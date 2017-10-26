Will Overstock's $500 Million ICO Trigger An Explosion In Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies?

source: bitcoinsaltcoins

Since I last wrote about Overstock (OSTK) a week ago, the share price is up about $8 per share, having now more than doubled since August 1, 2017.

Investors need to take a closer look at the company as it transitions from being an e-commerce competitor to more of a cryptocurrency and blockchain firm.

While it will still sell e-commerce products, it will be driven far more by its strategy and performance in the blockchain.

Its latest announcement in a series of moves and announcements that have accelerated its growth trajectory, is an initial coin offering, or ICO, with the goal of raising $500 million.

If it reaches its stated goal, it'll blow past the former ICO record of $262 million by Filecoin in September.

In this article, we'll examine the three things that have driven Overstock to double in a very short time, and what its endgame, at least in part, probably is.

What has driven the company since August 1.

Three things have driven the share price of Overstock over the last 3 months. First, was when the company announced it would allow its customers to use major digital currencies to acquire products from it.

Next, in the latter part of September, it said it was going to develop a trading exchange for cryptocurrencies and finally, is the recent announcement of its $500 million ICO.

All of this has to be considered under the growing popularity of Bitcoin specifically, along with Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, and the blockchain in general.

Just the implementation of those three things alone has been enough to drive the value of the company up, but I think it has something much bigger in mind, based upon something Chairman and CEO Patrick Byrne said when opening up its e-commerce business to cryptocurrencies.

What Byrne probably has in mind

Before getting into what Byrne is probably after, it's important to understand that the blockchain is a digital ledger. Everything is built out from that ledger, including cryptocurrencies.

With the arrival of Ethereum, smart contracts were taken to a high level, and that will be more important to the growth of the sector than the use of Bitcoin and other digital currencies as a means of transacting retail business; at least in the near term.

For example, SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:SBHGF), the largest investor in the sector at this time, is working on developing a system in Asia that will generate an enormous amount of business on the blockchain in the financial sector. It holds a large position in Ripple.

While this is good for the crypto industry in general, it doesn't do much for the retail and e-commerce sector, primarily because Bitcoin in particular isn't set up to engage in quick transactions, and if a cryptocurrency isn't being used at the point of sale (POS), it's irrelevant to the overall retail industry, and is holding back the acceptance of Bitcoin and others as a means of conducting transactions.

So what Byrne said at the time Overstock started to allow Bitcoin to be used to conduct sales, was that he believed it was inevitable that a company like Amazon (AMZN) would sit back and let it take the market share away from it. By market share I'm thinking in terms of Bitcoin market share, not necessarily market share in its regular daily transactions.

Now if these initiatives do take off, Overstock could even surprise in the e-commerce business, attracting customers preferring to use Bitcoin and other tokens to buy stuff.

Having said all that, my thought is Byrne is trying to stoke interest from its retail competitors in order to get them to at least some degree, come on board the cryptocurrency trend.

All it would take would be Amazon, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), or possibly Target (NYSE:TGT) to start accepting cryptocurrencies in order to explode the market even further.

Under that scenario, Overstock is positioning itself to the growth of the sector. If it gets more e-commerce business out of it, that will be good, but there is no doubt in my mind it's working toward creating a market atmosphere where demand will force the large retail companies to accept digital coins.

When combined with the move toward acceptance by the financial sector in Asia, it would accelerate the growth of the industry to very high levels. Even what we've seen with Bitcoin will be dwarfed by what's coming.

Conclusion

Overstock has wisely been rapidly embracing the cryptocurrency market, and if it manages to raise its goal of $500 million with its ICO, which will launch on November 15 and go through December 31, it will raise more capital than the market cap of the company in August of this year. That would be an extraordinary accomplishment by any measure.

Beyond increasing the flexibility of the company by adding a huge war chest without diluting its shares, the more important part of this to me is Overstock will position itself as an experienced and trusted leader in the space that can get things done.

After all, few consumers think it terms of Overstock being the place to go for e-commerce shopping throughout the year. The company is reinventing itself, and who knows, its e-commerce business may grow along with it, but that's not the primary purpose the company has with its cryptocurrency strategy.

The potential here is enormous if it becomes the go-to-business to help other retailers navigate the crypto waters. It could provide the infrastructure for retail transactions to take place, possibly in a similar fashion Amazon does with AWS for businesses.

The takeaway from this in my view is Overstock will continue to be a growth story over the next 18 months or so, and if it can successfully position itself as a leader in the industry, it will provide numerous revenue streams that could propel to much higher levels than even the more optimistic investors are thinking at this time.

It will definitely be profitable to take a position in Overstock, and to add to your position when it comes under temporary pressure.

Whether it experiences an enormous boost from revenue streams we can't see at this time, or it grows based upon what we know at this time, this company will be a lot more profitable over the next couple of years.

As for the general blockchain/cryptocurrency sector, a successful ICO by Overstock could be a powerful catalyst to trigger another upward move across the board.

It would suggest we're just at the beginning of an unprecedented way of raising capital and using it to grow and expand business. I think it would also make it much more legitimate in the eyes of the market and the general public.