Advantage Lithium - Initiating A Strong Buy Recommendation

2017 has shaped up to be a dynamic year for lithium junior exploration companies with many companies popping up overnight, raising small amounts of capital and venturing off to Argentina in hopes of closing a land package deal. Many juniors have been successful so far in establishing a small paper presence but few have been able to achieve any meaningful levels of success.

Based on the information presented herein, it is in my personal opinion that Advantage Lithium (OTCPK:OTCQX:AVLIF) is heavily discounted compared to other junior lithium exploration companies. At present, Advantage Lithium’s market capitalization is 50% less than LSC Lithium(OTCPK:OTC:LSSCF) and only double that of NRG Metals(OTCPK:OTCQB:NRGMF). Should market evaluations for junior lithium exploration companies remain strong, than Advantage Lithium should be able to achieve a near term price target of $1 / share representing a market capitalization of $150 million. In early 2018, the company is expected to have completed its resource estimate update and delivered a Scoping Study. At that point, the company should be able to review its options with Orocobre which will define the best path forward. The Feasibility Study and environmental permits are expected to be received in 2019. For investors who are looking further down the path, Advantage could easily achieve much higher valuations, especially if Orocobre and Toyota are in need of additional lithium brine.

Argentina’s lithium exploration boom 2.0

In 2008, Orocobre (OTCPK:ORCF)set off on the same mission in Argentina: to raise money, grab land and develop a project. Additoinal information on the projects historical timeline can be viewed in Orocobre – The Road To Lithium Production In Argentina. The management team in 2008 probably never thought that they would become the only lithium producer in the region to add meaningful Greenfield production to the global market over the next decade. Most of the juniors who rushed to Argentina in 2008 to 2010 ran out of money and failed to raise the necessary capital to move into production. At an early stage of the project, Orocobre was able to recruit Toyota Tsusho as a project partner who would bring the necessary financial backing through their strong Japanese trade bank contacts (See: Toyota Tsusho Corporation Acquires 100% Sales Right From Lithium Venture). The now famous Olaroz project had hit an incredible number of bumps along the way and even today after its full first year of commercial project, it has only produced 50% of its nameplate production capacity. (See: Orocobre Strengthens Balance Sheet). In November 2015, nearly two years ago, Orocobre traded around C$1.50 /share representing an approximate market capitalization of around $300million. Today, the company now floats around $1billion in market capitalization.

Valuations for junior exploration companies are high

From a high level, it has become clear that the electrification of the transportation industry is happening and that stationary energy storage has begun to take flight. The impact on junior lithium exploration companies has been most notable, as many of the juniors are now carrying very high valuations especially when considering that Orocobre was valued at only $300million less than 2 years ago (See: The Lithium Rush- A Potential Undersupply Creates A Flurry Of Activities). Argentine focused lithium brine exploration company NRG Metals (OTCPK:OTCQB:NRGMF), has recently seen its stock price take off from $.10/share to over $.50 / share achieving a market capital over $40million. Today, the company is involved in two early stage exploration projects located in the Lithium Triangle region of Argentina. Further, the company has raised over $1million and signed a Letter of Intent with a Chinese battery material company. LSC Lithium (OTCPK:OTC:LSSCF) has accumulated a sizeable land package in Argentina which it is actively exploring. The exploration activities are taking place at 6 different lithium brine sites. In August 2017, the company issued a statement that a Strategic Alternatives Review was being completed over an undefined period of time. It might be possible that the company is looking to be acquired or attract a major international mining company or a partner interested in developing the Argentine projects. Based on a trading price of C$1.55 / share the company has a market capitalization over $200 million. When these market capitalization figures are compared to Orocobre in 2015, it is very easy to understand that valuations for junior lithium exploration companies have dramatically increased. It is to be determined if these market valuations are sustainable.

Advantage Lithium is another junior exploration company who recently entered the industry with the hopes to become a lithium carbonate producer in Argentina. In 2016, the company struck a powerful deal with Orocobre. Orocobre agreed to sell a basket of non-core lithium brine assets in exchange for over 46,000,000 shares in Advantage Lithium which pegged the deal at around $23 million (See: Orocobre Strengthens Balance Sheet). Only a few months after the deal closed, Advantage Lithium secured $20 million in new capital to move forward both its Argentine and Nevada lithium assets.

Orocobre will lead Advantage to success

Orocobre now remains a sizable shareholder in Advantage Lithium and will be the key for success at the Cauchari project. First, Orocobre brings local expertise as it has already gone through all phases from exploration to commercial production in Argentina. Second, Orocobre has a very strong partner at its side, Toyota Tsusho (OTCPK:OTCPK:TYHOF). Tokyo based Toyota Tsusho Corporation South Sea Corporation, a member of the Toyota Group is one of the largest trading companies in Japan and the 6th largest in the world. The company has a worldwide presence through its many subsidiaries and operating divisions which include over 900 subsidiaries represented through 150 offices. The company's main goal is to support Toyota Motor's (NYSE:TM) automobile business and other Toyota Group companies through the supply of strategic material and components. Although Toyota Tsusho is a joint project partner on the Olaroz project it is one of the largest trading houses in the world and wants access to more lithium. Currently, Toyota and Orocobre are investing over $160 million to double the production at the Olaroz lithium project and building a lithium hydroxide facility in Japan. Advantage Lithium would not need to look very far when it requires project financing and an off-take partner. Third, Advantage Lithium may never need to develop an entire lithium production complex at Cauchari. Orocobre turned over the non-core assets to Advantage in exchange for shares with the intentions to access lithium brine at a later point. The industry is moving very quickly so Orocobre decided to move out of the lithium exploration business while turning over excellent exploration sites to another company which it would have a sizable ownership position in. This transaction allowed Orocobre to remain indirectly exposed to the exploration aspect of the business while focusing their efforts upstream.

Advantage Lithium will likely not produce lithium carbonate through their own lithium processing facility in Argentina. Rather, they can sell lithium brine to Orocobre who has a sizable lithium production facility around 20kM away. Advantage Lithium shareholders will certainly be well rewarded under this model as the company will not require significant amounts of capital to generate meaning revenue. Nor does Advantage Lithium need to take on a highly complicated task to build an entire industrial facility.

It is in my opinion that Orocobre will purchase lithium brine from Advantage which will then be converted at Orocobre’s existing lithium processing facility. Finished goods will be sold to Toyota who has the exclusive offtake agreement at the Olaroz facility, then either be used in Toyota’s battery manufacturing process or sold into the global market.

Today, just like other juniors, Advantage Lithium’s projects are at an early stage of development. However, Advantage has Orocobre directly at their side and indirectly Toyota. The company has secured $20 million in capital in 2017 which is being deployed at in both Argentina and Nevada. Further, should they sell lithium brine to Orocobre then they will produce meaningful revenue without raising and deploying significant amounts of capital. For additional background information on my position please see Advantage Lithium – Why I Recently Took a Position.