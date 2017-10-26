A 4.7% Yield On General Electric Without The Risk

But the prospect of a dividend cut is scaring investors away. Not because it will make the dividend unattractive, but because the stock will be punished.

Whether you look at the fundamentals or the technicals, it is clear General Electric (GE) has problems.

To add to the misery, a dividend cut looks more and more likely. Prices are dropping hard, and who will step in to support them with the prospect of a dividend cut and further falls? Big buyers will be in no rush when there is the possibility to buy 10% cheaper after a cut.

Yet if it weren't for this black cloud hanging over the stock, there would surely be some interest. GE's dividend yield is currently 4.47%.

GE data by YCharts

After earnings disappointed, Standard and Poor's warned of a possible downgrade of their AA- rating.

we are placing all of our ratings on GE on CreditWatch with negative implications

Yet the current AA- rating puts GE in comparison with the likes of Chevron (CVX), Coca Cola (KO) and the Royal Bank of Canada. The only difference being, GE yields much, much more.

source: dividendplanet

Even if S&P downgraded GE a notch to A+, it would be in a league with International Business machines (IBM) and Walt Disney (DIS), and you will not find a yield over 4% in this group.

In short, GE is an appealing buy around $21. However, that won't stop the stock dropping further in the near term as the risk of a cut will scare would be investors away. It scares me. What to do?

An alternative

GE has three notes - or 'baby bonds' - trading on the NYSE; GEK, GEH and GEB. These offer yields in excess of the common stock dividend yield, and won't be as sensitive to fluctuations in price. A dividend cut in the common stock should not cause a big drop in exchange traded debt securities.

Out of the three notes, only one is really an option.

GEB, a 4.875% note, just passed its call date of 10/15/2017 so may be redeemed at any time.

GEH, another 4.875% note, has a call date of 01/29/2018 so isn't too desirable.

GEK, a 4.7% note, has a call date of 5/16/2018, which gives a minimum of 7 months holding period, but this could potentially be much longer.

Before GEK can be called, GE will have to redeem the first two notes, GEB and GEH as they have higher coupons. This relies on GE being able to issue $1.375bn of replacement notes at coupons of less than 4.875%. Considering GEB and GEH were issued when GE had a AA+ rating, and the US 10 year yield was much lower, is that likely?

With interest and credit risk now higher, redemption is not guaranteed. Of course these increased risks also make GEK less desirable (hence the fall from $27 in 2016 to $25.2), but if you want a >4% yield from GE, this is the least risky way to get it.

Call risk

Despite the above, GEB, GEH and GEK could still be called promptly. It is a risk that must be considered and it makes the purchase price important; buying too far over $25 par will result in a quick loss when your notes are redeemed.

GEK currently trades at $25.27, and made a low of $25.12 in yesterday's session. If you buy at $25.2, you will face a $0.2 loss if they are redeemed. However, you will receive interest payments of $0.29375 each quarter as explained in the prospectus,

We will pay interest on the Notes on February 16, May 16, August 16 and November 16 of each year and on the maturity date. The first such payment will be on August 16, 2013. We may redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, at any time on or after May 16, 2018 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date.

Buying now therefore gives you a minimum of three interest payments, or $0.88125. So even if you buy at $25.2, you will make a profit of $0.68125. There is no risk of making a loss if you are called in May 2018.

Considerations

Buying above par will lower the yield. A purchase price of $25.2 will lock in a 4.66% yield. Tax is a major consideration. To quote Quantumonline, "distributions paid by these debt securities are interest and as such are NOT eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate on dividends and are also NOT eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders". The distributions are taxed at regular income tax rates, which will vary for each individual, but are very likely to be higher than qualified dividends. Interest rate risk. Interest rates could continue to increase, as could inflation. In this environment a 4.7% yield could be viewed as too low, the notes would trade below par and would not be called. However, the notes do have a maturity date of 2053. Assuming GE is still around at this time, you will eventually get your money back. Credit risk. This is fairly low and the events of default are described in the prospectus.

Conclusions

GE's dividend yield is very attractive, but the risk of further falls in the stock will put off many buyers. A purchase of the GE baby bond GEK eliminates most of that risk. The yield to worst is positive, and there is a decent chance it continues past the call date paying 4.7% interest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.