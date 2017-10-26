General Motors: Motoring Higher

The shares of General Motors (GM) are up about 47% over the past 12 months. In my view, there are more gains ahead, and investors with a long-term perspective would do well to buy at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning below by focusing in on the financial history here, and by focusing in on the dividends and the direction they’ll likely take over the next few years. In my view, it doesn’t make sense for a company with this history of growth to trade at such a massive discount to the overall market.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that this is a business that's (obviously) subject to the business cycle. Every business is subject to the business cycle to a greater or lesser degree. I know the point is obvious, but it sometimes seems like investors have a hard time with that concept, as evidenced by the massive overreactions to “misses” of various stripes. In spite of the short-term volatility, both the top and bottom lines have grown at a nice pace over the past five years. Revenue is up at a CAGR of about 1.8%, and net income is up at a CAGR of 14%, although discontinued operations have dragged it down in 2017 relative to the same period last year.

Most important, in my mind, is how management has reacted to the vagaries of the underlying business. They have rewarded shareholders handsomely over the past five years by returning approximately $27.2 billion to them ($16 billion from stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). In my view, a shareholder-friendly management is a necessary precondition to making an investment because an unfriendly management virtually guarantees a loss. The evidence suggests that GM management is quite shareholder friendly, which gives me a great deal of confidence in owning the shares long term.

Turning briefly to the capital structure, there is a great deal of debt on the balance sheet, but it isn’t a massive concern to me for a few reasons. First, the interest rate of 3.16% isn’t excessive in my view. Second, there also is a great deal of cash and investments on the balance sheet, suggesting that the company is in a position to meet its obligations. In fact, cash represents 29% of the level of debt here, which suggests that the firm is solvent. The one thing that has me somewhat concerned is the fact that 82% of the debt is due before 2021.

The Dividend

Although the financial history may be an interesting guidepost pointing to a profitable future, investors are understandably more interested in the future than in the past. It’s with that in mind that I must spend some time forecasting. Whenever I forecast, I try to make the job simpler by focusing in on only one variable while holding others constant. In my view, the dividend is the most relevant “driver” of value here, so it’s the dividend that I’ll forecast.

Over the past four years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 6%. In my view, this is a reasonable growth rate to expect for the next few years, given the history of share buybacks and the seeming importance of dividends here. When I hold all else constant, and grow the dividend at this rate over the next four years, I forecast a CAGR for the shares of about 9%. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return given the relatively low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for GM would turn bullish with the next daily close above $46.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a Bullish Flag pattern on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $54.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy GM call options which will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade on the next daily close above $46.00. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $44.50.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $54.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe GM is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Investors are presented with an interesting scenario when it comes to buying the shares of businesses. They must access the future cash flows of businesses via the public markets, and this presents both opportunities and threats. The threats come about when the shares that trade every second are bid up beyond a reasonable price. The opportunities come when the shares trade at prices that are unreasonably pessimistic. In my view, investors should be on the lookout for shares that are bid below the intrinsic value of the earnings generating power of the underlying business.

The most compelling thing about the General Motors “story” is the fact that the shares currently sport a PE multiple that is 68% below the overall market (!). In my view, this is an unwarranted discount in light of the many positives here. In addition, the firm trades at an EV/EBIT ratio of about 10.65, suggesting an earnings yield of about 9.4%, which is a very decent return for such a financial behemoth. In my view, investors would be wise to buy these shares while they are still trading below their intrinsic worth.