Franklin Financial Network's (FSB) CEO Richard Herrington on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 09:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Richard E. Herrington - Chairman and CEO

Sarah L. Meyerrose - EVP and CFO

J. Myers Jones - EVP and Chief Credit Officer

Analysts

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Tyler Stafford - Stephens, Inc.

Laurie Hunsicker - Compass Point

Unidentified Analyst -

Daniel Cardenas - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Franklin Financial Network Inc Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from Franklin Financial Network is Mr. Richard Herrington, Chairman, President, and CEO of Franklin Financial Network Inc. Please note that Franklin Financial Network earnings release and this morning’s presentation are available on the Investor Relations page of the Bank’s website at www.franklinsynergybank.com. Today’s call is being recorded and will be available for replay on Franklin Synergy Bank’s website.

Before we begin, Franklin Financial Network does not provide earnings guidance or forecasts. During this presentation, we may make comments that may constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other facts that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Franklin Financial Network to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of such factors are beyond Franklin Financial Network’s ability to control or predict, and listeners are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

A more detailed description of these and other risks is contained in the Franklin Financial Network’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Franklin Financial Network disclaims any obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. In addition, these remarks may include certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. With that, I am now going to turn the call over to Mr. Richard Herrington, Franklin Financial Network’s Chairman and CEO. Sir, you may begin.

Richard E. Herrington

Good morning and thank you for joining us for our third quarter 2017 earnings call. I'm here this morning with Sarah Meyerrose, our Chief Financial Officer and Myers Jones, our Chief Credit Officer. I'll start our discussion this morning with a brief overview of our third quarter performance and Sarah will review our financial results in more detail. Then we will open the call to questions.

Before turning to the slide let me discuss my perspective on quarter. First, the quarter demonstrates that we have a lot of momentum as we move towards -- into 2017 and the start of the New Year. Against the backdrop of ongoing positive growth dynamics in our core Middle Tennessee markets we are continuing to perform well in the areas of credit quality loan growth and expense control. This performance has resulted in strong growth in net income as well as achieving earnings per diluted share above consensus expectations for the third quarter.

We're also growing our position within our market. Using the annual FTSE deposit market share information for June 30, 2017 we increased our deposit market share in Middle Tennessee by 50 basis points to 4.8% from 4.3%. This is the sixth highest market share position and not bad for a 10 year old bank, this expanded mostly through organic growth. Further we only have branches in two of the nine counties included in the Middle Tennessee market. This ranking includes our position as deposit market share leader in Williamson County along with the second highest market share position in Rutherford County.

Another important factor impacting our financial performance is our initiatives to reengineer and redesigned our infrastructure to better manage future growth and profitability. This has been a major investment of time, energy, and expanse but the return on this investment would be significant in future years. Finally we recognized that we face an unusual challenge mostly related to our rapid expansion over the years. In a highly competitive deposit market we're finding more high quality lending opportunities that we can fund with low cost deposits which of course increases margin pressure. We are highly focused on mitigating this issue and believe we will in time but we do not believe it will prevent us from continuing to grow our business successfully.

With that overview let's turn to our third quarter financial highlights on page 5. But I also will point out to people who are new to our story that pages 3 and 4 provide an overview of the company and our core markets. Our financial highlights on page 5 organized around the three key objectives we used to measure our results soundness, growth, and profitability. While these are often competing and conflicting objectives we are pleased with the overall results for the quarter and the balance that we've maintained in pursuing these objectives.

Being a good bank starts with soundness. With regard to soundness our credit quality remained strong. Non-performing the total loans has improved to three consecutive sequential quarters to a negligible level. We now have had net recoveries of previously charge off loans for two consecutive quarters as well as for the 12 months -- trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2017. We've maintained a consistent level of loan loss reserves and remain well capitalized from the regulatory perspective.

We continue to grow at a substantial pace for the third quarter with year-over-year growth in total loans of 447 million or 26.6% of growth and net income of 24.5% and the growth intangible book value per share of 20.1%. Net income per diluted share rose 3.2% to $0.65. Only 22.7% increase in the weighted average diluted shares outstanding primarily due to the company's public offering of common stock in November 2016. With regard to our third objective profitability we again maintained attractive levels with return on assets consistent with prior quarters at 1.03% and a double-digit return on tangible common equity of 12.26%. This is our fourth consecutive sequential quarter of record earnings in net income.

Going to page 6 we have an income statement summary compared to the third quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2017. Sarah will go more into detail but this summary shows that our year-over-year growth reflected a significant increase in net interest income combined with a slower growth rate in non-interest expense. This slower growth follows completion of the major initiatives I mentioned earlier this year to the upgrade of our core processing system and technology infrastructure and reengineering core processes, procedures, and policies to support our growth compliance and credit quality as well as to improve our management capabilities and efficiencies.

Offsetting in part the beneficial impact of strong growth in net interest income and a decrease in non-interest expenses as a percent of revenue, our non-interest expense, I'm sorry our non-interest revenue declined primarily due to reduction in mark-to-market value of held-for-sale mortgages due to increasing mortgage interest rate. This decline was a primary contributor for the increase in our efficiency ratio for the quarter. In addition net interest margin declined slightly for the quarter. This decline reflects both the changing seasonal mix of interest bearing liabilities and the flattening of the yield curve.

Now Sarah is here to address our financial results in more detail.

Sarah L. Meyerrose

Thank you Richard. Good morning everyone, we appreciate you being with us. As is our practice my remarks this morning have been structured around the key objectives that Richard mentioned the soundness, growth, and profitability. If you will turn now to page 7, let's begin with soundness and take a look at asset quality. The left hand chart shows the three consecutive sequential quarter improvements in non-performing loans to total loans to just 0.14% at the end of the third quarter. We've also added a line showing our peer group highlighting the comparative strength of these results.

On the right hand side of page 7seven we provide a look at our Texas ratio which measures restructured and non-accrual loans plus foreclosed real estate as a percentage of total equity capital plus the allowance for loan losses. I will remind you that the sharp reduction in the peer number from fourth quarter of 2016 to first quarter of 2017 reflects that once we passed $3 billion in assets we moved into the next category peer group which includes all banks in the U.S. with more than 3 billion in assets. We continue to maintain a meaningful long-term performance advantage in this measure also.

Page 8 presents a breakdown of non-performing assets which totaled 4.4 million or just 21 basis points of total loans and foreclosed assets. With regard to measures of credit quality we've recognized net recoveries for the past two quarters. Our allowance from loan losses is now nearly seven times total non-performing models and the allowance for loan and lease losses at 0.94% of total loans has rate remained consistent over the last five quarters.

Moving on page 9 let's take a look at the composition of our real estate portfolio which was 77.8% of total loans outstanding at the end of the quarter which is virtually unchanged from 77.5% at the end of the second quarter. This chart -- end of the third quarter 2016, excuse me, this chart demonstrates our commitment to and focus on the less risky sectors of the real estate market with more than 60% of the portfolio related to residential real estate. That 60% includes residential closed and 1-4 family, home equity lines of credit, warehouse loans, and construction which is fundamentally residential at 31.1%. Our acquisition and development loans generally considered the riskiest category of real estate lending were just 44.3 million or 2.7% of the portfolio compared to 3.8% in the third quarter of 2016. Commercial real estate at 34.9% is down sequentially from 36.3% for the second quarter and is largely made up of owner occupied projects with minimal exposure to large income producing projects such as hotels, motels, and apartment complexes.

Now if you turn to growth on page 10, we recap our growth and total loans since we became a public company 11 quarters ago and gives you a feel for the loan funding challenge that Richard discussed earlier. Over the same period retail deposits gathered in our branches have grown approximately 12% to 15% per year. Page 11 indicates that we are continuing to enjoy quality loan demand with a 26.6% increase in total loans at quarter-end compared with the third quarter last year and consistent with the 25% to 30% range we had expected overall for 2017. We note that our sequential quarter growth substantially rebounded from a lower rate of growth for the second quarter. You'll perhaps recall that the lower growth in the second quarter occurred due to mostly non-systemic factors including a higher than expected number of payoffs.

Moving to page 12 we provide comparable quarter loan growth by category demonstrating double-digit growth in every major category with declines in acquisition and development and warehouse mortgage loans. The largest percentage increases for the quarter where in owner occupied commercial real estate and residential 1-4 family for the third consecutive quarter. Both of these categories increased 63% year-over-year while non-owner occupied commercial real estate increased at less than half that pace. The change in overall mix further reduces the risk profile of our total real estate outstandings.

Let's now turn to page 13 for growth in deposits since we invest in public segment and into public funds deposits and all other deposits. We are gratified to now be the bank of choice for each of the two main counties in our footprint. The first of which is banks with us for many years and the second one coming in during the third quarter of 2016 resulting in a large increase in public funds from third to fourth quarter 2016. In addition the last five quarters shown on this chart highlights the seasonality of this source of deposits. As we've previously discussed with you, public funds balances typically peak in the first -- fourth and first quarters of the year and decline in the second and third quarters.

Page 14 illustrates the growth and change in our mix of deposits over the past five quarters. We have characterized the data in the segments for public funds, broker deposits, and all other to help answer questions many of you have asked. This slide also shows the seasonality of public funds deposits on a short time line as well as the related ebb and flow of broker deposits. The all other deposit category which includes non-interest bearing checking money market demand, savings and time deposits has grown just over 10% compared to third quarter of 2016.

Our final slide in the growth objectives section, page 15 details net income on the left side and earnings per diluted share on the right to show historic growth since the IPO. You'll also note here that fully diluted EPS is affected by periodic equity raises to fund the bank's balance sheet growth, the most recent of which occurred in November 2016 increasing shares outstanding by approximately 20%.

Let's now turn to profitability, beginning on page 16 was the net interest margin which declined as Richard mentioned 3 basis points compared to second quarter. And Richard also alluded to the unusual challenge of serving a market that offer substantial high quality lending opportunities with less ability to readily acquire low cost deposits to fund that growth. As he said in the earnings release and I quote, "this quarter marked another milestone as total assets topped 3.5 billion and also included what we expect is a temporary pause in the growth of net interest income as funding costs outpaced the expansion of asset yields due in part to continued low rates and a flattening yield curve."

As rates have risen we have seen an increase in the data's [ph] of our public funds cost as well as our broker deposits as desired maturities from those sources have shortened in anticipation of additional rate increases and the flatter yield curve. Interestingly we have not felt a great deal of upward rate pressure from our retail branch network even in this highly competitive market. We have increased the resources dedicated to expanding our treasury management business and we continue to see double-digit year-over-year growth in retail and business deposits via our branch network. However as we have indicated our most important strategic answer to the funding challenge is to acquire banks preferably in communities located in Middle Tennessee that have balance sheets and business models that are complimentary to ours. We believe the opportunity to begin to execute this strategy will be available to us going forward in 2018. In the interim we expect continued loan growth of 15% to 20% annualized which will show growth in our net interest income, while margins will remain under pressure that are likely to expand marginally over the next several quarters.

Going to page 17 we presented the details of non-interest income for the quarter compared with the second quarter of 2017 and third quarter last year. The year-over-year and sequential quarter declines in non-interest income were both attributable to the reduction in net gains on sale of primarily mortgage loans which reflects a reduction in the value of held-for-sale mortgages due to increasing mortgage rates. This increase also slowed our production of new mortgage loans versus the sequential and comparable quarters.

Wealth management fee income increased 44.2% compared with third quarter 2016 as assets under management continued to expand with the addition of experienced professionals. For the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2017 wealth management fees increased 42.2% compared with prior 12 months period. We present non-interest operating expenses in third quarter together with a sequential and year-over-year quarters on page 18. Non-interest expense increased 11.5% year-over-year despite 19.5% growth in occupancy and equipment and a 57.9% increase in FDIC assessment expense due to growth in total assets.

Salaries and benefits increased just 12.9% for the quarter while marketing, professional fees, and other expenses declined for the quarter. Our efficiency ratio increased 86 basis points to 54.77% for the third quarter which is still within our target range. This increase was due primarily to flat net interest income and weaker non-interest income for the third quarter and aided by a slight decline in non-interest expense. With that again thank you for being with us this morning and I'll turn the call back to Richard.

Richard E. Herrington

Thank you Sarah. I want to add my thanks to everyone for attending today and for your support of Franklin Financial Network. Also want to thank our colleagues throughout the company who are responsible for everything the company has accomplished in our 10 years of business. From the start we've all worked to create an entrepreneurial, customer centric culture and we continue to build a team that embraces and thrives in this culture. The energy and focus of our team brings to the building long-term relationships through superior customer service as the key to our long-term success and growth in shareholder value. Thank you for your interest in our company. Operator we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Stephen Scouten with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Hey guys, good morning, how you doing?

Richard E. Herrington

Hey Stephen.

Stephen Scouten

Thank you. Hey, so I wanted to just get some clarity on the loan growth trends you're expecting if I could. It sounded like I know Sarah you said you felt like you guys are tracking it at 25% to 30% for the year-to-date, then you mentioned maybe 15% to 20% moving forward, so is that more of an 2018 number or should we see that sort of level in 4Q as well based on what you're seeing in your markets?

Sarah L. Meyerrose

The 15% to 20% is more of a 2018 number so I think in fourth quarter we will still be in the higher range of growth and for the year.

Richard E. Herrington

Stephen we are still seeing a considerable amount of loan demand, good quality loan demand. The slowing of the growth next year is more of rewards numbers as opposed to actual dollar decline. But we are seeing -- we continue to see just awful lot of really good opportunities to make good loans.

Stephen Scouten

Okay and maybe specifically to the healthcare book, was there any sort of material deviations, I think that was around 260 million at the end of last quarter, any additional pay down this quarter that returned back to growth, what do we see there?

J. Myers Jones

We have continued to book business under that group. At the end of Q3 the healthcare team was responsible for 308 million. Now some of that would be secured by real estate, some of it is relationships they have outside the healthcare world. If you look at the true healthcare number at the end of Q3 that was 203 million almost 204 million but the team itself at the end of Q3 was responsible for a little over 308 million.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. That 204 number, that was like 185 million at 2Q is that right, or maybe 19 million to 20 million in growth there?

J. Myers Jones

Yes.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. And then maybe lastly from me if we could just talk about the margin a little bit and the dynamics you spoke to at the beginning of the call, the move and deposit costs obviously has been pretty pronounced over the last few quarters, do you think that that will continue to be a drag on your overall margin or do you think that X additional rate hikes that you can see upside in your loan yields above that of which you experienced on the deposit side?

Sarah L. Meyerrose

Hey Stephen this is Sarah. I think for the next couple of quarters we're going to still continue to see a drag on the deposit side. What's happening because of the funding with probably funds and some of the other -- and some of the broker deposits we are seeing the maturities shorten on those as rates [ph] so they can catch the rate rises more quickly. And so until we settle out into the first part of 2018 I think we're still going to be challenged. And further as I mentioned in my remarks we have to be able to start to execute that strategy of acquiring some banks that are complementary to our balance sheet.

Stephen Scouten

Got it, okay, thanks guys, appreciate it.

Richard E. Herrington

Stephen let me philosophize for just a second on the net interest margin, one of the axioms we use in our organization from time to time is numbers paint a picture but they don't tell a story. I want to pull two items from our income statement and one is the net interest margin. It has over the last couple of quarters turned it downward. We perceive that we're probably at the low point but a significant cause of that has been the flattening of the yield curve. Basically in our public funds for a lot of businesses when the yield curve is steep we make a lot of money, when the yield curve is flatter we make less money. Why does the yield curve -- how does the yield curve flatten when new bonds are issued at a lower price or number two, the price of the existing bonds is bid up.

If you take a look at our income category of gains on sales of securities you see that we had significant gains in current quarter. That basically came from the fact that the yield curve flattened which meant the value of those securities increased. So there's a trade off there between gains so securities which oftentimes is looked at as non-recurring income for us it is -- we don't consider it non-recurring we see it as a way for us to deal with the flattening yield curve and maintain our overall level of profitability although it shows up in two different areas. It's important to us to take the bigger picture when we look at the net interest margin and realize that that's not nearly as important to us as return on assets long-term.

Stephen Scouten

Thanks Richard, appreciate that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tyler Stafford with Stephens, Inc. Please go ahead.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good morning guys.

Richard E. Herrington

Hey Steven.

Sarah L. Meyerrose

Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

That's okay. Hey, I wanted to maybe just clarify one of your last comments there Richard about a low point in the margin. I'm trying to just reconcile that with some of Sarah's what I think I heard in her prepared remarks about continued pressure on the margin as a response to Stephen's earlier question. So do we expect more margin pressure as deposit costs continue to outpace the loan yield expansion, am I hearing that right or in fact is this a low point in the margin?

Richard E. Herrington

Tyler, our perspective is probably the low point. Again if our loans were growing at 5% a year instead of 20% or 25% a year it might be easier to forecast. But we do see -- we do think it is a low point. We also perceive though that the pressure will be there for a while again when you grow loans 25% to 30% a year and you grow deposits, core deposits of 12% to 15% a year you have a mismatch in growth and so we're going to continue to see that pressure until we can execute on our expansion plans.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, where would you expect the public funds balances to spike or to peek out at in 4Q and 1Q generally?

Richard E. Herrington

4Q probably will be in the 475 million to 500 million range. The peak will come February 28th which is the day that property taxes are due. In March you will see some beginning to run off, it probably will be right around 750 million to 800 million, somewhere in that range.

Tyler Stafford

Okay.

Richard E. Herrington

That is end of March.

Tyler Stafford

And can you share with us what that average cost on those deposits are now?

Richard E. Herrington

About 110 to 115. They are based on the trailing 30 day average of a 90 day treasury rate. And I believe the current rate is somewhere in the 110 to 115 range.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, got it and then just last one from me, can you give us an update on where you stand with some of the regulatory issues out there both on the consumer compliance and then the MOU you have?

Sarah L. Meyerrose

Tyler this is Sarah. As we've indicated before we do not have compliance problems at this point and we did have an exam. We're not allowed to comment on the exam. But we do feel relatively confident that we will be able to move forward with Civic and become more active in 2018.

J. Myers Jones

I would also add that we did receive branch approval to open the new branch in Murfreesboro, that approval came last week.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, so maybe just a follow up on that, so Civic you would expect to close in 1Q then?

J. Myers Jones

No, we will file the application, refile the application by mid November and 1Q looks like a reasonable timeframe.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Laurie Hunsicker with Compass Point. Please go ahead.

Laurie Hunsicker

Yeah, hi, good morning Richard, Sarah and Myers. Just wanted to go back again to March and I want to make sure that I'm thinking about this the right way because I guess typically the low has been in 2Q I understand that, the things running into 3Q but as we think about the fourth quarter potentially that's first quarter is up and then we're going to see a downward move into the second quarter? Am I thinking it right?

J. Myers Jones

That is then our seasonal trend. The X factor in there is flattening of the yield curve. If the yield curve gets flatter you know things could -- the margin could be under more pressure if the yield curve becomes steeper, then I think we'll see a new level. And I'm not sure we know how to forecast that.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, and then just over again on touching on deposits here just want to go back to that so, if I'm looking this quarter, you have 439 million of public deposits, how much of that was in you are CD mix, most of that appears in your money market line item, is that correct but some of that is in your CD?

Sarah L. Meyerrose

It's in -- Laurie this Sarah, it's in money market, it's in CD, it's in time deposits, there's a lot of different instruments we use for those public funds. So, we -- I can't tell you exactly where they all are today. But we can get back to you on that.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great and then again just on deposits here, from stripping out all CD's your core deposits, your core deposit was 82 basis points versus last quarter you were 71 versus the quarter before that you were 59 so, we're seeing some really big moves there, can you just comment a little bit and I realize that public deposits are skewing up but can you just comment a little bit about the competitive price pressure that you're seeing, obviously it's awesome you are number one in Williamson County, I think that's fabulous but can you help us think about core deposits and capture of core deposits?

Richard E. Herrington

Laurie you asked a really good question. This is -- our perception is that deposit market in Williamson and Rutherford County is even more competitive than the loan market. But the competition is not always great for example in the National MSA, the largest deposit market share is Bank of America. The number two deposit market share in Williamson County is Bank of America. So our competition for deposits is both dealing with the broader perspective of a name like Bank of America but we then also have the smaller banks who are as hungry for funds as we are bidding up funds costs. So it is a highly competitive market. We don't see any relief from that, it's been that way for 30 years so it is not anything that is new. We do perceive that we're seeing less rate competition at this point in time from the smaller banks but that could change tomorrow. It's just a very competitive market.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay and then I guess along the lines of de novo branching how are you thinking about de novo branching for next year, is it just the one that's on the drawing board at the moment, are you assuming…?

Richard E. Herrington

Yes, we have one and we will open the one in Murfreesboro before the end of the year. We think that's a great location and it is very meaningful. And big picture, one branch a year is not an unreasonable perspective but that's still not a lot of growth in branches. From our perspective branches are not as nearly as important as they were three, five, ten years ago. Our branches are small by most standards, most of our volume is electronic. Main reason someone comes to the branch is to open an account or to talk to one of our lenders. So we don't see de nova branching as the way to get our deposit growth going. So we will continue to open limited number of branches. But again we don't think that's the answer.

But let me share with you one other statistic. When we talk about deposit market share in our market as we mentioned we are number six and at the end of June we had 12 branches. Number five bank has 42 branches in our market and the number seven bank has 54 branches in our market and we have twelve. So, our branch strategy has worked, we're able to gather deposits but we -- it's just -- we just don't perceive that opening new branches is the way to accelerate our deposit growth.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, and then in terms of the cost to branch, I hear you one branch a year potentially is the target, if we're thinking about a $500,000 or so annual expense drag does that sound about right or is there a better number?

Richard E. Herrington

Laurie, I would like to do a little calculation on that. That seems a little high. Again our typical branch is three to four people with heavy technology. Now we may have a lender there but we don't perceive the lender is part of the branch, the lender is there to service loan customers. So I think that number is a little high but we will let us do work on that and we'll get back to you.

J. Myers Jones

And it will be a leased facility.

Richard E. Herrington

We do not typically own our branches, we like to lease our branches. We would rather use our capital for loan growth as opposed to real estate.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay and then just going back to the branch approval that you just got, I mean that's a big deal, that's basically a green light on some of these compliance issues that previously overhung, am I thinking about that the right way?

Richard E. Herrington

Yes.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, and then to your point about acquiring banks in Middle Tennessee it's been a while since we've talked about that, can you just refresh us in terms of the size how big, how low you would go?

Richard E. Herrington

Laurie, thinking outside of the box we're probably looking at a range of somewhere between 350 million up to 1 billion. But we're going to be -- we need to do it but we're going to be very picky. First of all we want banks that are compatible with our balance sheet, we also want banks that have good asset quality. We're not interested in buying problem banks. We also would like to look at banks who have extra capital that we can see that as actually a way to raise capital. So we're not just going out and looking for a compatible balance sheet, we're looking for other key measures such as quality management, asset quality those type of things. But there are a significant number of banks that fit that category within Middle Tennessee.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, and then just around that, I mean how should we be thinking about the potential for you all to do an actual capital raise excluding an acquisition because it's been a year typically, I think the thought is you be in maybe over 18 months, is that on the drawing board, are you going to more look to essentially build your capital via stock acquisition?

Richard E. Herrington

Well, first of all really just make sure we all realize we did file a shelf offering at the end of August for 150 million. Again as we've said that was housekeeping. We have it out there, if we need it that's one step closer. Capital is very important to us, we will always monitor our capital levels. We are well capitalized, we have an opportunity to grow loans, and fund that through decreasing the bond portfolio. So we have some flexibility there. But if our loans continue to grow and we find some good deposit sources then we'll continue to grow. So capital is where we start. I'm not answering your question because we don't have a firm plan. I think it depends on growth, it depends on the asset quality. I'm sorry the capital in the banks that we acquire, so it's more of we're going to take it step by step and so there is no plan to raise capital at this point in time this year or probably next year. But if the opportunity presents itself we would do that.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great and then Myers I just wanted to go back to the healthcare book. So the healthcare including the real estate piece was 308 at September 30?

J. Myers Jones

Correct.

Laurie Hunsicker

And then what was a comparable total including real estate as of 2Q?

J. Myers Jones

It was probably I believe 254 total.

Laurie Hunsicker

254, okay. And of the 254, 180 was healthcare -- pure healthcare and now of the 308, 204 is pure healthcare?

J. Myers Jones

Yes.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, was there anything purchased in that growth this quarter or was that all originated by your team?

J. Myers Jones

Well, purchased we are participants in some of these deals Laurie so I'm not trying to dodge the question in that regard but most of those -- well all of those relationships are brought to us by our healthcare team whether it's an opportunity to do it right deal or if it's to participate in joint venture deal.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. Okay, and then just one last question. All of your core processing system cost, technology upgrades, everything all of all of that expense is now fully baked in the run rate, is that correct?

Richard E. Herrington

That is correct and Laurie we will achieve some economies of scale as we continue to grow. This has been a major investment for us, it has been a major use of our time and energy. But yes, the major investments are behind us. We've had to add a few people within the organization to bring our systems and procedures and policies up to standard. As we grow we will not be -- have to add additional people. We can use the people we have added to facilitate that growth.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great, I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Richard E. Herrington

Great, thank you Laurie.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joe Finnich [ph] with Harvey Group. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Richard, hi Sarah, my questions are answered. Thank you.

Sarah L. Meyerrose

Thank you Joe.

Operator

Okay, our next question comes from Daniel Cardenas with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Daniel Cardenas

Good morning guys.

Richard E. Herrington

Hey Dan.

Daniel Cardenas

Just a couple of cleanup questions, I will start with Myers, maybe if you could give me the dollar amount for your NPLs and your 90 day plus pass due at the end of 3Q?

J. Myers Jones

Well, I think slide number 8 kind of gives you a bar graph to that information Dan. The total non-performing assets, the NPAs is 4.4 million for the end of the quarter and that's down from 5.2 million at the end of Q2. You could see the delinquency number 90 days plus non-accrual loans and then foreclosed assets. Foreclosed assets changed a little bit, we sold a parcel and foreclosed a parcel. So there was a slight change from Q2 to Q3 but overall the direction is down.

Daniel Cardenas

Good, alright and then maybe just quickly update as to work concentration levels approximately stood at the end of the quarter in terms of CRE in your construction portfolio?

J. Myers Jones

The CLD portion is approximately 140%. And we're below the 300 in the overall CRE number.

Richard E. Herrington

Overall CRE is about 253 Daniel. And as Myers said, the CLDs is at 140. Our target owned CLD is 140 and as we develop the CRE plan last year our targets were to keep total CRE below 300. Let's say we are 250 to 253 and to keep our CLD at 140 which is where we are today.

Daniel Cardenas

And that 140 level is unchanged from last quarter roughly or approximately, right?

Richard E. Herrington

It hadn't changed much and it won't change much going forward. And when I say that we were doing that by managing it appropriately. As we mentioned in the call last quarter we have opened a -- developed a downstream participation that worked and will use the participation that were primarily dealing with smaller banks to manage that CLD ratio to 140.

Daniel Cardenas

Alright, good. All my other questions have been answered. Thank you.

Richard E. Herrington

Great, thank you.

Operator

We have a follow-up question from Tyler Stafford with Stephens, Inc. Please go ahead.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, just one more for me guys, do you have what the purchase accounting accretion was that you recognized this quarter?

Sarah L. Meyerrose

Hang on, I think I have that with me otherwise on my [indiscernible] as a matter of fact, yes. It was -- you asked for the third quarter.

Tyler Stafford

Yes.

Sarah L. Meyerrose

Purchase loans account accretion was 159,000.

Tyler Stafford

What was that last quarter, 2Q.

Sarah L. Meyerrose

333.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, and I'm sorry do you have 1Q then.

Sarah L. Meyerrose

381.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. Thanks guys I appreciate it

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session and today's conference. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.