to what Vonage was in the 2008-2010 time frame.

Conclusion

This article does not claim to know with certainty whether Ring Central will eventually become, as Vonage has, a nice business with reasonable profitability or instead a monster with giant profitability but the odds are not in their favor as the telecoms are not going to stand by and let RNG and other over-the-top providers grow indefinitely. Further, risk of complete disruption comes from Microsoft Skype and other software powerhouses.

From a risk/reward perspective Ring Central is a short.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author does not wish to be short more than two months. During this time frame company may be acquired and will almost certainly report solid quarterly results that may drive the share price up temporarily. Risk always exists that the position will not work out.