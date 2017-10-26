Handling A Slimmer Coca-Cola At $46 Per Share

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reported earnings Wednesday, and while there were many strengths of the report, the stock is facing selling pressure as the market is selling off significantly. We now have a hold rating on the name, and we believe the earnings justify this position.

Shares are not cheap

What do we mean? Shares are over $46. We feel it is expensive at over 40 times trailing earnings and well over 20 times forward earnings for a company that is at best an extremely slow growth company, with mixed fundamentals. That said, for those seeking a safe investment for income, Coca-Cola has to be on the list. Nothing has changed in that regard, but wait for a better price to add. For now, we think the stock continue to trade sideways (or down with the market) and the results suggest that your best bet is to wait. Let us discuss.

Revenue picture impresses

On the surface, it was a report ahead of expectations. We were looking for revenues of $9.0 billion but the company saw revenue of $9.08 billion. Our more conservative estimates stemmed from the knowledge that the company is continuing to divest its bottling business. This divestiture is approximately 75% complete according to data in the release. This fact makes the year-over-year comparison look quite weak. In fact, revenues were down 14.6% year-over-year. Ouch. The key here is that this should not be a surprise. We were however pleasantly surprised to see revenues beat our expectations by $80 million, and take this result as mildly bullish. This is not to say that there have not been organic issues in the past. Sales have faced pressure for years:

Figure 1. Coca-Cola Revenue Annual History 2013-2016.

Data Source: SEC filings

While sales had been falling in recent years coming into 2017, there are reasons for you to be cautiously bullish at present levels. Comparable organic sales were actually up nicely this quarter by nearly 4%. In addition, the impact of currency has been muted so this is a plus. This is especially good news as volumes were strong globally, with positive momentum in most areas. Latin America continues to see some softness, but the impact of currency has diminished to nearly insignificant levels. In addition, expenses are well managed.

Expense management exceeds our projections

While bottling expenses are of course declining, the company expanded its adjusted currency neutral margins once again. Over the last two quarters margins have combined for just under a 600 cumulative basis point improvement. In other words, the new, slimmer company is becoming more profitable. What is more, selling and administrative expenses declined as well, leading to operating income exceeding our expectations of $2.05 billion. Despite revenues falling almost 15%, operating income fell just 6.6% thanks to controlled expenses, coming in at $2.12 billion. We see this as a bullish sign going forward as well. This lead to adjusted earnings surpassing our projections.

Earnings and guidance

Q3 earnings per share came in at $0.50. This surpassed our estimate of $0.48 per share by $0.02. These earnings were better than we expected as a direct result of higher organic revenues and reduced expenditures. Given the results the company maintained guidance and that means we are quite comfortable telling you to hold the stock here as the company completes its transition.

Looking ahead, we are targeting $1.88 in 2017 earnings per share, while the company has guided $1.87 to $1.91. In order to beat our expectations, the company will need to deliver organic growth in Q4 of 2-3%, and manage to keep expenditures in line.

Our advice

Our advice is to hold the stock here, as it is pricey (about 24 times forward earnings) and the yield has retracted to 3.2%. We think it is prudent to wait for a pullback, but are encouraged that the company still expects 3% growth in organic sales. Soda and beverage consumption fundamentals remain strong, even if consumers are shifting to healthier alternatives (think water, vitamin juices etc). On a risk-adjusted basis the stock is reliable, and offers a better yield than most bonds. Thus, stay with the name here. Pick your spots to add selectively, even if you plan to hold for 30 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.