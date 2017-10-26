GDX: Gold Miners In Distress, Is A Turnaround In Sight?

Overall, it seems that a series of constructive fundamental factors are aligning with positive technical elements that should help spark a rally in GDX in the near future.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has declined by approximately 11% over the last 7 weeks, moreover, the gold mining ETF has dropped 8 out of the last 9 trading sessions and is back down to levels not seen since the summer. However, gold is only down by roughly 5% since the highs reached in early September, and appears to have stabilized, currently trading higher by over 1% than where it was 3 weeks ago. Moreover, despite the negative price action in recent weeks the fundamental backdrop appears to be turning constructive for gold and, gold mining stocks. With this seeming disconnect, it appears that GDX is becoming oversold and may begin to rally in the days ahead.

About GDX

GDX aims to imitate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry. The ETF has total net assets of roughly $8 billion, and has 51 holdings. Some of the fund's top holdings include Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX), Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM), Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV), Newcrest Mining Ltd. (OTCPK:NCMGF), Goldcorp Inc. (GG), and other gold mining companies.

Recent Price Action in GDX and Gold

The price of gold miners is ultimately determined by the price of the underlying commodity they produce, which is gold. The higher the price of gold the more revenue and income gold miners will receive. Therefore, whatever is positive for gold is presumably beneficial for gold miners and GDX as well.

In recent weeks, gold has been in a corrective phase, declining from a high of $1,362 in early September to a low of $1,262 hit a few weeks ago. However, since dropping $100 over a 4-week period gold has stabilized and is currently trading at roughly $1,280. Furthermore, the investment landscape appears to be improving for gold and as the atmosphere becomes more constructive GDX and gold mining stocks should experience an improvement concerning their price as well.

Fed Policy and Interest Rate Dynamic

Fed policy wields great influence over gold and gold mining stocks, as the Federal Reserve sets interest rates. The higher rates are in relation to inflation the less attractive gold and gold miners become, and vice versa. If the rate of inflation is higher than key bond rates gold becomes attractive because it serves as protection against negative real rates produced by inflation.

The chances for a December rate hike have increased drastically since early September, and are now at over 98%, as opposed to roughly 30% when gold was trading above $1,350. Gold sold off from those lofty levels when the market started to price in higher odds for the December rate hike. However, after selling off by $100 it appears that the gold market may have finally priced in the December rate hike and can now go back to trading on fundamentals.

Inflation and Bond Rate Picture

Inflation has been trending higher in recent months, with the latest reading coming in at 2.23% YoY according to the CPI. Moreover, wage growth has been heating up as well, with the most recent numbers coming in at 2.9%, the highest in about 8 years. If we use the average of these two instrumental inflation gauges as a benchmark to compare with key bond rates the average rate of inflation appears to be around 2.57%.

Currently some of the most widely held safety assets the 5 and 10-year treasury notes are yielding 2.05% and 2.43%. If we use an average rate to calculate the median bond return the average rate comes in at about 2.24%.

Given the information provided by the latest wage growth and the CPI readings it becomes very plausible that the current rate of inflation is higher than the yield provided by key treasury notes, thus, making gold and gold miners attractive investments in the current inflation, bond rate environment.

Tax Cuts

It is widely believed that since the senate passed the massive $4 trillion budget the GOP tax cuts have become a lot more likely to materialize. The thing about massive tax cuts is that they create huge deficits. If the GOP tax cuts go through the U.S. will be looking at trillion plus deficits for the foreseeable future. Deficits, lead to more debt and more debt ultimately produces higher inflation, and as we know inflation is beneficial to gold and gold miner prices. Thus, tax cuts will be very beneficial for gold prices as well as the price of GDX.

Uncertainty Hedge

Another crucial element that should not be overlooked is the uncertainty hedge that gold, gold miners, and GDX provide. We live in a world full of unpredictability with EU instability issues, political turmoil in the U.S. and across the world, potential for military conflicts, and so on. In times of uncertainty there is no better hedge than gold as people flock to it in times of instability and nervousness, and of course whatever is good for gold is also beneficial to gold miners and GDX.

Fundamental Analysis

NEM - Forward P/E: 27.63, Operating Margin: 21.37%, Quarterly Revenue Growth YoY: 12.3%, Short % of Float: 1.62%.

ABX - Forward P/E: 19.21, Operating Margin: 31.1%, Quarterly Revenue Growth YoY: 7.4%, Short % of Float: 1.2%.

GG - Forward P/E: 25.25, Operating Margin: 10.83%, Quarterly Revenue Growth YoY: 9.2%, Short % of Float: 1.7%.

Average Metrics: Forward P/E: 23.6, Operating Margin: 21.13%, Quarterly Revenue Growth YoY: 9.63%, Short % of Float: 1.5%.

These top 3 gold mining stocks make up over 25% of GDX's holdings and exhibit relatively favorable fundamentals.

The average forward P/E for the 3 gold mining stocks is 23.6%, lower than the 25.5 S&P average. Moreover, it could be argued that gold mining stocks deserve higher multiples as their profits depend on the price of gold which is up be roughly 10% year to date.

The average operating margin is 21.13% suggesting a strong ability to generate cash flow and create profits. The average quarterly revenue growth of 9.63% indicates that the underlying companies are experiencing relatively robust earnings growth. The relatively low short interest of 1.5% suggests that "smart money" investors are not actively betting against these companies. Therefore, the overall fundamental, valuation analysis appears relatively healthy regarding the main components of GDX.

Technical Image

The gold chart illustrates a relatively healthy uptrend that began late last year. Since then, gold has made a series of higher highs and higher lows, in addition, several of the technical indicators such as the RSI, CCI, and full stochastic have been suggesting improving momentum since gold hit a low of $1,262 roughly 3 weeks ago.

The GDX chart illustrates that the ETF has been moving in a trading range since the beginning of this year. The top end of the trading rang has been the $25.50 level and the bottom level has been $21. In recent days GDX came down approximately two thirds of the way from $25.50 to $22.50, however, that does not necessarily mean the ETF needs to revisit the $21 level. In fact, the technical gages such as the full stochastic, RSI and CCI are suggesting that the downturn in this name may be approaching a conclusion in the upcoming days.



The Bottom Line

There are several fundamental factors that are painting a positive economic background for gold, GDX and gold mining stocks. Factors such as probable tax cuts, the pricing in of a December rate hike, rising inflation, and increased uncertainty, are favorable fundamental elements for GDX and gold going forward. Moreover, from a technical perspective, it appears that the yellow metal wants to move higher from here, and when it does it is going to take GDX and the gold mining stocks with it. Overall, it seems that a series of constructive fundamental factors are aligning with positive technical elements that should help spark a rally in GDX in the near future.

