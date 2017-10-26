Novo Nordisk: U.S. Obesity Epidemic To Provide Forward Growth Engine

Novo Nordisk will be able to profit from the growth of diabetes and deliver this growth to investors in the form of profits.

Americans are becoming more sedentary and more obese as time goes on, thus increasing their odds of developing type-2 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk is the largest producer of diabetes care products in the world and is almost entirely focused exclusively on that market.

Many long-term readers may recall that in the past I have discussed the investment potential inherent in Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NVO). The company, which is the largest producer of diabetic treatment products in the world, continues to retain its investment potential. This is particularly true because diabetes is increasingly turning into a worldwide epidemic and will almost certainly grow in precedence over the coming years and decades. This will grow Novo Nordisk’s largest market and thus increase demand for the company’s products.

As I mentioned in the introduction, Novo Nordisk is the largest producer of diabetes care products in the world. However, that is not the only type of pharmaceutical product that the company produces. While diabetes care products do account for the bulk of Novo Nordisk’s business, the company is also involved in hormone replacement therapy, growth hormone therapy, and hemostasis management. In the past, Novo Nordisk was also involved in the research and production of biotechnology products, however these operations were spun out into Novozymes A/S (OTCPK:NVZMF) subsidiary Albumedix in January 2016. Here is the breakdown of the company’s sales by product line:

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

As this chart shows, approximately 83% of Novo Nordisk’s sales during the first half of 2017 were generated by diabetes care products. This proves that the company is indeed highly focused on providing products for individuals suffering from this debilitating condition. Novo Nordisk should thus benefit through sales and profit growth should diabetes become more prevalent throughout the world. That appears quite likely to be the case.

According to the National Institute of Health, a person has an increased risk of developing type-2 diabetes if one or more of the following is true:

An individual is overweight or obese.

A person is aged 45 or older.

A person has a family history of diabetes.

An individual is African American, an Alaskan Native, American Indian, Asian American, Hispanic or Latino, or a Pacific Islander.

A person has high blood pressure.

An individual has a low level of HDL (“good”) cholesterol or a high level of triglycerides.

A person has a family history of diabetes or gave birth to a baby weighing nine pounds or more.

An individual suffers from a lack of physical activity.

A person has a history of heart disease or stroke.

An individual suffers from depression.

The person has polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS. An individual has acanthosis nigricans (dark, thick, and velvety skin around the neck or armpits.

Anecdotally, many of those reading this can attest that, in aggregate, those living in developed nations are much less physically active today than past generations have been. Personally, I engage heavily in many physically demanding activities including whitewater kayaking and performance triathlons. With each passing year, I see fewer and fewer young people picking up these activities. On the surface, this would appear to make sense. After all, as mobile devices, video games, and similar technology occupies an increasing amount of our time, physical activity begins to fall to the wayside. However, as investors, we are more interested in hard facts than in anecdotes. In this case, the facts agree with my anecdote. According to the Physical Activity Council’s 2015 Participation Report, the number of Americans living a sedentary lifestyle increased over the 2009 to 2014 period. This report stated that out of 292 million Americans aged six or older, 83 million were living a sedentary lifestyle in 2014. This represents an increase of 7.9 million over 2009. As mentioned earlier, having insufficient physical activity increases a person’s risk of developing diabetes. Thus, the growing number of people living sedentary lifestyles in the United States alone represents more people having that risk factor and, ultimately, more people that will develop the disease.

A second risk factor in developing diabetes is being overweight or obese. This is likewise a growing problem, both in the United States and elsewhere. This is unlikely to be a surprise to many of those reading this. After all, many medical reports and papers have been published on this topic over the past several years, as have many news reports, documentaries, and other mainstream publications. According to the Center for Disease Control, more than one-third of American adults are clinically obese.

Source: Centers For Disease Control

In addition, the obesity rate is higher among both Hispanics and African Americans than among Whites. As already mentioned, the National Institute of Health states that individuals of these races have an increased risk of developing diabetes than do white individuals.

Source: Centers for Disease Control

Perhaps even more concerning is that the obesity rate in the United States among children and youth aged two to nineteen currently stands at 17%. As type-2 diabetes is a condition that often develops later in life, this figure indicates that a not insignificant number of the nation’s children may be at risk for developing diabetes in the future.

Source: Centers for Disease Control

The overall prevalence of obesity has also been increasing among both children and adults, which could also provide further evidence of an increasingly sedentary lifestyle among the population as a whole. According to the CDC,

“From 1999-2000 through 2013-2014, a significant increase in obesity was observed in both adults and youth. Between 2003-2004 and 2013-2014, however, no change in prevalence was seen among youth. No change in obesity prevalence among youth was noted between 2011-2012 and 2013-2014, and the observed change in adults between 2011-2012 and 2013-2014 was not significant.”

Source: Centers for Disease Control

Please note that the chart above shows the obesity rate as a percentage of the population. Therefore, the fact that the percentage of the population that is obese is increasing indicates that the number of obese people in the United States is growing at a rate exceeding the rate of population growth. Therefore, by extension, we can conclude that the percentage of people that suffer from diabetes will likely increase at a rate exceeding population growth going forward. While this is undeniably a crisis from a public health perspective, it does represent a growing market for Novo Nordisk’s diabetes care products.

This fact is not lost on Novo Nordisk. Over the second quarter 2007 to second quarter 2017 period, Novo Nordisk benefited from a compound annual sales growth rate of 10.5% across its entire product portfolio. The company’s diabetes product line performed even better, posting a 12.0% compound annual growth rate over the same period. This is quite an impressive figure!

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

Furthermore, the company expects to generate further growth from this product line going forward. As it points out in its second quarter 2017 earnings presentation, the International Diabetes Foundation projects that 642 million people globally will have type-2 diabetes by 2040. This represents a significant increase over the 415 million people that suffer from the disease today.

Source: Novo Nordisk A/S

The company’s shareholders have also benefited from the growing prevalence of diabetes all over the globe over the past decade. On today’s date in 2007, ADR shares of Novo Nordisk closed at $11.98. Today, the closing price of the ADR shares is $50.13, resulting in a 318.45% return over the ten-year period.

Source: Fidelity Investments

As is the case with many large pharmaceutical companies, particularly European ones, Novo Nordisk not only rewards its shareholders with stock price appreciation, but also pays out a dividend to its shareholders. The company’s ADRs currently pay an annual dividend of $0.95 per share, which gives the company’s ADR shares an annual yield of 1.89% at the current price. In general, this represents quite solid dividend growth, although there have been fluctuations over the years.

Source: Dividend Channel

In conclusion, Novo Nordisk appears to several factors in its favor caused by the lifestyles of the citizens of the developed world. These factors, notably the high and rising obesity rates and the increasingly sedentary lifestyles prevalent in the modern world, will likely result in growing demand for Novo Nordisk’s largest product line. This should result in commensurate rewards for the company’s shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.