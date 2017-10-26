Automation Nation: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Engineers on this forum have lamented that robots were taking their jobs. We’ve heard from professors about university budgets that have squeezed them out, employing adjunct faculty with lesser pay and benefits. Not a few retired corporate employees of various stripes have noted that their careers ended earlier than anticipated, often as a means of cutting expenses.

Those reporting these difficulties have often presented the problem as heavily impacting their specific profession uniquely – an argument I never bought. In other words, the idea that engineers were somehow in the line of fire more than other professions flies in the face of everyday reality. Just this week, a neighbor who is a newly minted chemist shared his woes about the intense pressure he is experiencing at a major pharmaceutical company.

I called a friend who is a pharmacist at a major healthcare organization, hoping he might have advice on other work possibilities. The pharmacist saw no such opportunity. “Everything is becoming digitalized,” he said, adding his recommendation that my neighbor learn computer programming and combine that with his knowledge of chemistry.

With that discussion very fresh in my head, I found it valuable to read an article published on medium.com by Scott Santens called “The Real Story of Automation Beginning With One Simple Chart” (hat tip: BeatlesRockerTom, who himself addressed the topic in this fine article).

Santens’s “one simple chart” clearly shows that as rig counts fell in the oil and gas industry in 2015, following an oil price collapse, oil and gas industry employment fell along with it. But then the chart portrays the partial price recovery in 2016, where we see that rig counts climb dramatically, while employment in the industry actually continues its slide.

The point of this chart, and the larger point of his article (including a wealth of other data and studies), is that the threat to employment by various kinds of automation should not be the subject of discussion about a possibly imperiled future but rather acknowledged as factual, current and ongoing. This particular dystopian future is now.

While I have something of an allergy to hype, and lots of subjects of popular debate are given to inflated claims, I am persuaded that Santens is correct about this. I’ve certainly seen it in my own media industry, I have newly learned of its impact in the pharmaceutical field, but in reality, I’ve seen it everywhere, for years running, and the trend is only gathering force.

Automation’s first victims, in my recollection, were travel agents. They remain in some demand at the corporate level, where human beings are needed to pay attention to the details of the execs’ travel needs, but consumers by and large conduct their booking business on the internet by themselves.

Thus, the big trend in the world of work is that a declining number of people who are working. In the past couple of decades, the main source of the problem for workers in developed economies was the ability of workers in undeveloped economies to perform the tasks remotely at a fraction of the cost. Today computers do even more kinds of work at even lower costs, adversely affecting labor markets across the globe. As Santens’s chart shows, the situation is distinct from that experienced one hundred years ago, when buggy makers lost their jobs, but Detroit opened its doors to higher-paid automotive employees. Santens writes:

A landmark 2017 study even looked at the impact of just industrial robots on jobs from 1993 to 2007 and found that every new robot replaced around 5.6 workers, and every additional robot per 1,000 workers reduced the percentage of the total population employed by 0.34% and also reduced wages by 0.5%. …And as the authors noted, ‘Interestingly, and perhaps surprisingly, we do not find positive and offsetting employment gains in any occupation or education groups.’”

For Santens, the solution lies in a universal basic income. I can certainly understand the argument given the bleak picture he presents. My own initial thoughts are based on a more upbeat assessment. I do agree with his facts. I agree that the automation threat is no longer subject to debate, but has become part of today’s reality. But my optimism informs me that people can adapt to this changing reality; 200 years ago, nearly all Americans were farmers – today just 2% of the population engages in farming; we’ve adapted to that change well.

First, we need to shift our education, training and employment plans in the direction that the market has arrived at – a computerized word. If your field is public health, for example, then you’ll be designing dietary behavioral change via computer apps. Second, we need to think quite critically about how we allocate our resources through this economic transition. As one example discussed previously on this forum, it seems long past time for parents to be forking over 50 grand for a college education. A more targeted and low-cost program of higher education is called for.

A deepening trend towards unemployment will necessitate creative thinking on how to put people back to work, much as the Great Depression engendered the New Deal. If our next New Deal includes a universal basic income – and it may come to that – we ought to require training and or work on the part of recipients. The point would be to further people’s personal development rather than deepen personal depression and its social consequences.

Has a robot or algorithm taken your job or those of your colleagues?

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. For now, here are a few more links to today’s best investing content on the web.

One Road Research Company discusses the value of human capital in Asian economies.

Charles Hugh Smith: Middle-class wealth is locked up in housing and retirement funds.

Allianz Global Investors: The cure for low oil prices is low oil prices.

John M. Mason: What’s going on in the bond market?

For more content geared to FAs, visit the Financial Advisor Center.