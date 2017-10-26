GrubHub: No Competition Fears Here

In no real surprise, GrubHub (GRUB) easily fought off competition during Q3. As the company integrates recent acquisitions, the bigger issue is valuation now that the online food order and delivery service added debt to the balance sheet and boosted sales.

The stock ended up 11% on the exceptional Q3 results to trade at new highs above $57. Can the new acquisitions add enough value to alter my investment thesis that GrubHub needs to pause at these levels?

Key Stats

The biggest issue with analyzing GrubHub is attempting to factor in the valuation versus the updated expectations after buying Foodler, OrderUp, and Eat24 in the last couple of months. The company beat Q3 estimates about in-line with previous quarter levels, but some of the excitement over the stock on initial trading is related to the Q4 guidance versus estimates that don't accurately include the deals.

GrubHub provided the following guidance for Q4 that includes the first full quarter of results from the three acquisitions other than Eat24 that didn't close until October 10.

The key number is that expected revenue jumps to $200 million while analysts were down at $183 million. This number, no doubt, suggests analysts weren't factoring in the revenues from the deals including Eat24 that had some $17 million in quarterly revenues as part of Yelp (YELP), according to the recent filing.



Most notable is that Yelp produced a sizable loss on that $17.3 million quarterly revenue run rate. Eat24 had roughly $21.5 million in quarterly expenses. A lot of the marketing and product development costs can be paired back to meet the goal of GrubHub to reduce the impact to breakeven during Q4.

The updated Q4 EBITDA estimates of $51 to $56 million versus the previous analyst estimate of $51.2 million show that integrating these businesses will take a while to produce actual financial benefits. In fact, Eat24 will take until late 2018 to see synergy benefits while Foodler and OrderUp were hard cut over to the GrubHub platform and already are included in estimates.

The updated GrubHub guidance does suggest that most of the revenue hike for Q4 is related to including Eat24 numbers and not any big boost in expectations.

Longer term, the numbers continue to show that competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) or other industry players aren't impacting results. Not to mention, the company is even partnering with Facebook on the food ordering rollout on that social network.

GrubHub remains highly profitable as the vast amount of competition fluctuates, but the company benefits from massive scale of 75,000 restaurants on the multiple platforms and nearly 10 million diners in Q3. The adjusted EBITDA per order continues to rise hitting a record of $1.54 during Q3, up from $1.48 during Q2. This number is probably the best indication that competition isn't a problem.

Value Equation

Since the three deals were for cash, the financial impact is a reduced net cash position combined with higher revenues per share. The company now has $200 million of debt on a credit facility. GrubHub ended last quarter with 88.5 million shares outstanding so the market valuation is now roughly $5 billion.

The key to valuing the stock is normalizing the revenue targets for 2018. Based on Q4 guidance, GrubHub is closing in on an annualized run rate in the $800 million range even considering Q4 is a seasonably strong period. A simple 25% growth rate in 2018 places the company on a path toward $1 billion in annual revenues.

GrubHub has a limited net cash balance so the stock trades at roughly 5x sales estimates and similarly at the same EV/S multiple. Not an expensive multiple considering the growth rate though the stock trades at some 28x an EBITDA target of $175 million for this year. The inclusion and integration of Eat24 will cause some heartburn on the profit figures and won't provide a lot of benefits for the first year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that GrubHub is reasonably priced. Due to the stock hitting new highs, GrubHub likely trades up into the mid-$60s range though the risk/reward equation doesn't favor aggressively buying the shares here outside of a trade. The company is effectively fighting off competition but integration hiccups with Eat24 could eventually ding the stock in 2018.