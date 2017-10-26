A Long Day's Journey Into Night

Sit here, next to me. Let me tell you a story. It is an almost unconceivable tale that took place right before my own eyes. I never, ever, thought it would happen. The empowered beings that could, the noble personages that never knew that they could, in fact, pulled it off. They carry the title of "Central Bankers." They are the "Mad Ones" and we succumbed to their sorcery because we had no choice. They can mint money at will. We can only earn it or spend it.

The Mad Scene. Enter Ophelia! - Eugene O'Neill, Long Day's Journey into Night

It was September 15, 2008. It was a "Day of Infamy." Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy and the markets were lit up, ablaze, with the announcement.

The central bankers contended that they were off in search of the Holy Grail. They were going to "Save the World." Their "Quest" was the most important event of the century, we were all told. They have been telling us this ever since. They never made it official of course. No Department of Propaganda in any administration but I contend it has been there, nonetheless.

It may have commenced for all of the right reasons. The initial purchase of Mortgage-backed securities, some $600 billion on November 25, 2008, by the Fed, was the "Hail Mary" pass and a new game had begun. They called in "Quantitative Easing" and we all wondered what the heck it was and what it was supposed to do. As time rolled by we received the answer. No one, back then, had a "Clue." Mr. Green in the counting house? No one knew.

If there was one person, and one decision, that caused this fiasco it was Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and his decision to let Lehman go bankrupt. The cost of bailing out Lehman, in hindsight, would have been a tuppence, a rounding error, of the costs that we have suffered since that momentous and awful decision. I chided him then and I have not changed my mind in the days since then. It was one of the worst decisions ever made by the United States government and we have all suffered the slings and arrows of its consequences.

At one point, according to the Wall Street Journal, there were over $12 trillion of negative yielding bonds. Prior to 2008 no one in his right mind would have thought it possible. Since 2008 we have all witnessed the impossible become possible, as great monetary magic was laid upon the land. "Money from a keystroke" was all that was required, and so money it was, click, click and click.

Since no one understood what was taking place, what was actually happening, and what it meant, the equities markets nosedived, bond yields headed to the moon, as people and institutions fled. We might as well have been lemmings, as we plunged headlong over the cliff in an attempt to escape the ravages of our anticipated predators. Everyone scrambled. The sky was falling.

On March 9, 2009, some sanity began to return. The equity markets had plunged 54% from their October 9, 2007 high and the carnage was discernable, along with investors wails of woe and grief. Then, on March 18, 2009, the Fed stepped it up and bought more mortgage securities and added Treasuries to the mix. Manna from Heaven as the keystroke clicks at the Fed picked up the pace and as they tossed the money into the markets' winds. It was like the three little pigs in action, "Huff and Puff and Blow." Not that I would compare the Fed and the ECB and the BOJ to the three little pigs, of course. Not me!

Then, on November 3, 2010, if one turn of creating money from nothing wasn't enough, the Fed starts "QE2." "Huff and Puff and Blow" was, obviously, not enough. Now the Fed was going into the weather business and the sky opened and it was raining money and the markets began to respond, and flower, as the sustenance poured like life giving showers from the Heavens. Visions of Gene Kelly, "Singing and Dancing in the Rain."

Then came "Operation Twist" on September 21, 2011, where the Fed sells short term Treasuries and buys longer dated ones. Whoo Hoo! It is not just the short end of the bond market that can be controlled now. They got it. They can control the WHOLE Yield Curve, "Shake it up Baby, Twist and Shout."

Well, shake it up, baby, now Twist and shout C'mon, C'mon, C'mon, C'mon, baby, now Come on and work it on out - The Beatles

Then on September 6, 2012, the ECB unveils its new, and unlimited bond-buying program, for stressed euro countries. We all looked up at the sky. It wasn't rain, or showers, it was a deluge. Pan had returned. Alice had stepped through the looking glass and into Wonderland. "Make Believe" had become real life just as the Fed was redefining the meaning of "Normal." Webster's Dictionary's definition was obviously not good enough.

Then on to December 18, 2013, almost four years ago now, when Chairman Bernanke announced some sort of tapering would occur. Then it wasn't until March 9, 2015, that the ECB began its QE program. The DJIA has risen 130% since then but who is counting? No counting please, ask the Fed, it is not included in the definition of "Normal."

Then we come to September 20, 2017, when the Fed announced it will start shrinking its asset portfolio in October. The amount, however, in my view, is miniscule. The cut-back is something like two rain drops per hectare. It will not stop the rise in equities, in my opinion, or very low yields. We will wobble. There will be calls for massive corrections in the Press. Hand wringing will commence. Take note, $21.7 trillion is already out in the markets and working and it is not going anywhere any day soon.

Mr. Draghi is up to bat today. It will be less new money, perhaps, but it will still be MORE new money, and for an extended period of time. The BOJ continues on. The Fed is using a nail file to slice and dice.

Grant says, "Continue swimming. The water is just fine."