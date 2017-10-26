SPY: Why It's Fine For Most Investors

Last week I read an article under the title “Why I will never buy the SPY”. The article was well written and I have great respect for its author. Nevertheless, I believe that the vast majority of investors will be well served if they purchase the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) while they run the risk of doing appreciable harm to their returns if they attempt to outperform the index. Therefore, in this article, I will analyze why the vast majority of investors should purchase SPY or a similar ETF that tracks the performance of S&P.

First of all, to be fair, the above article has some merit. S&P is a market cap weighted index and hence it is more influenced by its large cap stocks than its small cap stocks. In addition, during market bubbles, some stocks tend to reach enormous and unjustified levels and hence their market cap increases far beyond their intrinsic value. Consequently, as S&P is more affected by its large cap stocks, it is significantly exposed to stock market bubbles. This weakness of S&P is essentially the gist of the lengthy article.

However, while S&P is not flawless, it has some unique advantages, which should not be underestimated. Buffett has repeatedly emphasized that the vast majority of investors should purchase a low-fee ETF of S&P, such as SPY, and hold it with a long-term perspective, without attempting to pick stocks. He based his recommendation on the fact that the vast majority of active funds vastly underperform S&P. To be sure, a recent study reported that 99% of active funds, both domestic and international, failed to outperform their benchmark since 2006. Another study showed that 92% of large-cap funds underperformed S&P during the last 15 years. When the most competent professional investors fail to beat S&P, individual investors should probably pay attention and “compromise” with S&P.

In fact, S&P has an excellent performance record. More specifically, it has grown its earnings per share [EPS] by 8.6% per year and its dividend by 7% per year since 1960. I have excluded the years before 1960 intentionally, as the stock market enjoyed exceptional returns after the Great Depression and World War II. At the above rate, the EPS and the dividend of S&P double every 8 and 10 years on average, respectively.

And while many investors prefer to invest in dividend aristocrats for their dividend growth streak, the truth is that S&P raises its dividend much faster than most dividend aristocrats. In fact, thanks to its impressive dividend growth record, S&P should be viewed as an essential dividend growth stock. Of course there have been a few years in which S&P reduced its dividend. However, that cut was only temporary and lasted for a very short period. For instance, even in the Great Recession, the most severe recession in the last 80 years, the dividend of S&P decreased 20% but it was fully restored 3 years later and has now doubled. Therefore, S&P has a great record of dividend growth. While its dividend has decreased in a few adverse years, it has grown at an impressive average rate over the long term.

Another great aspect of S&P is its markedly low payout ratio. This is a key feature that dividend growth investors should always monitor, as it essentially indicates whether there is ample room for future dividend growth. As most dividend aristocrats, such as Procter & Gamble (PG), Coca-Cola (KO), Wal-Mart (WMT), McDonald’s (MCD) and Chevron (CVX), have hardly grown their earnings in recent years, their payout ratios have pronouncedly increased. More precisely, these four dividend aristocrats have payout ratios of 72%, 83.6%, 49%, 61% and 140%, respectively. On the other hand, thanks to its almost uninterrupted EPS growth, S&P has almost always maintained a low payout ratio, which usually lies in the range 30%-40% and currently stands at 41%. As a result, S&P has much more room for meaningful dividend growth in the future.

The greatest strength of S&P, which very few investors realize, is its positive bias to include the best new companies. To put it simply, the highest-quality new companies, which grow for several years and manage to exceed the size threshold of S&P, are automatically included in the index. These companies normally pass under the radar of most investors until they become too large and inevitably decelerate. Moreover, these companies usually have a business model that is hard to understand and even harder to determine how far it can keep growing. Furthermore, these stocks usually trade at markedly high P/E ratios, far above 20, and hence most investors do not feel comfortable owning them. Therefore, as most investors prefer holding stocks that they can easily understand and trade at relatively low P/E ratios, they will normally stay away from the most promising, high-growth stocks even if they pinpoint them in the first place.

Examples of perfectly managed, high-growth stocks are Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) and Gilead Sciences (GILD), which were included in the index long before the average investor heard of them and whose volatility would deter most investors from holding them. Moreover, most investors would not dare to invest even in the well-known Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Netflix (NFLX), as these stocks have been trading at enormously high P/E ratios and are highly volatile. Therefore, this positive bias of S&P, which results from holding only the best-of-breed stocks while disposing of the worst, is the critical parameter that renders it an exceptional long-term investment. By using the vehicle of S&P, investors get exposure to the best high-growth stocks, which they would not dare to purchase as individual holdings.

Finally, investors who consider picking stocks instead of S&P should think about the great burden of monitoring all the individual stocks of their portfolio. As the business landscape changes increasingly fast in almost every sector due to the heating competition and technological progress, numerous hours are required in monitoring each individual stock. Investors should certainly take this fact into account before deciding whether they prefer owning S&P or individual stocks. Moreover, as mentioned above, even if they decide to sacrifice numerous hours on monitoring individual stocks, they have the odds against them in beating S&P.

To sum up, investors who choose individual stocks over S&P run the risk of significantly underperforming S&P while spending numerous hours on monitoring their portfolios. They should realize that S&P is essentially a dividend growth machine that doubles its EPS and its dividend every 8 and 10 years on average, respectively. Moreover, by purchasing SPY, they essentially gain exposure to the best companies of corporate America, which is likely to offer them great returns over the long term.

