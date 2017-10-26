GNC Holdings' (GNC) CEO Ken Martindale on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC)

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for being with us. During the call today, we’ll take you through our performance in the third quarter and our thoughts on how we continue to build on the One New GNC strategy. Tricia, will then offer some additional detail and color on our third quarter financial results; and then, will take your questions. As always, please keep in mind that everything we talk about on the call including questions and answers is subject to the forward-looking information statement you’ll find in our 10-Q.

Now, I’ll turn it over to Bob, our Non-Executive Chairman.

Bob Moran

Thanks, Matt. Before I turn this call over to our new CEO, Ken Martindale, I want to offer a bit of a perspective on where I believe the business is heading. The One New GNC strategy that we began to implement in the fourth quarter last year represented significant changes for this business. It put us on the right road and it’s been a pleasure to watch the team manage the transformation, implement the strategy, and deliver results. Their work and where we are today speaks to the power of the model, and I’m excited about the progress the Company has made.

Our same-store sales turned positive in the third quarter. We expect comps to accelerate in the fourth quarter. But, I’m even more excited to have Ken at the home. Ken is a proven leader. He understands what is possible and I can’t think of anyone better to build on what we have started.

I know that GNC, its employees and its shareholders are in very strong and capable hands with Ken. I look forward to working with him to take the Company forward.

Ken Martindale

Thanks, Bob, and good morning, everyone.

Let me start by saying how happy I am to be part of the GNC team. I’m coming in at exciting time. The One New GNC strategy and the investments we have made in pricing, loyalty and the customer experience have reshaped the model, reversed the negative traffic trends, and given us better tools to understand our customers and what matters most to them.

This Company has extra ordinary potential; and as Bob mentioned, we’re on the right track and we like the trends we’re seeing. One of the key components of our business transformation has been the revamping of our pricing strategy. Our customers are responding to fair, consistent, and clear pricing across all our platforms. Today, there are 75% fewer items on sale, promotion or BOGO than they were at this time last year. Our business is no longer as reliant on promotions and discounts as a means of driving traffic, which we believe is very important as we continue to position GNC for the long term.

Our e-commerce business continues to grow as does the GNC storefront on Amazon which carries our full product line. In the second quarter, we completed the replatforming of the website, moving from a third-party to a company-controlled platform. This allowed us to introduce new features resulting in more flexibility to add enhancements including advanced personalization and improved merchandising, the benefits which are evident in our sales results.

Additionally, we made major adjustments to promotional cadence and pricing in the third quarter of 2016, thereby eliminating bulk sales and opening the door for a successful launch on Amazon. There is real opportunity for growth and long-term upside as we continue to drive forward with our omnichannel strategies.

While I am encouraged by the top line progress and momentum, we still have more work to do on margins. This work is happening on a number of fronts and includes a focused effort to increase our proprietary GNC brand mix. While we still have tremendous opportunity to increase the sales penetration of our proprietary brands, our GNC brand mix was higher during the quarter than the first half of the year and our product comps were positive, the first time in more than three years.

In July, we rolled out chain-wide training and enhanced technology that support store associates in selling solutions; and as a result, we’re starting to see sequential improvement in year-over-year average ticket.

In addition to building average ticket, the enhanced technology platform we rolled out this summer, allows associates to more easily engage with the customer to enroll into the loyalty programs, redeem points from the sales floor, and facilitate product recommendations supporting customer regimens.

While we succeeded in the third quarter on a number of fronts, we did encounter some headwinds in the quarter that offset part of our financial and operating momentum. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria were certainly a challenge during the quarter, as we have a number of stores in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. We also pulled back on advertising during the quarter and believe the change had a negative impact on traffic. Despite this negative impact on our transactions, we still achieved a double-digit increase in our traffic during the quarter, which we’re very proud of.

We are strategically added back some [ph] advertising spend and we’re seeing transactions return to higher levels. Our initial group of One New GNC pilot stores celebrated their one year anniversary on September 10th, and we’re seeing higher average ticket and continued positive comp hit in September these stores. As a reminder, we will cycle the broader company launch on December 29th.

As this is my first call with you, I’d like to spend a few minutes on how I see the retail landscape and the future of GNC. I see the same industry headlines you do. And there will no doubt be winners and losers in retail in the coming years. The winners and I am confident that we’ll be one of them, we’ll need to excel a differentiation. They will need to stake out and own a unique, honest salable place in the consumers mind, and at every customer touch point, deliver compelling innovative products and experiences that their competitors can’t match. GNC is well-positioned to do just that.

This Company was built on giving consumer products and solutions that they can’t get anywhere else, on pioneering new formulas and new ideas and on anticipating customer needs. In this shifting retail climate, it’s a legacy strength that we can leverage.

Our vertically integrated model gives us tremendous competitive advantage, and I believe this Company’s R&D capabilities are truly leading edge. As we continue to develop unique, innovative products, we can drive real differentiation and profitability.

Research and our own experience tells us the consumers today want connections with the brands that serve them. That’s an opportunity for businesses like ours, businesses that are built on trust and operate in highly personal aspirational sectors. Our new loyalty program gives us the foundation to forge those connections. Our two tiered program was launched less than a year ago, and today we have over 9 million members in myGNC Rewards, exceeding our initial full year projection. We also have 585,000 customers in the paid PRO Access program.

PRO Access targets the fitness enthusiasts, a highly profitable segment of customers who seek out higher engagement with us. Customer acceptance of the program is ramping up. And after they join, PRO Access members visit our stores more often and spend more while they are there. With the current combined membership of 9.6 million members, our royalty programs are generating valuable, rich data. We’re developing strategies to harnesses data and understand how our customers behave and what they need, want and aspire to. So, we can deliver a better experience, attract other likeminded customers, and make better informed smarter decisions about the business. This data-driven consumer understanding will service the foundation for our omnichannel strategies, enabling us to capitalize on projected category growth rates.

We’re in the early stage of this work but believe it represents a meaningful opportunity to gain share, drive growth, and build loyalty.

I came to GNC because I believe in the GNC brand and its potential. GNC has strong global brand awareness and a trusted reputation. And in today’s marketplace where consumers have so much power with social networking and technology at their fingertips, trust isn’t easily won. I’ve been here six weeks and I can tell you that I’m even more excited about the future than I was when I walked in the door.

Our highly dedicated team of knowledgeables, associates and franchisees are focused on delivering great personalized experiences with every interaction. Our committed group of vendors know our shoppers and provide unique first to market products routinely offered exclusively at GNC. By leveraging the numerous advantageous we’ve discussed this morning across our retail stores, e-commerce sites and mobile platforms, we will be able to create a richer, more differentiated omnichannel shopping experience. GNC made a major pivot during this past year. These full changes in this business model laid a foundation for future growth that we can now begin to build upon.

I’ll look forward to sharing more about our progress in coming quarters. Thanks for your time this morning.

I’ll now turn it over to Tricia, to walk you through our financial performance.

Tricia Tolivar

Thanks, Ken, and good morning, everyone.

I’m very pleased by our financial performance in the third quarter. Through a lot of hard work, we delivered positive comp sales of 1.3% and positive transaction comps of 12.4%. We also generated a second straight quarter of growing trailing 12-month free cash flow and we expect free cash flow to further accelerate in the fourth quarter. We were quite pleased to bring our comp back into positive territory, especially since we encountered three unusual headwinds during the quarter.

Number one, we along with many other retailers encountered disruption relating to the hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico; number two, we experienced the headwinds stemming from the reduction in our advertising that Ken discussed earlier; and number three, we experienced a onetime comp hit in September, resulting from our decision to activate the accounts of all of our loyalty members who had not yet activated their accounts to our website. We now have a seamless process for on-boarding new loyalty members quickly inside the stores, which is great. But given that there were millions of members who had accumulated reward points but had not used them given their accounts were not yet activated, we experienced an unusual volume of redemptions in September and October after we automatically activated all of the accounts. There was little impact to operating results as the loyalty point value was already accrued.

Given these three unusual headwinds this quarter, we will share monthly comp performance in order to provide a clear picture of how our business performed. Our comp was 2.7% in July, 2.9% in August and down 1.8% in September. We estimate September’s comps were impacted by approximately 150 basis points and third quarter comps by approximately 50 basis points due to account activations. Additionally, we estimate September comps were impacted by approximately 200 basis points and third quarter comps by approximately 70 basis points due to weather. The vast majority of our Puerto Rico stores are still closed and we anticipate the fourth quarter results to be negatively impacted by 1 comp point and $0.02 in earnings per share.

Our third quarter adjusted EPS was $0.32 compared to $0.59 in the prior year period. The third quarter results include negative weather-related impact of $0.02.

The Company’s continued focus on inventory optimization has resulted in an approximately $49 million reduction in inventory as compared to the end of 2016. This optimization effort has been focused on reducing overall enterprise inventory by reducing lead time, addressing slow-moving items and optimizing the reordering process and store delivery frequency to minimize out of stocks.

At the end of the third quarter, we sold our Lucky Vitamin business as part of the strategic alignment process. This transaction allows the management team to focus on the premium quality, specialty health, wellness and performance brand, GNC. Lucky Vitamin’s historical results will be classified within other, in our segment disclosures starting in the fourth quarter.

Consolidated revenue was down 2.9% to $609.5 million in the third quarter. In our U.S. and Canada segment, revenue was down 3.5%, largely driven by a $12 million decrease due to the discontinuation of the Gold Card program and the introduction of our new loyalty programs and a $7.5 million decrease in domestic franchise revenue. Our international segment delivered a 19.3% revenue growth. Manufacturing and wholesale revenue excluding intersegment sales decreased 13.1%.

Third quarter same store sales including GNC.com were 1.3%, which is a 220 basis-point improvement from the second quarter. The third quarter experienced strong results from performance supplements, health and beauty, and herbs and greens categories. Those strong performances were partially offset by declines in vitamins, proteins, food and drink, weight management and wellness categories.

GNC.com comps increased 41.9% in the third quarter. GNC.com delivered this large positive comp due to continued strong Amazon marketplace growth in addition to lapping price and bulk buying changes made in the prior year. In domestic franchise locations, revenue decreased $7.5 million during the quarter, due to the impact of negative retail same store sales of 1.7%. Our international business grew during the third quarter with a 19.3% increase in revenue and a 14.3% increase in operating income, driven by growth from China e-commerce.

We continue to evaluate options to further penetrate the market in China where we see significant opportunity for long-term growth. At this time, we cannot share details on how we intend to accelerate this growth but will do so when appropriate.

Manufacturing and wholesale revenues excluding intersegment sales declined 13.1% for the quarter. Third-party contract manufacturing was down 14.9% in the quarter. However, this was offset by an increase in intersegment sales, which yield higher margins. Despite the decline in revenue, operating income is up 230 basis points as a percent of revenue versus last year.

Third quarter gross profit as a percent of sales was 32.3% compared with 34.3% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of loyalty associated with the One New GNC, which reduced the domestic retail product margin rate. Loyalty costs include the impact of the discontinuation of the Gold Card Member Pricing program and the costs associated with our new free rewards programs. Our system-wide domestic GNC brand percentage year-to-date through September was 44%, down from our 2016 mix of 46%. However, we saw improvement in Q3 to 45%. As Ken mentioned earlier, our focus on improving our GNC brand mix should improve margins going forward. Each 100 basis-point improvement in mix drives 1 to $3 million in incremental margin.

Excluding applicable expenses outlined in our press release, SG&A in the third quarter was 24.1% of sales compared to 22.1% in the prior year. This is above last year due to incremental investments in online marketing, and higher salaries and benefits partially driven by minimum wage rates increases.

In the third quarter, we generated $77 million in net cash from operating activities, a 97% improvement over the prior year quarter, invested $6 million in capital expenditures and generated $71 million in free cash flow. We’re still planning fewer new store opening and less spending on IT in 2017 and expect CapEx for the year to be in line with last quarter’s guidance of $35 million to $40 million.

As the customer experience is our priority, we’re modifying free cash flow targets to ensure we can support our transaction growth target and maintain the customer experience. This will result in a targeted free cash flow for full year 2017 of between $190 million and $210 million. A major contributor to the reduction in our free cash flow forecast for 2017 is a more conservative expectation regarding our PRO Access membership sales. This program launch is late in the first quarter and we have been mindful of the customer experience during rollout.

To avoid creating aggressive selling behaviors in the field, we’ve lowered sales estimates. Our early results for this program indicate that PRO Access members come more often and spend more, a behavior we intend to replicate in a thoughtful, patient and prudent manner. While lowering estimates of PRO Access sales do not have a meaningful impact on net income as these sales are largely deferred, the change directly impacted our expected cash flows.

Our free cash flow forecast was also moderately impacted by decrease in our forecast for net income and working capital, which I will touch on shortly. Nevertheless, we are still quite pleased by the upward trajectory of our free cash flow, and our strategy continues to be to use this cash flow to pay down our debt.

Turning to working capital. We expect accounts payable to be lower than expected as our inventory initiatives are reducing the need for replenishment in the short-term. As part of our supply chain initiative started in 2017, we’ve realized a $48.8 million reduction inventory from $583.2 million at December 31, 2016 to $534.4 million at September 30, 2017.

As mentioned earlier, central to that focus has been reducing overall enterprise inventories through initiatives to reduce lead time, addressing slow-moving items and optimizing reordering process and store delivery frequency to minimize out of stocks.

Our inventory initiatives did not impact sales as our in-stock percentage for the third quarter was at or above the first half of the year. We see opportunities for additional reductions in inventory in the fourth quarter of 2017. As we discussed last quarter, we plan to use cash that previously would have been allocated to our dividends or share repurchases to lower our debt levels, focusing first on paying down our revolver.

In the third quarter, we paid down $83 million of the revolver and remained committed to paying down the remainder in the fourth quarter. For the last 12-month period ending September 30, 2017, our total net debt to adjusted EBITDA which includes adjustments allowed for our credit agreement is 5 times.

We reiterate our long-term lease adjusted net leverage target of three times with less capitalized at five times. Working capital initiatives should drive incremental near-term debt reduction opportunities as well as incremental cash flow. We are committed to refinancing our capital structure in a thoughtful way that will give us flexibility to execute on our strategy and focus on driving shareholder value.

We are currently in compliance with all of our credit agreement covenants and expect to remain in compliance through 2017. We continue to reevaluate our real estate portfolio and make changes we feel are in best interest of the Company and our shareholders. We continue to expect store closings for the year to range from 200 to 250 as part of a purposeful strategy to optimize our store portfolio. When we close a store, we have seen a significant portion of the sales transfer to GNC stores nearby, and these closures are expected to drive incremental cash flow.

In prior quarters in 2017, we have shared some thoughts on future performance. Looking forward to the fourth quarter, we note that our business is not meaningfully impacted by the success or failure of the holiday season. October is almost behind us and our top line performance to-date has been very consistent with the third quarter. Our transaction comps have tracked low double digits and our same-store sales excluding continuing impact from hurricanes and the account activations I mentioned earlier, is tracking at levels consistent with July and August. We expect a meaningfully positive overall comp in the fourth quarter; gross profit should range from 31% to 32% and SG&A from 24% to 25% as a percent of revenue.

With that, let’s open the call for your questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Sean Kras of Barclays.

Sean Kras

Hey, good morning and thank you for taking my questions. I guess, a question for Ken, and welcome to the Company. You mentioned more differentiation in R&D, in your prepared remarks. I guess, maybe could you talk a little bit about your vision for GNC and sort of where you see the Company going?

Ken Martindale

Yes. Sean, thank you, first of all. I think that we’ve got a tremendous opportunity to just build on the legacy that GNC has of being an innovator and providing leading-edge nutritional supplements. We’ve got a fantastic team down in South Carolina that does some terrific work identifying opportunities that are available in the consumer market, and then going after creative, innovative ways to solving it. And they are building a fairly nice pipeline right now that we’re not really prepared to get into too much detail yet, but I can tell you that there will be some new products and services that we would be rolling out early and into mid-2018 that we are very excited about. And I think what that does, it really does help us differentiate the business from other opportunities and other retailers out there.

Sean Kras

That’s helpful. And then, just a question on the outlook for EBITDA. It seems like the level of EBITDA has sort of historically moderated between third quarter and fourth quarter. Is it something that you would expect again this year or do you think that could be somewhat flattish given some of the initiatives you have and the easier comparisons?

Tricia Tolivar

So, as we move in to the fourth quarter, we’re obviously still working through the investments that we are making in the One New GNC strategy. So, I don’t see significant changes into fourth quarter. As we go into 2018, while we haven’t given guidance, many of those investments will be made and we’ll have the opportunity to lap them and improve performance.

And our next question comes from Christopher Horvers of JP Morgan.

Christopher Horvers

Can you go into this -- talk about that activation issue again and share with us what was the idea behind activating the memberships, why don’t you think the customer had activated them? And then as you think about the basket side because that seems to be ex the Hurricane impact and the activation impact. It seems like the basket is not picking up, perhaps as much as you would have thought about it. So, maybe you can talk about what’s going on there and what you are seeing in the stores not impacted by weather or maybe what was going on -- what you’ve seen in the basket in the earliest pilot stores?

Tricia Tolivar

So, I’ll address most of them, and if anyone wants to add, they can do that. So, talking about activation and why -- what was happening. We had millions of customers that were coming into our stores and accumulating points. And what we learned is that we had launched a program that was a two-step activation process that was cumbersome. So, we changed that process to a one step process that can happen in the stores immediately, which is a much more positive customer experience. And at the same time, there is millions of customers that were coming in and had value that they weren’t yet able to realize it because it was confusing on how to activate their points. We automatically activated them during the middle of September such that they had value that we communicated and they actually used and applied because that value is effective for a 30-day period. So, using those values and those rewards that they had earned, had a reduction in our comps and ultimately reduction in our basket size as well, which leads into your question about basket size.

While we certainly have improvement in the basket size over the prior year and an improvement -- not an improvement in the size over the prior year, improvement in the decline in basket size versus the prior year as compared to the second quarter, this activation that I mentioned had an impact on that number as well. What we are finding is that the stores are making strides and increasing the basket size through add-on sales and solution-based selling but there is still opportunity to improve that going forward.

Ken Martindale

The only thing I would add to that Chris as I’ve gotten into the stores and spent some time with some of our stores people, this is one of the ways that we’re starting to leverage the tablets that we threw out into the stores last year. And it’s exciting to see the team actually starting to engage with the tablets and standing shoulder to shoulder with our customers. And so, it’s giving us one more opportunity to drive that personal relationship that we’re trying to build at the stores. And so, a lot of these customers were confused. And now, our team has an easy way to demonstrate exactly what happened and these people are getting the redemptions on their orders. And I think it’s going to help drive participation in the program going forward.

Christopher Horvers

And then, as a follow-up. You talk about the activation and the customer is using the discounts that they accumulated in the stores in September. Was that -- as they weren’t activated, did that inhibit direct marketing to them to not have the emails? Just trying to understand -- I understand activating the membership to say, hey, look at this value that we provide to the customer. But, was it impacting the go-to-market strategy at all from a direct marketing perspective?

Tricia Tolivar

No, there was no impact to the direct marketing as the email was obtained when they first signed up in the store. They just hadn’t yet gone on to a separate website to activate their account so that they could ultimately redeem rewards.

Simeon Gutman

Thanks. Good morning. First, I wanted to ask about timing of refinancing, any conversations with regard to talking to lenders about the term loan?

Tricia Tolivar

We are actively engaged in dialogue around the best options for us to embark on for the refinancing, and you will certainly hear more about this in the future.

Simeon Gutman

Okay. I guess, Ken, if you can talk about maybe for initial perspective on the margin structure of the business. I realize you are coming in at a time when the Gold Card change has impacted profitability a bunch. But then, we hear comment, like you’re flexing some of the advertising. And it shows a pretty high sensitivity to the comps. And that would imply that I guess the cost of stimulating the business remains pretty high. I guess, as you come into next year as some of these loyalty program changes are cycled, do you think the momentum of the business holds? In other words, do you think the margin structure of the business is sustainable?

Ken Martindale

It’s an interesting question because it has taken me a little while to dig in and understand. There is a lot of moving parts here with all the changes that we made organizationally. But, I do think that the margin structure is sustainable. We took some fairly major price reductions to try and get us into a more competitive position, and we feel pretty good from a pricing perspective today. And I think there is a great opportunity for us to continue to drive our own brand. We’re running substantially behind where we were several years ago. So, I think there is an opportunity for us to continue to do that, especially as we work with our teams driving new innovative products. So, I think from that perspective, it’s very exciting.

From a marketing perspective, we are building a pretty substantial data base here. And one of the reasons that the initial two-step was designed was to get more and more information on our customers. And while that created a little bit of friction, we have developed a very strong data base. So, I think what it does, it puts us into a position where we can start working very diligently on developing a much more personalized communication structure with these folks. So, you will probably see over the coming years, less mass marketing from us and kind of shifting to a much more focused one-to-one strategy. And that’s really where our spending is now. I’d say, we are still fairly early in that process and trying to learn which levers to push and which levers to pull, and we’ll go from there.

Tricia Tolivar

One more thing to add in the pilot locations as they anniversary their performance, which as Ken mentioned on the call, we are seeing higher average ticket and continued positive comps in these stores. And these stores are also experiencing a September higher EBITDA than we had in the prior year.

Curtis Nagle

So, I guess first on free cash flow. You lowered expectations for the year. But, looking at 4Q and historically the amount of cash you guys generate in that quarter, I think an average is a little over 40 million over the past few years. What’s implied for this year looks perhaps a little aggressive. I guess, what’s your confidence that you can achieve it? And I guess as an add-on, how much did you expect to achieve in free cash flow previously from the program and where is that run rating now?

Tricia Tolivar

Sure, Chris. I’ll answer that. So, yes, in the past, the fourth quarter is around 40 million but we have a very degree of confidence on our ability to generate the free cash flow expectations that I outlined on the call. The PRO Access program, the change in our perspective on that and our approach to be more thoughtful in its roll out is the major contributor to the change. PRO Access is a $39.99 program which generates a significant amount of cash but does not have a significant impact to the bottom line as there are costs associated with the program and much of the revenue is deferred.

Curtis Nagle

And then, just as a follow-up, looks like the number of international franchise programs increased pretty significantly in the quarter. Just curious what drove that and where are these new franchisees?

Tricia Tolivar

So, in the international business, more than half of the revenue growth is related to China and largely their e-commerce business, and the rest of it is internationally. We did have a number of locations that expanded their store count in those, and that was a number -- also a contributor of the growth and count as we move forward internationally. We’re being very thoughtful on how we expand internationally and will continue to do that. The increase in the number in certain locations was largely related to additional distribution points, but not necessarily stores per se but certainly drives revenue and improves the performance through international in general.

Curtis Nagle

Could you say what drove it? Because again -- I mean, I think the trend has been it increasing -- maybe the dozens and over the past at least 1.5 year this quarter it was like up a 160, 170 I mean it’s pretty substantial and happened pretty quickly. So, anything you can say in terms of why it happened would be helpful.

Tricia Tolivar

I believe you are referring to the increase in the number of locations internationally. And there are dozens of distribution points in many countries that we’ve added this year and that is certainly driving the growth.

Stephen Tanal

So, I guess, the first thing I just want to understand is kind of the thing about GNC.com or online sales, and I wonder if you would quantify kind of the dollars that are coming from Amazon’s marketplace and maybe give us some color on what GNC.com, the website itself did ex the Amazon?

Tricia Tolivar

We are not commenting on when Amazon is doing separately or giving information regrind GNC.com on a standalone basis. What I can share is GNC.com is performing well versus the prior year. And we are very pleased with the performance we are seeing on Amazon and it continues to grow. Additionally, we are finding that Amazon activity is significant number of new customers which is very encouraging to us and something we continue to look forward to do in the future.

Stephen Tanal

Got it. And is there -- maybe just ask a different way, the context of the overall comp have meaningful or has the Amazon piece been?

Tricia Tolivar

Again, not disclosing the Amazon impact on comps or on the e-commerce business in general.

Stephen Tanal

Fair enough. And then, just thinking about the fourth quarter, you sort of said meaningfully positive comps but you also noted that some of those loyalty activation issues and the hurricane may have an impact as well. So, I guess, I just wanted to understand, is the outlook for a meaningfully positive before or after that effect? And if you could, maybe give us a figure for what those issues should do in fourth quarter?

Tricia Tolivar

So, when I say, it’s meaningfully positive, that would be before the impact of those items that I talked about on the call, specifically the hurricane and activation. The hurricane impact, as I mentioned is about a point in comp as many of our Puerto Rico stores are still close and it’s unlikely they will open in the next few months. And the activation impact will -- the impact should largely be in October only, as I mentioned in the point, have a 30-day period to which they can be use, and that will have an impact on the number but shouldn’t be tremendously significant over the entire quarter.

Ken Martindale

Well, thanks everybody. We appreciate you joining us today. Again, I am very, very excited to be here. And I’d also like to extend the thanks to all of our associates. They worked really, really hard this year to make a big pivot with the business. And it’s exciting to see us making the progress and it’s primarily due to all their hard works. I look forward to talking to all of you in another quarter and updating you further on all the exciting things we’ve got going here. So, thank you very much. Have a great day.

