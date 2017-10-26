Buy Summit State Bank For Growth And Income

The Business

Summit State Bank (SSBI) is a small cap stock based in Northern California and has a diversified product line. They offer loans and banking services to businesses and individuals. The state-chartered regional bank has been in operation since 1986 and went public in 2006.

Investment thesis: SSBI is a solid growth and income play for moderate investors with a 1-3 year window

Macroeconomics

With the fed poised to raise rates again in December, SSBI stands to gain from that momentum if it’s not already price in. However, real estate prices nationwide (and the Bay Area in particular) are at levels not seen since the 2007 financial crisis. Although not fueled by loose lending standards this time, low interest rates have definitely contributed. Regardless of the cause, I don’t see the current real estate market as sustainable. As such, I would recommend a holding period of no more than 3 years.

Financial Statement Analysis

Profitability

With a cheap source of lending capital (time deposits), the bank’s Net Investment Income has grown each year and remains to be their main source of income. While there was a slight drop off in 2016 bottom-line earnings, the company remains profitable. Furthermore, their latest 10-Q financial statements indicate that their 2017 earnings are on pace to reach $6,118.

(Source: Original Image - Data from 2016 SSBI Annual Statement)

Net Interest Margin, which measures loan profitability is above the national average of 3.13.

2014 2015 2016 3.79 3.72 3.72

Quality and Performance of Loan Portfolio

We now turn on our discussion to the bank's loan portfolio to determine how much credit risk they took on to earn past NII and to get an idea of future performance.

An analysis of the bank's Non-Performing Assets yields somewhat mixed results. While non-performing loans make up a small part of the overall portfolio, the figures have fluctuated over the past few years. It's not necessarily a cause for alarm but it does bring into question underwriting standards.

The bank's policy is to quarterly grade all loans over $250K into 4 categories. While "substandard" loans have increased, "Special Mention" and "substandard" loans only make up 7.6 of the loan portfolio.

(Source: SSBI 2016 Annual Report)

(Source: SSBI 2016 Annual Report)

Assessing the Dividend

While a 3.8% current yield won't blow anyone away, the key is stability and sustainability. SSBI's quarterly dividend certainly appears to satisfy both requirements for the long-term. With conservative payout ratios and Dividend to Free Cash Flow Ratios, the dividend is well established. This should help future price performance as investors like cash flow all else equal.

(Source: Original Image - Data from SSBI 2016 Annual Statement)

(Source: Author's estimation - Data from 2016 SSBI Annual Statement)



Price Performance and Diversification

As a bank stock, SSBI has a high correlation to the Financials Index and has in fact outperformed. This correlation means that it can be well diversified with exposure to other major asset classes such as REITS and corporate bonds. However, the position does have more price volatility than the index and is most appropriate for investors with at least a moderate risk appetite.

