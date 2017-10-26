227 Marijuana Stocks: Not Even 1 Stock Is Trading Above The 2017 Year-To-Date High

This year is an atypical one. The general market is up more than 25% post-2016 Election Day. This means there are more "winners" than in a typical year. More "winners" means taxpayers will be required to sell more "losers" to offset capital gains, rebalance their portfolios, and minimize cash outflows for April 15, 2018, in the case of taxable accounts. Therefore, there will be more tax loss selling or harvesting behaviors running from November 2017 [for the "big cap" stocks] through late December 2017 [last minute "dumps" for the small and "micro cap" stocks). These represent over-reactions to the downside and buying opportunities.

The question remains, which stocks will be most likely to over-react on the late December 2017 downside and, therefore, experience the greatest rebound or recovery early in 2018, once selling pressures subside?

Note: This sequence for tax loss selling or harvesting and the January effect is not restricted to marijuana stocks. However, Canadian legalization for summer 2018 and marijuana decriminalization measures on state ballots for November 2018 Election Day are. It is, for this reason, that I focus on the marijuana or cannabis sector or segment of the economy. There are, of course, liquidity issues that may arise for these "penny" stocks [those trading below $5 per share], and while this may result in a significant bid/ask spread, this is not likely to represent a significant issue or barrier to profitability on the round-trip trade for the marijuana stocks, as long as you do not "chase" the stock up during the acquisition or buying process.

2 Marijuana Stock Examples of the Tax Loss Selling or Harvesting and January Effect Sequence

In both of the above cases, there were clear, significant and very, very profitable tax loss selling or harvesting and January effect sequences.

My Background

My dissertation [1996] was a combination of tax and financial. I predicted that, in a "winning" year in the stock market, given the increased usage of online trading and electronic transfers, would result in tax payers being caught off-guard by unanticipated capital gains taxes, and having to sell or liquidate stocks on or about April 15 on subsequent calendar years to pay their individual income taxes. Of course, some would sell a bit before April 15, and some would sell a bit later than April 15, but I anticipated a normal distribution with a statistically significant peak on or about April 15 for years with this fact pattern. I actually "tracked" individual income tax events dates of this sort from 1913, the first year of the individual federal income tax, through the early 1990s, and found this to be true (e.g., statistically significant). Some publications in refereed academic journals resulted, but are not cited here.

In the process of developing the above hypothesis, I had to control for "noise" or independent variables that were not of interest. These independent variables included tax loss selling and the January effect, in addition to many others. There was a tremendous amount of literature on these "seasonal anomalies," particularly in the financial economics literature, so they were easy to identify and control for, allowing me to "tease out" the statistically significant impact that I was looking for.

In a stroke of good fortune, the Wall Street Journal verified my hypothesis, and did a very short telephone interview with me for a modest quote, as follows:

From this point forward, I decided to focus on event dates and seasonal anomalies as part of my overall investment strategy. I am sharing these insights with you.

Legal or Regulatory Events Represent Trading Opportunities

I like it when the wind is at my back. Stated, alternatively, legal and regulatory measures favoring or harmful to a sector or segment of the economy tend to make stocks go up or down, respectively.

When Obama was elected President, it was not a good time to invest in coal mining stocks, and, in fact, shorting these stocks could have made you very wealthy. It was, however, a good time to invest in green energy stocks.

When Trump was elected President, his plan to reduce corporate tax rates had to have a positive impact on corporate stock prices (e.g., take a look at any publicly traded firm, where a significant component of deferred tax liabilities would be debited and earnings credited or increased by any such successful effort, which must necessarily lead to an increase in earnings per share and likely followed by an increase in stock price per share).

The above are policy directions that have an impact.

The Marijuana or Cannabis Sector or Segment of the Economy

The marijuana or cannabis sector or segment of the economy is in its infancy, and small- and micro-cap stocks tend to trade less efficiently, when compared to mid- or big-cap stocks. In the case of the latter, tax loss selling or harvesting and the January effect still occurs, but the market is more efficient and these impacts tend to be statistically significant, but may not be economically significant, and may even be arbitraged into non-existence. Therefore, in order to profitably exploit the tax loss selling or harvesting and January effect sequence, it is important to identify "losers" trading in an inefficient market. The marijuana or cannabis sector or segment of the economy remains in its early growth stage and remains inefficient.

My Crystal Ball Gazing and Related Conclusions

This Seeking Alpha article summarizes my thoughts over the past 12 months or so. Effectively, if you have read this article and some of my others, you know that I anticipated an upside over-reaction for any positive results arising from favorable marijuana stocks ballot measures during the November 2016 elections.

Keep the following in mind, and in sequence, as I attempt to summarize the sequence that I anticipated and anticipate for the future:

1-The November 2016 ballot measures decriminalizing marijuana led to an upside over-reaction, and it was time to exit the sector.

2-December 20-21, 2016 was the best time to re-enter the marijuana sector, because so many of these firms are small and micro-caps, tend to trade inefficiently, were "losers," and "bag holders" buying after the November 2016 election decided to match these portfolio losers with winners at or near calendar year-end.

3-The January effect for 2017 was very strong, extended into and through February, and only came to a halt when attorney General Jeff Sessions remarked that he could not pick and choose which laws to enforce, including recreational marijuana laws, even in states voting for decriminalization. The marijuana sector or segment was looking to "put on the brakes," anyway.

4-In the APPENDIX of this article I show you that N=227 marijuana stocks are trading below their year-to-date high. They are "losers." They will, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, be targeted for tax loss selling or harvesting this coming calendar year-end. There may be exceptions, but I focus on the sector or segment, as I want a "tail wind" to improve my odds when taking a long-term position in a marijuana stock.

5-Expect to see some of these stocks trading even lower than today, on or about December 20-21, 2017. You want to buy those with "high volume dumping" or downside over-reactions, because these are the very stocks that will recover, significantly and quickly, in early January.

6-Because Canadian legalization is targeted for summer 2018, and because [1] Vermont, [2] New Jersey, [3] Arizona, [4] Michigan, [5] Rhode Island, and [6] Connecticut are all likely to have decriminalization measures on their November 2018 ballots, you have a near doubling potential, from about 20%+ of the population in the U.S., already with legal access to recreational marijuana, to nearly 40% of North America (e.g., U.S. states listed at about 9% of the U.S. population plus Canada, with about 11% of the U.S. population). Market expansion is "everything" for a sector or segment of the economy, and causes upside over-reactions.

Could Something Go Wrong

Of course, Jeff Sessions could hold news conference in mid-January 2018, and say he is going to step up efforts to enforce Federal laws in every state where marijuana has been decriminalized, but I think he might be busy in other areas.

Summary

Buy and hold your favorite marijuana stock in late December 2017, hold through early November 2018, and sell. Alternatively stated, buy the over-reaction to the downside, and sell the over-reaction to the upside. The stars are aligned for great things for the marijuana sector. Do your Christmas shopping, but have some cash available for late December 2017.

APPENDIX