Deutsche Bank: Pinpricks Of Light To Sustain Bulls

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) produced inline results for Q3 2017. There was a modest 3% beat at the PBT level, but this was due to lower than expected litigation expenses so won't impress the market too much. What should investors do here?

The reason to remain long DB remains its cheapness against a gradually falling risk backdrop. With a CET1 ratio of 13.8%, one source of risk for DB, capital, is now in the past.

The other major source of fundamental risk is the perception that revenue is dying, and DBK's attempt to address its chronic inefficiency is undermining its revenue generating capacity. This is a valid concern, although there will be a bottom to revenue at some point.

The one compensation is that costs are now falling faster than revenue, which means the operating margin at DB is climbing from a low level. See below.

What's going on with revenue? Actually it's quite encouraging at the margin. Net Interest income has been up for two quarters running and non interest income was only slightly down Q/Q. Yes, this is all down Y/Y - the business is smaller after deep restructuring, but overall there is some evidence of stability.

Weakness in trading revenues was expected after US investment banking results. While there is a Y/Y contraction, we may be bumping along the bottom in terms of revenue contraction. I say this with a moderate side order of humble pie. I was walking about revenue stability back in September 2016. Things have slipped, if only a little.

How far away is income traction? CEO John Cryan after all is talking about growth initiatives. Anecdotally, there is talk in London of revenue generators being hired by DB, which suggests Cryan is happier with the cost base and can add selectively. The market will wait for DB to produce rather than pricing improvement in to the stock after the long path of retrenchment has so far failed to spark the top line. But revenue is no longer going backwards.

One factor in DB's favor is that the bank i geared to higher US rates and today repeated its guidance that 100bp on US rates will drive about 1.6% higher ROTE for DB, no small thing in a business with an ROE in mid single digits.

Conclusion

These results won't impact the stock strongly either way, but investors prepared to look at the quarterly detail will see some reasons for encouragement. Positive operating leverage, Q/Q revenue stability. DBK is on a P/E of 9.5x for 2018 and 8.5x for 2019. The buy/hold/sell ratings score on Bloomberg is currently 6/14/14. The lack of buyers will itself speak to investors prepared to take a contrarian stance.

The FIG Ideas Global Financials Portfolio will remain long DB after these numbers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.