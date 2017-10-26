Is The Party Over For Halliburton?

The rig count appears to have plateaued so the party could be over.

Halliburton (HAL) reported strong Q3 results as expected. The North America land drilling market has been white hot, and Halliburton is one of the biggest players in the segment. The rig count appears to have plateaued, so the party could be soon over.

North America Was A Stalwart Again



In Q2 Halliburton's North America revenue was up 24% sequentially, which powered the company's total revenue higher by 16%. This quarter North America revenue grew 14% Q/Q, while total revenue was up 10%.

Revenue from the region outpaced the 6% rise in the rig count during the quarter. Drillers increased completions due to improved utilization and pricing. The company experienced higher activity across the majority of its product lines, primarily pressure pumping. Over 58% of Halliburton's total revenue is from North America so the company is in the right place at the right time.

Outside of North America Halliburton also reported solid results. Total international revenue of $2.3 billion was up 4% sequentially. Europe/Africa/CIS revenue was up 6% on improved utilization in the North Sea. Latin America revenue was rose 4% on higher activity in Argentina and Brazil, offset by reduced production in Venezuela.

Robust EBITDA Growth

OPEC's supply cut has helped Halliburton in more ways than one. Everybody focuses on North America land drilling, but robust top line growth has also spurred its operating income. While revenue was up 10%, Halliburton improved its EBITDA margin to 19% from 16% in Q2. The combination of margin expansion and top line growth drove EBITDA up 29% sequentially.

On a run-rate basis (Q3 EBITDA annualized) Halliburton's $10.9 billion debt load is now at 2.7x EBITDA; Moody's has a threshold of around 4.0x. Unless oil prices remain above $50 I do not believe the company can maintain this type of performance. However, Halliburton likely bought itself several more quarters before its debt load could potentially become an issue.

Is The Party Over?

Last quarter management suggested shale oil plays were tapping the brakes on additional E&P. The premise was that as long as oil prices struggled to remain above $50 land drillers would be reticent to employ more capital. That premonition might now be coming to fruition. Through October 13 the U.S. rig count was 913, up 65% Y/Y. However, it fell by 15 versus the previous week. A declining rig count connotes less drilling in the oil patch.

A decline in the rig count could negatively impact the company's revenue growth, particularly for North America:

Given these factors, in our drilling and evaluation division, we expect North America revenue will change in line with the average U.S. land rig count while international revenue will increase by low-single digits. For our completion and production division, we expect that our North America revenue will outperform the average change in U.S. land rig count by several hundred basis points while international revenue will increase by low single digits.

The other major key for the quarter was Halliburton's margin expansion. If its top line stalls next quarter or in the first half of 2018, its margins could flatten or even decline. This would remove another potential catalyst for the stock.

Takeaway

North America land drilling carried HAL again this quarter. The rig count appears to have plateaued so the party could be over. HAL is down 9% Y/Y and I do not envision much upside from here. HAL is a sell.

