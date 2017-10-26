AT&T Vs. Realty Income: Which Is The Better Dividend Stock?

The other day, The Fortune Teller wrote a very interesting article, comparison Realty Income (O) and Main Street Capital (MAIN), a couple of well established monthly dividend payers. That article inspired me to out together this one. I'm not interested in MAIN at the moment because of the stock's massive premium to NAV, but I have had my eye on O for some time now. Instead of comparing O to another monthly dividend payer, I'm going to compare it to another highly followed high-yield stock that has sold off in the market recently: AT&T (T).

Both of these companies have experienced weakness in this share price as of late, creating potential opportunities for investors. I think both companies offer very safe, high yields, which is exactly what I'm looking for. I think both companies also offer similar dividend growth prospects moving forward. No equity investment comes without risk and that's certainty the case here, with these two companies, as well.

Although this is not an apples to apples comparison by any means, other than the fact that both companies pay investors above average dividend yields, I will do my best to lay out the pros and cons of both stocks in a head-to-head matchup. Hopefully by the end of this comparison I'll be able to determine a winner for me right now. As always, I'll also be looking forward to what you all have to say on the matter as well!

The Dividend: (Winner: AT&T)

I have to admit, that I almost went with a "tie" in this section. It was very difficult for me to decide which company's dividend I liked better. O offers monthly payments, has a high yield, and offers better dividend growth prospects than T. However, T's dividend appears to be safe to me, I suspect that they will continue with their recent ~2% increases, and the yield is significantly higher than O's.

With regard to dividend growth prospects, I think both companies will continue on their current paths, meaning that I expect O to post annual dividend growth in the 4-6% range and T to post annual dividend growth in the 2-3% range. I think the TWX acquisition could allow T to return to annual dividend growth in the mid single digits, but I think the company should use any excess cash flows to pay down debt first.

T is currently yielding ~5.8% while O is yielding ~4.6%. Even though I suspect that O will grow its dividend a few percentage points faster than T on an annual basis moving forward, it will take a long time for it to make up this ground. Both company's dividends appear to be well covered. T just reaffirmed 2017 full year guidance in its recent Q3 ER and current analyst estimates for 2017 non-GAAP guidance average out at $2.92/share. The GAAP figure will likely be lower, but either way, the company's $1.96 dividend appears to be covered. O's dividend is much safer, in my opinion. O is expected to post full year FFO of approximately $3/share and the dividend is currently $2.54. When checking dividend safety, I like to stop by Simplysafedividends.com and check out their score. Their algorithm gives T a safety score of 78 and O a safety score of 85. Both of these scores represent above average safety and fall in-line with my own findings.

History: (Winner: Realty Income)

When it comes to dividend growth history, both of these companies can boast illustrious pasts. AT&T is a U.S. Dividend Champion on David Fish's CCC list, with 33 consecutive years of dividend increases. The old Ma Bell is a legend amongst income oriented investors. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph below, while T is a serial grower, it has given investors annual growth less than the long-term average rate of inflation (~3%) every year since 2009.

Now, when the dividend yield is ~6%, growth doesn't matter quite as much, but for the sake of this comparison, I have to give the edge to O because of its outsized growth prospects.

Realty Income's history isn't quite as long as T's, but this is based more on the age of the company than anything else. O has become arguably the most reliable dividend growth name in the market; heck, the company trademarked the phrase, "The Monthly Dividend Company." O has paid a dividend in 567 consecutive months and given investors quarterly dividend increases for 80 consecutive quarters. Many of these quarterly increases are rather paltry, though O is known for at least one large(r) increaser per year which has allowed it to achieve a CAGR of 4.6% with regard to its dividend since its listing on the NYSE in 1994. Moving forward, I expect to see a similar dividend growth rate. I admit that sometimes it's difficult to get really excited about mid single digit dividend growth, but when the starting yield is ~4.5%, the compounding still really takes off.

Industry Outlook: (Winner: AT&T)

Both of these companies have experienced share price weakness throughout 2017 because they face tough competition within their industries. Both companies are actually up against the now famous F.A.N.G. names. In this day and age, it's difficult to find industries/individual companies that aren't dealing with disruption from the F.A.N.G. group, but T & O are both squarely in the cross hairs.

O is dealing with the "Amazon Effect" and the secular headwinds facing brick and mortar retail of all kinds. Now, O's management is top notch and I'm sure they're aware of these threats. This company's property portfolio has evolved over time and I'm sure that it will continue to do so. When it comes to real estate, it comes down to the cliché phrase, "location, location, location…" Assuming that O's properties are located in attractive locations, I imagine their occupancy rates will stay steady/high over time, even if there are above average churn rates as the brick and mortar space changes with the times.

Ultimately though, I think the e-commerce threat is a problem for O, even as it focuses on businesses like pharmacies and convenience stores. Over time, I suspect that just about every segment of brick and mortar retail will shrink as more and more goods are bought online. Sure, 7-11 won't suffer as much as the local department store, but I think it will still suffer. Because of this, I'm worried more about rents than I am occupancy. I don't think Amazon presents a grievous threat to a company like O but I do think it will put pressure on profits.

AT&T isn't really up against the "Amazon Effect" but it is having to deal with the fallout of the cord cutting phenomena. Honestly, I think this trend took T management by surprise, otherwise, they wouldn't have spent ~$50b on the content provider, DirecTV. The synergies between two companies certainly were interesting…in the content consumption environment that we lived in 5 years ago. Flash forward to 2017 and more and more individuals are streaming their content, moving away from traditional television packages/bundles. AT&T is trying to combat this with DirecTV Now, but the margins are much lower there than they were with the traditional distribution.

Now, T still benefits from the increased demand for data via its wireless network, though this is becoming an increasing commoditized industry. T seemed to react to the trend, buying Time Warner Inc (TWX), adding original content to its portfolio and increasing the strength of its already existing OTT platform, DirecTV NOW. I'm actually bullish on this move long-term. I still believe content is king in this environment. Netflix seems to agree with me, with plans to continue to spend billions of dollars per year to differentiate itself from peers with original content. Just about every consumer facing company in Silicon Valley seems to be getting into the original content game. AT&T paid a hefty ~$85b Time Warner deal, though they got a lot in return (TNT, TBS, sports rights, CNN, and arguably the crown jewel in the available OTT space, HBO & streaming platform, HBO GO). Unlike NFLX, HBO owns the vast majority content it produces. Long-term, I think T has situated itself nicely in the content space.

Because of this, I give the edge to AT&T in this head to head segment. T not only faces threats from NFLX, but also strong rivals, Verizon (VZ) and Sprint (S)/T-Mobile (TMUS), but at the end of the day, I like T's strategy the best in the telecom space. Both O & T are dealing with disruptive pressures but I think AT&T is in a better position to compete long-term.

Balance Sheet: (Winner: Realty Income)

The TWX acquisition makes for a nice transition to this segment of the article. I won't spend a lot of time here because the winner seems pretty obvious to me. As I said, I liked T's TWX acquisition; however, I admit that the company's balance sheet is now on the verge of being severely over levered (I know many argue that the company is already in this territory).

I think that TWX will bolster T's growth prospects and add to its FCF; however, I don't think investors should get overly excited about these prospects because it seems to me that the most prudent thing that T's management could do with these cash flows is to pay down the company's debt. I wouldn't be surprised if the TWX acquisition didn't contribute to shareholder returns for a few years as T deleverages its balance sheet. As a shareholder, I'd be alright with that. The TWX is a long-term play and I'm not in a hurry to personally reap the rewards.

Both companies have BBB+ credit ratings from S&P, but there have been threats to downgrade AT&T on increasing debt loads. O's debt/cap rating is 45% while T's is 49%. It's tough to make an apples to apples comparison here because O's business strategy is built around debt. But, as I said before, the winner here is clear to me. O's management continues to do a stellar job of managing the company's finances and their balance sheet is much stronger.

Valuation: (Winner: AT&T)

I also won't spend a lot of time in this section. Simply put, O is overvalued and T seems to be fairly valued, at worse. Even after falling from ~$70 to ~$55, O is still trading at a significant premium to its peers. It's also still trading above its long-term P/FFO multiple. Right now, O is trading at ~18x FFO and the company's long-term "normal" multiple, according to F.A.S.T. Graph is 15.2x. T, on the other hand, is trading for less than 11x earnings when its long-term "normal" P/E is 15.9x. T is also trading much closer to its peers; Verizon, for instance, currently has a ~13x P/E multiple, meaning that T is trading at a slight discount to its major peer. Some might argue that O deserves a premium to its peers due to its reliability and high quality portfolio, but I disagree. I don't think O has much of a moat relative to its high quality peers and therefore, should trade in-line with them. I don't think O's prospects are better now than they have been in the past, meaning that its premium to its own historical valuations doesn't make sense either. I think the market has been mispricing O for some time now, which is why I've been out of the stock, but I hope this changes soon because I'd love to get back in.

Portfolio Allocation: (Winner: Realty Income)

After a couple of recent purchases, T is now my third largest position. I bought some shares before earnings at $34.92 when they dipped below $35 and then I added again at $33.46 after they reported and the stock dipped further. However, I'm already overweight the company's shares and I don't want the allocation to grow too large. I have room for probably another purchase or two before I would be capped out on T shares, so I may be more patient, waiting to see if the stock falls down to the $32.50 area when a bottom formed form 2014-2016 before the recent run-up began.

With all of that said, I don't own any O at the moment and my real estate exposure overall is in the single digits. Because of this, I'll give O the win in this segment. I like being diversified. Obviously this segment has little to do with anyone else but me, but I typically write about my own portfolio management so for those following along, that's where my thinking lies.

What Do You Think?

My recent purchases obviously point to the fact that I think T is the winner. O is a close second though and I'm close to buying shares on this company as well too. For a year now I've had a $50 target on O, which would represent a ~5% yield, but I've recently decided to relent on that, raising it to ~$52, which is where the stock has bounced several times in the recent past on weakness. There seems to be support in the $52 range and who am I to argue with the market?

Do you agree? If you had to put money to work in today's market, which stock would you choose? Or, is there a third, high-yielding option that out-shines both of these names? All suggestions are welcome!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.