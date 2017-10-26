AutoZone Is A Great Business At A Good Price

As the market at large rises in value, many businesses in the retail sector continue to show discounted valuations based on traditional methods, primarily due to the disruptive nature of online competitors such as Amazon (AMZN), and changes in consumer behavior. Looking at AutoZone Inc. (AZO) we can see a business that is highly specialized, a leader in its field, and one that shows signs of maintaining a competitive advantage over others with similar valuations and similar product offerings. Competitors such as O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), and Advance Auto Parts (AAP) are interesting on their own and worth further research, but the largest of these players and where upward price momentum has gathered over the past month or so tell us that it may still be a good time to buy AutoZone.



Durable Competitive Advantage

One of many areas where I like to get a clue as to the durability of a business's competitive advantage is from the Morningstar Rating. Not very many retailers earn an economic moat rating from Morningstar, so it is telling that a narrow economic moat is assigned to this business. Part of this moat comes from the brand awareness that this business enjoys from strong marketing, as well as the proprietary brands that are offered in store such as Valuecraft and Duralast. Its success with distribution and part of availability has built strong customer trust and ensures a higher level of loyalty where customers may be less price sensitive and just want to find the right product in less time compared to other retailers. It appears to be doing a very good job in growing its commercial sales, where the do-it-yourself market currently makes up the vast majority of sales.



I believe one reason this business has been discounted so much is that there is a belief in the market that as vehicles become more and more technologically advanced, people will not be able to do as many do-it-yourself repairs at home. This idea is worth further analysis, but I don't believe that this will be the case in the future. There are always going to be parts that need to be replaced, and as we see in new cars today, smarter engineering simply makes it easier to do the repairs yourself. In fact, this will probably have a very positive effect on profit margins as replacement parts advance with vehicle technology.



High Return On Invested Capital



One of the best indicators of a durable competitive advantage (aka. moat) is that a business enjoys a high Return On Invested Capital (ROIC). The ROIC essentially tells us how good of company is it generating cash flow in relation to the capital that it has invested in its business. It is essentially building value since it is creating more capital than it costs to raise that capital.

In this case, we can see that AutoZone not only has a high ROIC in its sector, but it also shows a long-term friend of this value increasing, having peaked about 4 years ago.



High Profit Margins

In this chart below, we can also see that AutoZone has a high gross margin that also shows it is trending upward over time. Among other things, it does tell us that this business is less threatened by competitors using price as a way to take away market share, and is able to retain customers based on other value creators such as the brands mentioned earlier, part availability, and high service levels in store etc. Customer satisfaction appears to be something they are doing right based on these numbers.



We know that earnings tend to be the ultimate long-term gravitational force that the business's value will orbit, so I have included the Peter Lynch chart below that gives us the hypothetical stock price where the earnings multiple is 15. I also used the overlay of the median earnings multiple which was slightly more than 15 in this case. Either way, today's price is discounted from that point. I also like to look at the discount in relation to the long-term Price/Sales ratio.



It tells me that it might have been better to buy this business a few months ago, but today's value is still fair on that basis.

Using the discounted cash flow method, we can see that AutoZone gives us an approximate margin of safety approaching 50%. The fair value given to you by this calculator can fluctuate widely depending on the variables used, so I have tried to use moderately conservative values, while also trying to accurately display where it stands today based on its past. This is a growing business, and there is a lot of room for expansion to other areas as well as expansion and product availability.



Conclusion

Having said all of this, I do believe that this is a wonderful business at a price that is more than fair. Even with much larger retailers such as Wal-Mart selling similar items it is the leader in its field, and with more and more aging vehicles on the road today, I believe it's in a safe market. Large discount retailers as well as online giants will not be able to match the customer satisfaction, and AutoZone will probably not be significantly threatened by their pricing power. You may have done better to come to this conclusion a few months ago when the price was almost 20% lower than what it is today, however I do believe that today's valuation is very good, and you could do much worse than to own this great business for the long-term.

