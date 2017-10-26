Seadrill Explains Current Offshore Drilling Market Environment

As predicted, offshore drilling contractors around the world have been actively scrapping their older rigs that come off contract and this is slowly but steadily reducing the supply overhang.

In several previous articles, I have stated that one of the best things about Seadrill's (SDRL) and North Atlantic Drilling's (NADL) earnings reports is the indepth way in which the two companies discuss the macroeconomic conditions in the offshore drilling market, a market that has struggled significantly over the past few years. Fortunately, as I have discussed in a few previous articles, the market has finally begun to improve, albeit slowly.

The primary cause of the weak offshore drilling market over the past several years has been the comparatively low price for oil. As many readers are undoubtedly already aware, the spot price for a barrel of crude oil peaked in the middle of 2014 and then declined rapidly over the July to December 2014 period. Since that time, oil prices have hovered in the $40-$60/barrel range. This rapid decline in oil prices strained the cash flows of many, if not most, exploration and production companies around the world (although several oil companies, particularly those operating in North America's tight oil plays already had strained cash flows prior to this). This rapid decline in cash flows caused these companies to re-evaluate and, in many case reduce, their respective forward planned capital expenditures. In particular, oil producers significantly curtailed their exploration programs in aggregate. As the primary use of offshore drilling rigs is exploration, this reduced the demand for offshore drilling rigs.

Prior to the current market downturn, from approximately mid-2010 until the fourth quarter of 2013 the offshore drilling industry was experiencing one of the greatest booms in its history. This resulted in offshore drilling companies constructing enormous numbers of new drilling rigs, including several that did not have contracts prior to the respective company ordering construction of the rig (known as "speculative rigs.") As it takes a shipyard an average of 2-3 years to construct a new offshore drilling rig, these rigs were completed over the 2014-2017 period, or after the time that exploration and production companies cut their exploration programs. Thus, the supply of offshore drilling rigs was increasing even as demand was decreasing. This resulted in an oversupply of offshore drilling rigs, which pushed dayrates down, in many cases even below the company's cash flow breakeven costs of operating the rig. This obviously strained the finances of offshore drilling contractors and even pushed companies such as Ocean Rig (ORIG), Seadrill, and North Atlantic Drilling into Chapter 11 restructuring filings.

As Seadrill pointed out in its fourth quarter 2016 and first quarter 2017 results, the offshore drilling market has begun to improve, albeit slowly. As was expected, offshore drilling companies around the world have begun scrapping the older drilling rigs in their fleets, especially those that are 25 years of age or older. As I stated in previous articles, many of these rigs were scheduled to come off of their previous contracts and were also due for their five-year classification surveys. When we consider the oversupplied market and the low dayrates being awarded to those drilling rigs that are able to receive contracts, it is much more economical to scrap these rigs than for the owner to pay in excess of $100 million to perform those surveys. We can expect this increased rate of rig scrapping to continue going forward as older drilling rigs continue to come off of their current contracts. This will have the effect of steadily reducing the supply of rigs in the market as thus reducing the current oversupply.

The world’s oil and gas companies have also begun to increase their interest in offshore oil and gas exploration. For the past few quarters, Seadrill has reported that the number of new rig contracts has been increasing. This is evident simply by looking at Seadrill’s own fleet status report from the second quarter of 2017. Seadrill experienced the following contract changes quarter-over-quarter:

The West Freedom was awarded a one-well contract with Ecopetrol in Columbia. Commencement is expected in the third quarter of 2017. The total expected contract backlog for this contract is $5 million.

The West Cressida was awarded a ninety-day contract with PCPPOC in Malaysia. Commencement occurred in June 2017. Contract backlog is expected to be approximately $5 million.

As anyone that has followed Seadrill in general or the offshore drilling industry in general can attest to, this is far better new contract development than most offshore drilling companies have managed to achieve over much of the course of this market downturn. Clearly then, this represents an increase in demand for offshore drilling rigs. This should also serve to steadily reduce the oversupply of offshore rigs plaguing the marketplace.

Unfortunately, the world’s exploration and production companies are still struggling with constrained cash flows as oil prices have still not returned to the levels that they had prior to the downturn. Thus, these companies are both unwilling and unable to pay that dayrates for an offshore rig that they were previously able to pay. As a result, the current new contract dayrate still remains at around the cash flow breakeven level despite the aforementioned improvements in the supply-demand balance. Thus, offshore drilling contractors continue to struggle financially even though many of them have streamlined their respective cost structures and have made offshore exploration more affordable for their customers than ever before. Seadrill describes this situation thusly,

“Market conditions remain challenging. Oil companies continue to focus on cash conservation and in the majority of cases their offshore capex for full-year 2017 is now forecast to be less than initial guidance. This alongside the supply overhang, both in the floater and jack-up markets, means that every tender is fiercely competitive. Oil companies continue to benefit from this by securing high-specification units at rates that are cash flow break even or lower. … The industry continues to achieve efficiencies that allow deepwater exploration and production to be economic in today’s oil price environment. We remain confident in the long term fundamentals of the industry and believe that the years of underinvestment offshore will assist in the recovery.”

As Seadrill notes, despite some of the improvements that the market has seen in the supply-demand balance over the past year or so, the market does still remain oversupplied with offshore drilling rigs. This is another factor that has stymied the usual recovery in dayrates that would ordinarily accompany a tightening of supply. However, should the supply-demand balance continue to improve, likely due to continued scrapping of old rigs, it is quite likely that dayrates will begin to increase as exploration and production companies compete against one another to secure the services of an increasingly constrained supply of rigs. This could prove to be a lengthy process, however.

