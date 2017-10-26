AT&T Keeps Dropping - What To Do?

AT&T is rather inexpensive and offers a very juicy and safe dividend at the current level, the combination makes shares look attractive at the current level.

Investors should focus on the company's cash flows though, as those are more relevant for the dividend safety and debt reduction than the earnings numbers.

AT&T (T) is arriving at new 52-week lows after the company missed Q3 estimates, but investors are overlooking a key fact that is also one of the best reasons for investors to get long the stock: AT&T is producing very high cash flows that give the company a lot of flexibility for shareholder returns, debt reductions and M&A.

AT&T missed EPS estimates by $.01, with results coming in at the same level as in Q3 2016, at the same time revenues were down three percent year over year.

AT&T is a cash flow giant

Much is talked and written about AT&T's revenues and earnings, but less focus is put on the company's cash flows, which is quite surprising, as those cash flows are very important for the stock's future, for income investors as well as for those seeking capital appreciation (or a combination of both).

When we look at AT&T's cash flow statement, the first thing that jumps out is the very high operating cash flow number of more than $11 billion -- that is not only a high amount in absolute terms, but also compared to the company's earnings, as the company earned $3 billion in Q3.

The difference can be explained when we look at some key lines of the income statement:

T Total Assets (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Since AT&T has a gigantic asset base, totaling more than $400 billion, the company has quite high depreciation and amortization expenses as well.

Depreciation and amortization lowers AT&T's operating earnings, and thus ultimately its net income as well, but due to the fact that these are non-cash expenses the company's cash flows are not affected by high amortization and depreciation. Due to the fact that lower operating earnings mean lower taxes (a cash expense), higher depreciation and amortization expenses actually are beneficial for AT&T's cash flows.

On top of that AT&T is active in a cash flow friendly business -- its millions of subscribers and customers are paying their dues monthly, which leads to a never stopping stream of cash going into AT&T's pockets.

In addition to the operating cash flow number AT&T's free cash flows are also impacted by the amount the company spends on capital expenditures -- $5.2 billion in Q3. That's not a low amount at all, and rightly though, after all AT&T wants to be able to retain its vast customer base and build up next level technologies like 5G networks: AT&T keeps expanding its 5G trials to additional markets, and at one point that technology will help AT&T to get even more users to sign up with an AT&T plan -- and at the same time even more customers will remain with the company as long as its network is the best in the country (AT&T's churn rate already is at a record low).

Since AT&T's operating cash flows are so large, even the billions the company spends on capex are leaving a lot of free cash flows, totaling $5.9 billion in the most recent quarter -- almost twice as much as the company's net earnings.

Free cash flows give a lot of options

Investors oftentimes focus on earnings, but for most things a company can do cash flows are more important: Dividends, share repurchases, debt reduction and M&A all require cash, and thus high free cash flows are essential for a company to deliver on these goals.

Many investors hold AT&T for its income generation potential primarily, and rightly so, after all the company has a strong dividend growth track record and its dividend yield stands at a whopping 5.9% right now. Due to its quarterly dividend payout totaling $3.0 billion and the company's free cash flows totaling $5.9 billion in the most recent quarter we can deduct two things:

- The dividend looks quite safe, after all the dividends total just barely more than half of AT&T's free cash flows.

- AT&T has a lot of cash left over after paying its dividends: In the most recent quarter free cash flows after dividend came in at $2.9 billion, or about $10 billion on an annualized basis.

T Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

With AT&T's long term debt totaling $144 billion right now, debt reduction is a great way to utilize AT&T's vast excess cash flows that are not needed to pay the company's dividends.

If $10 billion were diverted towards reducing AT&T's debt levels each year, its long term debt could be reduced to less than $100 billion in about four years, which would not only make AT&T a more attractive investment (since some avoid buying due to debt levels being so high), such a move would lead to higher earnings and cash flows at the same time:

Morningstar reports that AT&T pays interest rates of roughly five percent annually for its long term debt, reducing the debt pile by $45 billion would thus lead to annual interest expenses savings of $2.3 billion -- adjusted for higher taxes that would add about $1.5 billion to AT&T's net earnings as well as free cash flows (all else equal).

Since AT&T will likely acquire Time Warner (TWX) soon, its debt levels will rise further, but its free cash flows will increase to an even higher level as well (as Time Warner generates about $5 billion in annual free cash flows). Debt reduction is thus an even more opportune move after the acquisition is completed, and at the same time AT&T has even more cash to reduce its debt levels after Time Warner's free cash flows are added to AT&T's already large FCF. I thus expect that AT&T will move towards reducing the company's debt levels aggressively once the takeover of Time Warner is completed, and that seems like the right thing to do, as it will not only increase the combined company's earnings and cash flow power (due to lower interest costs), but it will also guarantee that investors will not leave AT&T due to fearing the high debt levels.

AT&T: Not expensive at all

Last but not least we can look at AT&T's cash flows to evaluate whether the company's shares are expensive or not:

T Price to Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

We see that AT&T trades at 13 times trailing free cash flows right now, which is a rather low valuation in absolute terms, and it is also a quite low valuation relative to how the company's shares were valued in the past: Over the last three years AT&T's shares were trading for 12 to 19 times free cash flows, which, based on current free cash flow levels, means the following:

If AT&T was valued at the lowest valuation over the last three years right now, shares would be trading at $31, if AT&T was trading at the highest valuation, its shares would trade at $49. Based on the possible upside and the possible downside, AT&T thus looks attractively valued right here from a risk-reward perspective, in addition to offering investors a very juicy 5.9% dividend payout that looks quite safe due to a low dividend payout ratio.

Takeaway

Much has been said about AT&T's results, but one key item investors often don't look at are the company's very strong cash flows: Those do not only make AT&T's dividend quite safe right here, they will also allow for a solid amount of debt reduction over the coming years, especially after the Time Warner takeover is completed and AT&T's free cash flows rise to an even higher level.

I believe that right here AT&T looks attractive for those seeking income as well as for those seeking total returns, since some capital appreciation is not unlikely at all due to the shares' low valuation.

