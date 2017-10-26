58 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week (Oct. 30th-Nov. 3rd)

Additionally some additional metrics about these companies are also shared.

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor I am always looking for my next income producing investment.

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase that will be highlighted as well. Lastly, I have a secondary table with some additional metrics that may be of value.

The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) 61 2.85 10/30/2017 0.43% King Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) 36 2.21 10/30/2017 10.71% Champion National Retail Properties (NNN) 28 4.46 10/30/2017 Champion Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) 24 5.6 10/30/2017 Contender A.O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 24 0.95 10/30/2017 Contender Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 20 6.81 10/30/2017 0.71% Contender Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) 15 8 10/30/2017 1.56% Contender Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units (GEL) 14 12.59 10/30/2017 -30.84% Contender Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 14 2.09 10/30/2017 24.00% Contender Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 14 2.91 10/30/2017 Contender First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FIBK) 8 2.51 10/30/2017 Challenger Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) (BK) 7 1.86 10/30/2017 Challenger EPR Properties (EPR) 7 5.88 10/30/2017 Challenger Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) 7 4.38 10/30/2017 Challenger Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) 7 2.09 10/30/2017 Challenger Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CLDT) 7 6.14 10/30/2017 Challenger FNB Bancorp (OTCQB:FNBG) 7 1.39 10/30/2017 8.33% Challenger Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 7 5.1 10/30/2017 Challenger NiSource Inc (NI) 6 2.64 10/30/2017 Challenger Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) 6 2.83 10/30/2017 Challenger Phillips 66 Partners LP Common Units representing limited partner interest in the Partnership (PSXP) 5 5.02 10/30/2017 5.04% Challenger People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) 25 3.69 10/31/2017 Champion Realty Income Corporation (O) 24 4.64 10/31/2017 Contender AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 23 1.45 10/31/2017 Contender Caseys General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 18 0.91 10/31/2017 Contender Donegal Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (DGICA) 15 3.4 10/31/2017 Contender Donegal Group, Inc. - Class B Common Stock (DGICB) 15 3.33 10/31/2017 Contender Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) 14 2.42 10/31/2017 Contender Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) 7 2.87 10/31/2017 Challenger Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 7 2.91 10/31/2017 Challenger Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) 7 1.98 10/31/2017 Challenger Aon plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UK) (AON) 6 0.95 10/31/2017 Challenger EnLink Midstream, LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (ENLC) 6 6.64 10/31/2017 Challenger EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests (ENLK) 6 10.28 10/31/2017 Challenger Federated National Holding Company (FNHC) 6 2.03 10/31/2017 Challenger Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) 6 9.02 10/31/2017 Challenger The AES Corporation (AES) 6 4.4 10/31/2017 Challenger First Community Corporation (FCCO) 5 1.53 10/31/2017 Challenger Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 5 2.97 10/31/2017 6.11% Challenger Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) 25 0.99 11/1/2017 Champion Cambridge Bancorp (OTCQB:CATC) 19 2.65 11/1/2017 Contender Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 17 5.27 11/1/2017 1.69% Contender Western Gas Partners, LP Limited Partner Interests (WES) 10 7.64 11/1/2017 1.69% Contender Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) 8 3.73 11/1/2017 Challenger AVX Corporation (AVX) 7 2.29 11/1/2017 4.55% Challenger Xylem Inc. Common Stock New (XYL) 7 1.12 11/1/2017 Challenger Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 5 2.06 11/1/2017 Challenger Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests (WGP) 5 5.5 11/1/2017 2.09% Challenger J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) 14 0.87 11/2/2017 Contender Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) 13 1.63 11/2/2017 Contender CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) 11 2.77 11/2/2017 Contender Andeavor Logistics LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (ANDX) 7 8.72 11/2/2017 1.44% Challenger Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) 5 2.74 11/2/2017 Challenger Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. - Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests (BKEP) 5 10.36 11/2/2017 Challenger 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 30 1.46 11/3/2017 5.26% Champion Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 11 1.55 11/3/2017 10.00% Contender PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) 9 2.21 11/3/2017 Challenger IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) 6 2.41 11/3/2017 7.27% Challenger



Field Definitions

Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend

Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by

Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High NWN 65.85 5.76 10.49 0 22% Off Low 3% Off High EV 50.76 34.44 52.35 22.5 49% Off Low New High NNN 40.77 36.45 47.1 35.42 11% Off Low 12% Off High SKT 24.48 23.06 37.34 16.22 5% Off Low 33% Off High AOS 59.11 43.66 62.16 30.01 33% Off Low 2% Off High EPD 24.36 24.01 30.25 19.17 1% Off Low 17% Off High OHI 31.51 28.11 35.14 17.38 11% Off Low 10% Off High GEL 22.95 23.43 37.88 24 0% Off Low 37% Off High TXN 95.82 66.8 96.74 24.21 41% Off Low 0% Off High LNT 43.25 34.88 43.97 25.59 24% Off Low 0% Off High FIBK 38.2 118.86 166.73 0 25% Off Low 15% Off High BK 51.75 42.73 55.29 15.13 23% Off Low 4% Off High EPR 69.41 65.5 77.7 20.41 5% Off Low 10% Off High EDR 35.6 15.22 18.67 0 1% Off Low 16% Off High COLB 42.13 7.75 32.9 0 33% Off Low 7% Off High CLDT 21.49 16.45 22.36 32.58 30% Off Low 3% Off High FNBG 34.5 29.87 35.91 26.96 79% Off Low 5% Off High STAG 27.47 21.21 28.95 98.07 29% Off Low 5% Off High NI 26.53 12.13 13.49 0 25% Off Low 2% Off High HOPE 18.37 31.53 36.75 92.86 19% Off Low 21% Off High PSXP 49 42.47 58 20.16 14% Off Low 14% Off High PBCT 18.69 12.05 16 18.25 18% Off Low 5% Off High O 54.47 52.72 63.6 46.57 3% Off Low 14% Off High ATR 88.48 70.32 90.79 25.95 26% Off Low 1% Off High CASY 114.06 99.76 126.49 26.9 14% Off Low 9% Off High DGICA 16.46 26.78 33.43 21.03 11% Off Low 11% Off High DGICB 14.7 29.05 35.23 22.79 New Low 35% Off High HAS 94.4 29 41 0 19% Off Low 19% Off High PAYX 64.08 52.78 64.75 27.98 20% Off Low 1% Off High ATLO 30.25 26.6 37.45 18.63 12% Off Low 20% Off High BMTC 44.35 30.15 45.45 19.71 46% Off Low 2% Off High AON 151.65 107.19 152.78 38.01 42% Off Low New High ENLC 15.35 16.51 23.78 27.61 9% Off Low 19% Off High ENLK 15.17 0.21 0.79 0 9% Off Low 17% Off High FNHC 15.75 13.45 17.76 36.34 61% Off Low 23% Off High TRGP 40.34 26.81 36.79 19.65 4% Off Low 30% Off High AES 10.91 10.6 12.48 0 3% Off Low 10% Off High FCCO 23.5 18.65 28.65 -1467.27 48% Off Low 3% Off High PNW 88.25 61.17 82.8 39.44 24% Off Low 2% Off High FELE 43.65 34.75 46.95 23.44 23% Off Low 6% Off High CATC 71.03 52 72.5 15.83 37% Off Low 2% Off High MMP 66.17 63.92 81.77 17.97 3% Off Low 18% Off High WES 46.62 46.92 67.44 30.53 New Low 29% Off High NWBI 17.17 12.41 21.11 318.83 14% Off Low 7% Off High AVX 19.23 13.7 20.22 25.3 42% Off Low 3% Off High XYL 64.52 26.93 46.76 293.53 62% Off Low 6% Off High BSRR 27.12 17.25 29.5 18.08 55% Off Low 6% Off High WGP 38.39 9.39 22.91 0 136% Off Low 0% Off High JBHT 106.22 12.69 15.96 29.48 35% Off Low 3% Off High BMRC 71.3 49.6 75.05 21.35 40% Off Low 5% Off High CMS 47.97 9.55 9.9 0 24% Off Low 1% Off High ANDX 44.48 43 60.14 23.38 5% Off Low 23% Off High BPFH 16.05 12.45 17.88 18.88 29% Off Low 9% Off High BKEP 5.6 5.3 7.55 0 7% Off Low 24% Off High SRCE 51.9 38.49 50 0 56% Off Low 0% Off High SXT 77.22 22.76 34.2 0 8% Off Low 9% Off High PETS 36.27 10.5 16.4 59.6 100% Off Low 14% Off High IDA 91.36 22.52 28.55 38.56 25% Off Low 1% Off High



Notes

I am specifically pointing out GEL in this edition. The distribution has been cut down to $0.50. This may be the last entry as it should fall off of the U.S. Dividend Champions sheet.

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

