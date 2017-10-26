Boeing Looks Expensive, But There's A Catch

The company trades at a discount to its historic valuation when we look at its cash flows.

Boeing looks expensive when we focus on the company's earnings, but that might not be the best way to value Boeing.

Boeing's (BA) third quarter results were solid, and based on great cash generation and high shareholder returns, coupled with a solid long term outlook, the company's shares could head even higher over the coming months.

Boeing's beat EPS estimates as well as revenue estimates slightly with its third quarter results, the company has also lifted its FY 2017 guidance and now sees core earnings per share of $10.00.

It's about the cash flows

Core EPS of $10 do not sound too great compared to a share price of $260 -- after all that means that shares exchange hands for about 26 times this year's earnings, which is on the more expensive side compared to Boeing's historic valuation:

BA PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

For many of Boeing's purposes cash flows are more important than earnings though, primarily for the company's dividend payments and its share repurchases. On that front Boeing is delivering much more than on its bottom line:

We see that Boeing produced $3.4 billion of operating cash flows in the most recent quarter, which led to $3 billion of free cash flows over just those three months. Since the first nine months' cash flows totaled $9 billion, that was not an outlier and Boeing keeps producing about one billion dollars of free cash flows each month on a quite consistent basis.

The big difference between Boeing's free cash flows and its net earnings (which totaled just $1.9 billion in Q3) can be explained by two main reasons: Boeing's net earnings are impacted by the 787 program: The 787 accounting block holds deferred costs of about $26 billion still, those impact Boeing's bottom line as they are distributed over the total product lifecycle -- those deferred costs do not affect the company's operating cash flows though, as the higher cash costs for R&D and the first produced models has already been paid years ago. That explains why Boeing's operating cash flows are quite high, and at the same time the company doesn't need to invest a lot of money for capex, thus a high portion of Boeing's operating cash flows is converted to free cash flows.

BA Market Cap data by YCharts

We can use the company's free cash flow numbers to evaluate whether shares are still attractively valued, and we see that the market capitalization stands at $153 billion right now -- compared to about $12 billion in annual free cash flows that means that Boeing is trading at roughly 12.8 times its annual free cash flows, which is equal to a free cash flow yield of 7.8% for those buying at the current price.

Boeing is not looking expensive with its price to free cash flow multiple of 12.8, neither on an absolute basis, nor relative to how the company was valued in the past:

BA Price to Free Cash Flow (10y Median) data by YCharts

Boeing's median three year, five year and ten year free cash flow multiples are all a little bit above 13 right now, which means that Boeing's shares are trading at a discount of roughly five percent to their historic valuation right now -- relative to the broad market, which is trading at all time highs that looks like an attractive opportunity.

Almost all of Boeing's free cash flows are returned to the company's owners via dividends and share repurchases:

BA Dividend data by YCharts

Boeing's dividend yields 2.2% right now and will likely get increased with the dividend that will be announced in December (at least that is when Boeing has raised its dividend in the last couple of quarters). Due to the strong cash generation and low dividend payout ratio Boeing will likely raise its dividend substantially again -- another 30% raise (like the most recent one) would bring Boeing's dividend to $1.85 per share per quarter, which would mean a yield of 2.9% at the current price.

Boeing is returning an even higher amount of its cash flows to its owners via share repurchases, those totaled $2.5 billion in the most recent quarter and have brought the company's diluted share count down to just 606 million during the most recent quarter (weighted average).

With Boeing's share count dropping each quarter the company's shares get more valuable, as they receive a bigger portion of the company's total earnings and cash flows in the future, and at the same time Boeing's dividend can be grown at an even faster rate as dividends are being paid to a declining number of shareholders -- those seeking income as well as those seeking share price gains thus benefit from a constantly declining share count.

Solid outlook

Boeing has a backlog worth more than $470 billion, which means that its earnings and cash flows will remain at a solid level for many years, especially since the company's order intake is not bad at all, and vastly surpassing Airbus' order intake this year.

Since Boeing plans to increase the production rate of its 787 aircraft in the coming years, even higher earnings and cash flows are quite foreseeable, which provides for solid medium term growth potential.

In the long run Boeing profits from a steadily growing aircraft market: Especially in countries like China and India demand for air travel is exploding, which means that the airlines that service those markets need to acquire additional aircrafts to be able to meet demand -- that additional demand for aircraft (and related services) comes on top of the always existing base demand that results from the replacement of old aircraft that are either not able to operate safely any longer, or that are not viable economically any longer (i.e. due to fuel consumption being too high).

Boeing sees demand for 41,000 new airplanes over the coming two decades, or more than 2,050 new aircraft each year -- since Boeing currently operates in a quasi-duopoly with Airbus, that spells well for future production rate increases at Boeing -- it seems quite possible that Boeing will be able to raise its annual production from the current 760 level to 800, 900 or even higher levels in the coming years.

Takeaway

Boeing looks rather expensive when we focus on the earnings multiples, but those are impacted by the company's deferred costs for its 787 program. Based on cash flows Boeing is trading at a small discount to its historic valuation still, and that inexpensive valuation is coupled with a nice dividend, great dividend growth rates, an ever decreasing share count and a strong growth outlook over the medium term as well as over the coming decades.

The combination of these factors makes Boeing's shares look rather attractive still, despite shares being much higher than they were a year ago.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.