Oil: No Emotions, Only Facts And Numbers

It looks like 2018 will be a year of stable global oil production deficiency.

Investment Thesis

Despite the likely prolongation of OPEC's agreement on limiting oil production and reduction of the global stocks, the WTI price most likely will not go beyond the bounds of the $56 in the next six months.

First of all, I would like to draw attention to the chronology of some October news:

On October 4, Putin said the Oil Pact with OPEC may be extended to the end of 2018.

On October 18, Reuters, citing sources within OPEC, stated predisposition of the parties to the agreement on the limitation of oil production to prolong it until the end of 2018.

On October 24, the Oil Minister of Saudi Arabia said that OPEC will consider options of a smooth exit from the agreement only after commercial oil stocks in OECD countries will reach the five-year average.

For your reference, according to the October data provided by OPEC, the current commercial oil stocks in the OECD is 3,021 mb, which is 194 mb (6,86%) higher than the five-year average:

So, at a glance, it can be assumed with a probability close to 1, that the current OPEC agreement on the limitation of oil production will be extended until the end of 2018. At least my further estimates are based on this assumption.

Assuming that the parties to the agreement OPEC+11 stick to the current oil production level until the end of 2018, we are able to simulate the global oil market balance for the following year.

However, before doing so, I would like to draw your attention to some of the trends in the global oil market projections.

First of all, it is worth noting that both OPEC and the IEA are prone to increase the oil consumption forecast for 2017 and 2018:

This trend is a reflection of the simultaneous growth of the global economy observed during the second half of the current year.

At the same time, OPEC and the IEA do not tend to increase the estimates of oil production in NON-OPEC countries in 2018. At that, the current prediction for OPEC is 1 mb/d lower than that of the IEA:

So, the demand for oil is increasing amid the growth of the world economy, and the supply outside OPEC is expected to be stable, which is a positive combination.

Moving on.

Let’s now get back to the prediction of the global oil market balance in the next year.

Based on the predicted OPEC figures and assuming that the agreement on limiting oil production will be extended until the end of 2018, we get the following picture:

As you can see, only in 1Q 2018 there will be a surplus of oil production. Further on there will be a stable shortage.

Based on the forecasted IEA figures, the global market balance in 2018 will look approximately the same, though the size of the deficit is expected to be smaller:



In order to determine how this will affect the price, I did the following. Based on the average numbers of the daily global oil shortfall in 2018, estimated by OPEC and the IEA, and assuming that the deficit of at least 50% will be covered by the commercial stocks of OECD countries, I calculated the approximate size of the oil stocks in OECD in Q4 2018 - the result is 2880 mb.

Dividing this result by the projected daily oil consumption in Q4 2018 in OECD countries, I’ve calculated the number of days of forward consumption in OECD in Q4 2018 - 60,12 days.

Substituting this value into the model reflecting the dependence of the quarterly Brent price on the number of days of forward consumption in OECD, I’ve calculated the forecasted quarterly Brent oil price for the end of 2018 - $85 per barrel:

It remains to add that the current level of global oil supply disruptions hit a five-year low, which makes the market particularly vulnerable to the unexpected supply disruptions, that will increase the deficit and support the price even more.

Source: Saxo Group

So, at first glance, the future of the oil market is more than positive... But one thing does not look right - the continuing backwardation of both Brent and WTI.

It also looks weird that the hedge funds are not particularly active while waiting for the bull market. Their current net position in WTI (NYMEX+ICE) does not go beyond a seasonal three-year range and is significantly below the level of the beginning of the year:

It is my opinion, the United States are the key cause of this discordance.

To date, the decline of oil production in the United States does not reflect the reality, since it is a consequence of the recent hurricanes, and the short-term EIA forecasts allow to expect it to grow up to 10 mb/d in 2018. In addition, amid the relatively high oil prices, the U.S. shale oil producers will continue operations on hedging the future supplies, thus, securing their profitability for the year 2018 and beyond.

At the same time, a relatively large spread between Brent and WTI has already caused the downfall of the U.S. net imports and the growth of the U.S. exports to the record levels, which means more U.S. oil in the world market. Retention of the prices at the current level allows us to expect a build-up of this trend.

Do you know what will this lead to?

By the end of 2018, OPEC's share of the world oil production will return to the level of 2014, when the cartel started its price war against the U.S. shale oil producers. This at least means the end of all restrictions on the part of OPEC starting from the end of the year 2018.

Putting It All Together

So, we have the oil market, where the demand is growing, and the agreement on limiting the oil production by OPEC is likely to be prolonged until the end of 2018, thus, ensuring a global shortage of oil production in the next year. However, judging by the stable backwardation and the hedge funds’ actions, the market won’t turn bullish. And the main reason for this pessimism is the likely activation of the U.S. shale oil producers, followed by increased supply of the U.S. oil to the global market.

But the main risk is that OPEC's share in the world production is gradually falling and we are going back to the situation of the year 2014 when the price war between OPEC and the U.S. shale oil producers began.

I believe that WTI price can reach $56 in the horizon of the next months, and the WTI-Brent spread will reduce. However, if the geopolitical risks remain at the current level, the price will not go far beyond this level, resulting in the sideways trend in the market.

