Can Snap Grow Up To Challenge Facebook?

Management is starting to take steps to address its untenable spending patterns but the road to profitability is long.

Snapchat is a viable product with weak advertising tools. We are seeing early signs that such weakness is being addressed this month.

Snap (SNAP) is in trouble. Instagram (FB) is hot on its heels by launching similar products aimed at luring away its most valuable asset: subscriber base. On the financial front, investors are uncomfortable with the growing losses. Over the past 5 quarters, Snap had increased its cost by 236% but its revenue increase trailed behind at 153%.

Most importantly, Snap’s management has not come to terms that it is a listed company and not a start-up anymore. They are more focused on product development rather than developing their advertising platform. Product development allows Snap to defend its subscriber base successfully against the competition but not its revenue base.

For investors, Snap presents a dilemma. It is a leading social media company with its own unique advantages compared to Facebook and Instagram and hence too valuable to write-off. However, the actions of its management suggest that if current trend where to continue unabated, Snap is more likely to face bankruptcy than to reach Facebook’s $508 billion market capitalization.

It is notable that Snap’s IPO underwriter, Morgan Stanley (MS) rebuked Snap’s management very publicly through a downgrade in July 2017. Reading between the lines, we can infer that Morgan Stanley had gotten the management’s commitment to improve its advertising product before its listing in February 2017. After waiting for more than 6 months, there has not been any meaningful improvement and hence the downgrade.

Defending Its Subscriber Base

To be fair, Snap’s management is facing a tough job fending off the competition from Facebook and Instagram while facing an urgent task to upgrade its unacceptable advertising platform. First things first, the most important task for Snap’s management is to ensure that they are attractive to its subscribers amid the competition. If there are signs that its subscriber base is being eroded significantly, then we don’t have to talk about its advertising products. It would be over for Snap.

Source: ZDNet

While there are flops such as Spectacles, Snap had been largely successful in its push to attract more users. In the previous quarter, Snap increased its subscriber base by 7 million to 173 million daily active users which is just 2 million below analysts’ expectations.

In discussing its subscriber base, it is worth noting that most of its users are in North America and its reach in the rest of the world remains untapped. If management were to put up a concerted effort to reach Asia, Latin America, and other geographic regions; there is large growth potential. Then again, this is likely to be a medium-term goal to be addressed after immediate concerns are solved.

Next, Snapchat is more attractive than Instagram despite the latter’s effort to copy Snapchat with Instagram Stories. Snapchat’s young base of users spend 40 minutes every day on it compared to 30 minutes on Instagram. Piper Jaffrey (PJC) had polled 6,100 teens and they found out that an overwhelming 47% of teens favor Snapchat as Instagram and Facebook took the second and third spots.

Upgrading Its Advertising Product

Now that we are clear that Snap has a viable future, this allows us to shift our discussion to its advertising product. The big question is just how bad is Snap at attracting advertising revenue? If you are not in the advertising space, this is a difficult question to answer. The following chart gives you an idea why Morgan Stanley is so mad at CEO Evan Spiegel and team.

Source: e-Marketer

In a survey released earlier this month, e-Marketer found out that while advertisers like the creative capabilities of Snapchat, they are staying largely on the sidelines simply because they don’t know how effective Snapchat is. A massive 74% of advertisers don’t intend to spend a single cent on Snapchat, while 21% allocated a token 1% to 10% of their budget.

Compare this to Facebook, where a significant 38% of advertisers allocated 11% to 30% of their budget or Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) where an impressive 37% allocated more than 31% of their budget. These two are the success stories and Snapchat are nowhere near them.

The weaknesses of Snapchat’s advertising toolkit are well known and spelled out clearly by Morgan Stanley. They are not scalable, don’t allow for proper targeting and measurability of its effectiveness. To cut a long story short, advertisers will not want to risk their funds “experimenting” with Snapchat if they don’t fulfill these requirements.

The good news for investors is that the management team had started to respond to such advertising demands. Snap had launched a geolocation based ad targeting in Place and Snap Map this month. This allows advertisers to track where people are shopping so that they can offer customized offers and measure its effectiveness. Advertisers are pleased and they are voting on their feet which resulted in 73% increase in spending this month.

Tackling the Cost Issue

Whether this 73% increase in geolocation ad revenue will turn Snap into profitability lies largely on its ability to tackle its exponentially growing cost base. As mentioned earlier and worth rehashing, while revenue grew by 153% over the past 5 quarters, cost grew even more by 236%.

Start-up incubators such as Y-Combinator would be proud of Team Spiegel but don’t expect Warren Buffet to hold this stock. This splurging is untenable which explains why the stock dropped from $29 to $11 within 6 months in August 2017.

Source: Snap’s Investor Relation Q2/2017 Report

Some cost is fixed such as Snap’s commitment to spend $2 billion over 5 years with Google for its cloud application. Snap is bound by contractual obligations and such service is fundamental to its product offering. On the other hand, labor cost should be cut. Snap went on a hiring spree over the past 2 years where they increased their headcount from 600 to 2800.

For a start, Snap had committed to slow its hiring process and had reduced 18 internal recruiters. Management is more focused on evaluating the performance of its existing hires and we might hear news of more dismissal of under-performing staff. Snap has a war chest of $2.7 billion in cash so that they have to look for new financing but the current top management might not be around for long if things don’t change soon.

Right Direction

Overall, it is clear that Snap management is moving in the right direction in cutting its cost base and improving its advertising revenue. We will only know how far they had gone in the next quarterly results. For its previous quarter, Snap reported revenue is $182 million while cost stands at $631 million. This wide gap suggests that investors will have to wait several quarters for Snap to be profitable.

The attractiveness of Snapchat suggests that Snap can challenge the duopoly of Google and Facebook in the digital marketing space. If that is true, Snap can easily increase its valuation by more than 10 times and more. At this stage, the key risk lies in the execution and if you are buying it now, you are placing a lot of faith in Team Spiegel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.