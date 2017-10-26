A. Schulman's (SHLM) CEO Joe Gingo on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 26, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jennifer Beeman – Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Joe Gingo – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

John Richardson – Chief Financial Officer

Gary Miller – Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Rosemarie Morbelli – Gabelli & Company

Dmitry Silversteyn – Longbow Research

Roger Spitz – Bank of America

Jason Freuchtel – SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you, Julie. Good morning, and welcome to A. Schulman's fourth quarter 2017 conference call. I'm Jennifer Beeman, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations for A. Schulman.

Joining me today is Joe Gingo, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Miller, Chief Operating Officer; and John Richardson, Chief Financial Officer of A. Schulman.

You all should have received a copy of our press release, which was issued last night. Additionally, we have provided supplemental slides, which we will refer to during our prepared remarks. These are available on our Web site and are included in the webcast of this call. To access these, go to Presentations and Events, and scroll further down the page to access the slide.

I'd like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor protection established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual events or results may differ materially. Please refer to our most recent earnings release and our most recent Form 10-Q for a more detailed discussion of the risk factors and further information that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. The statements made during this live call are made only as of the date of the live call and we undertake no obligation to update the information.

I'd also like to remind you that during the call, we will use certain non-GAAP measures, the reconciliation of which to GAAP is included as an attachment to our fourth quarter earnings release as posted on our website. After our prepared remarks we will open up the line for your questions.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Joe Gingo.

Joe Gingo

Good morning and thank you for joining me today. As we've done in the past, my comments will reflect the supplemental slides that are available to -- on our Investor Relations website. After the legal disclaimers, which you can read on your own, I'll begin with a recap of our accomplishments in fiscal 2017 on slide 4. At our Investor Day in November, we told that fiscal 2017 was a reset year. And by that, I meant that we intended to tackle some difficult operational and financial hurdles to get us back on the growth trajectory we have experienced from 2010 to 2014.

We focused on four key areas; realign product families, refocus on sales, reinvigorate innovation and restructure operations or to be more exact, return to operational stability. As I outlined on previous call, we streamlined our global organization from six business units to three customer-centric product families.

In doing, so we eliminated layers of complexity for our customers and then we supported these new groups by further integrating the sales team. This structural change allows us to be more nimble as an organization and will result in savings of approximately $6 dollar annually meant, we spent time improving our sales organization. Our new Chief Commercial Officer, Gary Phillips and his team have been taking actions to reinforce accountability in the organization.

As a critical step in driving accountability, we are rolling out an enhanced global sales incentive plan for fiscal 2018 that is better designed to reward individual and team performance, while focusing on growing our customer relationship. The plan is based on three factors, volume, new customer growth and margin improvement, with the weighting of these factors being different, based upon the needs of the region.

We have established stronger reporting mix that will provide a better look into our sales process. We've sharpened our focus on cross-training with a sales organization, so they are better verse in our core product portfolio in an effort to drive more cross-selling opportunities.

This heightened focus on accountability will improve visibility into our customers' needs and will help us to align with market trends as we continue to partner with our customers to help solve their most challenging needs through renovation. While we've taken time to reset many aspects of our business, we've not lost our edge, when it comes to creating new applications and solutions.

We continue to emphasize inter-regional technology transfer to drive further innovation with our global customers. This time now I'm personally overseeing our technology group orderly product innovation reviews to ensure we're hearing to the stated processes that align with growth trends such as light-weighting and sustainability.

A good example of this is our recently introduced Ecoflex, a rubber based thermoplastic product. This new product combines the performance of rubber, such as flexibility and anti-skin with the processing ease of conventional thermoplastic material, which are used in a variety of applications, such as [indiscernible] wheel. Our Ecoflex products also have significant recycled content and enhanced design capabilities at a lower cost than traditional rubber based material. Our customers consider that a win-win.

Before handing it over to John, I'd like to touch upon Hurricane Harvey and its impact. First, let me say that most important with respect to Hurricane Harvey, all of our associates are state. Management and our associates will quick to support the local community, both operationally and financially. We believe that Hurricane Harvey had minimal property damage to our three facilities in the Houston area. However, it temporarily impacted our raw material supply and product shipments, primarily in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. We reacted quickly to continue to serve our customers and fortunately, we have both property damage and business continuity insurance and are currently collecting data for submission of our claims to our insurance providers.

Let me update you on the significant progress we've made with our two operational efficiencies in the U.S. that have placed us all year. First early in the year we increased capacity to new and refurbish line in our Laford Texas facility unfortunately, we experienced unforeseen start up delays in terms of equipment and customer qualification with these lines.

We since remedied these issues, which is now evident in our month-over-month improvement in quality and productivity, this year we obviously spent a significant amount of time and energy consolidating our operations in Evansville, Indiana.

As I said last quarter, we believe that we would see incremental improvements from these operations. I'm happy to say that our results in U.S. Canada support that. Our teams have worked hard to drive plant efficiency, stabilize product quality and repair customer confidence. I expect that over the course of the fiscal 2018, we can begin to rebuild our North American business the way we intended to when we acquired these facilities back in 2015.

With that, I'll turn the call over to John.

John Richardson

Thanks, Joe, and good morning everyone. Let's begin with the results on slide 5. For the full year 2017 excluding foreign currency exchange, we had flat sales year-over-year. Our reported EPS was $0.86. On a non-GAAP basis, we reported EPS of $1.75. We know we have to work harder to drive continued earnings growth to our shareholders as the year did not meet our expectations.

The $1.75 includes the US/Canada operational issues that existed system earlier this year and the un-recovered raw material price increases that we experienced in the fourth quarter. Finally there was a negative $0.08 impact foreign currency exchange for the year.

Turning to the quarter on slide 6, we reported diluted per share earnings on a GAAP basis of $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the loss in the prior year period. Both of these reported results contained expenses for restructuring and related items and the year ago period included write-down of goodwill and intangible assets. Excluding these items are fourth quarter adjusted earnings were $0.32 compared to $0.47 in the year-ago period.

Reported revenue for quarter increased 7% compared with the prior year. Foreign currency translation was favorable by $5.3 million so the underlying revenue improved by 6.1% for the quarter. This compares with 1.8% revenue growth of the third quarter excluding foreign currency change.

This year we worked hard on improving our sales processes in order to boost both price and volume. These fourth quarter results are clearly demonstrating the pay-off from those actions. Our volume was basically flat with the prior year but our underlying revenues grew 6% as previously mentioned due to aggressive pricing across most of our geographies and markets, protecting margins despite more volatile raw material cost.

Moving now to profitability, we'll discuss these on as adjusted or segment basis excludes certain items that reconcile in the appendix of our supplemental. We believe that this comparison of the results reflects a more consistent and comparable view of the profit drivers for our business.

Looking at operating income, Latin America and Engineered Composite showed gain reflecting the value of our broad product offering and service in that region. Our Asia-Pacific region remained strong profit contributor. We've also experienced the stabilization in our operating income in U.S. and Canada compared with last year, reflecting significant efforts that have been made in dealing with complex consolidation of our Evansville sales.

Offsetting these positive trends as mentioned when we lowered our guidance in July of this year, our inability to fully recover sizeable raw material increases in the fourth quarter in our European region due to the competitive environment and other factors. As a result, our operating income fell short of last year by $6.6 million. Net income from the quarter was positively impacted by the adjusted tax rate which for the quarter was 14% versus 19% last year due to a swing in the geographic sources of our income.

Full year adjusted tax rate was 19.4%, down from 22.5% last year. For the fiscal year 2018, we are forecasting the tax rate to be approximately 25%. Now I'll review the fourth quarter performance of the business segments beginning on Slide 11. In EMEA reported revenues were $318 million. A 4% increase year-over-year when excluding $6 million of foreign currency translation. Custom Concentrates & Services was the main driver of regional growth, and Performance Materials also grew modestly.

EMEA's operating margin fell 3.7% for the quarter from 5.8% from the prior year period. As mentioned a moment ago, we experienced the lag in our product pricing relative to the ongoing escalation in raw material cost for the region. This has lead to a lower price cost relationship. A partial offset was lower SG&A expenses associated with our product family realignment.

U.S. and Canada region posted revenues of $164 million, up 3% when compared with an 8.4% decline in the third quarter. This was achieved despite three of our plants force majeure in late August due to Hurricane Harvey. [Technical difficulty] family, positive revenue comparison was driven by custom concentration services, a combination of both increased volume, increased selling price. Our oil field service activity [technical difficulty].

Our Performance Materials revenue was 3.5% lower than the prior year. The decline has sharply moderated as the year completion of the Evansville manufacturing organization, which was a major contributor to our revenue shortfall in the prior quarters. Lastly, U.S. and Canada has been able to increase its average selling price to recover ongoing raw material price increases. Operating income of $8.7 million from the quarter was $200,000 lower than the year ago period. It is a notable improvement from the $6.5 million, 3.9% operating margin in the third quarter.

Turning to Slide 8, Latin America generated 11% revenue, increased to $50 million in the fourth quarter. This compares to 9% growth in third quarter. Both Custom Concentrates & Services and Performance Materials contributed to the strong mobility in the market. Raw material cost also increased in the quarter but were mostly recovered with our own price increases.

Operating income increase as a result of the higher volume and tighter control of SG&A. Asia-Pacific reported $56 million in the fourth quarter of revenue, up 50% excluding FX on a year-over-year basis. This increase was driven by improvements in price mix. Performance Materials led the way as a result of strong demand in China and Malaysia. Operating income was down slightly from year ago period due to increased SG&A to support regional growth initiative.

Engineered Composites revenue in the quarter was 59 million, 4% excluding foreign currency on a year-over-year basis when compared with a 9% increase in the third quarter. Quantum or highly specialized carbon fiber product contributed to the improvement. Market strength was noted in stronger oil field service business and increased share in the electronics market. Operating income was up 9% as a result of strong sales and product mix. SG&A was down in dollars as well as lower as a percent of sale despite an $800,000 bad debt expense.

Before I wrap up, I would like to mention our ongoing net debt reductions initiatives on Slide 9. Net debt was reduced by $38 million compared to prior year. An $863 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 for a net leverage 4.15x. Our primary goal was cash generation and debt reduction. Since purchase of Citadel in mid-2015, the company has paid down approximately $200 million of debt.

Also we announced earlier this month that we have successfully completed an amendment for the company's credit agreement providing the company with additional flexibility in the total net leverage financial -- step down reverting to the original level beginning into the quarter and the November 30, 2019. Finally as a reminder, the fourth quarter of 2017, the company had cash dividend of $20.50 or $6 million on common share. The company also paid approximately $1.9 million dividend on convertible special stock for the fourth quarter of 2017.

With that, I'll turn it back to Joe.

Joe Gingo

Thanks, John. And first, let me take a few minutes on our raw material outlook on Slide 10. In the chart, we can see that polyolefins pricing is increasing in the short term as a result of delays in supply of material due to Hurricane Harvey. However, pricing for polyethylene will decrease as producers return to normal operation and the new polyethylene capacity being built in United States comes on stream late this year and into the 18.

Polypropylene prices will not see the same reduction timeline as new capacity does not come on stream until 2020. Engineered resins, we see nylon prices reacting differently in various regions of the world. Europe saw sharp increases in the first half of calendar 2017 while pricings in Asia, Latin America, and U.S., Canada did not see the same magnitude of increases.

Integrated producer had a lower cost base than independent compound setting up a two tier price structure. This is stabilized and we see less pressure in nylon due to these stock cost increases. The other big story here is the continued rising price of TiO2. Producers continue with their month over month increases with price. However, given size of our spin, we'll continue to leverage our global relationship to minimize the impact of those increases.

Positively, we will pass along these increases in a timely manner. We see varying pressures in other raw material such as [technical difficulty] to increase price. But we expect them to remain stable for the foreseeable future. Much of the pressure comes from companies who are attempting to use the effect of Hurricane Harvey to justify price increase. Turning to Slide 11, we expect fiscal 2018 EBITDA to be in the range of 220 to $230 million and earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $2 to $2.20.

This assumes a euro rate of $1.15 compared with an average of $1.10 in fiscal 2017. At the mid range, this guidance is a 20% increase over fiscal 2017. As we stated many times, it's our goal to service our debt, maintain our dividend and in debt and in the business. And then use cash for additional debt pay down. On Slide No.12, I wanted to make a few comments regarding some significant events.

As you know, we filed a civil complaint against the sellers of Citadel relating to our allegations of fraud with the Lucent. Case is scheduled for trial in March 2018. Recently, our counsel was contacted by the Federal government which is undertaken a criminal investigation relating to our allegation. We are cooperating fully with the government's investigation. And we are recently notified that we have been identified as a possible victim of a crime by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. As a result of the Federal investigation, the defendants in the civil litigation can file the motion for a 90 day stay of proceedings. We will certainly keep you updated as we deem appropriate as the events unfold.

Additionally, we have added significant chemical industry experience to the company's Board of Directors. On September 8 Carol Eicher and Allen Spizzo joined our board. Carol and Allen are highly experienced industry leaders. Their background will be invaluable to us and they have already proven to be solid contributors in our board meeting. We have also added, Dr. Bill Joyce, a renowned chemicals industry executive as the senior adviser to the board and consultant to the company.

Throughout his career, Dr. Joyce has helped numerous companies improve performance and delivered meaningful value creation for employees, customers, and investors. Dr. Joyce has already spend time in our plant and with our team and in a collaborative way has provided his suggestion in areas such as new products, working capital, and supply chain. I am excited to have access to these unique insights and experienced and believe Bill will continue to be an extra resource for us as we look for additional opportunities for improvement and growth.

Wrapping up on slide 13; fiscal 2017 was certainly a reset year for us. But I am encouraged by our opportunities in fiscal 2018 and I am convinced we're on the path to recover. Thank you for your continued support.

And now, we'd like to open up the call for questions. Jennifer?

Jennifer Beeman

Thank you, Joe. Julie, can we open up the lines now?

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Rosemarie Morbelli. Rosemarie. Your line is now open.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Thank you. Good morning everyone, and congratulations on the great quarter.

Joe Gingo

Thank you.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Joe, you said that you had no impact from Harvey in the fourth quarter. Can you give us an estimate of the impact it could have, first?

Joe Gingo

I'm going to let John to answer that.

John Richardson

I think we didn't mention the impact in the fourth quarter, but we believe that the fourth quarter impact to be minimal as you know it only affected seven days of August, and of which, some of those days because of the way that we shipped product to our customers that will be destination basis would not have even been recorded in our revenues anyway. The impact for us really, Rosemarie, is in the fourth quarter; excuse me, in the first quarter of this year starting in September. And we are now accumulating those costs. And we'll be sending those off to our share in the quarter.

Rosemarie Morbelli

So, if we look at the force majeure, or if we look at the higher cost of freight, can you quantify what you anticipate the impact to be in the first quarter as part of your operations not as one-time items?

John Richardson

Right. In the - in the first quarter we're not going to be quantifying that at this point.

Joe Gingo

Actually, because we're collecting the data, Rosemarie, as we go, there is still impact into the quarter and as we gather that data, then we'll file our claim.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. And could you give us more details in terms of what you still need to do in order to get the operations to the - at the level you are looking at? I mean you are looking forward to rather?

Joe Gingo

Rosemarie, I think operationally, I mean this is obviously my opinion, but I think we've turned the corner particularly in U.S. and Canada with what we've done in the La Ford and Evansville. Now it's a matter of gaining back customer confidence. And that's -- that always takes some time and takes some effort. We saw improvement in the fourth quarter. I anticipate continued improvement throughout 2018, but as I said, this is our recovery year. It was as a rough first year back and I'm very confident about the recoveries into 2018.

Rosemarie Morbelli

So that brings me to my last question and then I'll go back in the queue. But you have - so you are looking at this company turning around having a substantial growth and margin improvement, but you also have announced that you are looking into selling it, so why not wait until you actually show some of those improvements and you can sell it, if this is what you decide to do at a higher valuation, can you?

Joe Gingo

Rosemarie, we have not announced that we are selling the company. There was a speculation and rumor that came through the Wall Street Journal, but I'm not going to comment on speculation and rumors, but we did not make an announcement of selling the company.

Rosemarie Morbelli

I thought you announced that you were looking into it no, did I misread?

Joe Gingo

No. No, we didn't.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay. Thanks.

Your next question comes from line with Dmitry Silversteyn. Dmitry, your line is now open.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions, guys.

Joe Gingo

Hi, Dmitry.

John Richardson

Hey, Dmitry.

Dmitry Silversteyn

A couple of follow-ups maybe even to Rosemarie's question; it sounds like Evansville being mostly done in the La Ford. The strategy in U.S. chem is just to grow into the asset base by recapturing the business and getting new customers and growing with the existing customers, do I understand correctly that that you're basically done as far as consolidations of assets or any other kind of restructuring improvement within that business and it's just a matter of growing into the asset base that you have?

Joe Gingo

No. Dmitry it's a two-fold -- Dmitry it's a two-fold answer. Number one I do think operationally we achieved - we have achieved stability in our existing facilities. However, I will continue to look at restructuring opportunities globally and now that I have a little bit of covenants relief I can do that, Dmitry. So we will look at our footprint over the next year.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay. Okay, Joe. That's - that's helpful. Secondly I was a little bit surprised by the strength of your - of your pricing power, getting ahead of raw materials in some cases. I mean yesterday one of your competitors actually was talking about how difficult it was to get pricing and they were obviously not nearly as strong as the 5% that you've put up. Can you talk a little bit about sort of what you're doing to get the pricing as quickly as you are is it a question of just the product lines which you're in or the regions that you're in that allow you to get the pricing that quickly?

Joe Gingo

I'm going to ask Gary Miller, our Chief Operating Officer and answer that question. Gary?

Gary Miller

Well, Dmitry, as this issue occurred in the fourth quarter with regard to pricing we spent a significant amount of time together with our Europe team and then subsequently with all of the regional and business teams reviewing our processes, our procedures, our policies and our practices and reinforcing that price increase policy and the implementation to our customers.

What we found in Europe that the primary breakdown here was the communication between our sales teams and our - our European management. In Europe there were - there - there were really two major materials at issue, nylon and titanium dioxide. Nylon was an issue that was specific to Europe, titanium dioxide is an issue that is really - it's really global and it's corporate.

In nylon, there was a two-tier pricing structure which evolved. There are - there were a series of integrated producers meaning, they make resin as well as compounds, and they had a different cost base than we and our competitors has just compounders. As a result of that, the integrated producers had a different cost base and because of that, they held pricing to the independent - to the customers of the compounders. So it did not permit us to increase prices in a timely way.

In titanium dioxide, there were - there were multiple moving parts. First of all there was a situation where our competitors didn't increase their prices in a timely way, some of that was because they were trying to gain share in other cases, they had bought material at lower prices and they were not - they were holding their prices for a longer period of time. We confirmed after we looked at this, we confirmed the communication process that we had, the roles and responsibilities of the persons in the process and we added levels of escalation such that any variances to implementing the increases required both escalation to higher levels, as well as approvals.

We further reinforced the process by adding these enhancements to our business rules and processes and policies. And I think to answer your question, that's the long answer to say that is how we are now able and confident that we can increase these prices in a more timely way. Now, having…

Dmitry Silversteyn

Got it.

Gary Miller

Now having said that, Dmitry the issue is that, there are situations and will be situations where the market will - will dictate to us that we can't or shouldn't increase prices and - and in that case, we will - we will hold them, but in the case of PIO2, now our competitors have also increased prices. They held prices for a period of time. They've increased prices now and it has certainly obviously helped us to be able to do that on a timely basis as well.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Okay. Okay. Thank you for that detailed answer. I'll get back into queue. Thank you.

Operator

Michael Harrison

Hi, good morning.

Joe Gingo

Hi, Mike.

John Richardson

Hi, Mike.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Just looking at the - the guidance, can you discuss some of the key factors that might drive your EPS to either the low end or the high end of that range and also may be give some thoughts on how much of a contribution to EPS you expect in the first quarter. Obviously, with the hurricane impact and in a lot of moving parts, we're kind of flying blind there, so if you can give any guidance on that front, it would be appreciated?

Joe Gingo

I'm going to start-off and I'll let John may answer the first quarter question. What's going to drive high and low end. Oilfield Services is the significant issue with regarding whether you're going to be at the high end of the range or the low end of the range. We have two businesses there that are deeply involved in oilfield services, our specialty powered business and our composite business. These are high margin products, not significant volume in all but high margin, so Mike that -- that will be one of the big factors as to which end of the range you end up in, we don't forecast a significant decrease or increase in the oil price, so we think it's going to be relatively stable during the process.

In addition, another thing that could drive the higher end is a result of the hurricane and as you well know, there is a lot of indications that there is going to be a reinvigoration of the car bill [ph], which was forecasted to go down this building year and now it was forecasted to remain relatively stable that would be another factor that would, would drive that element.

Our ability, we're putting on relatively significant capacity in our Turkish organization and in Saudi Arabia and - and our new masterbatch line in France, that's a lot of volume and our ability to translate that into sales - where we're going to be at the higher end of range, I - in my judgement those are the three most significant factors. I am going to let John comment on how these things to EPS rollout over the four quarters.

John Richardson

Yes, I think that I and obviously the seasonality of our business has, has a significant effect on how he EPS will rollout and I would say that based on how our plans put together that we that, that seasonality obviously part and what we're doing here. So for me, Mike, I mean if you take a look at prior periods that we've had 2016, 2017 and going into 2018, I think that will be some level of guidance that you could use, I think that also talking about the, just add onto Joe's comments, I think the things that will help us drive growth in 2018 are probably mixed, I mean as an example on the Engineered Composite sales of quantum product, which is our carbon fiber composites product.

Clearly, it's a driver for growth, I believe also that recoveries of market share in the U.S. Canada as a result of the improved operations and revenue at Evansville were our salesmen and our customers can rely on quality and delivery [indiscernible] those locations will drive EPS as well. So it's a combination l think of mix, increase volumes and also the Evansville consolidation issues largely behind us and La Ford also will drive increased tonnage and probability for next year.

Dmitry Silversteyn

So, it sounds like with regard to Q1 and the cadence of earnings, you're kind of pointing to the historical seasonality of the business. I guess my thought would be that Q1 or maybe the first half of fiscal 2018 is going to still see some effects from higher raw material costs as well as some of the operational issues that should improve as we get through the course of the year suggesting that the first half would mainly be - the cadence will be worse than typical seasonality in the second half better. Is that a fair way to think about it?

John Richardson

Well, I think, that and obviously we are providing guidance by quarter here, but I think that we have our operational issues largely behind us. We believe that we have the proper procedure and disciplines and discipline around our pricing policy to handle any raw material price issues that might come down to play and I mean, we feel pretty good about our estimates for the quarter and through the first half.

Dmitry Silversteyn

All right. And can you give us a little bit more detail on what was going on in La Ford with the startup issues? I mean is that something that you would view as typical with regard to the equipment as well as what happened with the customer qualification process there

Joe Gingo

And you want to…

John Richardson

Mike, I would not be specific. The line we totally replaced and totally refurbished and we just had significant startup issues over and above what I've personally seen in the past. It's - and the quantifications were then hindered by the line startup, stop from start type of process. Starting the complication, having to start over again, but that is actually behind us, really it's the end of the third quarter, our third quarter. I felt that we had resolved that. Fourth quarter we began to look to good. We had that one week as John said, where hurricane Harvey sort of slowed us down a little bit, but everything seems to be back on stream. But it was over and above what I usually see in startup maybe because it was two very large lines and that's been one the reasons, Mike but it was not typical.

Joe Gingo

I mean, there is strong evidence Mike this was behind us. I mentioned if you take a look at our gross margins and operating margins in U.S. and Canada, I mean they are up significantly from just the average of the year-to-date and of course I think, we mentioned that in the third quarter, I really think we kind of hit a low point there with our margins in the U.S. and Canada that actually under 4% and in the fourth quarter, we've leveled off at over 5%. So I mean, there has been improvements there and we believe that those obviously that those improvements and those issues are behind us and they're going to carry forward for positive results in the first quarter and beyond.

Dmitry Silversteyn

All right, and then last question from me is just regarding Bill Joyce's role and obviously he is kind of a legend in the chemicals industry. Just wondering, since he has been added, has his role have been more to focus on some of these issues in the U.S. and Canada or looking at the entire business more broadly and obviously he is also working with the board, as he been contributing at all to thoughts around a strategic process for the entire company? Thank you.

Joe Gingo

Well, I think obviously some of his direct activity has been in the USA, but they have global implications as I mentioned we're talking about supply chain. So, some of the thing that we're working on with Bill in terms of supply chain here will be translated overseas. The total on the product innovation, that's totally global in fact we're going to happen to have an innovation, a global innovation next week and Bill will be joining in that meeting to work with our global team and discuss these product innovation process. I really enjoyed working with Bill. He is just an outstanding individual, has great ideas. And I think whatever we learned, Mike, we will not be restricted to U.S., Canada and we will have global implications.

Dmitry Silversteyn

Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Roger Spitz. Roger, your line is now open.

Roger Spitz

Thank you, and good morning.

Joe Gingo

Hi, Roger.

Roger Spitz

I saw in the 10K, could you provide your 2018 Fiscal CapEx please guidance?

John Richardson

Our CapEx for 2018 will be kind of in the range of what we had historically done, I mean our CapEx is typically less than 2% of our revenues and our guidance around that would be the - reported a little bit less last year.

Roger Spitz

And do you have any guide in terms of working capital outflow or inflow both for the first quarter where you will see I guess fiscal first quarter where you see some raw material pricing and for the full year, anything you can tell us on that?

John Richardson

We haven't provided any guidance, but I mean just maybe as a point of reference, our working capital at the end of this year, networking capital was 45 days and that's down from 48 days that we had last year, so we had an improvement in working capital and we're continuing to focus on working capital, we think that there is still opportunity there and we also support the capital inventory, cash receivable and payables. So, we're going to continue to work the equation here and we have goals to set ourselves to get additional working capital for 2018.

Roger Spitz

And lastly from me, on the Lucent cost of the door, so remediation for this fiscal year '17 was $4 million down from $10 million but the lawsuit was close to $6 million up from $2 million, any price you can give us on what we might expect in fiscal '18?

Joe Gingo

Are you talking about our non-GAAP items in there the cost associated with the Lucent activity Roger?

Roger Spitz

That's exactly right, it's the remediation for this fiscal year is 4.0 and lawsuit was 5.7.

Joe Gingo

Yes, I think as we move forward obviously the litigation cost are going to continue and your remediation cost we have in there will obviously lessened, remediation cost I would believe probably been incurred earlier in the year.

Roger Spitz

Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Jason Freuchtel. Jason, your line is now open.

Jason Freuchtel

Hey good morning.

Joe Gingo

Hi, Jason.

Jason Freuchtel

Yes your investor day I guess in addition to EBITDA and EPS targets you also provided revenue targets, could you provide us a view on where revenue could trend next year is the reason why you're not giving revenue guidance for fiscal year '18?

Joe Gingo

While we haven't given the revenue guidance, I mean we do think that the guys here is EBITDA and EPS, I mean one of the interesting things about revenue guidance is that a combination of two things, I think Jason. Number one is develop raw material prices obviously has a big impact on our revenues and there we forecast as difficult thing to do. I think the second thing is and as you as we experienced last year somewhat is currency issue, which obviously for us 75% of our revenues are generated overseas is little as well and cost fluctuations in revenues last year. So those two things really had grow us to the notions that revenue guidance less than what we have previously thought if we chose not to add it.

Jason Freuchtel

Sure, sure. Okay, that makes sense. And you talked about potentially continuing to look at plant consolidations, what are the main factors you are going to consider when thinking about further plant consolidations, is there anything that could prevent you from selling your plants now that your covenants have been renegotiated?

Joe Gingo

Well, regarding selling the plans that once that are closed we actually have been.

John Richardson

And actually, Joe, I think we actually with disposals -- that we did solve some plans in the first quarter of this year for proceeds and excess of $6 million.

Joe Gingo

So selling is not an issue for what we close that I look forward and I anticipate what we are going to do is that gives and I always concerned is the payback period in terms of it and also the capacity utilization so, finance plans that are not running at a good level capacity in my mind. I'm going to be looking at consolidating those into other plans but the cost have to be such, they justify reasonable payback for the company and that's how we'll annualize any restructuring we do.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, thank you. And do you saw like your cost structures are perfectly sized to handle the innovation in terms of you talked about in capacity additions in Europe, or is it possible me expand next year?

Joe Gingo

I just missed it the end of that question could you please repeat that.

Jessica Beeman

Will be extending the capacity to accommodated innovation.

Joe Gingo

Look, I don't we have extended capacity in Europe. We've expanded in debate plans and obviously we have the plans interrupting now plus our joint venture operations inside your view but I don't see any to expansion just for the basis of innovation. The equipment that we have what we have, it's really a mattered of converting it. In other words statement of, we want to move and continue to move from a commodity type product to a specialty type product so, to great extent we want to use our equipment to do more specialty work and reduce the amount of commodity we run the same equivalent.

Jason Freuchtel

Understood and then lastly I know you said you're not going to comment on the Wall Street Journal article that can you verify if you retain city again in any capacity after they completed a business review for you just last year.

Joe Gingo

No, I retain city to continue to help me with them in their numbers. I feel that look guys and I apologize that we have not done a good job on guidance for the last two years. And I feel that just with, just for creditability purposes I wondered a third party looking at my guidance and saying that the debate us with that guidance is valid so, for second year the role I'm place city to do that for me.

Jason Freuchtel

Okay, thank you and good luck next quarter.

Joe Gingo

Thanks very much.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Thank you. Just filling up Joe you have 54 plants. Well, how many do you have now and what is the optimum target in your mind?

Joe Gingo

We have 54 plants now Rosemarie. And at this point in time, optimum target could be but at for the coming year I am looking at having a flexibility of closing up to three plants this coming year because this is too fast as you have to consider Rosemarie is not just that the if you money, if you have resources.

So we have to look at from financial standpoint but when you do consolidations you have to re-qualify, you have to train people, you have to generally increase the number of ships as the plant you are moving too so, you can only do so much a year. Ideally, I personally believe and I would never debate with my ahead of manufacturing. I had manufacturing things I can get under 40. I think I can get around 45 in the long run. We'll have to see whose drive.

Rosemarie Morbelli

And I talked 54 plant what was you had at the end of last year not which you have now.

John Richardson

We asked about I think we closed two plants when we did open Turkey which was got the numbers last year. So, I'm not sure what was actually reported last year 55.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay, so the net debt would be the net numbers of 54.

Joe Gingo

Yes, right.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Yes, go ahead. I'm sorry.

John Richardson

No, you're correct. It's a net number Rosemarie.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay and then looking at debt repayment which would be linked to working capital being resource of cash how much do you say you can get that debt down this year in 2018.

John Richardson

Yes, we haven't provided any of that leverage guidance but I would say that take our net debt reduction that we have, that we had this year of $38 million right and you take a look at year of the mid-point of the range on our EBITDA guidance, I mean that might give you a general idea as to debt reduction I mean absolutely the top end of the range is much higher than that.

Rosemarie Morbelli

Okay, thank you. That will be from now. Thanks.

John Richardson

Thank you, Rosemarie.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, just wanted to clarify on the Nylon pricing issue, is that something you guys expect to occur in the future or is there any reason that that would be kind of a one-time thing?

John Richardson

No the Nylon pricing issue can occur from time to time and what happened if you look at nylon on a global basis as Joe noted in his comments, we didn't see the same degree of increase in the other regions that we saw in Europe, it was specific to two things, it was specific to the integrated producers in the compound and having a difference cost base for the integrated producers, they were their cost base is primarily base chemicals, it's things like benzene and cellulose. That kind of a dislocation happens very, very frequently, we wouldn't expect to see that again and there is a lot of global pluses and minuses in terms of capacities and shutdowns in additions. That also came into play but we don't see that as an issue that is going to recur.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess I'm just trying to understand why that's true it sounds like there are competitors that you guys are going up against you have just as structurally a lower cost base.

Joe Gingo

Yes, there is two, I mean if you think about it in this way. The integrated producers manufactured the resin that we buy. Now we buy both from independent producers there are some producers who don't who make resin, who make nylon resin who don't compound. The integrated producers are producers who make nylon resin and also compound. So, those integrated producers are in competition with us if you will. Now, typically if the cost base is not a significantly different between us and them then this type of a dislocation is not, is not an issue. It comes into play from time-to-time but there was a significant reduction in their cost base as opposed to the cost base of the independent compounders who are really looking at their cost base being the nylon right; the nylon resin price.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks. That's it from me.

Joe Gingo

Okay.

Jennifer Beeman

Thanks, and thanks all for joining us today and we look forward to updating you next quarter. That concludes our call for today.

