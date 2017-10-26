Breakingviews: Stuck In Traffic

By Breakingviews

Forty billion euros. That's what it would take to bring the Agnelli family to the table to discuss selling Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU), some industry insiders reckon. Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's overhaul is picking up speed, as shown by the 5.5 percent pre-tax margin the carmaker cranked out in the third quarter, according to results released on Tuesday, up from 3 percent in the same period last year. But even after an 80 percent-plus run-up in the stock this year, Fiat Chrysler is worth barely more than half the magic M&A number.

The Italian-American carmaker now trades at some 6.7 times estimated earnings in 2018, according to Thomson Reuters data. It lags Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM), whose multiples are just shy of 8 times earnings, but the gap has narrowed.

It's hard to justify Fiat Chrysler being worth much more. A 40 billion euro sale would value the company at more than 12 times next year's forecast profit. Even industry leader Toyota (NYSE:TM) trades at under 11 times. Fiat is also a laggard in the race to develop connected and autonomous cars. It initially outsourced much of the work to Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo, and only recently joined a consortium led by BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

While the gain in Fiat Chrysler's shares owes much to acquisition interest from Great Wall Motor (OTCPK:GWLLY), that price tag is out of reach for the Chinese company. Even buying just Jeep would be a stretch - it's worth around $23 billion, according to Morgan Stanley, against the Chinese carmaker's $16 billion. Hiving off Jeep would also strip out perhaps three quarters of Fiat Chrysler's EBITDA, leaving a smaller, much less profitable - possibly money-losing - company.

General Motors might be able to reach the Agnellis' figure on paper. A merger with Fiat Chrysler could generate $5 billion of annual cost savings, Marchionne hinted in 2015. Those could be worth $35 billion to shareholders, taxed and capitalized. But they might take a decade to fully materialize and cost $10 billion or more to implement. And that doesn't even factor in antitrust concerns and cultural conflict.

The Agnellis - who own 29 percent of Fiat Chrysler - and the company's board might of course settle for less. Unless it's a lot less, though, the company's M&A options look limited.