Murphy Oil Corp. - What To Expect For The Third Quarter

I believe the stock is potentially a long-term opportunity and should be accumulated at or under $23.50.

Its business model looks good and generate free cash flow generation with an appealing proven oil reserves -- 685 million BOE in 2016 or $7.2 per share.

Murphy Oil Corporation - 300 Peach Street - El Dorado, Arkansas.

Investment Thesis

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR) is a US based independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Market capitalization is $4.39 billion, which qualifies the company as a mid-cap stock. Murphy Oil Corporation attracts investors because of its diversified revenue streams and the ability to enhance total returns through dividends ($1.00 per share and per year or 3.93% annually).

MUR data by YCharts

MUR is a solid long-term choice, especially for an investor who wants to participate in the oil nascent recovery. The company is an offshore producer (Gulf of Mexico, Canada, Vietnam and Australia) with onshore properties in Canada and the Eagle Ford shale in the USA.

Let's compare with another oil producer such as Hess Corp., with its 1,109 million BOE in proved reserves in 2016 we come up to $1.3 per share. Murphy Oil is x5.5 time bigger and unlike Hess (NYSE:HES) is generating positive free cash flow.

Note: It is just an example and we can argue that HES will eventually get much more reserves with its Liza Field in Guyana, down the road, albeit the company has divested a number of properties recently, please read my recent article on HES, link below.

This element alone explains why, I believe, the stock is trading apparently at a large discount looking at the long term horizon. Perhaps production may be the weakest link.

If you believe that oil prices will eventually improve in the near future, then buying MUR now makes a great deal of sense. The question is at what price?

Independent oil & gas companies

Murphy Oil Corporation is part of a global study, which includes eleven O&G companies listed below:

Presentation and recent divestitures news

Note: The company last presentation "Barclays CEO energy-power conference SEPTEMBER 7, 2017" has been used for this presentation.

Hess Corporation assets are focused in 6 areas (Onshore and Offshore):

Presentation

1 - Offshore properties (Gulf of Mexico, Canada offshore and Malaysia).

A - Gulf of Mexico

• 2Q 17 Net Production 14K Boep/d

• Clipper: Acquired 3Q 2017, Current Production 5K Boep/d

• Kodiak (Non-Op): Mechanical Failure, Rig Repair Planned for 4Q 17

B - Canada Offshore

• 2Q 2017 Production 8K Boep/d

C - Malaysia

• 2Q 2017 Production 54K Boep/d

• 2Q 17 Capex $9 MM Generating $112 MM Free Cash Flow

• Extensive Operating Experience in the Area Over 15 Years

• Brent Linked Pricing Provides Price Premium & Diversity to North American Operations

2 - Onshore properties (Eagle Ford shale, Tupper Montney and Kaybob Duvernay).

A - Eagle Ford Shale - 140,000 Net Acres

• 2017 Well Program - Drill 72 Wells & Online 72 Wells

• Resource Potential 800+ MMBOE, 2,000+ Remaining Locations

B - Tupper Montney - 100,000 Net Acres

• 2017 Well Program - Drill 5 Wells & Online 5 Wells

• Resource Potential 14 TCF Net, EUR Trending 18 BCF

C - Kaybob Duvernay - 140,000 Net Acres

• 2017 Well Program - Drill 16 Wells & Online 10 Wells

• Drilling > 9,000 ft Laterals

Case 8: Murphy Oil - Technical Analysis

MUR is forming a reverse symmetrical triangle pattern, with the top line rising and the bottom line declining.

Also known as a broadening top, an expanding triangle or a megaphone top, the reverse symmetrical triangle is a bearish indicator, and the technical implications are usually extreme. It is a rally to a new high, weakness to an intermediate support level. Then it's a second rally to a higher high on increased volume and a decline through the intermediate support level. And, finally, there's a third rally to a higher high on strong volume, followed by an eventual collapse. Again, this pattern develops because of indecision and extreme volatility.

It is difficult to translate this pattern into a trading strategy. However, a strong resistance is now at $27.50 (sell flag) and the stock may eventually retrace to as low as $22.50 (double bottom). We are trading now at the 50MA which is a weak support. Oil prices are the main catalyst here and depending on the next few days the stock may or may not cross the 50MA. The stock is now a HOLD.

Financial Table (10 last quarter results)

Murphy Oil 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 921.8 738.3 715.0 658.1 430.3 437.5 500.5 505.8 664.6 474.5 Net Income in $ Million −14.4 −73.8 −1,595.0 −587.1 −198.6 2.9 −16.2 −63.9 58.5 −17.6 EBITDA $ Million 391.4 321.9 −1,944.0 −314.2 51.3 158.4 278.4 221.0 435.6 258.2 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0,67% 0 0 8,80% 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.08 −0.42 −9.26 −3.41 −1.16 0.02 −0.09 −0.36 0.34 −0.10 Cash from operations in $ Million 533.8 181.4 381.3 86.8 43.3 70.1 167.0 320.4 305.5 286.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 3,507.0 3,273.0 2,848.0 2,550.0 1,936.0 1,721.0 1,356.0 927.0 928.6 754.0 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million −290 −428 −160 −488 −167 −324 −10 175 94 66 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 1,369 1,305 1,294 456 569 399 871 984 1,087 1,099 Long term Debt in $ Billion 2.61 3.28 3.34 3.06 3.43 2.46 2.99 2.99 2.98 2.93 Dividend per share in $ 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.25 0.25 0.25 0,25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 178.24 174.49 172.21 172.26 172.11 172.80 172.20 172.20 173.09 172.56 Oil Production K Boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 221.6 202.0 207.6 200.7 196.6 168.6 169.8 168.0 169.2 162,9 Eagle Ford oil price ($/b) 50.35 46.95 48.30 47.00 42.53 43.95 33.31 47.33 48.65 48.11

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Trends, Charts and commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Murphy Oil's revenues came in at $474.5 million or a little miss. On a year-over-year basis, revenues increased 8.5%. Low production is partly to blame for the light revenues.

2 - Free cash flow



MUR is generating free cash flow for the last three quarters and is now at $325 million on a year basis (Trailing FCF). We can see on the graph above that it is a noticeable turnaround from the preceding year.

Free cash flow is an important clue that should be always evaluated carefully when looking at a long term investment. Basically, FCF should be adequate and positive, if the business model can be looked as sound. Accordingly, it must be sufficient enough to compensate for the dividend, reduce debt and pay for eventual shares buy back. MUR is passing the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Production

Murphy Oil produced 162,857 Boep/d in the second quarter, within the guided range of 160,000-164,000 Boep/d. It sold 160,203 Boep/d, during the second quarter. Production has been a weak spot for Murphy since 2Q'16 as the chart above is showing.

In the second quarter, Murphy completed the drilling of Murphy record well in the Kaybob Duvernay achieving an IP30 rate approaching 1,800 Bop/d

The company executed pacesetter wells in the Eagle Ford Shale, along with drilling two wells. It also drilled a discovery well in Vietnam Block 11-2/11 in the Nam Con Son Basin.

Commentary:

The company has a great balance sheet with $1.83 billion in Net debt.

One weakness is probably the oil production at the moment, which is about 160K Boep/d and should increase to 190K Boep/d in my opinion. The company may increase sufficiently its offshore production from its Gulf of Mexico assets (Front Runner 2018 Drilling Program) and Malaysia (Kikeh gas). Unfortunately, the company expects around 157K Boep/d in 3Q'17.

Guidance for the 3Q'17.

Murphy Oil expects third-quarter and full-year 2017 total net production of 156K-158K Boep/d and 163K-167K Boep/d, respectively. Total net sales for third-quarter 2017 are expected in the range of 157K-160K Boep/d.

The company estimates total exploration expenses of $42.0 million in third-quarter 2017.

The company reaffirmed 2017 capital expenditure budget of $890 million.

Recommendation:

MUR is a HOLD, at least until after the 3Q'17 results. I believe the stock is potentially a long-term opportunity and should be accumulated at or under $23.50.

I have shown that proved reserves are a strong positive, but production is lagging and is expected to be lower than the 2Q'17 by nearly 4%.

