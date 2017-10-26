10% Dividend Yield With A First-Lien Portfolio

Last quarter, I reduced my target pricing for MRCC to take into account lower expected dividend coverage and less likely to pay special dividends in 2017.

The company has a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33 (among the lowest in the sector) with plenty of growth capital to grow the portfolio and earnings in the coming quarters.

MRCC currently has a dividend yield of almost 10% supported by one of the safest portfolios in the BDC sector with 87% first-lien debt investments.

Does Higher Yield = Higher Risk?

Typically, higher yield implies higher risk, but this is not always the case, especially when it comes to business development companies ("BDCs").

MRCC currently has a dividend yield of 9.7% compared to the average BDC closer to 9.3% even after including Triangle Capital (TCAP), THL Credit (TCRD), Prospect Capital (PSEC), and Medley Capital (MCC), that could be priced for a dividend cut. Please read the following articles on each:

Reasons to Invest in MRCC:

Management that “does the right thing” for investors, including waiving fees to protect dividend each quarter.

Higher quality credit platform, portfolio of 96% secured loans, and over 87% first-lien with no direct exposure to oil & gas exploration/production or metals/mining.

Shareholder friendly fee structure, including a total return feature that takes into account capital losses when calculating income incentive fees and 1.75% base management fee that excludes cash.

Personal Note: There is a chance that I will be purchasing additional shares of MRCC after the company reports Q3 2017 results on November 7 as I will be looking for signs that its investment in Rockdale Blackhawk is improving or at least stabilizing.

Quotes from management: All quotes from management in this article can be found at "MRCC Transcripts" on SA.

Rockdale Blackhawk Update:

Net asset value ("NAV") per share declined by 2.0% during the previous quarter due to $7 million of unrealized depreciation related to its investments in Rockdale Blackhawk as shown in the table below. There is a chance that the company could have additional writedowns related to this investment (discussed later).

“Our book value per share decreased to $14.05 per share as of June 30, primarily due to unrealized mark-to-market valuation declines during the quarter…Most all of the negative adjustment during the period was attributed to one source, common equity in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC, which experienced a valuation decline during the period. As a reminder, the Company received its common equity ownership in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC as part of a senior secured debt financing for free, and therefore, did not make any cash investment in the equity. The debt investment in Rockdale Blackhawk, LLC is valued around par as of June 30, 2017.”

A couple of important things to note about the Rockdale investment include management statements such as:

“…a reduction in the equity valuation for Rockdale Blackhawk, as Rockdale has again reduced its projected EBITDA due to the reduction in reimbursement rates from certain payers and has had to address some liquidity strain due to non-payment of certain accounts receivable with the same payer. As a reminder, we received the equity in Rockdale for free in connection with the senior debt financing and they have no cash outlay for the equity.”

Also, as mentioned in “MRCC: Rockdale Blackhawk Update”, two companies (Berkeley Associates Corp. and The Judge Group) have recently alleged that Rockdale (d.b.a. Little River Healthcare) did not pay for consulting services and recently filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Rockdale.

As shown in the previous table, MRCC has not marked down the debt portion of its investments in Rockdale but has marked down the equity position over the last two quarters. However, the equity is still marked well above cost, and there could be further writedowns as it is currently valued at $6.5 million and accounts for around $0.32 of NAV per share. This means that a complete writedown of the equity position would result in a 2.3% decline in NAV per share but would not impact recurring interest income unless the debt portion was added to non-accrual. Management has indicated that “risk rating is not changed from the debt for Rockdale”, and the company “is on track to improve its situation”, and “the future we still believe remains bright for Rockdale”. However, if its debt investments in Rockdale were added to non-accrual, it would have an impact of around $453,000 (or $0.018 per share) per quarter, but keep in mind that management would likely waive fees for dividend coverage each quarter.

“As a reminder we received this equity in Rockdale for free. As part of a senior secured debt financing and therefore we did not make any cash investments in the equity. This period reduction in the fair value of the Rockdale equity of $6.8 million is the reduction of the previous unrealized gain on this equity position. The debt investment on Rockdale continues to be fair value marked at near par.” Q. “On Rockdale Blackhawk is that overall and I guess has $6.5 million of equity left in the debt. Are you is did you changed the rating on the debt at all in the quarter and how secure I mean it seems like the business is going in a wrong direction a bit if you would. What is your comfort level with the second half million equity do you have marked in the debt?” A. “So as of June 30, the risk rating is not changed from the debt for Rockdale and remains the two. We're very confident on the debt fees in terms of its kind it's frankly we believe that asset coverage based on a larger receivable balance. So that part of the story remains very strong for us and we believe there's still a long-term equity story to be had here, the company has with a little slow to work that business strategy but have now done that and is on track to improve its situation and so I don't know what will happen in terms of next quarter but the long-term estimates for us continue to be strong in terms of an equity story here. And so obviously the fair value is what we believe the equity is worth at the end of June and we really - reach that conclusion in concert with a third-party valuation firm. And in the future we still believe remains bright for Rockdale.”

Dividend Coverage Discussion:

MRCC has a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33 (among the lowest in the sector) with plenty of growth capital to grow the portfolio and earnings in the coming quarters. Also, the company has the ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC license as well as management willing to waive incentive fees to ensure dividend coverage. Historically, the company has had excellent dividend coverage that recently declined due to lower dividend income related to its investment in Rockdale Blackhawk. The company has covered its dividend for 13 consecutive quarters and has undistributed net investment income to $0.31 per share:

“Currently, we continue to maintain $0.31 per share of undistributed net investment income, which in our view provides a significant cushion to our ability to maintain a consistent quarterly dividend payment to our shareholders without returning capital.”

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, MRCC hit my base case projections, thanks to waived incentive fees of $250,000 for Q2 2017. As shown in the following table, the company has a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio (excluding SBA debentures) of 0.33, giving the company borrowing capacity to grow the portfolio. As of June 30, 2017, the company had $106 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility and $29 million in available SBA-guaranteed debentures.

“At June 30, we had total borrowings of $93.8 million under our revolving credit facility and SBA debentures payable of $85.6 million. The increase in SBA debentures is the result of portfolio growth and the reduction in borrowings under the revolver are the result of the capital raise we completed in June. We applied the proceeds of that capital raised to the revolver then began redrawing on the facility to fuel portfolio growth. We have access to $29.4 million of additional SBA debentures at quarter end.”

As mentioned earlier, the company has plenty of growth capital for increased earnings potential, including SBIC leverage. I have assumed that MRCC will maintain its targeted regulatory debt-to-equity ratio (excluding SBA debentures) of 0.70 to 0.80 as discussed by management on previous calls. The following chart and table show the ‘base case’ projections with the company currently at one of its lowest historical leverage points.

The company has been prudently using its SBIC leverage with only $85.6 million of the $150 million allowable with its first license. On December 18, 2015, the SBA raised the “family of funds” limitation to $350 million in total borrowings giving the company potential access to lower fixed-rate borrowings exempt from typical BDC leverage ratios. However, the company only has access to another $29.4 million due to other funds within its ‘family’.

Source: SEC Filings

“As we continue to ramp our SBIC subsidiary over the next couple of quarters, now that we have fully invested the equity portion, future investments are being funded with SBA debentures and therefore should positively impact our per share net investment income, all other things being equal.” Q. “And then given that you only have about $30 billion remaining in SBA capacity, any possibility could increase the SBA capacity for the BDC?” A. “If you could go to Washington, and convince them to increase the family of funds limit again, then yes, but outside of that happening unfortunately with that additional debentures will be at the family of funds limit under the new upside family of funds limit. And as you recall, once they upsize that we allocated all of the additional capacity to the BDC, but unfortunately that's although allows today. I can tell you that we've got a pipeline of about $450 million right now in underwriting in the firm, and we’ve looking at probably close to an 8.5% to 9% yield across the board on those deals. And nothing's ever done until it's closed, but these are deals where we have term sheets signed, deposits in hand and we're moving down the road in diligence and documentation. Based on our pipeline of both committed and anticipated deals, we expect to maintain our new investment momentum for the remainder of this quarter as well as into the third quarter. And as Aaron mentioned, based on the availability under our revolving credit facility and the additional SBA debentures we feel we have solid liquidity for upcoming – to addressable upcoming pipeline.”

Risk Profile Discussion:

MRCC's portfolio remains primarily first lien loans, representing around 87% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2017.

"Our portfolio is heavily concentrated in senior secured loans in particular first lien secured loans. 96% of our portfolio consists of secured loans and approximately 87% is first lien secured. We continue to believe that first lien loans provide better risk adjusted returns in the senior secured part of the market."

Source: SEC Filings

As mentioned in the previous MRCC Projections report, Rocket Dog Brands LLC needs to be watched and was added to non-accrual during the quarter but is one of its smaller investments at only $0.4 million fair value.

TPP Operating, Inc. was previously on non-accrual with a fair value $9.5 million (around 2.1% of the portfolio fair value), and Answers Corporation was restructured during the quarter and is back on accrual status.





Source: SEC Filings

“Rocket Dog’s write-down frankly was more because the company has continued to need new funding and we have chosen not to participate in that funding. So we've allowed some debt to come into the Company, which is changed sort of the mark-to- market on our assets. The outlook about the same on the company is a long and slow turnaround. The answer to your question about Amazon, I mean I don't know if it's Amazon, but clearly online. It’s become a much bigger part of the world even for shoes and Rocket Dog has tried and is being successful in participating in that online sales market. But certainly they have a lot of exposure to a lot of brick and mortar retailers that have struggled and that is definitely impact of the Company's performance. But that's not something that specific to one quarter that's been sort of the story for the last several quarters or years even at the price of the Rocket Dog investment.”

Quality of Management and Fee Agreement:

The company has been responsive to request for information and has a best-of-breed fee structure that takes into account capital losses when calculating income incentive fees to management also known as using a “high water mark” or “total return hurdle”. The base management fee is 1.75% of assets, excluding cash. As mentioned earlier, management has been waiving incentive fees to protect the dividend coverage each quarter:

Q. “First question on the waiver this quarter I know you discussed in the prepared remarks of waving to make the quarterly dividend on adjusted and I for the quarter and was curious for the outlook for that for the rest of the year if you see that being used that there's a specific calculation other than just making adjusted NII equal to the quarterly if it's not?” A. “We did that in Q2 as we felt it was the appropriate thing to do. We got a strong alignment. Management has a strong alignment here with shareholders and continue to believe that's one of the things of separates our firm apart from others. I think that's really going to be a quarter-by-quarter call. This was I think the right thing to do in Q2 when you know what we've examine that in the future from time-to-time.” “For the quarter ended June 30 adjusted net investment income, a non-GAAP measure were $6.1 million or $0.35 per share, flat when compared to the prior quarter. At this level per share adjusted NII equaled our quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share. Due to the equity raise, we had our higher weighted-average share count, but no significant increase in earnings as a result, which diluted our per share financial performance. As a result of these factors, management decided to waive a small portion of the incentive fee owed an external manager in order to achieve per share adjusted net investment income equal to the second quarter per share dividend. In the second quarter, this waived amount was approximately $250,000.”

MRCC is externally managed, but unlike some BDCs, the manager offers scale as the BDC only accounts for around 10% of assets managed as discussed below.

“Our co-investment exemptive relief from the SEC enables us to co-invest alongside the numerous private institutional funds we manage in order to provide comprehensive financial solutions to our borrowers. Our disciplined underwriting and focus on credit quality has helped us deliver consistent income and dividends to our shareholders. I will just point out that as much as that is true, we would love to see the BDC grow, but the benefit for shareholders is unlike some other platforms in which the BDC is the predominance of their assets, we aren't reliant on the BDC growth for our manager platform in order to grow our platform. So we can be very careful about growing our BDC in the best possible way for shareholders. We've seen other BDC managers choose to grow in ways that maybe aren't so good for shareholders, and that's not something we're willing to consider.” “Our external manager Monroe Capital maintains eight origination offices throughout the US, including one in Canada and reviewed over 2,000 unique investment opportunities last year. The lending market remains highly competitive, where new entrants as well as other BDC managers are being aggressive in an effort to put new assets on the books or to replace run-off. We continue to remain highly disciplined in our approach to new business origination. While we pass on over 90% of the investment opportunities we identify, we still have a considerable number of high quality and attractive opportunities in our pipeline. In fact, 34% of our new fundings in the last quarter came directly from our existing portfolio company add-ons. That is a luxury that comes from the Monroe Capital platform with about $4.1 billion in current assets under management.”

Upcoming Earnings Announcements:

