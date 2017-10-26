58 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week (Oct. 30th-Nov. 3rd)

by: Derek Getz

Summary

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

For those unfamiliar, this is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

Additionally some additional metrics about these companies are also shared.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor I am always looking for my next income producing investment.

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase that will be highlighted as well. Lastly, I have a secondary table with some additional metrics that may be of value.

The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) 61 2.85 10/30/2017 0.43% King
Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) 36 2.21 10/30/2017 10.71% Champion
National Retail Properties (NNN) 28 4.46 10/30/2017 Champion
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) 24 5.6 10/30/2017 Contender
A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 24 0.95 10/30/2017 Contender
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 20 6.81 10/30/2017 0.71% Contender
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) 15 8 10/30/2017 1.56% Contender
Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units (GEL) 14 12.59 10/30/2017 -30.84% Contender
Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 14 2.09 10/30/2017 24.00% Contender
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 14 2.91 10/30/2017 Contender
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FIBK) 8 2.51 10/30/2017 Challenger
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) 7 1.86 10/30/2017 Challenger
EPR Properties (EPR) 7 5.88 10/30/2017 Challenger
Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) 7 4.38 10/30/2017 Challenger
Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 7 2.09 10/30/2017 Challenger
Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 7 6.14 10/30/2017 Challenger
FNB Bancorp (OTCQB:FNBG) 7 1.39 10/30/2017 8.33% Challenger
Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7 5.1 10/30/2017 Challenger
NiSource Inc (NI) 6 2.64 10/30/2017 Challenger
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) 6 2.83 10/30/2017 Challenger
Phillips 66 Partners LP Common Units representing limited partner interest in the Partnership (PSXP) 5 5.02 10/30/2017 5.04% Challenger
People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) 25 3.69 10/31/2017 Champion
Realty Income Corporation (O) 24 4.64 10/31/2017 Contender
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 23 1.45 10/31/2017 Contender
Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 18 0.91 10/31/2017 Contender
Donegal Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (DGICA) 15 3.4 10/31/2017 Contender
Donegal Group, Inc. - Class B Common Stock (DGICB) 15 3.33 10/31/2017 Contender
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 14 2.42 10/31/2017 Contender
Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 7 2.87 10/31/2017 Challenger
Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 7 2.91 10/31/2017 Challenger
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) 7 1.98 10/31/2017 Challenger
Aon plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UK) (AON) 6 0.95 10/31/2017 Challenger
EnLink Midstream, LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (ENLC) 6 6.64 10/31/2017 Challenger
EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests (ENLK) 6 10.28 10/31/2017 Challenger
Federated National Holding Company (FNHC) 6 2.03 10/31/2017 Challenger
Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) 6 9.02 10/31/2017 Challenger
The AES Corporation (AES) 6 4.4 10/31/2017 Challenger
First Community Corporation (FCCO) 5 1.53 10/31/2017 Challenger
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 5 2.97 10/31/2017 6.11% Challenger
Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 25 0.99 11/1/2017 Champion
Cambridge Bancorp (OTCQB:CATC) 19 2.65 11/1/2017 Contender
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 17 5.27 11/1/2017 1.69% Contender
Western Gas Partners, LP Limited Partner Interests (WES) 10 7.64 11/1/2017 1.69% Contender
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 8 3.73 11/1/2017 Challenger
AVX Corporation (AVX) 7 2.29 11/1/2017 4.55% Challenger
Xylem Inc. Common Stock New (XYL) 7 1.12 11/1/2017 Challenger
Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 5 2.06 11/1/2017 Challenger
Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests (WGP) 5 5.5 11/1/2017 2.09% Challenger
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 14 0.87 11/2/2017 Contender
Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 13 1.63 11/2/2017 Contender
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 11 2.77 11/2/2017 Contender
Andeavor Logistics LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (ANDX) 7 8.72 11/2/2017 1.44% Challenger
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) 5 2.74 11/2/2017 Challenger
Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. - Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (BKEP) 5 10.36 11/2/2017 Challenger
1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 30 1.46 11/3/2017 5.26% Champion
Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 11 1.55 11/3/2017 10.00% Contender
PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 9 2.21 11/3/2017 Challenger
IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 6 2.41 11/3/2017 7.27% Challenger


Field Definitions

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High
NWN 65.85 5.76 10.49 0 22% Off Low 3% Off High
EV 50.76 34.44 52.35 22.5 49% Off Low New High
NNN 40.77 36.45 47.1 35.42 11% Off Low 12% Off High
SKT 24.48 23.06 37.34 16.22 5% Off Low 33% Off High
AOS 59.11 43.66 62.16 30.01 33% Off Low 2% Off High
EPD 24.36 24.01 30.25 19.17 1% Off Low 17% Off High
OHI 31.51 28.11 35.14 17.38 11% Off Low 10% Off High
GEL 22.95 23.43 37.88 24 0% Off Low 37% Off High
TXN 95.82 66.8 96.74 24.21 41% Off Low 0% Off High
LNT 43.25 34.88 43.97 25.59 24% Off Low 0% Off High
FIBK 38.2 118.86 166.73 0 25% Off Low 15% Off High
BK 51.75 42.73 55.29 15.13 23% Off Low 4% Off High
EPR 69.41 65.5 77.7 20.41 5% Off Low 10% Off High
EDR 35.6 15.22 18.67 0 1% Off Low 16% Off High
COLB 42.13 7.75 32.9 0 33% Off Low 7% Off High
CLDT 21.49 16.45 22.36 32.58 30% Off Low 3% Off High
FNBG 34.5 29.87 35.91 26.96 79% Off Low 5% Off High
STAG 27.47 21.21 28.95 98.07 29% Off Low 5% Off High
NI 26.53 12.13 13.49 0 25% Off Low 2% Off High
HOPE 18.37 31.53 36.75 92.86 19% Off Low 21% Off High
PSXP 49 42.47 58 20.16 14% Off Low 14% Off High
PBCT 18.69 12.05 16 18.25 18% Off Low 5% Off High
O 54.47 52.72 63.6 46.57 3% Off Low 14% Off High
ATR 88.48 70.32 90.79 25.95 26% Off Low 1% Off High
CASY 114.06 99.76 126.49 26.9 14% Off Low 9% Off High
DGICA 16.46 26.78 33.43 21.03 11% Off Low 11% Off High
DGICB 14.7 29.05 35.23 22.79 New Low 35% Off High
HAS 94.4 29 41 0 19% Off Low 19% Off High
PAYX 64.08 52.78 64.75 27.98 20% Off Low 1% Off High
ATLO 30.25 26.6 37.45 18.63 12% Off Low 20% Off High
BMTC 44.35 30.15 45.45 19.71 46% Off Low 2% Off High
AON 151.65 107.19 152.78 38.01 42% Off Low New High
ENLC 15.35 16.51 23.78 27.61 9% Off Low 19% Off High
ENLK 15.17 0.21 0.79 0 9% Off Low 17% Off High
FNHC 15.75 13.45 17.76 36.34 61% Off Low 23% Off High
TRGP 40.34 26.81 36.79 19.65 4% Off Low 30% Off High
AES 10.91 10.6 12.48 0 3% Off Low 10% Off High
FCCO 23.5 18.65 28.65 -1467.27 48% Off Low 3% Off High
PNW 88.25 61.17 82.8 39.44 24% Off Low 2% Off High
FELE 43.65 34.75 46.95 23.44 23% Off Low 6% Off High
CATC 71.03 52 72.5 15.83 37% Off Low 2% Off High
MMP 66.17 63.92 81.77 17.97 3% Off Low 18% Off High
WES 46.62 46.92 67.44 30.53 New Low 29% Off High
NWBI 17.17 12.41 21.11 318.83 14% Off Low 7% Off High
AVX 19.23 13.7 20.22 25.3 42% Off Low 3% Off High
XYL 64.52 26.93 46.76 293.53 62% Off Low 6% Off High
BSRR 27.12 17.25 29.5 18.08 55% Off Low 6% Off High
WGP 38.39 9.39 22.91 0 136% Off Low 0% Off High
JBHT 106.22 12.69 15.96 29.48 35% Off Low 3% Off High
BMRC 71.3 49.6 75.05 21.35 40% Off Low 5% Off High
CMS 47.97 9.55 9.9 0 24% Off Low 1% Off High
ANDX 44.48 43 60.14 23.38 5% Off Low 23% Off High
BPFH 16.05 12.45 17.88 18.88 29% Off Low 9% Off High
BKEP 5.6 5.3 7.55 0 7% Off Low 24% Off High
SRCE 51.9 38.49 50 0 56% Off Low 0% Off High
SXT 77.22 22.76 34.2 0 8% Off Low 9% Off High
PETS 36.27 10.5 16.4 59.6 100% Off Low 14% Off High
IDA 91.36 22.52 28.55 38.56 25% Off Low 1% Off High


Notes

I am specifically pointing out GEL in this edition. The distribution has been cut down to $0.50. This may be the last entry as it should fall off of the U.S. Dividend Champions sheet.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

