Reckitt Benckiser: Is Now The Right Time Or Will Things Get Better?

Quick metrics

Market cap: £46.46bn

P/E ratio: 22.3

Closing price as of 23/10 - £66.60 - $87.20

Dividends per share 2016 – 153p and payout ratio of 54%

Dividend growth - 5 years-5.10%, 10 years-12.45% and 15 years-13.10%

Diluted EPS 3.05 in 2016

Introduction

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCPK:RBGLY) is a consumer staples firm listed primarily on the FTSE 100. Its main area of operation is the manufacturing and marketing of health, hygiene and home products. It has operations in over 60 countries with many household names such as Durex, Nurofen and Dettol being associated with the firm. Many of its brands have strong reputations and could be considered household names. RB has three main revenue streams which are*:

Hygiene – 44% – Veet and Dettol

Health – 36% – Durex

Home – 18% – Vanish and Air wick

Credit: Reckitt Benckiser - Annual report 2016

(*Portfolio accounts for under 2% of revenues and will be less important to the top line in the future due to the food division being sold this year.)

In the wake of the great recession the company has experienced a great run up from the mid £20's to a high of £81.10 in June of 2017. Since then the price has fallen almost 20% in the midst of a fairly resilient UK market. The problem that is seen to be arising is the slowing of organic growth in health and hygiene to 4%. I want to use this article to assess whether the fundamentals remain strong for RB or if there has been a change which have weakened them.

Strengths

When reviewing the business and "story" for RB there are distinct strengths which emerge. They are solid brand reputations, future/previous restructuring of business segments and buying baby formula maker Mead Johnson. The brands that are in the RB portfolio are all well known and mainly focus upon largely unglamorous areas of a consumers shopping basket. These should largely have staying power in the face of a potential contraction in the economy which could be facing UK due to Brexit. Although the fear that a bear market is just around the corner has been lingering, it is uncertain how long this current run will continue.

With regard to restructuring the previous move was to sell their food units to McCormick (MKC) for £3.2bn in June 2017. The key motives behind this move were to shift focus onto the key areas of the business and use some of the proceeds to reduce debt added from the Mead Johnson acquisition. This area was largely seen to be superfluous to requirements and only accounted for 4% of revenues in 2016. Bloomberg when covering the deal, attribute the reshuffle to a trend in global consumer brands towards consolidation to core products and cutting loose underperforming ones. (Bloomberg, 2017)

In conjunction to this, a more recent announcement from RB was that the organisation will be spilt internally and individual P&L's created. The result of which will be the home and health divisions being separated and each focusing more on their 'main' products such as Durex. The separation will hopefully allow each area to modify their strategy and enable them to build on their strengths. It should also lead to them being more accountable and identify weaknesses. Those areas deemed to be weak may be the ones earmarked to follow a similar fate to that of food and be sold off. Currently the strategy coming from senior management points towards Health and Hygiene being the key business areas, which leaves the door open to a future sale of the household goods.

The whole process of refocusing RB on its key areas is still in its infancy and the results will not be reaped in the short term. There are opportunities in the market for RB to expand into the spaces they deem to be their strength, such as Pfizer' healthcare unit. It remains to be seen how the change in approach taken will play out but longer term it could be a hugely beneficial move.

The acquisition of Mead Johnson for $16.6bn is one that fits in with the longer term strategic goals that RB has outlined. It has a health focused product range, with the Enfa baby formula being a leader in the industry. They highlight this area of consumer health being worth $46bn in annual sales with growth in the 3-5% range. The real highlight of acquiring Mead Johnson is the increased exposure that it gives RB to faster growing developing markets. RB estimates that post merging, the group will have 40% of sales coming from developing markets and China being the second largest "powermarket".

Risks

The main weaknesses and future risks that face RB are the repercussions from a cyberattack on the 27th of June, stagnant revenue growth and reputation damage in South Korea from a sanitiser scandal.

The major weakness for the purposes of this article is that RB is facing stagnant or negative revenue growth in certain business segments. While the consumer staples industry would not expected dramatic year on year increases, the worry for RB is that many of their "powerbrands" are facing competition from generics or store brands. For example Nurofen pain relief is merely ibuprofen and when looking in my local shop was about ten times the prices of store own brand. If the brands that RB holds in its portfolio start to lose some of their reputation or consumers shift to "down-labelling" then it would have grave consequences for RB's revenues. In the recent half-year results, the like for like constant exchange revenue growth was -1% for 2017. Within this the breakdown per segment was Health -2%, Hygiene +1% and Home -3%. Scholl was seen to be the main product line failing to hit targets. What is also worrying is that the weak pound has served to boost sales and that an interest rate rise is expected in the first week of November. This would mean that the buffer provided to net revenue from weak FX will no longer be there and the negative revenue growth will be become more of an issue.

The cyberattack that launched at the end of June and led to some of RB's operations being down until August. The systems used for production lines and some invoicing processes were unavailable and the total cost could exceed £100m this year. While the financial amounts are fairly trivial it may have led to concerns about adequacy of systems and lack of contingencies.

The South Korean scandal is one that dates back to the late 1990's and early 2000's with Reckitt Benkiser’s Oxy subsidiary producing dehumidifiers which killed over 100 people and caused lung damage in hundreds more. As well as the human tragedy the risk here lies in the fact that the government is still conducting investigations into the matter and possible lawsuits against RB are not off the table. The reputational damage alone for a company who derives much of its profit from household cleaning solvents is bad but the potential for a lawsuit regarding the matter would be disastrous. There has already been jail sentences handed out to executives of Oxy and the risks remains there for RB as a firm.

Dividend metrics

The consideration of the financials for RB is also worth addressing with the picture laid out for the firm.

The below chart looks at the EPS, dividend per share, FCF per share and the payout ratio for RB in the 2011-2016 period.

Credit: Morningstar - Authors own chart

As can be seen the chart shows fairly solid if unspectacular numbers across the time period with a constant payout ratio. The aspect which is most concerning is the overall growth for EPS is low despite a large increase in 2014. The picture from a DGI point of view is also not fantastic with a freeze on the dividend taking place between 2014 and 2015 at 139p. This shows that the firm does not prioritise dividend growth and currently is not focused on achieving a constant dividend growth. I believe most of the dividend growth in RB has occurred and unless they can address the slow revenue growth this will not change soon. The dividend history of RB in the below graph emphasises this:

One strength is the payout ratio not being above 60% and having consistency across this period. This would indicate that although growth may not be forthcoming there is little chance of the dividend being scrapped or cut.

Conclusion

When concluding whether the price is right for RB, a complementary analysis from Simply Wall St is useful to gauge how the their DDM model values the firm.

Credit: Simply Wallst - LON:RB

As can be seen, they see the company to be trading at fair value in the £66 range. Using a similar analysis with modified variables and my results are a fair value of £62.10 for RB. This takes into account dividend growth in line with the 5 year average and estimated returns of 7%. The difference between the two is in the region of 8%. With the strong downward momentum the stock is experiencing and uncertainty regarding a new organizational structure, I believe waiting for a better price would be the preferable option for RB.

Challenges are a foot for this company and In the short run they do not look easily like they will be resolved. Restructuring may be a tough time for RB and it is yet to be seen how the new focus on different aspects of the business will bring back growth. If the board decide to replace organic growth with growth achieved through M&A then Pfizer's consumer healthcare unit would be at the forefront of their minds. If this was to happen a rights issues would be possible and further downward pressure in the short run. I believe if the shift in strategy can be implemented successfully then going forward they can return to strong revenue growth. Despite the longer term potential I believe there will be better entry points in the low £60's to mid £50's.

