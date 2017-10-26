Herbalife: The Feasibility Of Privatization

Herbalife has off balance sheet liabilities that must be taken into account when assessing the viability of the Icahn buyout thesis.

Herbalife's lack of capacity to take on more debt makes the likelihood of a privatization highly unlikely as the majority of the financing would need to come from equity capital.

Even with steadily deteriorating quality of credit issuance standards in today's credit markets, Herbalife/3rd party will not be able to procure more debt financing to facilitate privatization.

Carl Icahn, one of the greatest investors of all time, is more likely to sell his entire stake than buy the company or even increase his position materially.

The Fright of Cov-Lite

According to an article in The Wall Street Journal, the average leverage levels of private-equity-backed loan deals are nearing pre-crisis levels, according to research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. This leverage ratio is defined as a company’s Total (Net) Debt-to-EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization).

Alarmingly, the share of leveraged loans without traditional covenants is also skyrocketing, globally. These loans are called covenant-lite of “cov-lite” loans.

In 2010, cov-lite loans represented about 5% and >1% of the total leveraged loans in the U.S. and Europe, respectively. The share of cov-lite leveraged loans as a percentage of total loans in the U.S. and European markets today are above 60% in each market.

Loan covenants protect investors who own the loans from the company behaving in ways that will decrease the probability of the loan performing; the deterioration of the presence of such covenants is deeply troubling and is an indication of pending calamity in the credit markets.



So, does this mean that Herbalife will be able to access this form of credit, arguably the most dangerous credit instrument available for M&A activity? (see "LBOs of the '80S Become Prepackaged Bankruptcies of the '90S")

To answer this question, I think it's appropriate to use the leverage rates of companies who, very recently, used levered loans for leveraged buyouts. These case studies can be used as a proxy for Herbalife's capacity to take on more debt for a leveraged buyout from a third-party acquirer (yes, I mean Icahn). From here, we can reverse engineer Herbalife's incremental debt capacity at various EBITDA levels to see how much credit is potentially available at various points in time.

According to the same Wall Street Journal article:

The largest was a $3.15 billion loan taken earlier this year by Team Health Holdings Inc. to fund Blackstone Group LP’s leveraged buyout of this health-care provider. In January, Moody’s estimated that Team Health’s leverage was at around 7.5 times. Moody’s also estimated that insurance broker USI Insurance Services had leverage of just above eight times following its takeover by KKR & Co. and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that was followed by $2 billion in leveraged loans.

For the sake of our analysis, lets give Herbalife a Net Debt/EBITDA multiple of 8x, which is what USI Insurance Services was granted (a generous comp for Herbalife). I would bet that KKR's USI forward earnings model looks far more attractive than what mine shows for Herbalife, which, if I'm correct, makes this comparison all the more generous for Herbalife. Since USI is a private company, I cannot confirm this veracity of this assumption; that said, it seems improbable that USI's financials could be worse than Herbalife, just given the terrible state of Herbalife's balance sheet and income statements as of late.



We will assume that USI's leverage ratio calculation was Long-Term Interest Bearing Debt minus Cash and Cash Equivalents/EBITDA, which is what we are using for Herbalife.

Note: please see buyback and earning power assumptions in a previous article.

Dec-31-2017 (projected) Dec-31-2018 (projected) Dec- 31-2019 (projected) EBITDA $403.64 $166.09 $93.42 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $948.90 $473.59 $246.31 LONG-TERM DEBT $2,188.10 $1,988.10 $1,788.10 NET DEBT $1,239.20 $1,514.51 $1,541.79 MULTIPLE 8.00 8.00 8.00 NET ACCESS FINANCING VIA LEVERED LOANS @ 8x $1,989.92 (-$185.79) (-$794.43)

The erosion of earnings and cash and cash equivalents (presumably used to continue to buyback stock), even if long-term debt levels are reduced by $200 million per year, will increase the leverage ratios, thus making new debt financing seemingly impossible to attain in mid/late 2018 and 2019.

Focusing then on the rest of 2017 into early 2018, here's how much equity capital Icahn would need to complete a total buyout, assuming a share count of 22,872,324 and no meaningful increases in Herbalife's outstanding share count:



Price Number of Shares Buyout Total w/out CVR Liability 2017 Leverage Loan Access Needed Equity Capital $100.00 62,050,000.00 $6,205,000,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $4,215,083,581.24 $95.00 62,050,000.00 $5,894,750,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $3,904,833,581.24 $90.00 62,050,000.00 $5,584,500,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $3,594,583,581.24 $85.00 62,050,000.00 $5,274,250,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $3,284,333,581.24 $80.00 62,050,000.00 $4,964,000,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $2,974,083,581.24 $75.00 62,050,000.00 $4,653,750,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $2,663,833,581.24 $70.00 62,050,000.00 $4,343,500,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $2,353,583,581.24 $65.00 62,050,000.00 $4,033,250,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $2,043,333,581.24 $60.00 62,050,000.00 $3,723,000,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $1,733,083,581.24 $55.00 62,050,000.00 $3,412,750,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $1,422,833,581.24 $50.00 62,050,000.00 $3,102,500,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $1,112,583,581.24 $45.00 62,050,000.00 $2,792,250,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $802,333,581.24 $40.00 62,050,000.00 $2,482,000,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $492,083,581.24 $35.00 62,050,000.00 $2,171,750,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $181,833,581.24 $30.00 62,050,000.00 $1,861,500,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $0.00 $25.00 62,050,000.00 $1,551,250,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $0.00 $20.00 62,050,000.00 $1,241,000,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $0.00 $15.00 62,050,000.00 $930,750,000.00 $1,989,916,418.76 $0.00

Based on this data, any acquisition over $50 per share would require more capital than what was offered in debt in the Team Health Holdings transaction -- one of, if not the, largest LBO's of the year.

I am aware that Herbalife's convertible debt holders can covert their instruments into equity, and that would result in the freeing up of a material portion of the debt accounted for in the ratios above. From here, one could argue, that deleveraging would give them the capacity to lever up again (perhaps in a buyout). However, it's a bit more complicated than it sounds -- I will be covering this topic in a future article. That said, it's important for the reader to understand that this is on my radar - more to come on this.

Off Balance Sheet Liabilities That Would Prohibit Underwriting Even If Forward Earning Power Looked Attractive (which it does NOT!)

-- The Contingent Value Right

Remember that CVR? Well, at a price over $68, Icahn would have to pay out the spread between $68 a share and whatever the acquisition price turned out to be to shareholders who sold into the MDA. This hidden liability adds another chink in the armor of the buyout thesis.

Here's the breakdown of the incremental increase of the CVR liability, that the acquirer would have to pay, at various stock prices between $68 and $85. The figures below are not baked into the analysis above:

Price Number of Shares CVR Liability $85.00 6,732,300 $114,449,100.00 $84.00 6,732,300 $107,716,800.00 $83.00 6,732,300 $100,984,500.00 $82.00 6,732,300 $94,252,200.00 $81.00 6,732,300 $87,519,900.00 $80.00 6,732,300 $80,787,600.00 $79.00 6,732,300 $74,055,300.00 $78.00 6,732,300 $67,323,000.00 $77.00 6,732,300 $60,590,700.00 $76.00 6,732,300 $53,858,400.00 $75.00 6,732,300 $47,126,100.00 $74.00 6,732,300 $40,393,800.00 $73.00 6,732,300 $33,661,500.00 $72.00 6,732,300 $26,929,200.00 $71.00 6,732,300 $20,196,900.00 $70.00 6,732,300 $13,464,600.00 $69.00 6,732,300 $6,732,300.00 $68.00 6,732,300 $-

Now, how likely do you think it is for Carl Icahn to pay some weak-handed shareholders who sold into the MDA $25,000,000+ over the next 23 months? Remember, he didn't sell any shares into it.

Will he wait for the CVRs to expire, then take the company private? It doesn't seem likely...especially considering steady earnings decline as well as the nuclear bomb that is in formation in Florida.

-- Rodgers v Herbalife

In an article published by Law360 in September, Herbalife potentially faces up to $1 billion in damages:



Global nutrition supplement company Herbalife Ltd. and 44 of its top distributors have been hit with a putative class action in Florida federal court that plaintiffs say has the potential to result in up to $1 billion in damages on allegations the company is using a pyramid scheme to bait consumers with the "promise of riches." (emphasis mine)

The suit, filed Monday in Miami by eight former Herbalife distributors, focuses on the company's “Circle of Success” event cycle — a series of costly seminars held around the country at which the company's representatives and inner circle of top distributors work to build up enthusiasm among the network's hundreds of thousands of members and to drum into them the message that success depends on attending as many of these events as possible.



This action seeks recovery from a corrupt organization of individuals and entities who act together, using misrepresentation and deceit, to sell access to a series of emotionally manipulative live events,” the complaint says in its introductory statement.



The suit brings counts under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for conducting a racketeering enterprise, for deceptive and unfair trade practices under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and for unjust enrichment and negligent misrepresentation. (emphasis mine)

From this quantitive perspective, I believe the occurrence of an Icahn buyout has a probability of less than 5%. The diminishing cash flows of the business and off balance sheet liabilities make this an unviable acquisition at price between $100 - $50 considering the amount of equity capital needed for the transaction. By the time the stock price falls into the $40's and below, Herbalife's access to credit will be gone, which makes the $40 - $1 range unviable as well.

A Bird In The Hand Is Worth More Than Acquiring A Company That Has "Not Determined Not To Be A Pyramid." - Quote by FTC Chairwoman Edith Ramirez, July 15th, 2016, Official FTC Press Release

Now, I'd like to touch on some qualitative observations that led me to believe Icahn feels he has already "won" in his mind, and could exit with his head held high (and mountains of cash).

Icahn's last filing shows him owning 22,872,324 shares of HLF, which, after the modified dutch auction closed, represents 26.22% of the company. In August of 2016, when Icahn owned about 18% of the company, Jefferies Group was rumored to have attempted to put together a block trade to take Icahn out of the position. At such time, Jefferies was also rumored to have contacted Bill Ackman of Pershing Square to see whether or not he would be willing to participate with a consortium of buyers to complete the block trade.

Ackman, being the media aficionado that he is, decided to appear on CNBC to talk about the encounter he had with Jefferies. When news hit the airwaves, the stock fell materially; the block trade never happened. Ironically, the fact that Ackman went on-air may have actually caused yet another technical opportunity for Icahn to not only keep his stock, but as a powerful refutation of the rumor, buy more stock on the cheap, which he did. The Ackman/Jefferies interview can be viewed here: Bill Ackman Discusses Buying Carl Icahn's Herbalife Stake (FULL INTERVIEW)

Following the news, here's Icahn's subsequent August 26, 2016 press release:

"Over the years many investment bankers, including Jefferies, that specialize in block trades frequently make bids for our large positions. But completely contrary to what Bill Ackman stated on television today, I have never given Jefferies an order to sell any of our Herbalife shares. Last month we publicly disclosed that Herbalife granted us permission to go up to 35%. At the time of the disclosure, Ackman declared that I have no interest in increasing my position in Herbalife. This was obviously another misstatement of the facts by Ackman since today I bought another 2.3 million shares. I continue to believe in Herbalife: it’s a great model that creates a great number of jobs for people. Ackman may be a smart guy but he has clearly succumbed to the same dangerous (and sometimes fatal) malady that afflicts many investors – he’s developed a very bad case of “Herbalife obsession”. Obsessions concerning the value of stocks are the undoing of many investors because they often blind you to the facts, and it becomes impossible to see the forest for the trees. Watching Ackman on television today is a perfect example of this “obsession”. A month ago he declared that I’d never buy more Herbalife stock, which obviously turned out to be completely wrong. Today, he said I’m done with my Herbalife investment and that I’m a seller. Obviously wrong, again. It amazes me that a guy who hasn’t any knowledge of my internal investment thinking believes he is in a position to go on television to tell the world what I AM thinking! Amazing! He has no right to do so, and even worse, I’m sure his unsubstantiated, obsessive comments, especially about Herbalife, have cost investors a great deal of money over the last few years."

What's notable about this release is the percentage of the content dedicated to dismantling Ackman's credibility, when compared to discussing the merits of the company. I think this is quite telling in a general, thematic way. The stock was trading in the mid-60's when Icahn bought his 2.3 million shares. Based on these events, and the factors I mention in the following paragraph, I'd say its certainly possible that Icahn was seriously entertaining an exit at that point.

It's safe to say that Herbalife has materially changed for the worst since Icahn's release. The FTC's injunctive relief is now in full effect, Ted Braun's Betting on Zero been released, new risk factors pertaining to the increased difficulties of doing business in China have been added to the risk disclosure portion of Herbalife's public filings, key executives have fled, a new civil lawsuit has surfaced with potential damages being estimated to be as high as $1 billion, hundreds of millions of dollars in stock has been bought back at inflated values through multiple waves of leveraged buybacks, updated guidance still shows material contractions in volume points, sales, and operating income...and the security is now trading in the mid/low 70's, up a massive 50%+ from the beginning of 2017...

What people need to understand about Icahn is that, through the orchestration of the Modified Dutch Auction, he may have just, in his mind, won the "war". It is only at such point, that is, when Icahn feels he won the war, that he will unload his stake. Icahn is legendary for his persistence and ingenuous implementation of his financial weaponry. He wants to be absolutely sure that he walks away knowing everyone else sees him as the victor; victory being defined as raking in piles of cash and decimated short sellers. I think it's entirely possible that such time is upon us.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.