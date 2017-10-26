Amgen - In Transition Mode

I like the transition and valuation, but am fearful that lack of growth and potential margin pressure might limit the upside for some time to come.

Amgen is in a transition phase and will likely remain so for some quarters/years to come.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is making efforts to diversify its business which is needed but is not translating into top line sales growth yet. In fact, the transition into growth driven by its pipeline and focus on biosimilars in the future will take quite some time, probably a few years to be realised.

That is not a big issue as Amgen's valuation remains very modest at 15 times real GAAP earnings, as the company has a very strong balance sheet and shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy on top of that. This is comforting and should make Amgen really appealing except for two factors.

First of all, the business is not growing and probably will take time before real growth emerges. The other issue is that operating margins in the mid-40s are not sustainable. If I normalise margins some 10 points lower, which still marks big margins for a pharma company, and require a margin of safety based on the reduced earnings potential and lack of growth, I see appeal at the $150 mark.

A Growing Giant Is Stagnating

Amgen has delivered on spectacular growth on a per share basis for investors. Revenues have risen from $15 billion to $23 billion over the past decade, a more than 50% increase in actual dollar terms. More impressive, Amgen has retired a third of its shares over the same period of time.

The combination of these two factors made that revenues per share were up +130%, which is very impressive as fat margins of +30% a decade ago have only increased further to +40% at the moment. This made that earnings have risen from roughly $3 per share to $11 per share as valuation multiples have actually been rather stable at fairly low rates in the mid to higher teens.

So far this year revenues have been stagnant; however, in fact product sales were down a percent in the third quarter. This is the result of pressure at Amgen's two top-selling drugs, Enbrel, which posted a 6% decline in sales at an annualized rate of +$5 billion, and a 6% fall in revenues from Neulasta, which posts sales at a rate of $4.5 billion. These drugs now combined make up 45% of product sales, down from 48% last year. Both these declines are the result of less unit demand and prices to a smaller extent. Amgen furthermore suffered +20% revenue declines for Epogen which is a +$1 billion drug and a similar decline for Neupogen which is a $500 million drug.

Fortunately there is some bright news as well, but the victories are relatively small. Repatha saw sales more than double to an annualised rate of $375 million. BLINCYTO was another strong performer with sales being up nearly 80% to a run rate of $200 million, although both of these drugs are still relatively small. Sales of Prolia grew by 22% and Sensipar was up 10%. The increase in sales has a real impact on Amgen, as both drugs post sales at a rate of $1.8 billion per annum.

Reported operating margins of 44.7% on a GAAP basis remain incredibly impressive even if they were down 110 basis points compared to last year. This is despite a $297 million charge following the decision to discontinue the development of AMG 899. In all other areas, Amgen continues to deliver on impressive cost control, notably a 6% reduction in SG&A which in all fairness is driven by the expiration of Enbrel residual royalty payments.

The company benefited from higher interest rate income on its growing (net) cash balances and a further reduction in the tax rate to the mid-teens. This made that GAAP earnings were flat at $2.02 billion, as earnings were up 8 cents to $2.76 per share as a result of continued share buybacks.

Value Looks Apparent

Following resilient results, Amgen is narrowing the full-year guidance to $22.7-23.0 billion in sales, as the lower end of the range is raised by $200 million. GAAP earnings are now seen at $11.08 per share, plus or minus 12 cents, as the midpoint of that guidance is flat compared to the previous guidance. This comes after an already low tax rate is seen a bit lower, offset by a $0.15-0.18 per share charge from the damage of its plants and destruction of inventory in Puerto Rico.

At $175 per share, Amgen trades at 15-16 times earnings, which marks a modest discount to the market. Furthermore, Amgen operates with a very strong balance sheet which only gets stronger. The company operates with a very large cash balance and a very high debt load, which results in somewhat unnecessary interest rate spread costs, as net cash has grown to $5.6 billion. This is equivalent to nearly $8 per share, which implies that operating assets are valued at 15 times earnings.

This modest valuation comes as Amgen is in transition, which means that the business becomes more diversified and that the company focuses on its biosimilars business and pipeline with late-stage assets, while new drugs continue to pick up sales. Of course, this is offset by pressure on the two blockbuster drugs of the company.

Fairly Valued

I hear you think a big pharma name at 15 times GAAP earnings certainly looks cheap, translating into a strong earnings yield of nearly 7%. The company furthermore operates with a strong net cash balance and continues to steadily return cash in the form of dividends and share repurchases to investors, gradually reducing the valuation multiples after shares have been hovering around the $150 mark from 2014 onward.

There are three potential downsides to Amgen, even as it posts stable results and has a decent pipeline. R&D efforts run at $3.6 billion a year, which is equivalent to 15% of sales. This percentage of sales is reasonable but will probably not be sufficient to spark big revenue growth unless Amgen is for some reason much more efficient than its peers.

The other bigger issue is operating margins in the mid-40s, which remain very high, much higher than peers, and therefore do not seem sustainable in the long run. Another minor issue is that effective tax rates only come in at the mid-teens for now, as no more gains can be expected in this area.

While these can be headwinds for a business which is stable for now, and will likely remain stable in terms of sales for some time to come, the valuation is fair at 15 times earnings with an enterprise value multiple of little over 5 times revenues.

Working with more normalised margins of 35% on the current revenue base of $23 billion, I end up with "normalised" earnings potential of roughly $6.5 billion, down from +$8 billion currently. These normalised earnings work out to roughly $9 per share. Applying a market multiple and accounting for $7 per share in net cash, I see fair value around $165 per share. Requiring a discount to leave some appeal, I will be a buyer at $150 per share.

Do not get me wrong, Amgen is probably a fine investment from here, as it is getting more diversified and is generating a ton of cash despite flattish sales. The issue which I have is that margins are very fat, which I believe is unsustainable. As long as these margins remain this high, Amgen continues to "earn" excess earnings. The fear in my investment thesis is intensifying competition which hurts top line sales and the reversal of fat margins to "normal" levels. For that reason, I am hoping for a further setback in what remains a very compelling value pharma play.

