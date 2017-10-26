AMD Remains A Solid Investment Despite A Slow Product Ramp

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) beat expectations for Q3 with revenue of $1.64B and EPS of $0.10. Analyst consensus for revenues was $1.51B and EPS of $0.08.

It is little surprise that AMD’s core metrics (image below) showed solid improvement across the board.

The beat should have sent the stock moving up but the stock moved down about 10% post earnings.

The big disappointment was that the company’s guidance for Q4 is down 15% - which indicates that none of AMD’s high-profile CPU or GPU products will be ramping meaningfully in Q4.

While the company’s guidance is higher than consensus for Q4, it appears that several investors may have been expecting/hoping for a stronger Q4 based on a Ryzen Mobile launch and strong EPYC or Vega revenues.

Gross Margins Do Not Show Much Leverage

Another disappointment for investors was likely the anemic increase in gross margins. With the company’s mix of high ASP products increasing, investors were likely expecting higher gross margins. However, even the anemic strength in gross margins was from an IP sale and not the core business.

We suspect the high mix of the lower margin semi-custom products coupled with lower margin graphics products did not help. Vega’s teething problems also likely contributed to the problem.

Ryzen Mobile Miss

As far as Ryzen Mobile goes, our concerns about the product missing the holiday season turned out to be true. AMD CEO Lisa Su indicated that the company will be shipping limited quantities to small set of OEMs (Acer, HP, and Lenovo) this quarter. The limited OEM adoption, the timing of the shipments, and the low guidance are all indicative of AMD missing the Christmas season with Ryzen Mobile.

This means that AMD will not have any compelling laptop of tablet product for the peak buying season when consumers buy laptops and tablets in droves. Consequently, the company’s prospects in the consumer space for Q4 are dim. It does not help that, competitively, Intel will find it easier to counteract the desktop threat from AMD as AMD does not have a full product line to offer OEMs.

Slow OEM Ramp Continues To Be A Problem

Unfortunately, the company’s Q4 weakness goes beyond Ryzen Mobile. The earnings call confirmed that while there is design win momentum behind all the company’s products, neither EPYC, nor Ryzen, nor Vega will ramp meaningfully in Q4.

Apart from Vega, which has been going through some manufacturing challenges, and pricing issues with HBM memory, the challenge for AMD continues to be slow OEM adoption. OEMs are taking a long time to ramp AMD products - possibly due to legendary Intel market share tactics.

On the upside, Lisa Su reported that the company is seeing a 40% to 50% market share in the retail channel. While the retail channel is a small sliver of the overall market, it is seen as the voice of enthusiasts and opinion leaders. Therefore, these market share numbers are impressive and a leading indicator of evidence of demand. OEMs will likely be following the suit as the channel narrative can be convincing.

Crypto and IP

As expected, cryptocurrency demand appears to be softening in Q4 and the company was cautious about crypto prospects in Q4.

On a somewhat interesting note, the company booked an IP transaction in Q3. Given the rumor earlier in the quarter, there was expected speculation from analysts if this IP deal was related to Tesla (TSLA). In response to an analyst question, the company indicated that the design win was outside of the normal gaming application and the company is expanding into other applications. There was no confirmation or denial of the Tesla angle.

Lisa Su Comes Up Short

Traditionally there is a tendency from CEOs to present a positive picture or be vague when answering investor questions. AMD CEO Lisa Su has been taking this practice to an extreme. Most of what the CEO says in the investor calls tends to be long winded non-answers to questions. By doing so, the CEO is only reducing investor confidence and making AMD less investible.

Our advice to the CEO is that a little bit of being upfront goes a long way. Reality is what it is and the market is going to find out the answers sooner or later. By being tight lipped, all the CEO is doing is creating information inequity and helping analysts and other investors with "sources."

We would advocate that the company use better segment categorization and more clarity in investor communications.

Prognosis

From a quantitative view point, Advanced Micro Devices beat Q3 numbers comfortably and guided up compared to analyst forecasts.

The company is solidly profitable after many years and is now starting to consistently beat guidance and expectations. The level of revenues being witnessed by the company are levels that the company has not seen in half a decade. These are positives in terms of sentiment.

Despite the CEO’s vagueness, which is not helping the company’s cause, the company has a strong product cycle ahead of it and, looking at 2018, the company’s strong product story and prospects remains unchanged.

Considering the product strength, and Intel's relatively tame competitive position, AMD remains a solid multi-year investment at current levels.

We see a bright future for the company and believe the stock is likely to move up once the initial negative response is out of the way.

Our View: Strong Buy

