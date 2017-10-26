Potash Disappoints

The earnings report will likely put short-term pressure on the stock, but upside catalyst like the sale of SQM stake and the merger with Agrium await in the near future.

Potash Corp. (POT) has just reported its third-quarter results, missing analysts' estimates with adjusted earnings of just $0.09 per share. The reason for this underperformance is the weakness in the company's nitrogen and phosphate segments. In nitrogen segment, the company sold 1.6 million tons at an average price of $168 per ton compared to second-quarter sales of 1.6 million tons at an average price of $223 per ton. Despite this huge drop in the average realized price, the segment managed to stay gross margin positive due to a decrease in costs from $182 per ton to $157 per ton.

In phosphate segment, the decrease in costs from $452 per ton in the second quarter to $420 per ton in the third quarter was not able to offset the decrease in price, which dropped from $407 per ton in the second quarter to $365 per ton in the third quarter. As a result, the segment recorded a negative gross margin of $45 million.

Under these circumstances, the potash market remained the sole contributor to company's profits (nitrogen's margin of $21 million is hardly relevant for a company of Potash Corp.'s size). Fortunately, the potash market continued to improve, although at a slow pace. The average realized price increased from $174 per ton in the second quarter to $179 per ton in the third quarter. Costs were also up a bit - from $82 per ton in the second quarter to $89 per ton in the third quarter. The key difference between the second quarter and the third quarter was in sales, which rose from 2.4 million tons to 2.9 million tons. The sales volume shows the strength of the demand and potentially hints at further upside for potash prices.

The problems in the nitrogen and phosphate segments put pressure on the company's full-year guidance, which was cut from $0.45 - $0.65 to $0.48 - $0.54. Trading at, say, $19 per share, this implies a P/E range of 35- 40. This is rather rich. However, the market is more interested in the future. Among potential catalysts are the upcoming merger with Agrium (AGU), the sale of the SQM (SQM) stake, additional upside on the potash front and stabilization or even a slight rebound in nitrogen and phosphates.

It currently looks like the test of the $20 level may be postponed for Potash Corp. shares. The downside in the nitrogen and phosphates segment will be hard to ignore for the market given the current Potash Corp. valuation. In my opinion, the company will have to make a sale of SQM at a good valuation to fuel more upside in its shares. I continue to believe that the sale of SQM is possible at a good price and that this sale will boost Potash Corp. shares. Also, the company expects to complete the merger with Agrium before the end of this year, which likely serve as an additional upside catalyst.

All in all, the numbers are disappointing, and the cut of earnings guidance will not be taken lightly by the market. At the same time, potash market is showing growing strength and there are upside catalysts ahead. This earnings report will likely put pressure on Potash Corp.'s stock in the short-term, but I believe that the recently established upside trend will continue in the longer-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long POT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.