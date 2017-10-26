9% Preferred Dividend Yield With Innovative Industrial

We see the risks to the preferred as significantly less than that to the common

Innovative Industrial Proprerties (IIPR) is a high risk, high reward proposition with the potential to grow rapidly through ~15% cap rate acquisitions. AFFO per share is expected to grow from a meager $0.62 in 2017 to $2.58 in 2019.

Source SNL Financial. Estimates are Capital IQ consensus

If this happens, IIPR is a home run. $2.58 is an exceptional amount of AFFO for a stock trading around $19.40.

Unfortunately, the opportunity embedded in the untapped market of medical marijuana real estate comes with a significant amount of risk. The growth comes from the nascency of the industry, but along with it comes counterparties who are not yet fully established. Neither of IIPR’s primary tenants have reached a point of being cash flow positive. With 5 more acquisitions in varying stages of completion, IIPR will achieve some needed diversification at both the tenant and geographic levels. I suspect most if not all of the new tenants will be in a similar stage of their businesses making the new rent just about as risky.

IIPR could be an excellent stock, but significant investment requires a deep understanding almost to the point of precognition regarding the medical marijuana business. I do not have this specialized expertise, so my IIPR position has been no more than small magnitude flip trades. Hidden in this exciting yet risky business model is a true real estate play. One where I feel much more confident in my analysis.

On 10/11/17, IIPR issued $15mm worth of its Series A Cumulative Preferred (IIPR-A). It comes with a 9% coupon and 5 years until it is callable. At first glance, the high yield seems appropriate given the obvious risk in the underlying business. I think this is why the coupon was set at 9% instead of 7 or 8.

We were offered shares in the issuance and in mulling it over decided to participate. Heres why:

Capital structure can make all the difference

The common stock is a medical marijuana play while the preferred is an industrial real estate play. If the medical marijuana business fails, the common could drop significantly as the revenues collected in re-leasing the properties to more traditional industrial tenants would be a bit less than half of current rent. This would be an ugly outcome for common shareholders, but the preferred would be perfectly fine.

For most REITs, a loss of 50% of NOI would nearly bankrupt the company.

IIPR is special. It has 0 debt. Shown below is IIPR’s entire capital structure.

Source: SNL Financial

The preferred is at the apex of the capital stack and the $15mm of liquidation preference would be unharmed. If the roughly $85mm enterprise value drops to $40mm, all of that $40mm would go toward supporting the value of the preferred. The enterprise value would have to drop over 80% before the preferred’s liquidation preference is eroded. I do not see this happening with industrial real estate. Logistics square footage is in high demand and they should have no trouble leasing out properties if the medical marijuana business goes under.

With no debt, the risk level of the preferred is functionally that of a bond. At a 9% coupon it is in deeply distressed territory in terms of the level of returns, yet we do not see a distressed level of risk due to the fallback on industrial real estate.

The medical marijuana business has potential to do quite well, but I cannot ascertain its future and I’m not sure that anyone can at this point. The IIPR preferred affords capture of some of this upside through a massive 9% dividend, but it is largely protected from the possibility of failure through its positioning at the pinnacle of the capital stack.

Risks

While I think the preferred will do fine fundamentally in the event of tenant failure, the market price of the preferred could still dip substantially and stay down for perhaps years. Thus, one can really only take advantage of the fallback safety net of industrial real estate if they have a long investment horizon. Anyone who would be in a position of being a forced seller in the event of a big drop in market price may wish to invest elsewhere.

Issuance of debt could be an early warning sign to exit the preferred. I asked management if they were going to issue debt and they gave a firm no stating that their philosophy was to operate at 100% equity. I believe them, but things can change and they could theoretically issue debt in the future. Obviously this would interfere with the preferred’s vantage point in the capital stack.

The bottom line

Equity REIT preferreds with high coupons generally trade above par. With a 9% coupon and 5 years until call, IIPR-A could easily stabilize above $26.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long IIPR-A. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long iipr-a.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the preferred, not the common