58 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week (Oct. 30th-Nov. 3rd)

Introduction
As a dividend growth investor I am always looking for my next income producing investment.
The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.
Additionally it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase that will be highlighted as well. Lastly, I have a secondary table with some additional metrics that may be of value.
The data provided combines the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the NASDAQ.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.
The List
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Northwest Natural Gas Company
|(NWN)
|61
|2.85
|10/30/2017
|0.43%
|King
|Eaton Vance Corporation
|(EV)
|36
|2.21
|10/30/2017
|10.71%
|Champion
|National Retail Properties
|(NNN)
|28
|4.46
|10/30/2017
|Champion
|Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
|(SKT)
|24
|5.6
|10/30/2017
|Contender
|A.O. Smith Corporation
|(AOS)
|24
|0.95
|10/30/2017
|Contender
|Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|(EPD)
|20
|6.81
|10/30/2017
|0.71%
|Contender
|Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.
|(OHI)
|15
|8
|10/30/2017
|1.56%
|Contender
|Genesis Energy, L.P. Common Units
|(GEL)
|14
|12.59
|10/30/2017
|-30.84%
|Contender
|Texas Instruments Incorporated
|(TXN)
|14
|2.09
|10/30/2017
|24.00%
|Contender
|Alliant Energy Corporation
|(LNT)
|14
|2.91
|10/30/2017
|Contender
|First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(FIBK)
|8
|2.51
|10/30/2017
|Challenger
|Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
|(BK)
|7
|1.86
|10/30/2017
|Challenger
|EPR Properties
|(EPR)
|7
|5.88
|10/30/2017
|Challenger
|Education Realty Trust, Inc.
|(EDR)
|7
|4.38
|10/30/2017
|Challenger
|Columbia Banking System, Inc.
|(COLB)
|7
|2.09
|10/30/2017
|Challenger
|Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
|(CLDT)
|7
|6.14
|10/30/2017
|Challenger
|FNB Bancorp
|(OTCQB:FNBG)
|7
|1.39
|10/30/2017
|8.33%
|Challenger
|Stag Industrial, Inc.
|(STAG)
|7
|5.1
|10/30/2017
|Challenger
|NiSource Inc
|(NI)
|6
|2.64
|10/30/2017
|Challenger
|Hope Bancorp, Inc.
|(HOPE)
|6
|2.83
|10/30/2017
|Challenger
|Phillips 66 Partners LP Common Units representing limited partner interest in the Partnership
|(PSXP)
|5
|5.02
|10/30/2017
|5.04%
|Challenger
|People's United Financial, Inc.
|(PBCT)
|25
|3.69
|10/31/2017
|Champion
|Realty Income Corporation
|(O)
|24
|4.64
|10/31/2017
|Contender
|AptarGroup, Inc.
|(ATR)
|23
|1.45
|10/31/2017
|Contender
|Caseys General Stores, Inc.
|(CASY)
|18
|0.91
|10/31/2017
|Contender
|Donegal Group, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(DGICA)
|15
|3.4
|10/31/2017
|Contender
|Donegal Group, Inc. - Class B Common Stock
|(DGICB)
|15
|3.33
|10/31/2017
|Contender
|Hasbro, Inc.
|(HAS)
|14
|2.42
|10/31/2017
|Contender
|Paychex, Inc.
|(PAYX)
|7
|2.87
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|Ames National Corporation
|(ATLO)
|7
|2.91
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
|(BMTC)
|7
|1.98
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|Aon plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UK)
|(AON)
|6
|0.95
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|EnLink Midstream, LLC Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests
|(ENLC)
|6
|6.64
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limited Partnership Interests
|(ENLK)
|6
|10.28
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|Federated National Holding Company
|(FNHC)
|6
|2.03
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|Targa Resources, Inc.
|(TRGP)
|6
|9.02
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|The AES Corporation
|(AES)
|6
|4.4
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|First Community Corporation
|(FCCO)
|5
|1.53
|10/31/2017
|Challenger
|Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|(PNW)
|5
|2.97
|10/31/2017
|6.11%
|Challenger
|Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|(FELE)
|25
|0.99
|11/1/2017
|Champion
|Cambridge Bancorp
|(OTCQB:CATC)
|19
|2.65
|11/1/2017
|Contender
|Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership
|(MMP)
|17
|5.27
|11/1/2017
|1.69%
|Contender
|Western Gas Partners, LP Limited Partner Interests
|(WES)
|10
|7.64
|11/1/2017
|1.69%
|Contender
|Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|(NWBI)
|8
|3.73
|11/1/2017
|Challenger
|AVX Corporation
|(AVX)
|7
|2.29
|11/1/2017
|4.55%
|Challenger
|Xylem Inc. Common Stock New
|(XYL)
|7
|1.12
|11/1/2017
|Challenger
|Sierra Bancorp
|(BSRR)
|5
|2.06
|11/1/2017
|Challenger
|Western Gas Equity Partners, LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
|(WGP)
|5
|5.5
|11/1/2017
|2.09%
|Challenger
|J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
|(JBHT)
|14
|0.87
|11/2/2017
|Contender
|Bank of Marin Bancorp
|(BMRC)
|13
|1.63
|11/2/2017
|Contender
|CMS Energy Corporation
|(CMS)
|11
|2.77
|11/2/2017
|Contender
|Andeavor Logistics LP Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests
|(ANDX)
|7
|8.72
|11/2/2017
|1.44%
|Challenger
|Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc.
|(BPFH)
|5
|2.74
|11/2/2017
|Challenger
|Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., L.L.C. - Common Units representing Limited Partner Interests
|(BKEP)
|5
|10.36
|11/2/2017
|Challenger
|1st Source Corporation
|(SRCE)
|30
|1.46
|11/3/2017
|5.26%
|Champion
|Sensient Technologies Corporation
|(SXT)
|11
|1.55
|11/3/2017
|10.00%
|Contender
|PetMed Express, Inc.
|(PETS)
|9
|2.21
|11/3/2017
|Challenger
|IDACORP, Inc.
|(IDA)
|6
|2.41
|11/3/2017
|7.27%
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak - this is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield - this is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend
Ex-Dividend Date - this is the date you need to own the stock by
Increase Percent - if the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category - lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Additional Metrics
Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. These are sorted exactly the same as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|Percent Off Low
|Percent Off High
|NWN
|65.85
|5.76
|10.49
|0
|22% Off Low
|3% Off High
|EV
|50.76
|34.44
|52.35
|22.5
|49% Off Low
|New High
|NNN
|40.77
|36.45
|47.1
|35.42
|11% Off Low
|12% Off High
|SKT
|24.48
|23.06
|37.34
|16.22
|5% Off Low
|33% Off High
|AOS
|59.11
|43.66
|62.16
|30.01
|33% Off Low
|2% Off High
|EPD
|24.36
|24.01
|30.25
|19.17
|1% Off Low
|17% Off High
|OHI
|31.51
|28.11
|35.14
|17.38
|11% Off Low
|10% Off High
|GEL
|22.95
|23.43
|37.88
|24
|0% Off Low
|37% Off High
|TXN
|95.82
|66.8
|96.74
|24.21
|41% Off Low
|0% Off High
|LNT
|43.25
|34.88
|43.97
|25.59
|24% Off Low
|0% Off High
|FIBK
|38.2
|118.86
|166.73
|0
|25% Off Low
|15% Off High
|BK
|51.75
|42.73
|55.29
|15.13
|23% Off Low
|4% Off High
|EPR
|69.41
|65.5
|77.7
|20.41
|5% Off Low
|10% Off High
|EDR
|35.6
|15.22
|18.67
|0
|1% Off Low
|16% Off High
|COLB
|42.13
|7.75
|32.9
|0
|33% Off Low
|7% Off High
|CLDT
|21.49
|16.45
|22.36
|32.58
|30% Off Low
|3% Off High
|FNBG
|34.5
|29.87
|35.91
|26.96
|79% Off Low
|5% Off High
|STAG
|27.47
|21.21
|28.95
|98.07
|29% Off Low
|5% Off High
|NI
|26.53
|12.13
|13.49
|0
|25% Off Low
|2% Off High
|HOPE
|18.37
|31.53
|36.75
|92.86
|19% Off Low
|21% Off High
|PSXP
|49
|42.47
|58
|20.16
|14% Off Low
|14% Off High
|PBCT
|18.69
|12.05
|16
|18.25
|18% Off Low
|5% Off High
|O
|54.47
|52.72
|63.6
|46.57
|3% Off Low
|14% Off High
|ATR
|88.48
|70.32
|90.79
|25.95
|26% Off Low
|1% Off High
|CASY
|114.06
|99.76
|126.49
|26.9
|14% Off Low
|9% Off High
|DGICA
|16.46
|26.78
|33.43
|21.03
|11% Off Low
|11% Off High
|DGICB
|14.7
|29.05
|35.23
|22.79
|New Low
|35% Off High
|HAS
|94.4
|29
|41
|0
|19% Off Low
|19% Off High
|PAYX
|64.08
|52.78
|64.75
|27.98
|20% Off Low
|1% Off High
|ATLO
|30.25
|26.6
|37.45
|18.63
|12% Off Low
|20% Off High
|BMTC
|44.35
|30.15
|45.45
|19.71
|46% Off Low
|2% Off High
|AON
|151.65
|107.19
|152.78
|38.01
|42% Off Low
|New High
|ENLC
|15.35
|16.51
|23.78
|27.61
|9% Off Low
|19% Off High
|ENLK
|15.17
|0.21
|0.79
|0
|9% Off Low
|17% Off High
|FNHC
|15.75
|13.45
|17.76
|36.34
|61% Off Low
|23% Off High
|TRGP
|40.34
|26.81
|36.79
|19.65
|4% Off Low
|30% Off High
|AES
|10.91
|10.6
|12.48
|0
|3% Off Low
|10% Off High
|FCCO
|23.5
|18.65
|28.65
|-1467.27
|48% Off Low
|3% Off High
|PNW
|88.25
|61.17
|82.8
|39.44
|24% Off Low
|2% Off High
|FELE
|43.65
|34.75
|46.95
|23.44
|23% Off Low
|6% Off High
|CATC
|71.03
|52
|72.5
|15.83
|37% Off Low
|2% Off High
|MMP
|66.17
|63.92
|81.77
|17.97
|3% Off Low
|18% Off High
|WES
|46.62
|46.92
|67.44
|30.53
|New Low
|29% Off High
|NWBI
|17.17
|12.41
|21.11
|318.83
|14% Off Low
|7% Off High
|AVX
|19.23
|13.7
|20.22
|25.3
|42% Off Low
|3% Off High
|XYL
|64.52
|26.93
|46.76
|293.53
|62% Off Low
|6% Off High
|BSRR
|27.12
|17.25
|29.5
|18.08
|55% Off Low
|6% Off High
|WGP
|38.39
|9.39
|22.91
|0
|136% Off Low
|0% Off High
|JBHT
|106.22
|12.69
|15.96
|29.48
|35% Off Low
|3% Off High
|BMRC
|71.3
|49.6
|75.05
|21.35
|40% Off Low
|5% Off High
|CMS
|47.97
|9.55
|9.9
|0
|24% Off Low
|1% Off High
|ANDX
|44.48
|43
|60.14
|23.38
|5% Off Low
|23% Off High
|BPFH
|16.05
|12.45
|17.88
|18.88
|29% Off Low
|9% Off High
|BKEP
|5.6
|5.3
|7.55
|0
|7% Off Low
|24% Off High
|SRCE
|51.9
|38.49
|50
|0
|56% Off Low
|0% Off High
|SXT
|77.22
|22.76
|34.2
|0
|8% Off Low
|9% Off High
|PETS
|36.27
|10.5
|16.4
|59.6
|100% Off Low
|14% Off High
|IDA
|91.36
|22.52
|28.55
|38.56
|25% Off Low
|1% Off High
Notes
I am specifically pointing out GEL in this edition. The distribution has been cut down to $0.50. This may be the last entry as it should fall off of the U.S. Dividend Champions sheet.
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!
