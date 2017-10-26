Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Roche's Investment Potential, Sarepta Lifts Guidance, Pfizer Restructuring

This abridged "Daily Scoop" is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Please scroll down below to read an important announcement about changes to the daily scoop.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Roche

Today we will discuss an article on Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) titled Roche: Buying The Dip by DoctoRx. The article discusses the bear case for RHHBY first; its aging drug portfolio which is facing considerable threat from biosimilars; and its unlikely-to-be-very successful anti PD-L1 drug Tecentriq, which may create some problems for the company's reputation. Not to mention that the Swiss impose a dividend withholding tax, which is a problem for putting the stock holding in a tax-deferred account, which is often the case with a major dividend payer like RHHBY. These are some of the issues facing Roche.

The author says that even if Tecentriq fails all its Phase 3 trials because of the inherent inferiority of anti PD-L1 to PD-1 inhibitors like Keytruda and Opdivo, that may actually increase the EPS of Roche since the company will wind down its numerous Tecentriq trials, thus saving money. Now, in an earlier article, we discussed, briefly, why PD-1 may be better than PD-L1 in a very comprehensive sense. So I have no doubt in my mind that Tecentriq has a great chance of not doing well. With that goes almost 20 trials in various stages and indications.

The other issue is the biosim trouble with the three ageing drugs Rituxan/MabThera, Herceptin, and Avastin. These drugs together make up about 40% of RHHBY's current sales, and the recent approvals of competing biosims do not bode well for the company.

Zach Hartmann discusses this issue in an article. He says that Roche is not just taking the defensive approach of price reduction (biosims are notoriously difficult to replicate and physicians prefer the branded original if affordable); Roche is also overtaking its own products with more advanced antibodies so that its franchise remains intact.

He cites the example of obinutuzumab as replacement/improvement for rituximab in first line follicular lymphoma, and also especially with rituximab-refractory patients. Obi is just a better CD20 antibody than the ageing rituximab, and while a price reduction for the new drug will probably still be required, this approach by Roche will keep the most innovative biotech company, Genentech, alive and well.

The other angle we like is Ocrevus, as we discussed in an article recently. This medicine is approved in both forms of MS, PPMS and RRMS, which account for 15% and 85% of all MS patients, and PPMS, or primary progressive MS, has no approved therapy besides Ocrevus. DoctoRx thinks this could replace at least one of the three major drug's revenues, and I agree.

The drug is priced quite low, a 65% discount to its peers, and even generic Copaxone and about-to-be off-patent Gilenya prices will not hurt the drug, especially in PPMS. The drug has shown strong efficacy, and as we said, "in a simple apple-to-apple comparison, Ocrevus has a stronger efficacy profile than 3 current blockbuster drugs in the MS space." These are Tecfidera, Tysabri and Gilenya.

Given all these positives for what is one of the most science-driven innovative companies in the world, a dip like we are seeing at present could be a very good opportunity for accumulating. The dividend tax issue is a problem, and as DoctoRx suggests, "owning RHHBY in a taxable account should be manageable by the broker and may allow some or all of the dividend withhold to be recouped."

Stocks in the news: Analysis of SRPT, PFE, MDCO

Sarepta Therapeutics lifts guidance

Company: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Ticker Co. Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume SRPT Sarepta Therapeutics Inc 3.11B $48.36 2,066,965.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $52.67 $26.26 84.16 168M RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases.

News: Sarepta lifts full-year revenue guidance to between $150M and $155M vs. $141M consensus.

Analysis: Sarepta Therapeutics brought in $46M from EXONDYS 51, its newly approved medicine for Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD. DMD is a pediatric onset muscular dystrophy caused by the absence of dystrophin, and occurs in about one in 3600 males. Investors were not sure how the new drug will fare in the market given concerns surrounding efficacy. However, these numbers show that SRPT is off to a good start.

Pfizer to launch consumer health unit sale next month - Reuters

Company: Pfizer (NASDAQ:PFE)

Ticker Co. Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume PFE Pfizer Inc. 215B $36.16 16,738,910.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $36.78 $29.83 21.22 2.5B healthcare products worldwide

News: Pfizer Inc. announced that it is reviewing strategic alternatives for its Consumer Healthcare business.

Analysis: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare is one of the largest OTC healthcare products businesses in the world with 2016 revenues of approximately $3.4 billion. The sale value could go for $15B or more. GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) are among those who have already expressed interest.

Other bidders could be Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). The business operates in over 90 countries globally, and markets two of the ten top-selling consumer healthcare brands globally - Centrum and Advil, besides having ten brands that exceed $100mn in sales. This is a strategic restructuring of Pfizer's business by new CEO Emma Walmsley.

The Medicines Co. +8% on restructuring, planned sale of infectious drug business

Company: The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Ticker Co. Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume MDCO The Medicines Company 215B $32.39 1,093,088.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $55.95 $30.80 5.16 202M percutaneous coronary intervention; Ionsys,

Therapy: Inclisiran.

Disease: Hypercholesterolemia.

News: Medicines Co. announced plans to restructure the company, including laying off more than 85% of its workforce and sale of infectious drug business.

Analysis: The Medicines Co. currently has 410 people, and an 85% reduction will amount to it having less than 60 people. The company also plans to sell off its infectious disease business. This effort comes on the back of plans to aggressively move its PCSK9 inhibitor inclisiran through development. Phase 3 patient dosing will begin next week, and given the benefits of the drug over competitors, the drug has blockbuster potential.

Analyst Ratings

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI): Mizuho reiterates buy with target of $70.00. See our analysis of AERI here.

Biogen (BIIB): BMO Capital Markets upgrades from market perform to outperform with target of $377.00; HC Wainwright reiterates buy with target of $340.00; Royal Bank Of Canada lowers target from $315.00 to $313.00 retaining sector perform rating. Check our recent coverage of BIIB.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Citigroup sets target to $72.00 with buy rating. Check our coverage of BMY here.

Gilead Sciences (GILD): JPMorgan Chase sets target of $85.00 with buy rating. GILD is in our model portfolio with moderate conviction with entry price of $79.5 - last close was $79.89. Also check our recent articles on GILD.

Novartis AG (NVS): Barclays PLC downgrades from equal weight to underweight. Check our articles on NVS here.

See more ratings in the appendix below.

Insider Sales

Abbott Laboratories (ABT): EVP Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive disposed 57% of a holding in a Sale+OE of 96603 shares for $5,430,055.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT): Dilly Stephen George disposed 18% of a holding in a sale of 100000 shares for $3,354,538; CMO Adelman Daniel C Md disposed 10000 shares in a Sale+OE for $340,610; Sheehy Douglas T. disposed 47425 shares in a Sale+OE for $1,633,514.

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM): Chief Development Officer Ho Peter Tai-Ching disposed 15000 shares in a Sale+OE for $246,591.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG): Director Smith Lonnie M disposed 2% of a holding in a sale of 18000 shares for $6,707,520; Director Levy Alan J disposed 31% of their shares in Sale+OE for $1,112,937; Director Barratt Craig H disposed 70% of their shares in Sale+OE for $5,567,723; VP & PAO Samath Jamie disposed 100% of their shares in Sale+OE for $580,535; SVP & CMO Myriam Curet disposed 11% of their shares in Sale+OE for $97,726.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co (OTCQB:TURV): 10% shareholder McKowen John R sold 5% of a holding, 200799 shares for $88,352.

Earnings

OncoSec Medical Inc. (ONCS) reported a net loss of $5.8 million and $21.4 million, or $0.28 per share and $1.06 per share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $6.6 million and $26.9 million, or $0.39 per share and $1.63 per share, respectively, for the same period last year. The company did not earn any revenue during the quarter. Its R&D expenses were $3.3 million and $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and the fiscal year ended July 31, 2017, respectively.

Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) reported that its net income attributable to UHS stood at $141.2 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $151.9 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, during the comparable quarter of 2016. Net revenues increased 5.5% to $2.54 billion during the third quarter of 2017 as compared to $2.41 billion during the third quarter of 2016.

Walgreen Boots Alliance (WBA) reported its revenue for the fourth quarter at $30.15 billion, up 5.3 percent, topping analysts' expectations of $29.93 billion. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.31 per share, beating analysts' expectations of $1.21 while Net income attributable to Walgreens fell 22 percent to $802 million.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.